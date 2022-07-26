15 Best Seated VR Games in 2022

The Virtual Reality experience in video games is reaching new heights every day with new concepts. You can literally enjoy every type of game in VR these days. VR games are mostly enjoyed when you have plenty of space to move around, but it’s not possible for every gamer to have a large living room. And it is not always possible to be in good health as well.

If for some reason, you are not able to enjoy the full experience of VR games but still don’t want to give them up, you don’t need to worry, as there are plenty of VR games that you can play while sitting.

In this list, we’ve listed 15 of the best VR games that you can enjoy while sitting or even in tight spaces.

Best Seated VR Games

Moss

Developer: Polyarc

Polyarc Publisher: Polyarc

Polyarc Release Date: Feb 2018

Feb 2018 VR Device:Valve Index, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Windows Mixed Reality

Moss is one of the best video games I’ve ever played on both VR and 2D flatscreens, especially in VR. It is cute, charming, and extremely fun to play. The game itself is an adventure platform game that takes you on a journey through the fantastical land of a magical forest.

In the game, you control a female mouse called Quill and work together with her to solve puzzles and defeat enemies. That’s right! You do not play as Quill but travel together with her in this game. Your journey begins at a cathedral where you stumble upon a book and are magically transported to its land when you start reading.

While you’re reading the chapters of the book, you’ll be transported back and forth between reality to make you feel like you’ve lost track of time while reading the book. And it is true too. Everything about this game is so well designed that it makes you forget you’re inside a book.

The game starts off easy, where you don’t have to do much other than control her movements and actions. You can interact with the surroundings to do various things as well. This is a very important aspect of the game because as the game progresses, you’ll have to control her and interact with enemies at the same time to complete levels. And trust me, it isn’t an easy job to do that.

Beat Saber

Developer: Beat Games

Beat Games Publisher: Beat Games

Beat Games Release Date: May 2019

May 2019 VR Device: Valve Index, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Windows Mixed Reality

Everything about Beat Saber is so appealing. I’m not gonna lie; it feels pretty damn good while you’re playing this game. With the neon aesthetics, two glowing sticks that feel like lightsabers, and beats that will pump up your adrenaline, the game feels good in every way.

Beat Saber is a rhythm game where you have to slice boxes by moving your controllers according to the beats. You basically move your hands around like you mean to slice something in the air. Based on what kind of games you like to play, it can be both a workout or a tiring game as it requires a lot of hand movements. Either way, it is a lot of fun to play.

Oh, and the boxes have two colors for both hands, and it can be quite tricky to slice the correct boxes when you’re just starting. Aside from slicing the boxes, you also have to avoid obstacles while making sure you’re not missing too many boxes.

The game itself comes with some pre-built songs, which are fun but not so challenging. What makes it challenging, though, are the custom songs and maps that you can install easily by doing some research on the internet. These custom songs and maps are the reasons why Beat Saber is so popular, hard, and entertaining.

Half-Life: Alyx

Developer: Valve

Valve Publisher: Valve

Valve Release Date: Mar 2020

Mar 2020 VR Device:Valve Index, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Windows Mixed Reality

I’ve heard almost everyone talk about Half-Life: Alyx, the most anticipated VR game, but can you play this game while sitting, and is it any good? The answer is yes. If you are a fan of the Half-Life series, then this game is a must-play as it defines in which direction the game is heading.

Half-Life: Alyx features Alyx Vance in her teen years. It has action, adventure, puzzle solving, and lots of hilarious dialogues that will make your day a little bit funnier.

You work as a member of the resistance tasked to fight against the alien species that have taken over the planet. The gameplay is immersive and interactive, and it really feels like you’re playing a Half-Life game.

Throughout the game, you’ll explore different areas of the city, taking down various alien species along the way. The controls feel nice and smooth; you’re able to shoot and grab things with ease. The new equipment, gravity gloves, does wonder when you’re trying to magically grab items lying on the ground.

And it feels really nice to play the game overall. The levels are well-designed, it has a good learning curve, and it doesn’t feel like a spin-off; just a pure Half-Life game.

Elite: Dangerous VR

Developer: Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments Publisher: Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments Release Date: Apr 2015

Apr 2015 VR Device:Valve Index, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Windows Mixed Reality

Elite: Dangerous is probably one of the best and most thrilling space adventure VR games out there. It gives you the thrills and chills of being a space adventurer, traveling through different galaxies, and exploring different solar systems. It has a steep learning curve, but once you get the hang of it, it’s very enjoyable.

Once you get familiar with the controls and camera movements, you can then engage in various activities to earn more money. There are various roles and factions you can choose from and perform various activities such as trading, assassination, piracy, and bounty-hunting.

These activities reward you with money that can be used for upgrades and purchasing equipment.

Elite: Dangerous can be quite a dangerous and frightening game as well. There are many players who prey on other players and won’t hesitate to shoot you down. The stars and planets look absolutely amazing, and you can see them from up close as well.

