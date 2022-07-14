30 Best Sci-fi Games of All Time

Everyone is intrigued by science fiction. The science fiction genre explores the possibility of the ‘what-if’ scenarios and offers us one of the most immersive yet haunting experiences. The majority of sci-fi stories are set in a dystopian future or alternative world in which humans are in danger.

Sci-fi games allow us to venture into various worlds full of advanced technology and a world beyond our imagination. Sometimes, it provides us with a sneak peek of what the technological future holds for us.

In this article, we have compiled the list of best science fiction games that you can explore right now.

Best Sci-Fi Games of All Time

The core of any science fiction game is its plot and enthralling graphics. The worldbuilding of the game should make us believe that the world is real and haunting. However, there are few games that do this well.

Half-Life: Alyx

Half-life: Alyx is a visual masterpiece. The game is so stunning and interactive. When I first played this game, I was totally awestruck by the attention to detail and the graphics. In addition, this is a VR game set between Half-life 1 and Half-life 2. And probably the best action game in VR.

Now, the earth is controlled by vicious aliens. They are restricting human beings from moving to various places. In this game, You play as Alyx Vance; you go on various missions. She is humanity’s last hope to survive in this hostile world.

Now, she goes on a dangerous adventure to bring the most powerful weapon from the alien Combine. This adventure is full of amazing action and interesting puzzle solving.

Death Stranding

Death Stranding is an amazing action-adventure game. Developed by Kojima Productions, this is a science fiction action-adventure game. The plot of this game is very complicated and very confusing. The graphics in the game is very immersive, but this game features some absurd scenarios.

Due to the unfortunate supernatural occurrence, the world of dead and alive gets intertwined. There are evil monsters hovering around the earth. You play as Sam Bridges, who is an excellent porter in the game. You must control him to deliver various documents and essentials from one place to another place.

Control

Contol is a very innovative and compelling Science fiction game to play. In terms of gameplay and graphics, this game is beyond amazing. Similarly, the plot of this game is very awesome, and the science fiction world of the oldest house.

You play a newly appointed Bureau new Director named Jesse Faden, who explores the mysterious and haunting oldest house. The new enemy named Hiss can bend the reality of time, so you must stop the monsters from protecting reality.

She can interact with any object in the game as she possesses telekinesis power. Now, it’s up to you to save reality from the menacing monsters.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The list of science fiction cannot be complied with without adding this science fiction classic. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is a graphical masterpiece with a mysterious and thrilling story. In this game, you play as Cal Kestis, the former Jedi who has a lightsaber and, of course, Force.

You play in the third person perspective in this game. There is a great puzzle-solving and combat elements. Storm troopers, Purge Troopers, and Zabrak are the enemies in the game, but without spoiling anything, the bosses in this game are very interesting and wholesome.

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world game set in the cyberpunk universe. The world of Cyberpunk 2077 is very mysterious and very advance. In this thrilling world, You play as V, who, with his friend, is assigned to loot a piece of a chip named chip of immortality from Arasaka Corporation.

But the play goes haywire, and his friend is dead. After a certain unfortunate event, V is left dead on the bewildering island, but he survived partly because of the chip of immortality but now is chased by the digital ghost.

Alien: Isolation

Set 15 years after the Alien movie, this game takes you on the journey with Amanda Ripley in the quest to find her mother, who was featured in the Alien movie. This game is a survival horror game. With terrifying music and art design, this game creeps you out sometimes.

Soon after the start of her investigation, she is aware of the frightening alien that may have killed her mother. Now, she needs to get out of the world. So, to survive and to get out of the world, she must make stealth, combat, and sometimes avoid aliens in the game.

Prey

Prey is one of the most exciting and immersive science fiction games to play. The game is completely inside the spaceship. You play as a Morgan who wakes up in the mysterious spaceship which is orbiting the moon.

In the ship, there are creepy shape-shifting aliens lurking around. Morgan tries to remember all the events before this incident but cannot. Now, the mysterious stranger and his older self guide him to protect himself and save the Talos I.

Mass Effect 2

Mass Effect 2 is a perfect example of how the sequel should be. Set in the milky way galaxy, the responsibility of saving the galaxy rest on the rugged Commander Shepard. The majority of the time, you assume the role of Commander, but as this is a role-playing game, you need to play as other characters too.

Now, Commander must assemble the best team to fight against the insectoid alien. It is the group of elite that must go on the suicide mission in order to stop the most threatening enemies mankind has ever faced.

