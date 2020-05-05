It may have taken a while, but the smartwatch is no longer considered a piece of exotic tech. In fact, they have almost become common, unless you’re looking for the best smartwatch for women that is. Women can have a harder time finding the perfect choices as there aren’t as many to choose from, and some of the top options are quite large.

If you’re looking for watch built for ladies, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve compiled a quick list featuring the best smartwatches currently available, and none are considered massive. You won’t find any “hybrids” on our list either; all of our options have touchscreen displays. In case you’re new to the wearable scene, we’ve included a quick buying guide to walk you through the tricky parts as well.

The Best Smartwatch For Women Who Love Tech

Apple Watch Series 5

Whenever there’s a list involving the top mobile tech, you are bound to find a few Apple products in the mix. That’s the case this time around as the Apple Watch Series 5 is our top option for the best smartwatch for women.

Specification: Dimension: 40 x 34 x 10.7 mm Weight: 39.8 g Resolution: 394 x 324 pixels Storage: 32GB

This Apple accessory comes in two sizes but here we chose the smaller 40mm watch which is ideal for women. One of the big perks of this watch is the heart rate monitor and its fitness tracking capabilities. You’ll receive notifications if your heart rate hits a certain level and the watch can even send out an SOS if needed. We also love the fact you can set goals for individual activities and track all your data with the Health app.

When it comes to the tech specs, the Apple Watch 5 is one of the leaders in this space. Standard features across the lineup include a barometric altimeter, optical and electrical heart sensors. It also has a 64-bit dual-core processor, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Wi-Fi and Compass. With WatchOS 6 there is a new dedicated Watch App Store and plenty new health and fitness features.

The digital crown has haptic feedback while the OLED display has 1000 nits and Force Touch. Battery life is around 18 hours, and the watches are water-resistant up to 50 meters. Apple has introduced their variable refresh rate technology on this device, adding the always-on-display feature. The variable refresh rate display will help you save battery life whereas always-on-display feature drains more battery. The feature is great as you don’t need to physically touch the button or display to see the time. But activating the feature reduces battery life to a single day use. If you don’t regularly charge or often forget to charge your device, you can turn off the feature.

There are two models of the new Apple Watch 5 to choose from. The base model has GPS, but if you’re willing to shell out a few more bucks, you can pick up the Cellular version of the Apple’s smartwatch. The bands vary from a simple Pink loop to Silver Milanese, and there are several options to choose from, for the casing as well.

While we chose the 40mm version of the Apple Watch, a larger 44mm model is available as well. You can also choose a variant which provides you with cellular access for an additional cost. Each watch comes with a magnetic charging cable, band, and watch face along with a 1-year warranty and 90 days of support.

Pros: Sharp 324 x 394 display

A wide variety of apps

Modern design

Health & fitness features Cons: Form factor won’t be for everyone

The price tag

The always-on screen affects battery life hugely

Samsung Galaxy Watch

If you’re not a fan of Apple’s ecosystem and don’t dig the Android WearOS, Samsung may have the perfect watch for you. It’s the Tizen-based Samsung Galaxy Watch, a device many feel as the best-looking smartwatch around.

Specification: Dimension: 41.9 x 45.7 x 12.7 mm Weight: 49 g Resolution: 360 x 360 pixels Storage: 4GB

The newest iteration of the Galaxy Watch is arguably Samsung’s finest device to date and one that should be very high on your list. It will work with both Android and iOS handsets but runs Tizen which is a forked version of Android. That means you won’t be able to access the same applications you’ll find on other smartwatches although most of the top apps are available.

Samsung slapped a 1.2-inch super AMOLED display with a resolution of 360 x 360 onto this accessory. A dual-core processor clocked at 1.15 GHz powers the device, and it has .75GB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage. While the battery life is rated at three to four days, the mileage varies depending on your usage. Other notable features include Bluetooth 4.2, a heart rate sensor, and the MIL-STD-810G standard.

Sammy’s smartwatch is a looker with plenty of speed, outstanding battery life and the rotating bezel, that we all love. The only downside is you can’t access the Play Store, so your apps are limited to Samsung’s walled garden. That said, it’s the most “watch-like” smartwatch to make the cut and one of the easiest to use as well.

