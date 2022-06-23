Best Roguelite Games You Should Definitely Try

There’s something special about roguelite games. They mix the best of both worlds: the unpredictability and challenge of a roguelite with the progression and polish of a traditional video game. And while the genre is still relatively new, there are already a ton of great roguelite games to choose from.

In this article, we’ll be taking a look at the best roguelite games currently available. We’ll be discussing what makes each game special and why you should give them a try. So without further ado, let’s get started!

Best Roguelite Games

Dead Cells

Developer: Motion Twin

Motion Twin Publisher: Playdigious, Motion Twin, Merge Games

Playdigious, Motion Twin, Merge Games Release Date: August 7, 2018

August 7, 2018 Platform:Switch, Android, iOS, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Mac, Windows, Linux



Dead Cells is a roguelite, Metroidvania action-platformer initially released for Microsoft Windows, macOS, Linux, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in August 2018, a Nintendo Switch port was released the following month. Dead Cells is described by Motion Twin as a “roguevania” game and features roguelike and Metroidvania elements.

The player controls a mass of cells, known as the “protagonist”, which can possess and control dead creatures. The protagonist starts each run by spawning from a procedurally generated prison, located on an island called the “Isle of the Dead”.

The prison contains a number of locked cells, which can be unlocked by collecting keys from defeated enemies. The protagonist can also find blueprints for upgrading their equipment, which can be crafted from materials found throughout the game.

The objective of the game is to reach the end of the island, which is guarded by a number of bosses. Upon defeating a boss, the player is presented with a choice: either restart the game from the beginning with their upgrades intact or keep playing from their current location.

If the player dies, they lose all their upgrades and must start from the beginning. The game is divided into a number of biomes, each with its own enemies and hazards.

The biomes are procedurally generated, and the game’s difficulty increases as the player progress. The game features a number of secrets, which can be uncovered by exploring the environment.

Streets of Rogue

Developer: Matt Dabrowski

Matt Dabrowski Publisher: tinyBuild

tinyBuild Release Date: March 10, 2017

March 10, 2017 Platform:PS 4, Linux, Switch, Xbox One, Windows, Mac

In Streets of Rogue, players take on the role of one of several different classes of character as they attempt to navigate a procedurally-generated city, filled with randomly-generated NPCs, and complete various objectives.

The game is heavily focused on player choice and emergent gameplay, and as such, there is no one definitive way to play. Players can choose to be stealthy, or they can go in guns blazing; they can try to complete objectives without harming any NPCs, or they can kill everything in sight. The game is truly whatever the player makes of it.

One of the first things players will notice is the game’s unique visual style. The city is presented in a top-down view and is made up of a variety of different tilesets, each with its own distinct look and feel.

The game’s art style is very minimalist, but this works in its favor, as it allows players to focus on the gameplay rather than getting distracted by flashy graphics.

The gameplay in Streets of Rogue is fast-paced and frenetic. Players will need to make use of all their skills in order to survive. The game is split into a number of different levels, each with its own unique objectives.

In order to progress to the next level, players will need to complete all the objectives at the current level. The objectives can be anything from simply reaching the exit, to killing all the NPCs in the level, to stealing a specific item.

There is a great deal of replayability in Streets of Rogue. The procedurally-generated city means that no two playthroughs will be the same. Additionally, the game features a number of different classes of character, each with its own unique abilities and play styles.

The game also features a number of different game modes, including a cooperative mode, which allows players to team up and complete the game’s objectives together.

The Last Stand: Aftermath

Developer: Con Artist Games

Con Artist Games Publisher: jianyi, Armor Games

jianyi, Armor Games Release Date: November 16, 2021

November 16, 2021 Platform:PS 4, PS 5, Xbox Series X/S, Android, Windows

The Last Stand: Aftermath is a top-down shooter set in a post-apocalyptic world. The player controls a team of survivors as they scavenge for supplies and try to stay alive in a world overrun by zombies.

The game is split into two parts: the day-to-day survival gameplay, and the base-building gameplay. In the survival gameplay, the player must scavenge for supplies and build up their base while fending off zombies. The base-building gameplay focuses on expanding the base and surviving against waves of zombies.

The game is challenging but also very rewarding. The base-building gameplay is particularly addictive, as it encourages the player to keep playing in order to build up their base and survive against ever-increasing waves of zombies.

Overall, The Last Stand: Aftermath is a great game for those who enjoy challenging top-down shooters with a bit of base-building thrown in. It’s a game that will keep you coming back for more, and is definitely worth picking up.

Noita

Developer: Nolla Games

Nolla Games Publisher: Nolla Games

Nolla Games Release Date: October 15, 2020

October 15, 2020 Platform:Windows

Noita is a magical action roguelite set in a world where every pixel is physically simulated. Deep beneath the surface of the earth, an ancient power stirs. Now, as a young wizard, you must harness the elements to destroy the evil that lurks in the mountainside.

The first thing you’ll notice about Noita is the absolutely gorgeous pixel art style. The game world is vibrant and full of color, and the animation is smooth and fluid. Even the menus are beautiful, with an ethereal, otherworldly feeling.

The soundtrack is also excellent, with a mix of atmospheric and upbeat tunes that perfectly complement the game’s mood.

Noita is a roguelite, so each run is unique, and you’ll never know what to expect. The procedurally-generated levels are filled with all sorts of different enemies and hazards, and you’ll need to use your wits and magic to survive. The game is also extremely challenging, and even the early levels can be tough.

