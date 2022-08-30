It’s a defining saga, a pioneer of the platforming and adventure genres. Sonic the Hedgehog debuted in 1991. We’re busting into Mega Drive by selecting the 10 best Sonic games you can play.

The original game was a Sega behemoth. Sadly, Sega stopped making consoles in 1998, and Sonic has jumped to almost all platforms. It has 2D and 3D platformer/adventures and spin-offs across other genres.

That said, there’re hits and misses across the 32 mainline Sonic games. There are also over 70 side games, like pinball entries, which we can also consider.

Selecting the 10 Best Sonic Games of All Time

We’re considering everything from 1991’s Sonic the Hedgehog to 2022’s Sonic Frontier. There’s a caveat, though. Every game we pick must be available for current platforms.

On top of this, we’re picking the Sonic games with the best fan and critical scores. The speedy Hedgehog has been around for over three decades, so it can be difficult to pinpoint worthwhile titles without some help.

Even so, we’re curating the selection down to the 12 best Sonic games you can play currently. What would be the point if you can’t play it currently?

Lastly, we’re considering the classic and modern Sonic 2D and 3D platformer/adventure games alike. Additionally, we’re considering the spin-offs.

All in all, the games on the list are the best examples of modern and classic Sonic experiences. If you’re wondering, you can find them on:

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo 3DS

Android / iOS

Windows (Steam mostly)

PS4

Xbox One

The main platform for Sonic games, currently, is the Nintendo Switch. Some of the classic games are exclusive to the Japanese console. Yet, the franchise itself is not exclusive to any console.

10 Best Sonic Games of All Time

Sonic Mania (& Sonic Mania Plus)

Developer: Sega

Sega Publisher: Sega

Sega Release Date: August 2017 (Sonic Mania Plus – July 2018)

August 2017 (Sonic Mania Plus – July 2018) Current Platform: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows

Sonic Mania is a new take on the classic Sonic formula. It’s a 2D platformer where you play as Sonic, Tails, or Knuckles. Together, you’re to defeat Dr. Eggman and his army of Hard-Boiled Heavies.

The game features perhaps the most creative level design, mechanics, and soundtrack in the saga. It’s also faithful to the original title, so you could consider it a return to form. In particular, the perspective is “pseudo 3D,” as the background and characters have some depth, but you move like a side-scroller.

So, the style copies Sonic’s first steps on the MegaDrive console. You can choose one of the three main characters, use two simultaneously, or play with a friend in co-op. Then, as you play, you fight gems and rings, unlock transformations, and race against the clock.

Lastly, Sonic Mania Plus debuted for consoles a year later, in July 2018. The newer edition packs two new playable characters (Ray and Mighty). It also has a competitive game mode that supports four players, and the “Encore Mode” allows you to replay game levels.

Sonic CD

Developer: Sonic Team

Sonic Team Publisher: Sega

Sega Release Date: September 1993 (2011 relaunched)

September 1993 (2011 relaunched) Current Platform: iOS, Android, PlayStation Network, Xbox Live Arcade, Gamecube, Ouya

Sonic CD is an enhanced remaster of the Sonic The Hedgehog CD, a 1993 side-scrolling platformer. Sega initially released the game for Steam, but it’s not available currently. So, you can find it on iOS, the PlayStation Network, or the Xbox Live Arcade marketplace.

It’s not widely available, but as a recreation of the iconic classic entry, it’s one of the best you can play. The plot takes you to the past, the present, and the future through the power of the Time Stones. Meanwhile, you must stop Dr. Eggman.

You play through a series of 2D levels in three different periods. You go in and out through signs and must visit everything to collect all the key items. Then, the game features three acts and a unique visual style.

So, the gameplay is as classic as it gets. Nothing changes in this aspect from the original release. Yet, it plays in a 16:9 aspect ratio. It also has enhanced visuals, enhanced audio, and modern performances.

