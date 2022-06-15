Racing games are one of the most popular genres in the gaming world. They are fast-paced, exciting, and full of adrenaline. There are many different racing games out there, but which ones is the best for you?

Here is a list of the best racing games of all time.

Top 9 Racing Games of All Time

Burnout 3: Takedown

Developer: Criterion Software

Criterion Software Publisher: Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Release Date: September 8, 2004

September 8, 2004 Platform:PS 2, Xbox, Xbox 360

Burnout 3: Takedown is one of the most intense and exhilarating racing games ever made. From the start, the player is thrust into action-packed races with little room for error. One false move could send your car flying off the track.

The game’s visuals are amazing, and the cars and tracks are all beautifully rendered. The sense of speed is incredible, and the crashes are jaw-dropping. The sound design is also top-notch, with the roar of the engines and the shattering of glass adding to the sense of mayhem.

The gameplay is just as intense as the game’s visuals. The races are fast and chaotic, and the player must use all their skills to stay on the track and in the first place. The game features a unique “takedown” system, which allows players to take out opponents by slamming into them.

This adds an extra layer of strategy to the races, as takedowns can give you the edge you need to win.

Burnout 3: Takedown is an incredible racing game that is sure to get your heart pumping. It’s intense, visually stunning, and features some of the most exciting gameplay you’ll ever experience.

Mario Kart 8

Developer: Nintendo Entertainment Analysis & Development

Nintendo Entertainment Analysis & Development Publisher: Nintendo

Nintendo Release Date: May 29, 2014

May 29, 2014 Platform:Nintendo Switch, Wii U

Mario Kart 8 is a kart racing game and the eighth major installment in the Mario Kart series. The game introduces new racing circuit designs and antigravity sections that allow players to drive on walls and ceilings, as well as new characters, including the return of Dry Bowser.

The game also features the ability to capture and share footage of races with other players via the Miiverse social network. Mario Kart 8 received critical acclaim upon release, with many critics calling it one of the best games in the series, and is the best-selling Wii U game.

Mario Kart 8 features twenty-four playable characters, the largest roster of any Mario Kart game to date. The game includes sixteen new tracks and sixteen returning tracks from previous Mario Kart games, and introduces the concept of anti-gravity racing, allowing players to drive on walls and ceilings.

The game also features the ability to capture and share footage of races with other players via the Miiverse social network.

The game introduces new racing circuit designs and antigravity sections that allow players to drive on walls and ceilings. Mario Kart 8 also features the ability to capture and share footage of races with other players via the Miiverse social network.

F1 2020

Developer: Codemasters

Codemasters Publisher: Codemasters, Electronic Arts

Codemasters, Electronic Arts Release Date: 9 July, 2020

9 July, 2020 Platform:PS4, Xbox One, Windows, Google Stadia

F1 2020 is a detailed and exciting racing game that allows players to take on the role of their favorite Formula One driver. The game features all of the official teams, drivers, and circuits from the 2020 season, as well as a number of different game modes to keep players entertained.

The career mode is the most in-depth, allowing players to start from the bottom of the pack and work their way up to the top, taking on challenges and races along the way. There is also a multiplayer mode for players to race against each other online, as well as a number of other single-player modes.

The graphics and visuals are some of the best seen in a racing game, and the gameplay is just as good. The controls are easy to pick up, but there is enough depth to them to keep things interesting. The AI is also challenging, but not impossible to beat.

Overall, F1 2020 is an excellent racing game that any fan of the sport should check out. It’s also a great game for those who just want to jump in and start racing without having to worry about learning all of the different mechanics.

Forza Horizon 5

Developer: Playground Games

Playground Games Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Xbox Game Studios Release Date: November 4, 2021

November 4, 2021 Platform:Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

The newest entry in the Forza Horizon series takes the experience to new heights with its expansive open world, new challenges to complete, and stunning visuals.

