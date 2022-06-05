Best PS4 Power Supply for Your Console

The best PS4 power supply will prevent common problems. The piece can suffer from power surges, power outs, and similar power bugs.

The power surge is within the console, at the back. It has a couple of USB ports, plus the power output. Its job is to receive the cable’s power and regulate the voltage to deliver exactly what the PS4 needs.

For example, if you’re charging devices on the PS4, the power supply will deliver the extra current you need. Moreover, the power supply gets an alternative current (AC) and turns it into a direct current (DC). Lastly, it prevents electrical shocks.

So, as you see, it’s important to choose a proper power regulator to power up your PlayStation 4 and your USB peripherals. In particular, if the unit failed, you’d want to replace it with the best PS4 power supply available.

PS4 Power Surge Regulator Specifications

Before we go on, let’s look at the PS4 power surge specifications. It varies on the PS4 Fat (the original model), PS4 Slim, and PS4 Pro.

Specs PS4 Pro PS4 Slim PS4 Original Current AC AC AC Voltage 110V-240V 110V-240V 110V-240V Hertz 50Hz/60Hz 50Hz/60Hz 50Hz/60Hz Wattage 310W 165W 250W Input / Output ports Super-Speed USB (USB 3.1 Gen 1) port × 3, AUX port × 1 Super-Speed USB (USB 3.1 Gen 1) port × 2, AUX port × 1 Super-Speed USB (USB 3.1 Gen 1) port × 2, AUX port × 1

Power supply cord type Female-to-Male Female-to-Male Female-to-Male Supply power to USB ports 5W – 6.5W 4W – 6.3W 4W – 6.3W



Take notice of the different wattages, hertz, ports, and power supply to ports between these models. Write down the specs your console needs so you don’t make a mistake when purchasing.

Lastly, PlayStation consoles have a model number next to the power output. The number looks like “CUH(number).” Find the model, as some power supplies are specific for these numbers. Otherwise, the piece won’t fit.

In particular:

The PS4 Fat model numbers are CUH-10xx, CUH-11xx and CUH-12xx

The PS4 Slim model numbers are CUH-20xx

The PS4 model numbers are CUH-70xx

Best PS4 Power Supply

We’re delivering the best PS4 power supply options with Amazon links. You’d be able to find the replacement you need for either the Fat, Slim, or Pro models.

These come from various brands, some of which are official Sony suppliers. It means finding a proper one could be tough.

Sony ADP-200ER PS4 Power Supply

Sony sells the N14-200P1A original replacement for the CUH12XX series. For example, the 1215b and 1215a could use this piece, and these are the typical models you’d find in a store.

Tech-wise, it features 100-240V wattage, 50/60Hz, and a 12V output. It’s the specs you’d need for a 500GB or a 1000GB PS4 Fat.

Lastly, the brand tests all parts before shipment to ensure quality control.

Sony N14-240P1A PS4 Power Supply

If the model above doesn’t fit your console, perhaps you can try the next official replacement.

The N14-240P10 is available for the CUH11 model series, like the CUH-1115A model. Make sure you check the model number on your console.

In particular, this is one of the most popular PSU purchases for the PS4 Fat model. Perhaps it’s because of the unique texture of the material.

G-Dreamer ADP-240CR PS4 Power Supply

The next option is by G-Dreamer, currently available for some of the latest PS4 Fat models. It means the CUH11XXA and CUH-11XXB series.

The model features a 4-pin connection and the exact voltage and hertz you need for your model.

Lastly, the dimensions are perfect, as long as it matches the model numbers.

Colorgo ADP-240CR PS4 Power Supply

The most popular model is the Colorgo power supply. It’s specific for the CUH-1100A series and the CUH-11 series. (PS4 Fat models).

The model features 250 wattages, 50/60hz, and a 4-pin internal connector. You or a technician would use this pin to plug the power supply into the motherboard.

Lastly, the model features high-quality internal components and is very easy to install.

Usoline911 ADP-240AR Power Supply for PS4

The next option comes from the brand Usoline911. This is a reliable model for the original PS4. It’s easy to install and can last for years.

This unit features 50/60Hz, 100-240V, and a 12V output. Additionally, it has a 5-pin connection, compatible with the CUH-1001A and CUH10 series of 500GB PlayStation 4 Fat models.

Some of these units are refurbished, like the one you could find on amazon. This is a gamble; it can sometimes work perfectly but completely fail others. Other sellers offer new options, like this one.

HongLei ADP-200ER PS4 Power Supply

Of the models above that don’t fit on your console, we recommend the Hong Lei model for CUH-1215A and CUH-12xx series. It means t works for some of the latest PS4 Fat models.

This power supply features premium materials and circuitry for higher and better performance. It also delivers a longer timespan.

It has a 100V-240V input, 50/60Hz, and 12V output for tech specs. It will fit the console’s specs perfectly.