No Man’s Sky VR

Developer: Hello Games

Hello Games Publisher: Hello Games

Hello Games Release Date: Aug 2016

Aug 2016 VR Device:Valve Index, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Windows Mixed Reality

Whether you like deep space explorations or visiting every single planet in the universe, No Man’s Sky VR is going to blow your mind with its amazing VR experiences. This game will show you how space exploration is done with its visually stunning aesthetics and gameplays.

From interstellar travels to running from giant alien creatures, this game is full of surprises. Flying your spaceship to travel between galaxies has never been this exciting and easier.

The gameplay mostly consists of exploring seemingly endless planets with varying environments and scanning different creatures and plants to earn in-game currency called units. These units can be used to upgrade your character and ships as well as purchase a new one.

However, exploration in this game isn’t as easy as you’d think. Poisonous environments, vicious creatures as well as sentinels that guard the planets; all will be your biggest obstacles when visiting and harvesting a new planet. And the best thing is that if you have friends who play this game, you can play together even when they don’t own a VR headset.

DCS World

Developer: Eagle Dynamics SA

Eagle Dynamics SA Publisher: The Fighter Collection

The Fighter Collection Release Date: Mar 2018

Mar 2018 VR Device:Valve Index, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Windows Mixed Reality

If you’ve ever wanted to become an Air Force pilot and fly around the world in your own aircraft, then here’s your chance to do that. DCS World features a variety of aircraft extensively designed to give the best VR flying experience. From fully detailed cockpits to a 360degree view of your environment, you can experience the true wonders of flying a battle aircraft while playing this game.

The buttons in the aircraft are all interactive, and you can press each of them to see what it does. On top of that, there is detailed info and a guide for each of the aircraft, so you don’t have to worry about flying it. The only thing that’s stopping you is your imagination to fly and see the world from above.

It also allows you to customize and create your own campaigns and host them so other players can easily join you and have fun with you. You can engage in various PVP and PVE battles as well.

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

Developer: Red Storm Entertainment

Red Storm Entertainment Publisher: Ubisoft

Ubisoft Release Date: May 2017

May 2017 VR Device:Valve Index, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Windows Mixed Reality

Star Trek: Bridge Crew is another space adventure VR game that takes you into a vast Star Trek universe. If you are someone who enjoys playing with your friends, then this is the game you should get. It is possibly the best co-op VR game out there.

Whether you’re traveling through the beautiful region of the Trench or battling your way through the hordes of Klingons, you can expect some truly immersive gameplay when you’re playing this game. The main attraction of this game is its co-op feature which allows you to team up with three of your friends and take one of the four designated roles.

Each role has a different set of objectives that they need to fulfill. And yeah, everyone needs to communicate with each other if you want to move forward. This can give rise to pretty hilarious conversations if you’re playing missions.

This game also has diverse missions, so it never feels like you’re playing the same mission again and again. And if you don’t have any friends to play with, you don’t need to worry as it supports online play, and you can find crewmates in a matter of minutes.

I Expect You to Die 2

Developer: Schell Games

Schell Games Publisher: Schell Games

Schell Games Release Date: Aug 2021

Aug 2021 VR Device:Valve Index, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Windows Mixed Reality

This game lets you experience what it takes to be a true spy who risks everything for the mission. It is the sequel of a highly praised VR game and takes full advantage of the VR surroundings. It actually makes you feel like you’re on some kind of secret mission.

Looking around for clues, solving different puzzles, and grabbing things that are 20 feet far with your telekinetic powers feels amazing. Each mission presents you with new sets of challenges and immersiveness, and there are six of them.

The surroundings are interactive, which allows you to actually move and toss things around. You can do this for fun as well as to search for clues.

The missions are very challenging as well. If you’re not careful of the surroundings, it can very well kill you, and you have to restart the whole mission again. And although they can be cleared when you complete the objective, each mission contains some hidden items that you can find if you want to be fully satisfied with your detective skills.

Dirt Rally 2.0

Developer: Codemasters

Codemasters Publisher: Codemasters, Electronic Arts

Codemasters, Electronic Arts Release Date: Feb 2019

Feb 2019 VR Device:Valve Index, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Windows Mixed Reality

If you’re into off-road racing or racing in general, this game is made for you. With Dirt Rally 2.0 finally coming to VR, you don’t need to search for if you want to experience some hardcore dirt racing.

Dirt Rally 2.0 allows you to race in different locations on a variety of exciting tracks. And with the addition of different weather effects, you can expect to have some frustrating as well as entertaining races. It might make you feel dizzy at first, but once you get the hang of the controls, it will be smooth sailing.

You can race in different locations and landscapes around the world. And playing in VR means you’ll get to experience jumps, turns, and crashes from the driver’s point of view. It ensures that you get to experience every little thing that a dirt race driver experiences.

Robo Recall

Developer: Epic Games

Epic Games Publisher: Epic Games

Epic Games Release Date: Mar 2017

Mar 2017 VR Device:Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest

In a distant future where you can see advanced humanoid robots everywhere around the world, this game lets you immerse yourself in such a world and battle robots who have gone rogue and are causing all sorts of problems.

You are basically an employee in a company that produces these robots and are sent to different areas of the city to recall these defective robots. The gameplay is smooth and a lot of fun where you can go full terminator mode and take down these bad boys with various weapons.

