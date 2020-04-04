Role Playing Games(RPGs) have always had a loyal fan following. Even before the days of computers and mobile phones these games were massively popular. (We’ve all heard of Dungeons & Dragons.) And with the advent of technology, it’s no surprise that this genre has always adapted so well to the newer platforms. In this article, we will be looking into the best RPGs for Android phones right now.

RPGs today can offer some of the most immersive gaming experiences out there. Users can spend hours crafting the perfect character or the perfect tool and then head out to play intricately written story lines. Also one of the best things about this genre has always been the multiplayer feature. That’s where gamers get to interact with other gamers. All this can definitely make for one hell of a gaming experience!

The 11 Best RPGs for Android

We have chosen the 11 best role-playing games for Android right now. We have listed them here in the order of their release dates. The newest games have been listed first. Note that this doesn’t mean that the old ones are any less fun!

Lets start with this quick summary of the list to follow:

Now without further ado, let’s get going with the detailed reviews:



1. Darkness Rises

Darkness Rises features fun game console-like graphics, innovative game-play and boss battles that can get quite intense. And mind you, this is no typical freemium RPG either. The developers seem to have put very little emphasis on in-app purchases. So if that’s something that annoys you, there’s another reason for you to love this game.

You can choose between four characters at the beginning of this game. You could choose one based on your playing style. Then, you can customize pretty much everything about this character, like its eye color, skin tone etc.

The story line is quite captivating too. Darkness has spread across the land and it has brought a horde of demons and beasts that are ready to take over our world. It is up to your character to chase these demons away. For this you will have to go on an epic adventure, that will lead you across the land and then into hell itself. Sounds fun, right?

Well, it doesn’t end there. When you’re done with the story line, or if you’re just bored, you could also engage in the PvP arena. This is where you battle it out with other players.

App version: 1.12.0 (Last updated on Jan 9, 2019)

1.12.0 (Last updated on Jan 9, 2019) Total Downloads: 10 million+

10 million+ Developed by: NEXON company

NEXON company First Released: Jun 20, 2018

Jun 20, 2018 Download Size: 89.78MB

89.78MB Price: Free to download (Contains in-app purchases)

Free to download (Contains in-app purchases) Rated suitable for children over 12 (contains moderate violence, user interaction and digital purchases)

2. Dungeon & Heroes: 3D RPG

There are tons of things you could do in Dungeon & Heroes. You could forge your own heroes, summon them, train them, upgrade their levels and dress them with the best equipment. You could also explore the vast open-world of this game, fighting monsters or other players for valuable resources. There are plenty of terrains, dungeons and stages you could explore. This game does have in-app purchases, meaning you could purchases resources in exchange for real money but you could disable that if it annoys you.

You could have your own castle. That’s where you will be summoning your heroes and training your troops. From there you head out into the world, exploring and fighting monsters, dragons and other enemies. It will all be one big adventure. Perhaps one of the more notable features of this game is the first-person 3D perspective of the battles.

You could also connect with players from the around the world. Make them your allies and form a guild to play together. You could them partake in joint explorations, guild battles or arena glory. But regardless of whether you choose to play alone or with allies, the gameplay will feel like you are on your own epic adventure!

App version: 1.5.85 (Last updated on Jan 9, 2019)

1.5.85 (Last updated on Jan 9, 2019) Total Downloads: 1 million+

1 million+ Developed by: DroidHen



DroidHen First Released: May 08, 2018

May 08, 2018 Download Size: 89.55MB

89.55MB Price: Free to download (Contains in-app purchases)

Free to download (Contains in-app purchases) Rated suitable for children over 12 (contains moderate violence, user interaction and digital purchases)

3. Tempest: Pirate Action

Tempest is a little different compared to the other role-playing games on this list. While most RPGs are set in the fantasy world, Tempest is set in the fascinating world of pirates. This game definitely deserves a place among the best RPGs for Android.

The prime objective of Tempest is to build your own crew of pirates and sail the high seas, battling other pirates and monsters, while also fulfilling quests. Along your journey you will earn better ships and assemble a better crew. For your crew, you will be choosing from among the best cutthroats around. And as for your adventures as a pirate, you will have over a hundred quests spread across dozens of islands and three different regions to complete.