Flowering ADP-200ER PS4 Power Supply

The last model we’re recommending for the PS4 Fat console family comes from the brand Flowering. It’s compatible with CUH-12XXa and 12xxb series (like the 1215b or 1215a).

These are the latest PS4 Fat models. They are shorter than previous options, so the supply won’t fit prior devices. It features a 100-240V wattage, 50/60Hz, and 12V output.

Lastly, the company promises to quality control all pieces before shipment. Additionally, it makes it easier for users to ship back non-functioning or wrong products.

Sony N15-160P1A PS4 Slim Power Supply

There’s an official replacement for the PS4 Slim’s PSU. It’s the N16-160P1A model by Sony.

This item is durable, features quality construction, and has a durable chassis. The quality ensures the item will last for years.

Lastly, it will fit on the CUH-2015A model and any CUH20 model series.

Tangxi ADP-160ER PS4 Slim Power Supply

The best and most popular option to replace a PS4 Slim power supply comes from the Tangxi Store. The supplier offers a model for CUH-21XX models.

This unit features a high construction standard. For example, it features high-quality ABS materials. The construction has wear resistance, corrosion resistance, and a fully-sealed unit for dust, moisture, and insect protection.

As for technical specs, it has 100-240V, 50/60Hz, 12V output, and the perfect dimensions for the PS4 Slim “2000.”

G-Dreamer 160R PS4 Slim Power Supply

The next option is also quite popular. The 160R model by G-Dreamer is available for CUH-2015A models and the CUH-20 series.

In particular, it replaces the ADP-160R or N16-160P1A models. And as for tech features, it has a 100-240V, and 50/60Hz.

However, this unit is not sealed. It’s prone to fail if you have frequent bug infections at home, like ants or roaches.

Gxcdizx ADP-160CR PS4 Slim Power Supply

The next option fits CUH-20XX models as well (like the 2015A PS4 Slim).

However, this particular option is a “disassembly part.” It means it comes from a faulty PS4, so the piece may be used, and it may have scratches.

Because of that, you’re certain the piece will fit easily on the PS4 Slim and function properly.

Hilitand N16‑160P1A PS4 Slim Power Supply

The N16-160P1A model by Hilitand matches the performance and stability of the original PSU.

In particular, the piece matches CUH-21XX models, like the common CUH-2115. It features quality materials, wear resistance, corrosion resistance, and a durable chassis.

Lastly, the installation process is very precise. The unit comes with intuitive guides.

Sony N15-300P1A PS4 Pro Power Supply

An original replacement PSU would be the best option for the PS4. That’s the N15-300P1A model, straight from Sony’s store.

The unit can fit the CUH-7115 and 71X model series. However, this is a disassembly unit as well, as it was taken from faulty units. It means it may have scratches.

Lastly, Sony doesn’t recommend using a new PSU to fix the PS4 Pro’s YLOD or motherboard issues. That warrants a heftier repair.

Sony ADP-300CR PS4 Pro Power Supply

This model fits the PS4 Pro CUH70 series, like the common CUH-7015B.

From what we’ve seen on Amazon, the shipping of this particular unit leaves much to be desired. We instead recommend you to buy it personally in a store. Here’s another option with better shipment, though.

Still, as an official Sony replacement, it will deliver the exact specs, dimensions, and timespan the PS4 Pro needs.

Getting a PS4 Power Cable

Lastly, it would be best for you to get a new power cord. That’s because a power supply may have also damaged the cable, or vice-versa.

Here’re three cables we recommend, regardless of your PS4 model:

PS4 Power Supply Issues

PS4 power supply problems are common. Identifying issues on the unit is tricky, though, as you’d need a multimeter.

If the PS4 doesn’t power on, but the cable’s regulator has its LED light on, the problem may be the supply.

Often, a technician would identify the issue, forcing you to browse for a replacement model. Extra information will help you get the one you need at a fair price, rather than paying for sub-par replacements at unfair prices.

That said, here’re common reasons why the supply fails:

Dust, dirt, insects, rust, moist, and similar may cause internal shortages

The power management chip failed after a power surge or a power out

The power cord is damaged and fried or damaged the power supply

Should You Change the PSU Yourself?

Unless you’re a technician, we don’t recommend you from changing the PS4 PSU by yourself. Instead, you can take the console to a repair store.

However, we have a guide on changing the PS4’s motherboard CMOS chip. You can check it, as it will detail the steps of taking out the power supply on the PS4 Fat, PS4 Slim, and PS4 Pro.

The tools you’d need are:

Plastic pry

Tweezers

Spudger

Phillips-head screwdriver

A T8 screwdriver

In summary, you have to take out the case of the console. Depending on the model, you need to take out a set of screws on the back or the rear and then slide the top off.

Then, you can use your T8 screwdriver to take out the power supply’s screws and your tweezers to disconnect it.

Here’s a tutorial video on how to replace the PS4 power supply from the trusty iFixit site: