18 Best Games Sega Saturn of All Time

Sega Saturn was the most powerful and influential gaming console from the 1990s to the early 2000. The games this console featured were too innovative and ahead of their time. Both the graphics and gameplay were incredible.

But unfortunately, Sega Saturn could not hold against the test of time. Nowadays, we talk about this console as a fallen hero as this console offered one of the most exciting and entertaining gaming experiences.

If you still own it and want to play the games, then we have complied with the best Sega Saturn games that you can play right now.

Best Games Sega Saturn

Sega Saturn gives us so much entertainment and memories. Some games still hold up to date because of their gameplay. You can try these games if you want to relive those old days of fun and not-so-complicated gaming.

Virtual Cop 2

This game brings so much nostalgia. I still remember my days playing this amazing game. The action in this game hooked me for hours. This game is very thrilling; the nonstop gunfight offers one of the most entertaining experiences.

In this game, you don’t need to move your character, the character is automated, but sometimes in the game, you need to choose the path. You must kill every enemy possible in the game. With the pistol in hand, you must kill the target enemies in a certain time frame.

You always get hit if you don’t do it in time. But you should not kill the hostages who sometimes come your way. And there are various breakable things in the background of the game. If you hit them, they will show power-ups.

Virtua Fighter 2

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, this game was a treat for any child. Virtual Fighter is a very fun and interesting game to play. Despite the smooth gameplay, the older graphics do not make the game feel as good as newer fighting games.

This is a typical one vs. one fighting game in which you must select the character you desire to play. Here, each character has their own fighting style and powerups. Now, you just have to defend the opponents with various moves.

You can use three buttons from the controller to guard, punch and kick. But don’t think the game limits you. There are various versions of kicks and punches the character performs.

Fighting Vipers

Fighting vipers is a very fun and entertaining game. The graphics of this game is good but does not hold up against the post-2010 graphics. The gameplay is also very good in this game.

In this game, You need to select a fighter from an array of fighters. Each fighter has their own fighting style and combos. You only have their button in the game, which is used to guard, punch and kick the opponents and with the same buttons, you can also do combos.

Both you and your opponents wear shields that wear off during the fight, but after the shield is completely down, the character takes more damage but is able to move faster.

Manx TT Superbike

This game offers a very fun and entertaining time. The game is very simple and easy to access. At the time of the release of this game, this game was groundbreaking for amazing graphics and gameplay.

This game location is set on the Isle of Man TT. There are eight players in the game. You need to come first to win the game. Three laps are available in the game. There are two racing tracks in the game. One for the novice players and the other for the veteran players. There is a three-lap in the game.

I hope you will have a great time playing this game. The game is very fun and entertaining.

Sonic R

Sonic R is the first 3D computer-generated graphics game from the Sonic series. This game looks clean and smooth for its time. Although this is a typical racing game, you can jump and explore the racing track.

Initially, there are six playable characters in the game, but as you move on with the game and complete various missions of the game, you get the secret character in the game. In this game, You can choose the character and play the game. To win the specific race, you must beat all the other players and come first. And this game features a multiplayer mode also.

Nights Into Dreams

Nights into dreams is one of the most amazing action games you can play. The graphics of the game is really well in this game.

In this game, you can venture into the world of dreams. There is a two-part location in the game. They are Nightmare and Nightopia. You play as two teenagers in the game, i.e., Elliot and Claris.

There are altogether eight levels in the game. You need to retrieve four stolen ideas in the given time. You need to collect colored orbs, move up to various levels and fight various bosses in the game.

This is a very fun game. I hope you will play this game.

Sega Rally Championship

This is one of the most fun games to play on the Sega Saturn console. Sega Rally Championship is a racing video game in which you can race on various racing courses and a variety of surfaces to race on. And the interesting thing is that these surfaces influence car mechanics. You need to adapt to the surface. This realistic approach makes this game more immersive and fun.

You can play the game and win the ‘World championship’ Mode, which is, I guess, one of the most impressive game modes in any game. The difficulty level of this game is so I that you may sometimes feel it’s impossible to come first in various tracks.

Virtua Cop

A virtual cop is an entertaining light-action game for the Sega Saturn console. The action in this game is very good and thrilling. The game mechanics and gameplay were groundbreaking for that time. In fact, this game is considered the first game with a textured map. And you can even shoot the gun through the glass in this game.

There are two-player characters in the game. You can either play as Michael Hardy or James Cools. Now, you must shoot the enemies with the gun provided to you and move on to the next phase of the game. There are basically three maps to play in this game, and the map is categorized on the basis of difficulty.

