There’s a myth that says you can’t put high-end PC components into a small case. New technology is proving that myth wrong every minute. If you’ve decided to go with the trend, we’ve chosen the smallest and best mini-ITX cases in 2020.

One of the major cons of having a gaming PC is the huge chunk of space they take up in your room. All that is in the past now – for people who’re willing to look to the future. The best Mini-ITX cases will not only save you space, but they also have the capacity to accommodate full-sized graphics cards too.

Drum roll… Here are the best smallest Mini-ITX cases to buy in 2020.

Best Smallest Mini ITX Case for 2020

So, let’s jump right into their summary:

SilverStone Raven Z – Best Mini ITX Case

When it comes to beauty and performance, nothing beats the SilverStone Raven Z. This is one heck of a Mini-ITX case – you only need to own it to understand what’s being said here.

The first thing we’ll talk about is the design. It comes with a matte black finish and aggressive slide plastic panels. The Raven Z is one of the slimmest and most compact Mini-ITX cases in the market. To make it so the Raven Z doesn’t feature optical drive bays. But it still manages to create enough room inside for your components.

The one drawback of this case is the location of the graphics card – they’re just too close to the floor, and given the case doesn’t have extended footing, that isn’t too ideal.

Key Features

Motherboard support: Mini-ITX, Mini-DTX motherboard

Radiator support: 120mm, 240mm

Drive bays: 4 x 2.5”

1 expansion slot

Cooling: 1 x 120mm roof fan mount, 2 x 120mm bottom fan mount

I/O ports: 2 x USB 3.0, 1 x Audio/Mic, Power button, reset button

Removable dust filters

GPU support bracket

The cooling and airflow performance of this case is quite impressive. It has all it takes to support a 4K gaming rig while keeping things compact and cool.

Pros: Outstanding slim design

Great performance and airflow

Has RGB lighting Cons: No power supply

Airflow not ideal

Pricey

The Bottom line If only we could get this case a little cheaper. Perhaps that’s the ideal price to pay for all the cool features and lovey design the Raven Z offers. This Mini-ITX case is on steroids.

Thermaltake Core V1 – Best Mini-ITX case for airflow

One of the major challenges with Mini-ITX cases is that they offer very little airflow, this oftentimes proves inimical to costly PC components, especially the graphics card. But that doesn’t happen when you buy a compact case with excellent airflow and cooling like the Thermaltake Core V1.

This case gives superb airflow because of the 200mm fan included and the perforated case structure to allow hot air to move out while cool air come in. It also has a couple of 80mm rear fans – which we must warn, can get a little noisy when functioning simultaneously.

Despite all these features, this case comes at a pretty affordable price, with a little over $50 and you can own one.

Key Features

Motherboard support: Mini-ITX

Radiator support: 140mm

Fan included: 200mm

Drive bays: 2.5”:2, 3.5”:2

I/O ports: 1 x Audio/Mic, 2 x USB 3.0

We can’t conclude without talking about the impressive design of this Thermaltake case. You can get it in two colors – black or white. It has a curvy finish, solid four-foot base, and sports a dual modular rack design. Added to the chamber cooling, the I/O panel is easily adjustable.

To give you peace of mind, Thermaltake offers a three-year warranty on this Mini-ITX case.

Pros: Affordable Mini-ITX case

Best for airflow

Impressive design Cons: No power supply

Few expansion bays

No storage bracket

The Bottom line If there’s one brand you can trust it’s Thermaltake and when it comes to motherboard cases you can rely on them to deliver a quality product. The Thermaltake Core V1 flaunts features and a price range that’s hard to compete against.

NZXT H200i

Because of the impressive cooling ability, they usually incorporate into their cases, NZXT cases are usually highly sought after – irrespective of the price. The NZXT H200i isn’t any different.

If you know the NZXT H700i, you can almost guess what to expect with this build. Apart from the small form factor, this case packs all the cool features we saw in the H700i.

Key Features

Motherboard support: Mini-ITX

Radiator support: 120mm, 240mm

I/O Ports: 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1, 1 x Audio/Mic

CAM-powered smart device

Built-in RGB Lighting

Water cooling

Tempered glass panel

This Mini-ITX case comes with the NZXT smart hub and an RGB LED strip. You can see the two fan sizes it features above. Those fans and the in-built RGB lighting can be controlled digitally because this is a CAM-powered smart device.

Another interesting feature of this case is that it gives the user enough room for expansion – for the eventuality of growing PC components.

There is a tempered glass at the back. And you get good support for water cooling.

Pros: Easy RGB lighting and installation

Has tempered glass panel

Impressive cooling [water cooling]

Room for expansion Cons: Falls a little short in terms of airflow

The design could be better

The Bottom line NZXT H200i is an impressive case, even though we can’t really say that about the design. Also, the airflow isn’t all that great, which is why we’re thankful it gives room for water cooling. This one comes recommended by us.

Cooler Master RC-130 Elite – Best Budget

This was one of the first Mini-ITX cases that hit the market in the early 2000s. This case is only making an entry into a 2020 list of Mini-ITX cases because it’s been thoroughly improved to compete against some of the best Mini-ITX today.

