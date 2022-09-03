Best Soundboard for Discord

Whether for the fun element or other purposes, the idea of changing the voice and using various sound effects on Discord sounds cool. You can acheive this with soundboard app.

Here, you can modify your voice, edit it, and use several sound effects to enhance the voice feature on Discord.

Currently, there are multiple free and paid soundboards available. But with the saturation of numerous apps, you may be wondering about which soundboard app to use.

List of Best Soundboards for Discord

A general idea of soundboard relates to mixing various sounds to modify the output sound. With this generic idea, Soundboards for Discord is an app mixing various sounds to create a modified sound or produce a sound effect.

The use of Soundboards helps to modulate the output voice and play some specific sound effects while pressing a certain hotkey.

Resanance

Resanance is one of the most popular free soundboard apps that work for Discord and other applications that can take audio input. The app is compatible to use across different Windows versions. The popularity of the app can be felt with its huge user base of more than 500,000.

Key Features

It can run across any game or program that has microphone access.

The app lets you add various sounds (as many as you want). You can also assign several hotkeys for the sound.

You use the app across different devices at the same time.

You can also modify colors, button size, and volume per button.

It allows changing and customizing the local volume and virtual mix individually.

Supports Text to speech feature.

It also supports MIDI to capture sound from a musical instrument on your PC.

Supports various audio formats such as .mp3 , .wav , .flac , and .ogg .

Morphvox Pro

Morphvox Pro is available in the free trial version and is compatible with both Windows and Mac OS. But the paid version of the app makes it one of the most expensive soundboard apps. Turning a blind eye to the price factor, the app actually has a lot to offer. The wide range of free voices and free sound packs give a fun experience for the users.

Key Features

The interface of the app is convenient for every user.

You can even tweak the voices and add sound effects.

It provides the option to add background sound.

It offers Live vocal visualization.

It is best suited for online gaming. It can make you sound like your game character.

Provides graphic equalizer for fine-tuning of audio.

Voice parsing detection analyzes and corrects the grammar of your speech.

The app is best known for its noise reduction quality. It provides the option for smart and digital noise cancellation modes.

It supports almost every audio file format, including .mp3 , .flac , and .wav .

Podcast Soundboard

One of the strongest selling points of the Podcast Soundboard app is its intuitiveness, allowing anyone to get to the end of the app. You can use it across different platforms like Mac and Windows. Also, the app is free to use.

Key Features

The user-friendly interface and the retro look provide the app with a much-needed refreshing look.

The editing feature is easy to follow and convenient to use.

The apps also support multi-shot and looping features.

The app also supports MIDI (Musical Instrument Digital Interface). It means that you can record music sounds on your computer.

You can use the app to transfer your files from cloud storage, such as iTunes, iCloud, OneDrive, and Google Drive.

You can get the features of individual track volume control and color-coded controls.

The app supports an extensive range of audio formats, which enable you to use every type of sound file.

Voicemod

Voicemod is a soundboard offering both voice-changing features and sound effects options. The app is compatible with all sorts of games and applications such as PUBG, Minecraft, Skype, and Fortnite. The app can be used in the free trial version with limited features. The paid version of the app provides you premium access to more daily changing voices and other features.

Key Features

The app is really convenient, and anyone can get the hang of it in quick succession.

The sound gallery gets an update every month. It provides you the accessibility to customize the sound effects using new sound effects. The app lets you create your audio library with .mp3 and .wav file extensions.

and file extensions. It also provides the option to construct numerous soundboards using separate sound effects.

You can also assign different sounds to the hotkeys.

With the Voicelab features, users can choose from more than 15 effects, integrate them into a single filter, and run wild with their imagination and creativity.

Clownfish Voice Changer

You can download the Clownfish Voice Changer app easily as it is available free of cost. The app works at the system level. Initially designed as voice-changing software, the app is now popular as a soundboard app. It is flexible to use across multiple applications that use a microphone as an input device.

Key Features

The easy-to-use design makes it an easy option for the users.

Clownfish Voice Changer is compatible with several versions of Windows, and you can also add it as an extension in Chrome.

The app includes the hotkey option to generate the assigned sound effect. Some of the popular sound effects of this app are baby pitch, Darth Vader, alien, clone, etc.