The first thing that struck players about Forza Horizon 5 is its sheer size. The map is absolutely massive, and it’s filled with a lot of things to do. There’s the usual array of race events to compete in, but there are also new challenges to complete, like drift zones and stunt jumps.

And if you just want to explore, there’s plenty to see and discover, from the beautiful landscapes to the hidden easter eggs.

The second thing that impresses users is the level of detail in the game world. Everything looks absolutely stunning, from the cars to the environment. The lighting is particularly impressive, and the level of detail in the cars is incredible.

The third thing that stands out is the wealth of content. There’s so much to do in the game that you could easily sink hundreds of hours into it and still not see everything. Between the races, challenges, and exploration, there’s plenty to keep you busy.

Overall, Forza Horizon 5 is an incredible game that offers an immense amount of content and hours of entertainment. If you’re a fan of racing games or open-world games, this is definitely one to check out.

iRacing

Developer: iRacing.com Motorsport Simulations, iRacing

iRacing.com Motorsport Simulations, iRacing Publisher: iRacing.com Motorsport Simulations, Taty Games, iRacing

iRacing.com Motorsport Simulations, Taty Games, iRacing Release Date: August 26, 2008

August 26, 2008 Platform:Windows

iRacing is a PC racing game that allows users to race against each other online. The game is designed to be as realistic as possible and features a variety of tracks and cars to choose from.

To begin a race, users must first select a track and a car. Once the track and car have been selected, the user is placed into a virtual garage where they can make adjustments to their car. Once the user is happy with their car setup, they can then proceed to the race lobby.

In the race lobby, users can see a list of all the other users who are currently racing, as well as their lap times. Users can also chat with each other in the lobby, and it is here that the race marshal will give out any final instructions before the race begins.

Once the race begins, users must try and complete as many laps as possible within the time limit. The game keeps track of each user’s position and lap times, and the user’s position is displayed on-screen at all times.

If a user spins off the track or crashes into another car, they will be shown a replay of the incident from multiple angles. This replay can be used to help the user learn from their mistakes and improve their driving for future races.

At the end of the race, the game displays a results screen showing each user’s finishing position and lap times. Users can then choose to leave the race lobby or stay and chat with the other users.

Daytona USA

Developer: Sega AM2, SEGA Hitmaker, Sega, Amusement Vision, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, Genki

Sega AM2, SEGA Hitmaker, Sega, Amusement Vision, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, Genki Publisher: Sega, Sega Europe Limited, Hasbro Interactive, SEGA of America, Atari SA

Sega, Sega Europe Limited, Hasbro Interactive, SEGA of America, Atari SA Release Date: Japan/North America: March 1994, WW (Worldwide): April 1994

Japan/North America: March 1994, WW (Worldwide): April 1994 Platform:Sega Saturn, Arcade, Windows, PS 3, Xbox 360 , Xbox One

Daytona USA is a stock car racing video game developed by Sega AM2. It was the first game in the Daytona USA series and was arcade-exclusive. The game was a critical and commercial success, with praise particularly directed at its graphics and gameplay.

The game takes place on the fictional Daytona International Speedway, a superspeedway located in Daytona Beach, Florida, United States. The player competes in a 200-mile (320 km) stock car race, divided into four stages.

The player can choose from one of three stock cars: the Player’s Car, a red car; the Beginner’s Car, a blue car; and the Expert’s Car, a yellow car.

The Player’s Car is the fastest car in the game but is also the most difficult to control. The Beginner’s Car is slower than the Player’s Car but is easier to control. The Expert’s Car is somewhere in between the two in terms of speed and handling.

There are a total of eight different tracks in the game, each with its own unique layout. The tracks are Daytona International Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Darlington Raceway, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Kansas Speedway, and Talladega Superspeedway.

The game features two modes of play: Arcade Mode and Championship Mode. In Arcade Mode, the player competes against seven AI-controlled cars in a single race. In Championship Mode, the player competes in a four-race championship series.