You will be able to choose from a massive arsenal of weapons, that include cannons, mortars and flame throwers. And you will be battling monsters. Lots of them! These will include the legendary Leviathan, Kraken, and even some that have not yet been identified. And it goes without saying, there will be some pirating involved. You will be robbing galleons, sinking warships and destroying forts.

You could share your world of Tempest with two other friends. Either battle it out with them, or join them on an epic joint adventure. You decide, matey!

App version: 1.2.4 (Last updated on Sep 17, 2018)

1.2.4 (Last updated on Sep 17, 2018) Total Downloads: 5000+

5000+ Developed by: HeroCraft Ltd.

HeroCraft Ltd. First Released: Apr 18, 2017

Apr 18, 2017 Download Size: 268MB

268MB Price: $7.67(A free version with limited features is also available)

$7.67(A free version with limited features is also available) Rated suitable for children over 7 (contains implied violence, mild swearing and user interaction)

4. Rick & Morty: Pocket Mortys

If you loved old Pokémon games and if you’re a fan of Rick and Morty, this is the RPG for you. This game has been designed to emulate the feel of the classic Pokémon games. A clever twist, instead of Pokémons, you will be collecting and battling Mortys. Yes, sounds a bit bizarre. But if you’re truly a Rick and Morty fan you probably know that everything makes sense in the world of Rick and Morty.

You will be playing as Rick Sanchez. A mysterious Rick comes through a portal into your garage and summons you to the Council of Ricks. Your portal gun is then confiscated. In order to get it back, you are expected to challenge the six Ricks of the Council of Ricks. And before you can do that, you will have to embark on an epic adventure across the multiverse, battling other Ricks and claiming their badges. Yes, very Rick-and-Morty-esque.

There are several reasons you will love this game. You get to discover and collect over 70 different bizarre forms of Mortys from across the Multiverse. And as the game progresses, you will train them and then use them to battle other rival Ricks. You will also get to encounter some of your favorite characters from the TV show. These include, Birdperson and Mr. Meeseeks.

All and all, a fun RPG! Even more so, if you’re a Rick and Morty fan.

App version: 2.7.1 (Last updated on Dec 03, 2019)

2.7.1 (Last updated on Dec 03, 2019) Total Downloads: 10 million+

10 million+ Developed by: [adult swim] games

[adult swim] games First Released: Jan 13, 2016

Jan 13, 2016 Download Size: 77.09MB

77.09MB Price: Free to download (Contains in-app purchases)

Free to download (Contains in-app purchases) Rated suitable for children over 12 (contains moderate violence and digital purchases)

5. Exiled Kingdoms RPG



Exiled Kingdoms is a single-player action role-playing game where you will be navigating the world alone. You will be interacting with characters and taking part on quests. But one of the fun things about this game is that your actions will have consequences and will direct the gameplay accordingly.

The story is set in a vast world with a rich history. The main story follows the protagonist who receives a mysterious letter stating that he is the sole beneficiary of a huge inheritance. And thus begins the adventure. You are the protagonist, and your character will have to navigate the world by engaging in conversations with other characters and completing quests.

The free version of this game features a gameplay that is around 30 hours long. You can either play as a Rogue or a Warrior. The 30 hours of free gameplay still contains 29 completable quests (and others that are partially playable) that are spread across 30 different areas. You get to upgrade to a full version via a single in-app purchase. The full version will feature over 90 quests spread over 135 areas and over 120 hours of gameplay. The full version also activates other features. The game contains no other micro-transcations or ads within the game.

App version: 1.2.1115 (Last updated on Sep 15, 2018)

1.2.1115 (Last updated on Sep 15, 2018) Total Downloads: 1 million+

1 million+ Developed by: 4 Dimension Games

4 Dimension Games First Released: Dec 20, 2015

Dec 20, 2015 Download Size: 95.51MB

95.51MB Price: Free to download (Contains in-app purchases)

Free to download (Contains in-app purchases) Rated suitable for children over 16 (contains strong violence)

6. Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes

This is a role-playing game set in everyone’s favorite universe. There are quite a few good Star Wars RPGs for Android. But we’ve chosen to go with Galaxy of Heroes for a few good reasons. This is a gacha game. Meaning, you will get to collect characters from both sides of the Star Wars universe, namely the light side and the dark side. The number of characters you can choose from is simply staggering. You will find characters from pretty much every era of Star Wars including those from the new films such as Solo: A Star Wars Story or Rogue One.