This is built to help you carry some serious PC components. However, the design still looks at study and a bit old school. Nevertheless, the Cooler Master RC-130 Elite still delivers in terms of performance and compactness.

Key Features

Motherboard support: Mini-ITX

Radiator support: 120m, 80m

Supports 120mm water cooling kit

I/O Ports: 2 x USB 3.0, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x Audio/Mic

2 Expansion slots

Drug bays: 2.5”:5, 3.5”: 3

If you’re looking for a case with good airflow, you’ll like the Cooler Master RC-130 Elite. This new design comes with a mesh front panel – with rectangular holes around it that allow cool air to easily move in while hot air moves out of the case. The only problem is, it doesn’t have dust filters so your case has to be cleaned regularly or it could get really dusty quickly.

Because it has a lot of room inside, it can accommodate both blower-style and full-length graphics cards. You can even mount an additional 80mm fan on the top for more air.

Pros: Plenty of space inside

Inexpensive

Impressive airflow Cons: No power supply

Old school design

Poor cable management

The Bottom line For low budget spender, you won’t find a more affordable case than the Cooler Master RC-130 Elite. This is a quality case with cool features. But it comes with a few drawbacks. It can ignore them, then this case is thoroughly enjoyable.

Corsair Crystal 280X RGB

Did you just raise an eyebrow? Well, this Corsair case is big enough to accommodate Micro-ATX sized motherboards and GPUs and of course Mini-ITX boards. Still, you can’t say no to more room right? That’s exactly what the Corsair Crystal 280X offers.

With three tempered glass panels that let us see inside your chassis, this case has an adorable design. The Corsair Crystal 280X is actually the largest among the smallest mini-ITX cases we reviewed, which explains the room space it flaunts.

Key Features

Motherboard support: Mini-ITX

Radiator support: Up to six 120mm fans [included 120mm, 240mm, 280mm]

I/O Ports: 2 x USB 3.0

Expansion slots: 4 x PCIe

Drive Bays: 2.5-inch:3, 3.5inch:2

Tempered glass x 3

This case offers PSU filtering, with room for water-cooling if you want, given it has a dual chamber layout. And of course, it comes handy for superb cable management.

You also get a couple of pre-installed addressable RGB fans with a lighting node Pro controller. This can be governed with Corsair iCUE software.

Pros: Nice design

Enough room inside

Addressable RGB fans

Impressive cooling potential [liquid cooling] Cons: Pricey

The Bottom line If you ask whether the Corsair Crystal 280X will minimize the space in your apartment. The answer will be an emphatic yes. This case is portable and compact, despite the big space inside. You’ll enjoy it more because of the airflow it provides.

BitFenix Prodigy Arctic – Best Design

BitFenix offers a superb and sleek Mini-ITX case for a little under 100 bucks with their BitFenix Prodigy Arctic. The picture you see tells the whole story, this is the best designed Mini-iTX case we saw.

One thing you can easily notice are the two big handles of this case – which makes it one of the most portable Mini-ITX cases in the market. Under it, it has four good stands to allow air to pass under. You can even invert the case to give it a totally different look.

Key Features

Motherboard support: Mini-ITX

Radiator support: 2400mm

Expansion slots: 2 x PCIe slots

Drive bays: 2.5”:9, 3.5”:5

I/O ports: 2x USB 3.0, 1 x HD Audio/Mic

Beyond the impressive design, you can only get good airflow because it has a mounting capability of up to five fans.

Despite its small stature, the BitFenix Prodigy Arctic still flaunts an expansion bay of 15 internal bays.

Pros: Affordable

Superb design

Spacious

Easy to maintain Cons: No slide windows

Not the best for airflow

Somewhat fragile

The Bottom line Based on the features we saw and of course the design, there’s little reason not to like and recommend the BitFenix Prodigy Arctic. We must warn you that the airflow from this case isn’t really ideal – partly because it doesn’t have sliding windows, so if you’re buying it you must make maximum use of the fan space supported to cut down on surging temperatures.

In Win A1

Before we talk performance, the first thing that greets the eye with In Win cases is the lavish design. The white-colored case makes it even more endearing. That’s exactly what we saw with the In Win A1.

The A1 case has some other attractive features beyond its flamboyant design and how compact it is. Have a quick look.

Key Features

Motherboard support: Mini-ITX

Radiator support: 120mm, 120mm

SECC, Tempered glass

Expansion slots: 2 x PCIe

Internal Drive bays: 2 x 2.5 inches

I/O Ports: 2 x USB 3.0 HD Audio

Integrated QI wireless charger

In this Mini-ITX case, you get a pre-installed PSU with two GPU connectors. This makes the A1 an excellent case in terms of cable management.

Another thing is that this case uses a 600W power supply, which should be enough to fire up a modest gaming rig.

The last key feature we mentioned is the Qi wireless charging. This cool charging station doesn’t just charge your mobile phones wirelessly – it even wirelessly charges your PC when off.