Portal 2

The game is funny and absurd. But that does not discount the fact that this is one of the most immersive and exciting games to play. The game is set many years after the first installment. This may be the best science fiction puzzle-solving game. The graphics in this game is very good, and the gameplay is unique and satisfying.

In this game, You own a gun that can open the portal anywhere you like. By that portal, You can teleport from one place to another. You need to solve the various puzzles in the game and move on with the level.

Half-Life 2

Half-Life 2 is a masterpiece. The way this game combined the enthralling nonstop action with the immersive gameplay was amazing. You again take the role of Dr. Freeman in this world that is on the verge of an alien invasion.

In this game, Everyone entrusts Freeman to resume the world. The main reason for the world being as such is Dr. Freeman’s experiment. So, he must try and protect the world from deadly aliens.

Titanfall 2

Exploring the world of Titanfall two is one of the most joyous experiences. This game offers one of the best immersive single-player campaigns. Call you titan, pilot them, and have an amazing action-adventure gaming experience.

Set in the great science fictional world, in singer player campaign, you play Jack copper, who is stranded within the enemies’ land. The less you know about the game, the more the experience. So, Without further ado, please play this amazing game.

Dead Space 3

Dead space 3 is an amazing science fictional horror survival game. This is the final game in the Dead space series. In this game, You explore the icy planet named Tau Volantis. You assume the role of Isaac Clarke and go on an adventure to find the growing source of the Necromorph threat.

This game is a narrative-based level game. So, you need to complete the levels to move further in the game plot. You can even craft your own weapons and upgrade them. This is a fun sci-fi game so give it a try.

No Man’s Sky

No Man’s Sky is a feast to enjoy for any science fiction fan. The game is infinite, you can explore the depth of the universe, and still, you cannot find the end to this world. You can fly around anywhere and everywhere in the game.

The game starts off very far from the center of the universe, So you assume the role of a humanoid to explore this world. Monsters and space pirates lurk around. So, You must craft your weapons and kill them.

Horizon Zero Dawn

Now, the earth is no more run by Human beings. The earth is now run by machines and robots. In this game, you play as a young huntress who is completely unaware of her past. She goes on one of the most dangerous yet exciting quests to find the answers to the world and the past.

The action in the game is very fast-paced and exciting. You have various weapons at your disposal to use and kill the malicious machines. You can use ranged weapons and devasting explosives. This is a fun game to play. I hope you play this game.

Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is a treat for any science fiction game. The writing in this game is just brilliant and features one of the most menacing and hardcore villains in any game. This is an online-only multiplayer game, so you must find your partner to go on various adventures in Destiny 2.

Explore the depth and mysterious place in our explore system. First, you need to choose the Guardian. There are three Guardians with different abilities and attributes. You can choose any of them.

Nier: Automata

Nier: Automata is a science fiction roleplaying action game. The game is set in between the destructive war between humans and robots. The earth is not the home for humans anymore. The world is run by cruel and powerful machines.

For the last chance of survival, Human sends three Android named 2B, 9S, and A2. They must fight and reclaim the earth for humans. The plot of the game is very interesting and mysterious. And the whole heavy action enhances the game by many folds.

The Last of Us

There are very few games that can perfectly blend the storytelling and action at the same time. The last of Us is one of those games. From the opening credit, you will get invested in the character and their life.

When the mutated strain of the Cordyceps fungus affects people and turns them into the Undead, the world becomes very dangerous and unforgiving. In this game, You play as Joel, who goes on the journey with Ellie as she may hold the secret that may potentially have a cure for this virus. This is a brilliant game and a must-play game.

The Last of Us II

The Last of Us II is a great sequel to the first installment of the game. After five years of part one, Ellie embarks on another journey through the dangers across America and seeks vengeance. The Undead are still roaming around and has now grown more powerful compared to the first one.

The action in this game is satisfying. With the plethora of weapons at your disposal, You can kill the zombies and move on with the game. The less you know about the game, the more you can enjoy it. So, go and play this amazing game.

Borderlands 2

Borderland 2 is wholesome entertainment. The plot, graphics, and action blend magically to offer a satisfying game experience. This game is set after the event of the first installment.

In this game, the main plot of the game is to find the Handsome jack, a menacing villain. After he secures the vault and seeks another vault so he can rule Pandora, you must now choose your heroes and go into the thrilling adventure to track the Handsome and defeat him.

