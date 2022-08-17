10 Best PS5 Racing Games in 2022

Some sports translate smoothly into video games, more so with the modern graphics of Sony’s latest console. We’re here for the adrenalin and the speed, so what are the best PS5 racing games?

The genre has been part of the industry since the very start. We can date back to 1900 London when early versions of electro-mechanical arcade racing games already existed.

Then, the first racing game for the console was 1972’s Wipeout for the Magnavox Odyssey. It was also one of the first video games in history.

Then, by 1976, SEGA released Road Race for an arcade cabinet, becoming the first 3D title in the category.

As you see, the genre and the industry come together. It’s no wonder why the genre keeps pumping out alternatives. And the industry has advanced so much that today, for the PS5, we can find racing games that look, sound, and behave realistically.

Selecting The Best PS5 Racing Games

Racing games come with varying mechanics. In essence, they approach or create distance with realism in simulation.

The arcade sub-category delivers a frantic and even insane playtime. Those that are more realistic deliver eye-catching graphics and immersive driving.

Simulators are different, though. Although they simulate real-life situations, they can do so with any graphics, systems, and rules. Other sims deliver an experience that imitates real-life motorsports like Formula One, Nascar, or WRC.

Regardless, we’re selecting racing games for these three segments (arcade, sim, and realistic). The ones we pick boast the best scores with the public and the critics.

Best PS5 Racing Games

Gran Turismo 7

Developer: Polyphony Digital

Polyphony Digital Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony Interactive Entertainment Release Date: March 4

March 4 Platform: PS4, PS5

Gran Turismo 7 is a realistic sim racing game and the latest entry in the Gran Turismo series. It represents the 8th installment and the first to debut for PS5 and PS4 simultaneously.

The main gameplay revolves around a single-player campaign, the GT Simulation Mode. You race, rise in rank, tune your vehicles, buy vehicles, and win the ultimate championships.

Additionally, you have to complete tasks and challenges to unlock extra features. One of these, for example, is the multiplayer mode. You can play online with up to 20 people or on a split-screen locally.

Other elements include traditional vehicles and tracks, the Driving School tutorial, and other game modes. There’s also dynamic weather and an arcade mode. As a downside, many aspects of the game don’t work if you don’t have an internet connection. It’s almost an online-only game.

Dirt 5

Developer: Codemasters Cheshire

Codemasters Cheshire Publisher: Codemasters

Codemasters Release Date: November 2020

November 2020 Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Windows, Stadia

Dirt 5 blends simulation and arcade to deliver a racing game that’s all about the fun and the drifting. It’s the 5th part of the PlayStation exclusive series and remains similar to its predecessors.

The title focuses on off-road racing and motorsports. Various disciplines within the game include ice racing, Stadium Super trucks, rallycross, and off-road buggies. Additionally, there’s a wide range of locations worldwide, from South Africa to China, New Tork, and Greece.

The single-player campaign features a narrative. The playable character goes through a series of championships against a rival driver. You have a mentor (voiced by Troy Baker) providing advice throughout your career.

Other systems include dynamic weather, seasons, various gaming modes, a creation mode, and more. For instance, local multiplayer supports four players, and online play supports 12 players.

Wreckfest

Developer: Bugbear Entertainment

Bugbear Entertainment Publisher: THQ Nordic

THQ Nordic Release Date: June 2018

June 2018 Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Windows, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia

F1 2021

Developer: Codemasters

Codemasters Publisher: EA Sports

EA Sports Release Date: July 2021

July 2021 Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Windows

F1 2021 is the official Formula One Championship game and the official FIA championship game. It’s the first game Codemasters created under the EA Sports division.

The main gameplay revolves around the Braking Point story mode. It’s a campaign that happens within three in-game years. So, you’ll play through Formula 1 tournaments between 2019 and 2021.

The gameplay features realistic sim mechanics. There’s a system in the game evaluating many factors, such as tire degradation, that influence your driving. And you must manage complex mechanics, such as changing the tires on the put, to win matches.

Outside of the tracks, you also experience events to simulate the life of a professional driver. There are rivalries, emotions, dedication, training, sponsors, and more. This is based on Formula 1: Drive to Survive, a docu-series by Netflix.

WRC 10

Developer: Kylotonn

Kylotonn Publisher: Nacon

Nacon Release Date: September 2021

September 2021 Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Windows, Nintendo Switch

WRC 10 is a racing simulator with the official FIA World Rally Championship license (2021). It’s also an off-road racer like the Dirt series but features real-world vehicles, tracks, and companies.

The gameplay revolves around a career mode. It’s an in-depth mode featuring a story-driven campaign, thrilling gameplay, and character progression.