The app also offers the Voice Assistant option that converts your text to audio which can also be assigned to the hotkey.

The music player option allows you to add music from your device or use the URL of the audio.

The software supports various audio formats such as .mp3 , .flac , .ogg , .wav , and so on.

Soundpad

The Soundpad application is multi-purpose software. It works as your soundboard for Discord while also allowing you to edit and record sound. The app is applicable across multiple Windows versions, and you have to spend a certain sum to get premium access to the app.

Key Features

The app has a simple design and user-friendly interface. It makes the user experience easy and convenient to get hold of the app.

The app is fast and lightweight consuming little memory on your PC. It also means that the app uses less CPU and operates at a good speed.

It supports hotkeys where you can assign various sounds for different buttons at your convenience.

It comes with the Voice normalization feature. This feature helps the app equalize the sound level to output audio at a consistent level.

The audio recorder feature, along with editing options, is also available.

Can use recorded audio as a sound effect and sign the hotkeys to play it.

Supports .mp3 , .mp4 , .wav , .opus , .wma , .aac , .ogg , and .flac audio files.

Voxal Voice Changer

The Voxal Voice Changer app is available for use in both Windows and macOS. You can download the free version if you are willing to use the app for non-commercial use. But, if you are willing to spend some bucks and get hold of every available feature in the app, you can always buy the license and be a premium user.

Key Features

It is known for its intuitiveness, users can easily navigate through the app.

You can use the app with any program that uses the microphone to input the audio.

The application is lightweight and won’t pressurize your CPU much. It means that the app will deliberately take less time to load and process the actions.

You can use the hotkeys option to assign different sound effects.

The app comes with a wide set of voice-changing alternatives. It ranges from robotics to machine and other different varieties.

You get to put sound effects on the existing files and in real-time audio sessions.

The app provides you unlimited access to create and customize sound effects.

It enables live voice changes while chatting and playing games.

The app supports a great range of audio files such as .mp3 , .flac , .wma , .ogg , .m4a , .aac , and .wav .

AV Voice Changer Software Diamond

We can call AV Voice Changer software full package software in terms of its professional features. This particular software comes with a trial version which gives you a sneak peek of the overall structure and operating dynamics of the app. To get complete features, you can opt for the paid version of the app.

Key Features

You can edit the voice, use voice effects, and morph the voice.

It is compatible with almost every program and application.

You get access to an audio player, audio mixer, morph files, parody mixer, nickvoices, and many more features.

Nickvoices come with in-built nicknames for you to use quickly.

Hotkeys make it easier to access the assigned nickvoices and other essential features quickly.

You get 70 background effects, 30 voice effects, and 17 artificial voices.

The app enables you to change the tonality, gender, age, and every other trait of the voice in any way you want.

You can copy, cut, and even split the effects and morph the voice in every shape and form.

This windows exclusive software supports every vital sound format.

iMyFone MagicMic

The app is a comparatively new software with a vast range of sound effects. The 100+ voice filters and the accessibility of the app to work in Windows, Mac, and Android make it a well-rounded app. Minion voice, iron man voice, and ghost voice are some of the popular voice changers in the app. You can download the free trial version to check the app.

Key Features

It is a straightforward and simple application.

It supports diverse platforms like Zoom, Twitch, PUBG, Fortnite, and Skype.

150+ voice memos and 300+ voice effects for fun.

You can create your customized soundboard and name it distinctively.

The app can be connected directly to the games and applications.

The app rolls out updates every week.

It also allows recording the voice and sound effects.

Provides replay, overlap mute, and cycle features to play sound effects.

Feature of keybinds to quickly play sounds.

The Audio Export feature allows exporting recorded voices and share them across different platforms.

Real-time voice change and recording are provided in the app.

It supports .wav and .mp3 audio files to make and import audio effects.

EXP Soundboard

EXP Soundboard is another free app providing you various features along with changing your voice and adding sound effects to your Discord. The app works in Windows, Mac, and Linux. But, it’s worth noting that your computer needs to have Java 7 to run this app. Also, you need to install a virtual audio cable to use the app in voice chats.

Key Features