Sonic Adventure 2 (& Sonic Adventure 2: Battle)

Developer: Sonic Team

Sonic Team Publisher: Sega

Sega Release Date: June 2001 (Dreamcast debut), October 2012 (modern platforms debut)

June 2001 (Dreamcast debut), October 2012 (modern platforms debut) Current Platform: PlayStation Network, Xbox Live Arcade, Windows, Nintendo Switch (known as Sonic Adventures 2: Battle)

Sonic Adventures 2 was the third and last game from Sega’s Dreamcast. Still, it’s available for modern consoles and is also one of the best in the franchise. Additionally, you can find a 2-player versus mode in the Sonic Adventures 2: Battle DLC, which also carries minor upgrades.

The gameplay revolves around a single-player campaign mode. It has two parallel stories, the “Hero” side (Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails) and the “Dark” side (Shadow, Rouge, and Dr. Eggman). You can save or destroy the world, and playing both campaigns delivers the whole story.

Each hero character has an equal on the dark side, and the mechanics vary accordingly. For example, Sonic and Shadow feature dash and running mechanics and levels. On the other side, Tails and Dr. Eggman feature directional shooting gameplay and levels.

Like so, the game has three different sets of levels and gameplay mechanics. Whatever you choose, you go through a lengthy 3D adventure full of enemies and obstacles. Lastly, each character has different objectives to complete.

SEGA Ages: Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Developer: Aspect

Aspect Publisher: Sega

Sega Release Date: November 1992 (Switcrelaunchch- – February 2020)

November 1992 (Switcrelaunchch- – February 2020) Current Platform: Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo Switch

Sega Ages delivers classic Sega games. We can find Sonic Games in its catalog, like the relaunch of Sonic The Hedgehog 2. If you’re looking for a classic experience, this is it. Also, the original game is available for Nintendo 3DS.

This is one of the most successful Genesis titles. It gathered critical and fan acclaim back in 1992 very swiftly. It represents the debut of Tails, but you can only play as Sonic on a quest against Dr. Eggman.

The gameplay features a series of 2D platforming levels across three acts. Sonic can run a great speed, dash, jump, and perform various attacks. The journey is about picking Chaos Emeralds, and you can find two per act.

Lastly, the game features a competitive two-player mode. Other new additions for the Switch are Knuckles as a playable character and other game modes. Additionally, the game is available in handheld mode or TV mode alike.

SEGA Ages: Sonic the Hedgehog

Developer: Ancient, Sonic Team

Ancient, Sonic Team Publisher: Sega

Sega Release Date: June 1991 (Switch relaunch – September 2018)

June 1991 (Switch relaunch – September 2018) Current Platform: Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo Switch, GameCube

The original game is available for Nintendo 3DS and also for Nintendo Switch as part of the SEGA Ags re-releases. The game introduced the franchise, the characters, and its unique settings.

The plot follows the blue hog on a quest to save innocent animals. Dr. Robotnik kidnapped the creatures to create his evil robots in factories. As a result,m factories are polluting the world and destroying nature.

To end the problem, you must gather the Chaos Emeralds across three acts, as usual. Each features a series of linear side-scrolling levels. You use your high speeds, dashes, and jumps to go past obstacles and enemies.

In the last act, you’re to face Dr. Robotnik in a surprisingly difficult boss fight. Before that, you’re to destroy various machines to save animals from a capsule until the last level.

Sonic Generations

Developer: Sonic Team

Sonic Team Publisher: Sega

Sega Relesae Date: November 2011

November 2011 Current Platform: Windows, Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo Switch, PS3, Xbox 360

Sonic Generations celebrates the 20th anniversary of the franchise and the character. So, it blends the old with the new by having a “Classic” 2D gameplay alongside “Modern” 3D levels.

You play through a series of 2D and 3D levels. Each one features various bosses, some of which appeared before in the series. You’ll also control a “Modern” or a “Classic” version of Sonic on side-scrolling or 3D adventures.

The 3D adventure segments feature a third-person perspective, but the mechanics are similar. You run, use speed boosters, homing attacks, and other skills to collect rings, go past obstacles, and defeat enemies.

Additionally, both Sonic versions can collect power-ups like shields, speed shoes, skateboards, Wisps, or shields. You can further customize Sonic’s abilities and purchase powers at the Skill Shop.