You can pick up the 42mm Galaxy Watch in Midnight Black or Rose Gold. Both options come with a wireless charging dock, travel adapter, an extra strap, and a 1-year warranty.

Pros: Amazing battery life

Rotating bezel

Sharp sAMOLED display

Modern design Cons: Bixby needs work

Limited apps

Kate Spade New York Scallop Smartwatch

When you think smartwatch, Kate Spade probably isn’t the first name that comes to your mind. Well, the New York Scallop is one of the few smartwatches actually built for women, which is evident from the first time you set your eyes on it.

Specification: Dimension: 41 x 41 x 9 mm Weight: 107 g Resolution: 390 x 390 pixels Storage: 4GB

We’re going to start with style this time around as the Scallop stands apart from the pack when it comes to design. It is round with a 42mm face sporting scallops around the bezel and which comes with a variety of customized watch faces. You’ll also get access to a “Choose Your Look” app which gives you a dial, based on what you’re wearing.

As this one runs the Wear OS, you can access plenty of content and use Google Fit for some light-duty fitness tracking. We mean that literally considering the Kate Spade Scallop doesn’t have a heart rate monitor or GPS. However, it does have a solid display, thanks to a 1.19-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 390 x 390.

That’s impressive given the price, and it has plenty of pop with an optimized Snapdragon 2100. Other tech specs were hard to come by, but you will get 4GB of storage along with Bluetooth, and a 300mAh battery. Needless to say, it’s on par with the rest of the pack when it comes to power.

Kate Spade’s New York Scallop has a lot going for it and it’s best suited for consumers that value style over features. It can handle same basic tasks as the rest of our picks, but the battery life is less than stellar, and GPS is missing. On the flip side, it’s one of the more affordable options around and comes in several styles.

We chose the two-town Stainless model with a simple silicone Black band, but Rose Gold Stainless Steel and other options are available too. No matter which model you choose, you’ll get a 2-year warranty against manufacturing defects.

Pros: Snapdragon 2100

390 x 390 AMOLED display

Choose Your Look app

Wear OS Cons: Battery life could be better

Limited functionality

No GPS/NFC

Michael Kors Access Sofie

Michael Kors is another company that’s dipped their toes in the wearable waters. While they have a few devices in their arsenal, we went with the Michael Kors Access Sofie due to its interesting form factor along with the bling around the bezel.

Specification: Dimension: 42mm x 42mm x 11mm Weight: 226 g Resolution: 390 x 390 pixels Storage: 512 MB

Some smartwatches have a classy design while others scream “look at me.” The Access Sofie falls into the latter category and is certainly a conversation starter. Access Sofie is 42mm with a stainless steel case sporting a pavé bezel and an interchangeable band system that lets you swap straps on the fly. Not The Snapdragon Wear 2100 that you’d want to with this particular model considering the band matches the bezel.

Like the rest of our picks, the Sofie is a touchscreen smartwatch with the usual bells & whistles. It has a 1.19” circular display with a resolution of 390 x 390 and a 300mAh battery. The Snapdragon Wear 2100 runs the show with 512MB of RAM, and you’ll have 4GB of storage to fall back on. You’ll also get plenty of customization options as well between the custom faces and access to the Play Store.

This smartwatch carries the IP67 tag, so it’s resistant against water, dust, and grime to a degree. It does not have GPS or a heart rate monitor which is disappointing given its price. As you might suspect, iOS compatibility is there, but sparse. You’ll have to deal with a few missing features but are good to go with Android handsets.

If you like the look of this product, the shortcomings will be worth it. It’s a little larger than similar models like the Kate Spade Scallop, but has a unique design and look great on the wrist. It comes with a wireless charging cable and quick start guides along with a standard warranty. Battery life is said to be around 24 hours on the Sofie but varies by watch face and usage.

Pros: Stunning design

Interchangeable band system

Custom Faces

It’s a well-built smartwatch Cons: Limited set of features

Lack of GPS or NFC

No heart rate monitor

Fitbit Versa



The Versa is an interesting option for consumers that love fitness trackers but want more of a timepiece. The Fitbit Versa may not be able to hand with the Galaxy or Apple Watch when it comes to functionality, but it runs circles around those devices in a few critical areas.