Basically, you build a team and then face off with other players as you navigate through the galaxy. And as you go on, you could upgrade your heroes for added abilities and strength. Then go fight other players in PvP Squad Arenas, Squad Cantina Battles or Squad Tournaments to exhibit your dominance in the galaxy.

The turn-based style of combat can sometimes feel a bit slow and exhausting, but its no big deal.

App version: 0.14.394957 (Last updated on Dec 13, 2018)

0.14.394957 (Last updated on Dec 13, 2018) Total Downloads: 10 million+

10 million+ Developed by: Electronic Arts



Electronic Arts First Released: Nov 09, 2015

Nov 09, 2015 Download Size: 68MB

68MB Price: Free to download (Contains in-app purchases)

Free to download (Contains in-app purchases) Rated suitable for children over 12 (contains moderate violence, information sharing and digital purchases)

7. Chaos Rings 3

Chaos Rings 3 is part of a continuing series of games which was first introduced back in 2010. The game features a deep story line, a great and complex world and an amazing soundtrack. But the characteristic feature of this series has always been its rich character development system. And its no different with Chaos Rings 3.

The story line is quite interesting. The protagonist lives on the outskirts of a floating continent, New Paleo. He lives a quite life along with his sister, tending to livestock. But one day he is approached by a woman who tells him that his true destiny lies in the exploration of the mother planet, the azure planet of Marble Blue. And thus begins your adventure as you navigate the mysterious and alluring world that is Mable Blue for unexplored lands, hidden treasures, monsters and other legends. This game has been rated unsuitable for minors (under 18) because it features a lot of violence.

You will never run out of the things to do in this game. Even after you’ve finished the main story, there is still plenty you could do. Chaos Rings 3 is undoubtedly one of the best RPGs for Android out there. Also mind the massive size of the game!

App version: 1.1.1 (Last updated on Apr 21, 2016)

1.1.1 (Last updated on Apr 21, 2016) Total Downloads: 10,000+

10,000+ Developed by: SQUARE ENIX Co., Ltd.

SQUARE ENIX Co., Ltd. First Released: May 27, 2015

May 27, 2015 Download Size: 2.08GB

2.08GB Price: Free to download (Contains in-app purchases)

Free to download (Contains in-app purchases) Rated suitable for adults (contains extreme violence)

8. Knights of Pen and Paper 2

Knights of Pen and Paper 2 features a clever twist on a typical RPG plot. It combines the real world of role-playing with that of the virtual one. The story line follows a group of RPG fans who gather together to play a table-top game similar to Dungeons & Dragons. The gameplay will follow the players and the gamemaster’s decisions in the virtual world.

The retro style role-playing simulation and the retro pixel look gives this game an undeniable old school feel and charm. The actual gameplay features several quests, dozens of locations, plenty of side quests and dynamically generated dungeons. The main campaign is set on a 10 floor dungeon with plenty of puzzles and mysteries. All this will lead to a boss fight towards the end.

Knights of Pen and Paper 2 is a great and clever RPG for your Android device. The gameplay is turn-based, highly customizable and contains a lot of fun and clever references that is sure to thrill any fan of RPG or popular culture. Definitely worth a download! Give it a try.

App version: 2.6.26 (Last updated on May 14, 2018)

2.6.26 (Last updated on May 14, 2018) Total Downloads: 1 million+

1 million+ Developed by: Paradox Interactive AB



Paradox Interactive AB First Released: May 13, 2015

May 13, 2015 Download Size: 75.27MB

75.27MB Price: Free to download (Contains in-app purchases)

Free to download (Contains in-app purchases) Rated suitable for children over 16 (contains sex and digital purchases)

9. Baldur’s Gate II

Baldur’s Gate is considered by many to be one of the greatest RPG series on PC. And the version that has been ported to Android is no different. Baldur’s Gate II is a D&D role-playing game, meaning it features rules of Advanced Dungeons & Dragons. The enhanced edition of Baldur’s Gate II features the original 60-hour long ‘Shadows of Amn’ campaign as well as three additional campaigns. These include, ‘Throne of Bhaal’, ‘Fist of the Fallen’ and ‘The Black Pits II: Gladiators of Thay’. There are also three additional campaigns available as in-app purchases.