Pros: Very portable

Lovely design

Wireless charger

Good Cable management with preinstalled PSU Cons: It doesn’t support 3.5-inch hard drives

Not a budget case

The Bottom line The In Win A1 is compact, portable, sleek and has everything required to power a decent gaming rig. Its features gave us plenty to talk about and very little to bemoan. We just wished it was a little less pricey.

Phanteks Evolv Shift

The Phanteks Evolv Shift doesn’t ask for space in your apartment to sit, it simply seeks a place to stand.

Measuring an imposing 26 inches in length this case can be referred to as tall, but it still leaves a small footprint [270 x 174 mm] as advertised. If you don’t like it standing vertically, you can place it horizontally. Anyhow, it adds plum to your gaming components.

We think this case is one of the sleekest Mini-ITX cases in the market right now. It even has a dual tempered glass with a sliding glass window.

The Phanteks Evolv Shift comes in an anodized aluminum panel, featuring a powder-coated chassis. This gives it a pretty tough finish, despite its sleek build.

Key Features

Motherboard support: Mini-ITX

Radiator support: 120mm, 280mm

PSU Support: SFX, SFX-L

I/O ports: 2 x USB 3.0, Power button, RGB button, 1 x Audio/ Mic

Drive bays: 2 x 3.5” HDD, 4 x 2.5” SSD

Looking by the side, this Phanteks case has a door that conceals the RGB LEDs. The RGB on this case will sync with Gigabyte, MSI, Asus and Gigabyte.

Pros: Can be set vertically or horizontally

Supports water cooling

Slim and cute design

Fair price Cons: Not the smallest Mini-ITX case

Unconventional set up

The Bottom line Some of the Mini-ITX cases barging into the market today are quite sleek, but most are very fragile. That’s where the Phanteks Evolv Shift stands out. It’s not the smallest Mini-ITX case you’ll find, but for the price, quality and features we’ll recommend it for your gaming PC.

Corsair Carbide Air 240

CORSAIR rarely disappoints when it comes to dishing out reliable units, particularly for gaming PCs. The Corsair Carbide Air 240 is easily one of the best Mini-ITX cases around. The case would’ve claimed a higher position on this list if not for its insane price.

What this case maximally delivers on is compactness and room for your components. This unit has a see-through glass panel adorning the stylishly designed case.

The Corsair Carbide Air 240 comes in either black or white finishing – it’s up to you to decide what you prefer.

Key Features

Motherboard support: Mini-ITX / Micro-ATX

Radiator support: 240mm

Drive bays: 3 x 3.5-inch HDDs and three 2.5-inch SSDs

Support full-length graphics cards

Supports water cooling

Tempered glass view

This chassis includes three 120mm fans for cooling. And it has a radiator for water cooling. All these for such a compact case.

Pros: Likable design

Impressive cooling performance

Spacious enough to accommodate your components

Dedicated cable housing space Cons: Expensive

The Bottom line The Corsair Carbide Air 240 is an impressive mini-ITX case. It has all the cool features you can desire for its form factor, with enough space for expansion and good cooling capacity. In terms of performance, you can’t score this case low. But it’s just too expensive.

Fractal Design Node 202 – Most Compact Mini-ITX case

We’ll conclude with the most compact Mini-ITX case we saw in the market – the Fractal Design Node 202. This case surprised us with a small footprint and just how slim it was. Whether you set it horizontally or vertically it still takes up so little space.

If you want to build a powerful gaming PC on a low budget with only the smallest mini-ITX case, you must seriously take a closer look at the Fractal Design Node 202.

The design and black finish of this case will arouse your curiosity. But what you should look at are the features.

Key Features

Motherboard support: Mini-ITX

Fan support: 2 x 120mm

Supports up to 310mm graphics card

Removable Dust Filters

2 liters volume

I/O ports: 2 x USB 3.0, 1 x Audio/Mic port

What they did with this case is to strategically separate the graphics cardholder and other hot components to allow airflow, but that doesn’t really do the trick, this case still heats up more quickly than others with better vents and extra case fans.

Good thing the case has dust filters to keep it from clogging up dirt. For such a small case, dust can be very destructive.

Pros: Affordable

Minimalist design

Has dust filters Cons: The best for airflow

No liquid cooling

The Bottom line The Fractal Design Node 202 is one case you can set up either vertically or horizontally. Without debate, this is the smallest Mini-ITX case out there. It doesn’t support water cooling, but for the price and features, you can really use this case.

Conclusion

Finding the smallest Mini-ITX can be a hassle sometimes if you’re caught in the quagmire of how much to spend. The fact they’re small form factor doesn’t usually mean they’ll come at a low cost. But they’re a number of budget cases you can get for a little under 100 bucks, as can be seen from this review.

The best Mini-ITX cases will save you space and comfortably host your gaming components without getting them fried.

Have you used a Mini-ITX case before? – if yes, what are your experiences? Tell us which case you’d rather buy. We’ll be waiting for your responses in the comments section. Cheers.