Specification: Dimension: 35.99mm x 29.23mm x 21mm Weight: 38 g Resolution: 348 x 250px Storage: 4GB

Fitbit didn’t go wild with the design of this smartwatch, and understated is the first word to come to mind. It looks good but isn’t necessarily something you’d want to wear out for a night on the town. That’s because it’s packed full of fitness features including the ability to track your heart rate continuously thanks to its outstanding battery life.

You’ll get around four days per charge with this one which makes it ideal for fitness and sleep tracking. It’s water resistant up to 50 meters, so swimming isn’t an issue although there’s no built-in GPS. There are over 15 exercise modes which record your statistics while Wireless Sync allow you to connect to iOS, Android or Windows devices.

Although this is a fitness tracking smartwatch, you’ll still have access to faces and select apps through Fitbit like Pandora and Strava. The company’s OS is easy to use and has a dashboard feature for reminders, daily goals, and your stats. You can also access on-screen coaching through Fitbit Coach, and while we weren’t able to dig up many hardcore tech specs, trust us when we say it’s quite capable with a solid display.

The Fitbit Versa is available in regular or Special Edition with your choice of five color combos on either device. The SE Versa has NFC and is a bit more expensive, but well worth it if you want to pay from your wrist. Both come with a small and large “classic” wristbands although you’ll get two woven bands with the SE edition. All Fitbit’s come with a 45-day money back guarantee and a 1-year limited warranty.

Pros: Amazing fitness features

Excellent price point

Battery life for days

Sleep tracking Cons: Lack of app store access

No GPS unless tethered

Smartwatch Buying Guide

Now, we’re going to give you a brief rundown of what to look for when buying a smartwatch. While many share a similar set of features like touchscreens, wireless charging, and Bluetooth, here are the areas you need to consider before picking up a new wearable.

Battery Life & Connectivity

Before you think of the style or the horsepower under the hood, you’ll want to consider battery life. Even the best smartwatch for women is worthless if it goes dead six hours into your day.

Whenever a manufacturer mentions battery life, you’ll want to take those specifications lightly. It always depends on the apps you run, how often you use them and a half-dozen other factors. That fancy clock face may look great, but it could drop your battery to zero quicker than something simple.

Bluetooth and cellular usage are also things to keep in mind. With Bluetooth, compare the timepiece against the current standards. If your smartwatch has cellular capabilities, remember 5G isn’t quite ready yet in the states and consider your data plan.

Smartwatch Specifications

When dealing with smartwatch specs, there are just a few areas to think about outside the battery life. Regardless of the brand, you’ll want to consider how much memory it has and the type of processor. Most of our options have Snapdragon processors, but Apple and others use different types of chips.

RAM typically tops out at 512MB although a few models exceed those limits. With storage, 4GB is what you’ll find on most devices and should be more than enough for most folks. As for the display, that’s tricky as resolution matters but so does the type of display used. That said, the tech is still limited so don’t expect to find a 4K smartwatch on the shelves anytime soon.

Operating System

There are around a dozen different operating systems built for wearables, but two of them take care of half the smartwatches on the planet. The Wear OS handles most of the Android-based smartwatches with the exception of a few oddballs. Samsung’s Tizen and Apple’s software are popular although only found on the Apple Watch and Galaxy Watch series.

This is a matter of preference for most folks, just like the design. The only thing we can say here is the more popular the platform, the more app access you’ll have. Again, this is an area where Apple and Google excel as Tizen and other platforms are limited by their app selection.

Features

If you find yourself stuck between similar smartwatches, looking at the features is an easy way to narrow the field. The first one we suggest you look for is NFC, something that’s missing from more devices than you think. Being able to pay with a swipe or tap is insanely useful, but shouldn’t be a deal breaker if you find a design you love.

GPS is another feature that should be standard but isn’t. You can still tether yourself to a handset, but smartwatches with built-in GPS modules are the only way to go. Speakers are far more common although the quality varies wildly across the board.

Conclusion

Everyone has a different taste when it comes to style, so we tried to include something for everyone on our list from a design standpoint. That includes consumers that want a simple device that can go with anything and those prefer something classy and traditional. If you feel like we left out an option for the best smartwatch for women or would like us to consider a device for our list, shout it out in the comments section below!