Sonic Colors Ultimate

Developer: Sonic Team

Sonic Team Publisher: Sega

Sega Release Date: November 2010

November 2010 Current Platform: Windows, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS, PS4, Xbox One, Amazon Luna, Wii

Sonic Colors Ultimate is a remaster of Sonic Colors, currently available for consoles and PC. The original game represents the best Sonic 3D adventure available. Moreover, it introduced power-ups and Wisps to the saga.

Sonic Colors is mostly a third-person action-adventure and platforming game. However, the camera often changes the perspective from third-person 3D to side-scrolling 2D. It helps keep the game dynamic and fast-paced. On top of that, the game already looks and sounds beautiful.

The plot happens in outer space, on Dr. Eggman’s Incredible Interstellar Amusement Park. Here, you must free an alien race the evildoer keeps enslaved. The set includes five small planets, all of which are part of an interplanetary amusement park.

So, you travel through these planets to destroy the power cour. Each planet has six main levels and a final boss. As you travel, you’ll rescue Wisps and gain new skills. You’ll also unlock skills during the story and unlock a seventh planet that finishes the adventure.

Team Sonic Racing

Developer: Sumo Digital

Sumo Digital Publisher: Sega

Sega Release Date: May 2019

May 2019 Current Platform: Windows, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, Amazon Luna

Team Sonic Racing is a kart racing game and a highly-rated Sonic spin-off. It offers 15 characters from the series, which you can pick to race against the AI or other players in the third person.

Driving relies on power-ups, ramps, jumps, creative tracks, and drifting. It also relies on cooperative gameplay, as you play as part of racer teams and win through efficiency, not speed.

There’re various game modes slightly changing the rules and objectives. For instance, you can win by earning points, trials, or challenges. There’s also an in-game editor and a tutorial campaign.

Lastly, the game features single-player and multiplayer modes. The characters also have various racing classes (technique, speed, and power). So, each character has unique abilities and a racing style. Additionally, you collect Wisps on tracks, which offer power-ups such as defensive and offensive skills.

Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed

Developer: Sumo Digital

Sumo Digital Publisher: Sega

Sega Relesae Date : November 2012

: November 2012 Current Platform: Nintendo 3DS, iOS, Android, Windows, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Wii U, PlayStation Vita

All-Star Racing Transformed is another kart racing game. It originally debuted for Wii U, Xbox 360, and PS3, and it’s currently available for smart devices and Windows PCs.

This is the fourth entry in the Sega All-Stars series, which puts various Sega characters together. Back in 2012, it received various nominations for multiplayer and racing categories. Nowadays, it stands as a great alternative for playing on the go.

You pick one of the 20 characters from different Sega franchises. The main one is Sonic the Hedgehog, and others include Space Channel 5 and Jet Radio. Then, you go on races with cars, boats, and planes.

You drift, jump, and perform tricks and stunts on the tracks. There’s a physics engine that handles the jumps. Moreover, you can pick up power-ups as you race to use against your enemies or temporarily make your vehicle more powerful. Lastly, there’re weapons, such as freezing snowballs, you can wield.

Sonic Origins

Developer: Sonic Team

Sonic Team Publisher: Sega

Sega Release Date: June 2022

June 2022 Current Platform: Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Windows

We’re closing the list with Sonic Origins, but it might be the most special on the list. It’s a bundle packing remasters of the first four mainline Sonic games, plus many extras.

So, it allows you to play Sonic The Hedgehog, Sonic The Hedgehog 2, Sonic CD, and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles. These titles come in widescreen format, additional levels, and extra game modes.

Other changes are new soundtrack pieces for Sonic 3, visual and audio enhancements across the board, and DLCs. Another notable change is being able to play as Tails or Knuckles, aside from Sonic, on either game.

Lastly, the game features a “classic mode,” featuring a 4:3 aspect creation. It also features a 16:9 “anniversary” mode for widescreen display. Also, it removes lives, adds Sonic Mania’s “drop dash,” and new animated cutscenes connecting each game.