As you progress through the game, you can upgrade your weapons to perform even better and kill more enemies. At the end of each level, you’ll be confronted with a boss, which will get harder after each level. So, you’ll need to strategize accordingly in addition to shooting enemies in sight as well.

Fruit Ninja VR

Developer: Halfbrick Studios Pty Ltd

Halfbrick Studios Pty Ltd Publisher: Halfbrick Studios Pty Ltd

Halfbrick Studios Pty Ltd Release Date: Jul 2016

Jul 2016 VR Device:Valve Index, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Windows Mixed Reality

It is the VR version of a classic arcade game that allows you to slice fruits in the most satisfying way. In this game, you slice these fruits using your own two hands. It consists of all original modes in addition to a new mode called survival mode.

It is a weirdly satisfying game where you try to slice all the fruits around you while avoiding the bombs. Although in some modes, there aren’t bombs, and you get to slice all the fruits without worrying about anything. In survival mode, you try to avoid fruits from robots who shoot them at you.

You can unlock various katanas as you play the game. The game has nice sounds and immersive gameplay, but it feels kind of arcadey at times.

From Other Suns

Developer: Gunfire Games LLC

Gunfire Games LLC Publisher: Gunfire Games

Gunfire Games Release Date: Nov 2017

Nov 2017 VR Device:Oculus Rift, Oculus Rift S

It is another space adventure game where you go around different systems of the galaxy and complete various missions. You can play with friends, perform various trades and engage in deadly battles while playing this game.

This game lets you manage your own ship and warp across space at an amazing speed. It is set in a distant future in which humans have discovered the techniques to travel at the speed of light and ventured to distant galaxies in search of alien life and civilizations.

Your goal is basically returning to Earth before an ancient alien race wipes it out. Throughout the game, you’ll experience raids, attacks, and intrusions from enemies, and you’ll have to defend your spaceship from being wrecked as well as your crews from getting killed.

You can shoot missiles and pop off your enemy ship, and if you want to engage in battle yourself, you can shoot them with your weapons as well. It has truly immersive gameplay, which gives you lots of freedom in how you want to play the game. By the way, it features permadeath, so if you somehow died in this game, you have to start all over again.

Edge of Nowhere

Developer: Insomniac Games

Insomniac Games Publisher: Insomniac Games

Insomniac Games Release Date: Jun 2018

Jun 2018 VR Device:oculus Rift, Oculus Rift S

Edge of Nowhere takes you to the cold surroundings of Antarctica, where you’ll face dangerous and horrifying creatures hiding deep beneath the surface. The game begins when your plane crashes into the lands of Antarctica, and you find yourself surrounded by snowy mountains and rocks.

With a decent plot to find your missing fiancé, you venture out into the cold, dangerous terrains of Antarctica, avoiding all sorts of dangers lurking behind the shadows. You play from the first person perspective and use walking, jumping, and stealth to navigate through the area.

There are many dangerous creatures that you’ll meet throughout your journey. They are very powerful and can kill you with ease. Most of them can be avoided by using stealth, and you can sneak past them, but some might attack you out of nowhere, so you should still be wary of your surroundings.

You can also use weapons to take them down. It features a truly beautiful but challenging environment that you must overcome if you want to save your loved one.

Astro Bot Rescue Mission Adventure

Developer: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony Interactive Entertainment Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony Interactive Entertainment Release Date: Oct 2018

Oct 2018 VR Device:PSVR

Astro Bot is a 3D VR platformer game with cute characters and lovely graphics. It is always a joy to play this game, especially if you love platform games like Mario and Sonic. In the game, you follow a cute little robot called Astro and control his movements. Astro can also perform a variety of moves like hovering, jumping, and punching his enemies.

The game features a variety of levels with different themes. Your main goal is to collect your Robo buddies that are scattered around each level. You also collect gold coins and defeat various enemies along the way. It is an immersing game that makes you feel like you’re really there, interacting with the environment.

It also features different types of enemies that will attack both you and Astro. Oh yeah, in the game, you don’t play as Astro even though you can control him. Besides controlling him, you are also allowed to interact with the surroundings as a separate entity and help him fight against the enemies.

Demeo

Developer: Resolution Games

Resolution Games Publisher: Resolution Games

Resolution Games Release Date: May 2021

May 2021 VR Device:Valve Index, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Windows Mixed Reality

Demeo is a turn-based co-op RPG game where you work together with three other people to clear the dungeon. It is a table-top game in which you pick a character with unique abilities and a role. Each character has different sets of abilities that you can use in battle.

You have to draw a card with a specified ability when you want to use it. Although, in the latter portion of the game, you can purchase other abilities as well.

Demeo is an immersive game that lets you experience the battles from both bird’s eye view as well as from up close. The animations and voice lines are good enough to enjoy. However, the most enjoyable things are its levels which require a clear strategy if you want to clear them.

Each room may consist of surprises ranging from monsters and elementals to healing fountains that heal your characters. And the best part is you won’t know what is waiting for you unless you enter the game, which opens up the path for unpredictable yet thrilling adventures.