We all love the satisfying sound of short guns when the hit lands the enemy. Short guns reward accuracy and are the best option for close fights. If you have a steady aim and good game-reading ability, then shotguns are the deadliest weapons in the Fortnite.

Each Shotgun has a unique feature with varying firing rates, loading times, and damage. So, it’s essential to know about the right short gun before picking them up.

Therefore, I have prepared a list of the best shotguns in Fortnite with complete information about them. Let’s get right into the article.

Best Shotgun in Fortnite

Fortnite is an adrenaline-pumping fast-paced game with loads of guns to play around with. The game mechanics compliment the gunplay of the games to create amazing plays to win the game.

Thus, the shotguns in the game are important for the close battles and for making some awesome plays. Here is the list of the best shotguns in Fortnite.

Double Barrel Shotgun

The double Barrel Shotgun is one of the trickest shotguns in Fortnite. For almost two seasons, this Shotgun was accessible in the regular loot. In the game, this Shotgun is categorized as Epic and Legendary. On the well-trained hand, this gun is shockingly powerful and efficient.

This Shotgun is a monster in short-range duels as it gives very great damage in a close-range battle. The double-barrel provides the most serious damage per second, providing 120 at maximum damage without a headshot.

The drawback of this Shotgun is very obvious and evident. You work with two-barrel at a time, creating a kill-or-dies situation in the close-range duel. Also, the range of this Shotgun is very short, so you cannot pick up a long-range fight with this gun.

Furthermore, due to the limited double shell, you have to reload this Shotgun which can be frustrating in close-range battles. Here are the stats of the gun:

Epic:

DPS: 224.2

Damage: 118

Fire Rate: 1.9

Magazine Size: 2

Reload Time: 2.8s

Legendary:

DPS: 233.7

Damage: 123

Fire Rate: 1.9

Magazine Size: 2

Reload Time: 2.8s/2.7s

Pump Shotgun

The Shotgun has been available since the beginning of the game. The Pump Shotgun excels at close-range combat with its high damage output. There are five varieties: Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, and Legendary Pump Shotgun.

This gun yields great damage in the close battles. As this gun has the most serious damage, but the reload time is too long. It contains five shells in the magazine and needs a pump between the shots, which causes lower firing rates per second.

Unless it is accurate and timed correctly, Pump Shotgun can sometimes be burdensome. But when this Shotgun is paired with SMGs, the gun’s potential is just reflected in your game. Pump shot can hit enemies at lower range to mid-range, but the damage significantly drops off. Here are the stats of the gun :

Common:

DPS: 64.4

Damage: 92

Maximum Damage: 165

Magazine Size: 5

Fire Rate: 0.7

Reload Time: 5.1s

Structure Damage: 45

Uncommon:

DPS: 70.7

Damage: 101

Maximum Damage: 170

Magazine Size: 5

Fire Rate: 0.7

Reload Time: 4.75s

Structure Damage: 49

Rare:

DPS: 77

Damage: 110

Maximum Damage: 175

Magazine Size: 5

Fire Rate: 0.7

Reload Time: 4.4s

Structure Damage:50

Epic:

DPS: 83.3

Damage: 119

Maximum Damage: 180

Magazine Size: 5

Fire Rate: 0.7

Reload Time: 4.05s

Structure Damage: 54

Legendary:

DPS: 89.6

Damage: 128

Maximum Damage: 185

Magazine Size: 5

Fire Rate: 0.7

Reload Time: 3.7s

Structure Damage: 55

Heavy Shotgun

The Heavy Shotgun is the new addition to the arsenal of the players. This weapon is accurate at range and has poor hipfire, so accuracy is highly rewarded. Introduced in Season three of the game, it is accessible in UnCommon, common, Rare, Epic, and Legendary variants in the game.

It is a semi-automatic shotgun with a higher firing rate and an accurate gun at the range. It fires a single slug instead of a spread of pellets like other shotguns. One shell is reloaded at a time. In addition to having an x2.5 headshot multiplier, this gun uses Shells ‘n’ Slugs. Furthermore, a Heavy shotgun can be devastating in the hands of an expert. Here are the stats of the weapon:

Common:

DPS: 107.9

Damage: 83

Fire Rate: 1.3

Magazine Size: 5

Reload Time: 4.84s

Structure Damage: 54

Uncommon:

DPS: 113.1

Damage: 87

Fire Rate: 1.3

Magazine Size: 5

Reload Time: 4.62s

Structure Damage: 57

Rare:

DPS: 119.6

Damage: 92

Fire Rate: 1.3

Magazine Size: 5

Reload Time: 4.4s

Structure Damage: 60

Epic:

DPS: 126.1

Damage: 97

Fire Rate: 1.3

Magazine Size: 5

Reload Time: 4.18s

Structure Damage: 63

Legendary:

DPS: 131.3

Damage: 101

Fire Rate: 1.3

Magazine Size: 5

Reload Time: 3.96s

Structure Damage: 66

Tactical Shotgun

The tactical Shotgun is the most common and versatile in Fortnite. Many players consider it the most reliable and effective Shotgun in the game. You can choose from Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, and Legendary variants.