Daytona USA is widely considered to be one of the greatest racing games of all time. It is also one of the most influential racing games, having spawned a number of sequels and imitators.

Driver: San Francisco

Developer: Ubisoft Reflections

Ubisoft Reflections Publisher: Ubisoft

Ubisoft Release Date: September 1, 2011

September 1, 2011 Platform:Windows, macOS, PS 3, Xbox 360, Wii

Driver: San Francisco is a 2011 action-adventure video game developed by Ubisoft Reflections and published by Ubisoft. The game is the fifth installment in the Driver series.

Set within an open world environment, Driver: San Francisco puts the player in control of John Tanner, a former race car driver who has been diagnosed with terminal cancer. The game’s storyline follows Tanner’s recovery from his cancer, as he sets out to work for a new crime boss in the city of San Francisco.

Driver: San Francisco is an action-adventure game played from a third-person perspective. The player controls John Tanner, a former race car driver, who has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

The game’s open-world environment allows the player to roam freely throughout the city of San Francisco. The game’s storyline follows Tanner’s recovery from his cancer, as he sets out to work for a new crime boss in the city of San Francisco.

The game’s gameplay is similar to that of previous Driver games, with the player being able to control John Tanner’s car from a third-person perspective. The player can use the car’s onboard computer to map out the city, plan their route, and find the best way to reach their destination.

The game also features a number of minigames, which the player can participate in to earn rewards.

Driver: San Francisco was released to positive reviews, with critics praising the game’s open world environment, gameplay, and storyline. The game was a commercial success, selling over three million copies worldwide.

Street Rod

Developer: Logical Design Works

Logical Design Works Publisher: California Dreams

California Dreams Release Date: 1989

1989 Platform:Amiga, DOS, Atari ST, Commodore 64

Street Rod is a racing game released in 1989 for the Apple II, Commodore 64, and MS-DOS. The game is set in the year 1957 and allows the player to purchase and race one of eight different vehicles. The game features three different tracks, each with its own set of obstacles and dangers.

The player must first choose a car, then choose a track. The game features three different difficulty levels, each with its own set of challenges. The player must then complete a series of laps around the track, avoiding obstacles and other cars.

The game features a variety of power-ups that can be used to improve the player’s car. These include nitro boosts, which allow the player to temporarily drive faster, and oil slicks, which can be used to spin out opponents.

The player can also use their car’s horn to honk at other drivers and pedestrians. This can be used to startle them, and potentially cause them to crash.

The game features a two-player mode, which pits two players against each other in a race. The first player to cross the finish line wins.

Street Rod is a fun and challenging racing game that is sure to please fans of the genre. The game’s simple controls and addictive gameplay make it easy to pick up and play, and its retro graphics and sound give it a charm that is sure to appeal to gamers of all ages.

Road Rash

Developer: Electronic Arts, EQ Games, Pixel Dash Studios

Electronic Arts, EQ Games, Pixel Dash Studios Publisher: Electronic Arts, Pixel Dash Studios, Supercode Games

Electronic Arts, Pixel Dash Studios, Supercode Games Release Date: September 1991

September 1991 Platform:Sega Genesis, PS, Nintendo 64, Master System, 3DO Interactive Multiplayer, Game Boy Advance, Sega Saturn, Game Boy, Game Gear, Amiga, Atari ST

Road Rash is a motorcycle racing game in which players race each other on motorcycles and the players are also given the ability to strike each other down.

The game features several modes of play, including a single-player career mode and a multiplayer mode. In career mode, the player must race through a series of increasingly difficult courses, winning races and earning money to upgrade their bike and buy new ones. Multiplayer mode pits the player against up to three other opponents in a race to the finish line.

The game is known for its violence, which includes the player being able to attack opponents with clubs and chains. This violence led to the game being banned in several countries.

Despite its violence, Road Rash was a critical and commercial success and spawned several sequels.