Borderlands 3

Before anything else, I need to talk about the absurd humor and funniest character in the game. You will have a blast playing this amazing game. This time, the world of pandora is more detailed and more immersive. This is the best game in the Borderland series.

In this game, You must choose the hero you want and go no to various adventures. But the main plot revolves around stopping the Calypso twins. With the plethora of weapons, you do on to the adventure.

BioShock

BioShock is an underwater science fiction survival horror game. Set in1960, after the great devastating plane crash, a lone survivor falls into the middle of the Atlantic oceans, and he somehow finds the way to the undercity of Rapture.

The game is a treat for any action sci-fi game fan. The game features an array of weapons to choose from. If that’s not enough, you can modify your DNA to create more powerful weapons. You can biologically modify your body by using Plasmids.

DOOM Eternal

Earth is now invaded by the monsters from Hell. Now, You must take the role of Demon slayer and slay the demons. The gameplay is very, very fast-paced with a lot of action. You need to take an aggressive approach in the fight. You can acquire ammo and health after you kill the demonic forces.

You can use various arsenal in the game, and using melee is also a very fun game. As you move on with the game, the game becomes tougher and tougher.

XCOM: Enemy Unknown

This game is considered one of the best turn-based tactical. This game is set in the alternative reality of 2015, where there is a great alien invasion. XCOM, paramilitary cooperation, takes on the full responsibility to protect the earth from alien invasion. So, you will control the ground of the military as they fight off the aliens.

You need to manage the military and guide them to victory. There are various types of enemies in the game. So, you need to change your strategy and move on with the game.

X-COM 2

X-com 2 is a turn-based action game developed by Firaxis Games and Feral Interactive. This game serves as the direct sequel to XCOM: Enemy Unknown. Xcom has lost the war against the alien Force. Xcom was decimated and torn apart by the aliens. They are now controlling the earth.

You play this game through the top-down approach. You, as a player, command the group of armies to kill the aliens and complete the objectives. As you progress with the game, you need to upgrade your missionaries, arsenals, weapons, and armor.

Detroit: Become Human

Detriot: Become Human is the most unpredictable game to play. There are various playable characters in the game, and you won’t know them till their last seconds in the game. This game is set in the dystopian science fiction world, where there is no distinction between the human and android. They look completely the same.

After the malware malfunctioning, the Android becomes self-aware. Now, you play as various Android who have different journeys and different quests in the game.

Deep Rock Galactic

Deep Rock Galactic is one of the best CO-OP shooters that you can play right now. You can co-op with up to four people in the world. You can destroy the world of DRG easily. You need to choose your space dwarves and go on various adventures with your friends.

You need to work together as a team to dig, explore and fight. You need to complete various levels in the game. There is no singular path to your mission. You can destroy anything on your way to complete your mission.

Outer Wilds

This game takes mystery to the next level. You will know very little about the game from the beginning of the game. In this game, The player is stuck in 22 minutes loop. Now, you must venture into various worlds in the solar system and search for answers.

You must explore an essential question of the game that is ‘Can this loop be stopped?’. As you move on with the game, the more you explore, the more confused and baffled you become.

Horizon Forbidden West

I was in complete awe when I started playing this game. I think this game features by far the best character model and worldbuilding. You can just explore this world full of great graphics and images.

This game continues the story of Aloy. Now, she is on a quest to the arcane region to find the mysterious source of the deadly plague that kills people when infected. Along the journey, she encounters various deadly machines and nomadic tribes that have tamed the machines and used them.

Fallout 4

The Fallout 4 is technical brilliance and amazing addition to the Fallout series. This is an open-world adventure game with a role-playing element. You play as the lone survivor of Vault 11. You now explore the world destroyed by the nuclear bomb.

You need to take your decisions very fast and very right because each decision you take defines your fate in the game. In this game, there is an addition of a crafting system. You can now craft various settlements in the game. The enemies in the game are very gruesome and menacing. They are sneaky, so you must be very fast.

Returnal

This is a third-person shooting game. With the fast-paced action and immersive gameplay, this game hooks you into the game from the first hour of the game. You play as Selene Vassos, who is trying to get to the mysterious signal on this unknown and dangerous planet.

But in her way, there are menacing aliens who try to kill her. When she gets killed, she is transported back to the moment when she first arrived on this planet. The action of the game is very snappy and fast.