On the PS5, the game excels due to the DualSense support. The haptic feedback will make you feel road bumps, brakes, and more. Then, the triggers will simulate the strength of the brake and gas pedals.

There’re other game modes outside of the career. The best one is the online championships. On PlayStation, up to eight people can join online competitions. Then, split-screen supports 2 players locally.

MXGP 2021

Developer: Milestone

Milestone Publisher: Milestone

Milestone Release Date: November 2021

November 2021 Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Windows

MXGP is the official motocross video game series. This is the saga’s latest version, based on 2021’s FIM Motocross World Championship. It’s also one of the best bike games you can find.

Like so, it features real-life vehicles (bikes) and tracks (motocross tracks). If you like motocross racing, this is the game for you, and it has been since its 2014 debut.

The 21’s entry reaches realistic visuals plus various in-game systems to handle the bikes. There’s a new career mode compared to previous titles, legacy, and new tracks.

Additionally, the game includes over 40 real-life pilots on top of real bikes, teams, sponsors, and accessories. You can also play on the 2021 Championship tracks, which you’ll unlock a career that revolves around finding sponsors.

Grid Legends

Developer: Codemasters

Codemasters Publisher: Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Release Date: February 2020

February 2020 Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Windows, macOS

Grid Legends is an arcade racing game and the fifth entry in the Grid franchise. It features a bonkers plot and ridiculous mechanics to deliver extreme fun.

Also, on PS5, it features full DualSense support. Adaptive triggers react to brakes and gas, and haptic feedback responds to the road, weather, brake, gas, and bumps.

The game features over 130 tracks that you can play. These are real-life circuits like Indianapolis Motor Speedway or Mount Panorama Circuit. It also features street circuits in various cities like Moscow and London. Lastly, it has over 100 vehicles, from trucks to open-wheel cars.

Then, the plot also takes cues from Netflix’s Drive to Survive documentary series. There’s a story-driven career mode where you rise to power as a professional racer. Elsewhere, online multiplayer supports 22 people in matches and competitions.

Art of Rally

Develope r : Funselektor Labs

r Funselektor Labs Publisher: Funselektor Labs

Funselektor Labs Release Date: September 2020

September 2020 Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Windows, macOS, Linux, Nintendo Switch

“Art of rally” is an arcade racing game. The setting is an alternate timeline where the off-racing sports took another route. The result is a golden era that never ended.

You play through rallies as you unlock cars and classes. The game thrives on character progression, which the studio blended with a unique and overhead perspective. This style separates the game from its competition.

Despite its cartoon looks, the gameplay is challenging. You’re to go from one point to another as fast as possible, surpassing obstacles, curves, and similar. Playtime relies on superb handling and intuitive controls.

There’re also tracks offering sandbox exploration. However, the main gameplay is gathering points with stunts and rising speed on worldwide leaderboards. And as you rise in levels, you’ll unlock vehicle classes and vehicles. Beware, though, as damaging the cars affects their performance.

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Developer: Milestone

Milestone Publisher: Milestone

Milestone Release Date: September 2021

September 2021 Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch

If you had Hot Wheels when you were a kid or even any toy car, Hot Wheels Unleashed would appeal to you. It also features high critical and fan scores and is one of the best arcade racing games you can play.

The studio Milestone has previously created various bike and dirt bike games, such as RIDE and MotoGP. After taking a new direction, the Italian team delivered a colorful arcade racer where a vast selection of cars competing on bright tracks.

We choose the game because of its smooth handling and fast controlling scheme. It’s super intuitive and also super competitive. There’s some degree of mastering, though, and mastering the game is as challenging as the tracks as treacherous.

That said, the tracks are creative, almost like toy car tracks. They swirl, turn, leap, jump, and force you to do many stunts. There’s also split-screen (up to 2 players) and online competitions (up to 12 players).

RIDE 4

Developer: Milestone srl

Milestone srl Publisher: Milestone srl

Milestone srl Release Date: October 2020

October 2020 Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Windows

Ride 4 is a motorcycle racing game. It rose to prominence thanks to a viral promo video showcasing the game’s wet weather. The video in question is above!

Moreover, the game solidified the motorcycle sim racing genre as something to respect. It made it popular and is the best option for those looking for a two-wheel racer. For example, the title features over 230 bikes, ranging from 1966 models to current-day alternatives.

The title offers hundreds of bikes, as the developers have the official license from real-world brands. Then, you drive around real-life tracks worldwide, and these tracks feature incredible detail. The studio used CAD 3D rendering, laser, and scanning technology to deliver the ultimate precision.

Then, the single-player campaign is dynamic and reacts to your decision. You begin as an amateur and rise to the top of the championship. Other systems include dynamic weather, day and night cycle, and IA rivals capable of learning as you play.