The story line features the evil wizard Irenicus, who holds you, the protagonist captive in his stronghold. He tortures you, trying to strip you off your birth right. It is upto you to choose your path. Either resist the evil in you or let it consume you.

Baldur’s Gate II features one of the best, or dare we say, the best role-playing experience among all of the games on this list. It is however worth noting that this game has been optimized for Tablets, and the developers recommend that you do not try it on devices with screen sizes smaller than 7 inches. And also, worth noting that the game is 3.34GB in size!

App version: 2.5.16.6 (Last updated on Jun 27, 2018)

2.5.16.6 (Last updated on Jun 27, 2018) Total Downloads: 100,000+

100,000+ Developed by: Beamdog

Beamdog First Released: Dec 16, 2014

Dec 16, 2014 Download Size: 3.34GB

3.34GB Price: $10.23

$10.23 Rated suitable for children over 12 (contains moderate violence, mild swearing, user interaction and digital purchases)

10. Final Fantasy VI



The Final Fantasy series is perhaps the most popular role-playing game series in the world. Created by the legendary Hironobu Sakaguchi, and developed by Square Enix, the first version of this game was released in 1987, originally for the Nintendo Entertainment System. Thus far, there have been 15 different installments of this game, released on various platforms.

Many fans consider Final Fantasy 6, released in 1994, to be the best installment in the series. And you can now enjoy this game on your Android device! Like all Final Fantasy games, Final Fantasy 6 features a vast world, interesting characters and of course, a fantastic story.

The gameplay follows the story of a young girl named Terra, who possess the lost power of magic. She has been imprisoned by the Empire for this reason. A fateful meeting between her and a young man named Locke initiates their adventure as they escape the Empire’s clutches.

Definitely a must play for any fan of RPG. And don’t forget to play with the Volume on high. Many consider the soundtrack of this game to be one of the greatest ever scored!

App version: 2.1.6 (Last updated on Nov 30, 2015)

2.1.6 (Last updated on Nov 30, 2015) Total Downloads: 100,000+

100,000+ Developed by: SQUARE ENIX Co., Ltd.

SQUARE ENIX Co., Ltd. First Released: Jan 15, 2014

Jan 15, 2014 Download Size: 480MB

480MB Price: $16.62

$16.62 Rated suitable for children over 12 (contains sexual innuendo and mild swearing)

11. The Bard’s Tale

It’s been over 6 years since ‘The Bard’s Tale’ was released for Android. And it still offers one of the best role-playing gaming experiences on a mobile device. A remake of the original game that was released back in the 1980s, this modern version of The Bard’s Tale doesn’t disappoint. The game has a satirical feel to it and many call it one of the most comic RPGs out there.

The gameplay is spectacular. The game world is simply vast, with several towns, forests, mountains, rivers, castles, dungeons, towers and tombs to explore. You will get to play over 150 different types of weapons, tools, armors and artifacts. And the game features over 50 different types of enemies and several other fun or magical characters. The Bard’s Tale also features voice acting from top Hollywood talents including Cary Elwes as the Bard Tony Jay as the Narrator.

The game features Google Play Games achievements and cloud saving. There are some in-app purchases available but they are completely optional.

App version: 1.6.8 (Last updated on Apr 17, 2015)

1.6.8 (Last updated on Apr 17, 2015) Total Downloads: 500,000+

500,000+ Developed by: inXile entertainment

inXile entertainment First Released: Sep 20, 2012

Sep 20, 2012 Download Size: 21.59MB

21.59MB Price: $2.99

$2.99 Rated suitable for children over 12 (contains moderate violence, sexual innuendo and digital purchases)

Closing Thoughts

And that concludes our list of the best RPGs for Android right now. We might have missed a few games that deserved a place on this list. But if you’re someone new to playing RPGs on Android, this list should do just fine for now.