Fortunately, you have a wide variety of magical spells at your disposal. You can shoot fireballs, summon tornadoes, and even turn enemies to stone. There are over 200 different spells in the game, and you can combine them in all sorts of ways to create powerful synergies. You’ll need to experiment to find the best combinations.

Noita is an amazing game that’s unlike anything else out there. The unique pixel art style, challenging gameplay, and huge variety of spells make it a must-play for any fan of roguelites.

Gunfire Reborn

Developer: Duoyi Interactive Entertainment Limited

Duoyi Interactive Entertainment Limited Publisher: 505 Games, Duoyi Interactive Entertainment Limited

505 Games, Duoyi Interactive Entertainment Limited Release Date: May 22, 2020

May 22, 2020 Platform:Switch, PS 4, Xbox One, Android, Windows

Gunfire Reborn is a fast-paced, top-down shooter with a unique mixture of roguelite and RPG elements. After choosing one of the four available characters, players are thrown into procedurally-generated levels full of enemies to kill and bosses to defeat.

Each character has their own set of weapons and abilities, and players must carefully choose which loadout to take into each level. Weapons and abilities can be upgraded by spending souls, which are earned by defeating enemies.

The combat in Gunfire Reborn is frantic and requires quick reflexes. Enemies come in all shapes and sizes, and each type requires a different strategy to take down. Players must learn to use their weapons and abilities effectively in order to progress.

The bosses in Gunfire Reborn are massive and challenging. They are immune to most weapons and abilities, so players must use their knowledge of the game’s mechanics to defeat them.

Defeating bosses rewards players with new weapons and abilities, which can then be used to make progress in the game’s procedurally-generated levels.

Gunfire Reborn is a challenging and rewarding game that is perfect for those who enjoy fast-paced top-down shooters. With a unique mix of roguelite and RPG elements, it offers something new and fresh for players to enjoy.

Deathloop

Developer: Arkane Studios

Arkane Studios Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Bethesda Softworks Release Date: September 14, 2021

September 14, 2021 Platform:Windows, PS 5

Deathloop is a roguelite first-person shooter video game developed by Arkane Studios and published by Bethesda Softworks.

Deathloop is a unique shooter experience that has you playing as Colt, an assassin stuck in a time loop on the island of Blackreef. Your goal is to break the loop by assassinating eight targets before the day resets. However, your enemies also have the same goal, and they will stop at nothing to kill you and prevent you from completing your mission.

The game features an innovative gameplay loop that keeps you coming back for more. Each day, you’ll wake up at the same time and have to take out your targets before the day resets.

However, your enemies will also be gunning for you, and they’ll get stronger each day. This creates a unique gameplay loop where you’re constantly trying to one-up your previous performance.

The game is packed with an arsenal of weapons and abilities that you’ll need to master in order to survive. From pistols and shotguns to sniper rifles and grenades, you’ll have plenty of ways to take out your targets. You’ll also have access to special abilities that can give you the upper hand in a firefight.

Deathloop is a unique shooter that offers a refreshing take on the genre. With its innovative gameplay loop and an impressive arsenal of weapons and abilities, Deathloop is a game that shooter fans will want to check out.

Post Void

Developer: YCJY Games

YCJY Games Publisher: Super Rare Games, YCJY Games

Super Rare Games, YCJY Games Release Date: August 6, 2020

August 6, 2020 Platform:Switch, PS 4, PS 5, Xbox One, Windows

Post Void is a first-person horror game that takes place in a post-apocalyptic world. The player takes on the role of a survivor who must find food and water while avoiding dangerous creatures that roam the world.

The game is set up like a choose your own adventure book and allows the player to make choices that affect the outcome of the game.

The game begins with the player waking up in a hospital bed. They have no memories of who they are or what has happened. They are greeted by a man named Dr. Franklin, who tells them that the world has ended and they are the only survivors. The player is then given the choice to either stay in the hospital or venture out into the world.

If the player chooses to stay in the hospital, they will be safe from the creatures that roam the world. However, they will slowly starve to death as there is no food or water in the hospital.

If the player chooses to venture out into the world, they will be greeted by a creature called a Scavenger. The Scavenger will attack the player and try to kill them. The player will have to fight back and kill the Scavenger in order to survive.

After killing the Scavenger, the player will be able to explore the world and find food and water. They will also be able to find other survivors and help them survive.

WORLD OF HORROR

Developer: Panstasz

Panstasz Publisher: Ysbryd Games

Ysbryd Games Release Date: 2019

2019 Platform:Switch, PS 4, Mac, Windows, Linux

WORLD OF HORROR is a game that takes place in a small town that is being overrun by Lovecraftian monsters. The player takes on the role of one of five characters who are trying to figure out what is going on and stop it.

The game is played in a turn-based fashion, with the player taking actions in order to progress the story. There are a variety of different actions that the player can take, and each one has different results. The player will also have to make choices throughout the game, which will affect the outcome.

The game is heavily reliant on atmosphere, and the player will need to pay attention to the details in order to progress. The art style is also very important, as it helps to set the tone of the game.

Overall, WORLD OF HORROR is a unique and challenging gaming experience that is sure to keep players engaged. The combination of story, choices, and atmosphere makes it a game that is worth checking out.