The firing rate of this shot is comparatively high, making it goto shotgun for many players. The magazine size of this gun is five, and the bullet spread is sizeable.

You can easily spray with this gun, so the lower-tier player uses this gun very often. In full panic mode, this gun appears as the best gun in the game. Here are the stats of the weapon:

Common:

DPS: 115.5

Damage: 77

Maximum Damage: 115

Magazine Size: 8

Fire-Rate: 1.5

Reload Time: 6.27s

Structure Damage: 50

Uncommon:

DPS: 121.5

Damage: 81

Maximum Damage: 120

Magazine Size: 8

Fire-Rate: 1.5

Reload Time: 5.99s

Structure Damage: 52

Rare:

DPS: 127.5

Damage: 85

Maximum Damage: 125

Fire-Rate: 1.5

Reload Time: 5.7s

Structure Damage: 55

Epic:

DPS: 133.5

Damage: 89

Maximum Damage: 130

Fire-Rate: 1.5

Magazine Size: 8

Reload Time: 5.41s

Structure Damage: 75

Legendary:

DPS: 141.0

Damage: 94

Maximum Damage: 135

Fire-Rate: 1.5

Magazine Size: 8

Reload Time: 5.13s

Structure Damage: 78

Combat Shotgun

The combat shotgun is the easiest gun to use in Fortnite. This Shotgun is chosen by the professional and the regular players because of its easiness. It is available in Uncommon, Rare, Epic, and Legendary variants.

The shot has a very tight bullet spread, making it much harder to hit shots at close range. It was one of the overpowered guns in the game, but the Epic games have nerfed it a little bit.

When you are face to face against the enemies, you need to keep your distance if you don’t have good accuracy in shots.

Since the Combat shotgun is a long-range shotgun, it can come in handy if you don’t have assault rifles or snipers at your disposal. Here are the Stats for the gun:

Uncommon:

DPS: 96.9

Damage: 57

Fire Rate: 1.7

Magazine Size: 8

Reload Time: 5.5s

Structure Damage: 41

Rare:

DPS: 102

Damage: 60

Fire Rate: 1.7

Magazine Size: 8

Reload Time: 5.3s

Structure Damage: 44

Epic:

DPS: 107.1

Damage: 63

Fire Rate: 1.7

Magazine Size: 8

Reload Time: 5s

Structure Damage: 45

Legendary:

DPS: 112.2

Damage: 66

Fire Rate: 1.7

Magazine Size: 8

Reload Time: 4.7s

Structure Damage: 47

DRUM Shotgun

Drum Shotgun was available in Uncommon, Common, Rare, Epic, and Legendary variants in Fortnite. A drum shotgun is a fully automatic shotgun with a high firing rate. This gun was introduced in Chapter 1, season 9, and was considered a reliable gun in the game.

The main functionality of this game reflects in the close-range battle. Its high firing rate and great damage with the largest magazine in all the shotguns available in the game. With this gun, you can enjoy and use the sliding mechanics of the game with full potential.

Like every gun in the game, it also has various shortcomings. It is only efficient in the close battle as it has spread and steep damage drop out. However, because of its high bullet spread, it is not recommended to use this gun in the long-range. The statistics of the weapon are as follows :

Common:

DPS: 172.8

Damage: 57.6

Fire Rate: 3

Magazine Size: 12

Reload Time: 3.85s

Structure Damage: 46

Uncommon:

DPS: 180

Damage: 60

Fire Rate: 3

Magazine Size: 12

Reload Time: 3.68s

Structure Damage: 48

Rare:

DPS: 190.8

Damage: 63.6

Fire Rate: 3

Magazine Size: 12

Reload Time: 3.5s

Structure Damage: 52

Epic:

DPS: 201.6

Damage: 67.2

Fire Rate: 3

Magazine Size: 12

Reload Time: 3.33s

Structure Damage: 54

Legendary:

DPS: 208.8

Damage: 69.6

Fire Rate: 3

Magazine Size: 12

Reload Time: 3.15s

Structure Damage: 57

Auto Shotgun

Auto shotgun is rapid firing shotgun that fires a wide spread of pellets. This shotgun is very powerful in close-range battles but less effective in mid to long-range fighting. With the Auto Shotgun, two shells reload at a time; that is why reloading time is high.

This gun was first introduced in Chapter 1, Season 1 of the Fortnite. The rarity of this shot is Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, and, Legendary. The statistics of the weapon are as follows:

Common:

DPS: 126

Damage: 84

Fire-Rate: 1.5

Magazine Size: 8

Reload Time: 6.27s

Uncommon:

DPS: 133.2

Damage: 88.8

Fire-Rate: 1.5

Magazine Size: 8

Reload Time: 5.99s

Rare:

DPS: 140.4

Damage: 93.6

Fire-Rate: 1.5

Magazine Size: 8

Reload Time: 5.7s

Epic:

DPS: 147.6

Damage: 98.4

Fire-Rate: 1.5

Magazine Size: 8

Reload Time: 5.41

Legendary: