10 Best Skateboarding Games Ever Created

Ever gone skateboarding in the park and returned home with bruises and broken bones? I once tried kickflip but fell and kissed the ground so hard that my nose began to bleed.

I never tried doing tricks on a skateboard, but my desire to skateboard never burned out. That’s why I played skateboard games in the comfort of my room. No more broken bones and bleeding nose.

You can now grind on the rail, do a 900 on 360 truck stand, and do other tricks that are impossibly hard in real life. Quench your skateboarding thirst with these awesome skateboarding games.

Best Skateboarding Games

Here is the list of the ten best skateboarding games you can play for hours, Customize your skateboard and swing through the roof executing insane tricks. Get ready with your knee/elbow pads and safety helmet because it’s time to get this party started.

Tony Hawk’s American Wasteland

Developer: Neversoft

Neversoft Publisher: Activision

Activision Release Date: October 18, 2005

October 18, 2005 Platform: GameCube, PlayStation 2, Xbox, Xbox 360, Microsoft Windows

GameCube, PlayStation 2, Xbox, Xbox 360, Microsoft Windows Genre: Sports

American Wasteland takes me back to 2012 when I first played this game. Back then, when skateboarding was limited to skateparks and skate grounds, this game provided the freedom to skate anywhere and any way you like.

There was no such thing as health damage, so falling from height did nothing to players, although the animation as you fall off your skateboard is quite fun to see.

An endless array of customization, both for players and skateboards provided players personally close with characters. It was an amazing experience to travel from one location to another and do tricks on whatever you find on your way.

You can grind on the road divider, reach the roof of the building through a mini ramp attached to it or skate through electric wires. Basically, the world is your playground. Plus, you can ride a BMX bicycle and do amazing balancing maneuvers on pretty much anything you can see.

Roll your skate through the streets of Los Angeles, performing amazing tricks and earning rewards to buy fancy accessories; talk with people around and learn to perform new combos. The sense of exploration on your skateboard makes this game an awesome experience and fun to play.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2

Developer: Neversoft

Neversoft Publisher: Activision

Activision Release Date: September 20, 2000

September 20, 2000 Platform: PlayStation, Microsoft, Windows, Dreamcast, Mac OS, Nintendo 64, iOS

PlayStation, Microsoft, Windows, Dreamcast, Mac OS, Nintendo 64, iOS Genre: Sports

Of all the Tony Hawk’s franchises, Pro Skater 2 is the most appreciated and highly acclaimed game till date. It’s been two decades since Pro Skater 2 was released, and still, skateboarding fans choose this game as their favorite.

It was the first game that perfectly executed the gameplay and the feel of skateboarding. And also the first game to spark the joy of skateboarding among many players.

I was really hyped jumping through tracks to perform tricks on skate parks; I later realized that you could play as Spiderman on a skateboard doing tricks and slinging webs.

This took skateboarding to a whole new level. Soon I was showing off my insane combos with spiderman characters to my friends while they watched my Spiderman with amazement. That proud moment will always have a special place in my heart.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2

Developer: Vicarious Vision

Vicarious Vision Publisher: Activision

Activision Release Date: September 4, 2020

September 4, 2020 Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Genre: Sports

If you played Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 back in 1999 and absolutely loved it, this game will sweep you off your feet and put you back on a skateboard because it’s the whole new remake of both Pro Skater one and two.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 is the latest installment to the franchise. The game is a complete rebuild of old Tony Hawks with the latest graphics. The old game console was limited to its time and cut some corners to the game by adding fog for reduced render distance.

Now we have the game engines to unleash the full potential of the game. You can now interact with the environment by breaking window glass, cutting off wire poles, and other destructive acts.

Players will also get a sense of nostalgia as the game brings back the old soundtracks and sound effects from the old days. You might think that this is the old Pro skater game slapping a new HD texture pack. Well, I, too, thought that until I played this game and realized how wrong I was.

There are also many additional new contents, including new challenges, a roster of customization, and a whole new online creation park. Now you can create almost infinite parks or play on parks created by other players.

Skater XL

Developer: Easy Day Studios Pty Ltd

Easy Day Studios Pty Ltd Publisher: Easy Day Studios Pty Ltd

Easy Day Studios Pty Ltd Release Date: 28 Jul, 2020

28 Jul, 2020 Platform: PS4, Xbox One, PC

PS4, Xbox One, PC Genre: Action, Indie, Simulation, Sports

Unlike Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, where the gameplay is more focused on arcade-style, Skater XL is more of a Skateboard simulation game. It might be tricky to maneuver your skate with two stick controllers, but with time, you will learn to flip your skateboard like a professional.

It’s a real challenge to perform even a simple trick, but once you overcome those challenges, your fingers will flip through skateboards like it was always meant to be. The game demands you to practice and practice some more for you to simulate the hard work like that of a real skateboard game.

The game gives a lot of emphasis on trial and error as you attempt several times, finally succeed and celebrate the sweet sense of victory.

Skate 3

Developer: EA Black Box

EA Black Box Publisher: Electronic Arts, EA Mobile (Mobile)

Electronic Arts, EA Mobile (Mobile) Release Date: May 11, 2010

May 11, 2010 Platform: Xbox 360, PlayStation 3

Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 Genre: Sports

The game takes a more realistic approach without sacrificing the element of fun. Control settings are also tuned to the player’s preference for smooth gameplay. With its realistic graphics and well-thought-out level park design, it looks and feels good rolling skateboards around.

You can build your own skateboard levels with the asset provided by Skate 3. One thing I love about Skate 3 is that you can skate along with your friends in a new online mode. Campaign mode also has the added touch of online features. Levels are now played cooperatively with a team of five members. You can complete challenges with friends or with AI players.

With so many new cool tricks, you will be cruising through levels or breaking virtual bones when you fail to perform an insanely cool stunt. Nevertheless, it’s content will keep you hooked for hours, both online and offline.

Session

Developer: Crea-ture Studios

Crea-ture Studios Publisher: Nacon

Nacon Release Date: 22 September 2022

22 September 2022 Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Genre: Sports

It’s another skateboarding simulation game that will demand your sheer focus to perform tricks just like real life. From walking to board flipping, you have absolute freedom to do anything, but the game is simply unforgiving when performing. However, you can go to settings to change the delay time, which will help you smoothly execute tricks.

Session is a beautiful game with amazing graphics. Further updates are to be added as time goes on. We now have an open playground in New York City where you can skate anywhere if you are skilled enough to reach those areas.

You can really feel the bumpiness of brick tiles or wet surfaces as you skate around the open city of New York. Performing tricks are not as hard as in real life but doing chain combos is where players can show off their skateboarding skills.

It Might get frustrating at first, but once your hand-to-eye coordination gets locked and you know moves like the back of your hand, you are set to go on performing a series of combos that are even impossible in real life.

OlliOlli World

Developer: Roll7

Roll7 Publisher: Private Division

Private Division Release Date: 8 February 2022

8 February 2022 Platform: Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Genre: Sports

Here is one unique arcade game with its colorful world and vibrant character. It’s a new and improved 3d world of Olli that is fun to look at as much as it’s fun to play.

The soundtrack here is upbeat and hyped for players to feel adrenaline to their core. Its intricate level design and challenging stages make players addicted.

OlliOlli world keeps players entertained with all the 3d stage challenges that act as a puzzle while you grind, loop, and wall ride on dynamic stages, displaying a sense of surprise.

Although the stages are crafted to the third dimension, the core of the gameplay is grounded in skateboarding and performing tricks from platform to platform. OlliOlli fans who loved playing the previous franchise would love the upgrade given to the game.

Characters here are stylized, giving them cartoony looks and giving you the vibes of The Adventure Time. You, too, can create awesome wacky characters with insane amounts of customization the game presents to you.

Smash to a high score by performing a series of amazing combos on the cute and colorful platform of OlliOlli World.

Skatebird

Developer: Glass Bottom Games

Glass Bottom Games Publisher: Glass Bottom Games

Glass Bottom Games Release Date: September 16, 2021

September 16, 2021 Platform: Microsoft Windows, macOS, Linux, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Luna

Microsoft Windows, macOS, Linux, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Luna Genre: Sports

It’s a cute little game where you take your little bird on a skateboard ride. You play as a small pigeon or sparrow who skates around a room full of a mess that acts as a stage ramp. Of Course, there are little ramps attached to the wall but what’s most fun is to skate your board from chairs to windows and wallride on the wall of the kitchen desk.

An arcade bird skateboarding game that takes creativity to the next level. It’s more like a parody of skateboarding when a pigeon is put on the wheel of a skateboard. But the execution and presentation, although on the humor side, make this game unique from any other skateboarding game.

Don’t expect realistic tricks on wheels when you see a bird on a skateboard. Instead, you will get wild tricks and fancy birds flapping their wings that are enough to keep you entertained.

Tony Hawk’s Underground

Developer: Neversoft

Neversoft Publisher: Activision

Activision Release Date: October 27, 2003

October 27, 2003 Platform: Game Boy Advance, GameCube, PlayStation 2, Xbox, Mobile, Microsoft Windows

Game Boy Advance, GameCube, PlayStation 2, Xbox, Mobile, Microsoft Windows Genre: Sports

It’s the first game in the franchise to have a solid storyline. You can let your friend go on to become a skateboard professional.

Underground gives you the freedom to customize characters like any other Tony Hawk’s game. But this time, you can experience your character’s progress through the game and all the ups and downs that come along the way. The customization gives a personal touch as the character you made sprung to life in the story mode.

This was also the first game that let players have the freedom to walk anywhere instead of skateboarding, which allowed players to reach places and view from a different perspective.

Besides skateboarding, there are a number of different tasks like driving a car and controlling an air balloon. These missions are somehow essential to progress through stories, so it might be new for players who just want to perform awesome tricks on skateboards.

Shaun White Skateboarding

Developer: Ubisoft Montreal

Ubisoft Montreal Publisher: Ubisoft

Ubisoft Release Date: September 30, 2010

September 30, 2010 Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 3, Wii, Xbox 360

Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 3, Wii, Xbox 360 Genre: Sports

Dive into the black and white world as you color them with your skateboard. By coloring, I mean literally coloring them with your skateboarding tricks. The game takes you into the dystopian world where skateboarding is illegal but that won’t stop our wacky character from spreading the joy of skateboarding throughout the map.

Unlike other skateboarding simulation games where you have to execute perfect button combos to perform tricks. Here, you can simply use a button or analog to execute combos. The game is more focused on new players who want to try something new.