Die Hard Arcade

This game was inspired by the movie Die hard. I was thrilled when I found out about this game. So, if you are a fan of Die hard, this is a go-to game for you. The action in this game is phenomenal and satisfying, to say the least. And for that time, this was the game in the beat ’em genre to use new technology, which made this game amazing.

There are two playable characters in the game. You can choose any of them. You can even play multiplayer with your friends and hit some amazing combos and beat the enemies. In the game, You must fight the heard of terrorists in the game.

Radiant Silvergun

Radiant is a thrilling shoot ’em up game that offers one of the most exciting gaming experiences. The action in this game is nonstop. You will be overwhelmed by the fast-paced action of the game.

It is a vertically scrolling game in which the player controls the spaceship that contains varieties of weapons. Each weapon has its attributes. Also on the ship is a sword that you can use to hit nearby enemies. You need to mix them up and shoot the enemies in the game. You also need to dodge the bullets so that you don’t get any damage.

This game offers an entertaining and fun time. So, I hope you pick this game.

X-men Vs. Street Fighter

This is the best collaboration between two different franchises, which offers one of the most exciting gaming times. The character is from Marvel Comics’ X-Men and Super Street Fighter II Turbo. This is an arcade-style action game that includes tag team gameplay.

You choose two fighters in the game. You can interchange these two players anytime you like. One character fights and the other is away from the screen. But this is strictly a one vs. one fighting game. You must hit opponents to decrease your health. You can use various combos and powers to cause more damage to the enemies.

Panzer Dragoon Saga

This was a very fresh game when it debuted on the Sega Saturn console. The gameplay of this game is very vivid and engrossing. The graphics are also fine.

Panzer Dragoon Saga is a role-playing action game. The game also offers an exploration of the world of Panzer Dragoon. You can either fly the dragon or explore the world on foot. Moreover, the game features varieties of environments to explore.

The action in this game is very good and fast. As you move on with the game, you can upgrade your weapons and buy various potions, which help you to further levels in the game.

Guardian Heroes

Guardian Heroes is a side-scrolling action game. This game features hand-to-hand combat using various melee weapons in the game. The game is very fast and challenging sometimes. The graphics of the game is also very good.

There are two modes in the game, i.e., Versus Mode and story mode. In Versus Mode, You can choose the six-player players from 45 players. Among the six-player, select your character and fight them.

But in story mode, the player chooses one or two-player and goes on the story with them. There are various bosses and tough enemies in the game.

Panzer Dragoon II Zwei

This is a rail shooting game which means the player’s movement is limited, and the player can move as per the need of the game. Panzer Dragoon II Zwei is a very fun and sometimes hard game.

The gameplay of this game is very easy. You just need to kill the enemies ahead of you. You must aim at the enemies and shoot them with various weapons on your inventory. Like the previous iteration of the game, You ride the dragon in this game and kill the enemies that come your way. There are altogether six levels in the game.

Dragon Force

This game was one of the most exciting games I have played. And it may be the first real-time strategy I played. The game is very fun and immersive. The gameplay is good for its time.

The world of Dragon Force is divided into various states in the game. You must now choose your heroes from the eight rulers of this world and march your armies into various places.

You can either talk, attack, or retreat when you confront enemy armies in the game. If you feel that your army does not stand a chance against the enemy’s army, then you can negotiate.

Street Fighter Collection

This is one of the most enthralling and entertaining games to play. Almost all the players from the previous iteration of the street fighter are featured in the game. Street Fighter Collection features three previous games in the series. You can play any of them. This is a proper fighting game.

The games are very good in the collection. The gameplay is very good with an amazing character and their power-ups. The combos of the character are very fun and easy to use.

Fighters Megamix

Fighters Megamix is an amazing fighting game. There are various playable characters in the game, and this game features various game environments to play. The gameplay of the game is very normal.

The character wears destructible armor, which is broken in the battle if any of the players take various hits. When the armor wears off, the damage received will be more. In this game, there are various tracks. The different track contains six tracks, but after the completion, we can fight the bosses in the game.

X-Men: Children of the Atom

The game is based on the character of Marvel X-men comics. The plot of the game is also highly inspired by the comic book. In this game, You choose the character in the game and fight it out a best of three matches. You must win two games to win.

The game is a very fun fighting game with various power-ups and combos. Furthermore, this game also provides an option for automatic or manual blocking in the game.