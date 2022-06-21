Best Spiderman Games of All Time

Spiderman is one of the most beloved comic book characters in the whole world. People seem to want more of him in any form, whether it’s comics, movies, or series. So, there is a torrent of options to choose from in the content pool.

The wall-crawling web-head features in a lot of the games. There are an array of spiderman games, but only a few hold the true essence of Spiderman and deliver exciting and entertaining gameplay.

Luckily, there are a few games that give wholesome, entertaining, and compelling stories. So, in this article, I have picked the best spiderman games. I hope you play all these and you like it.

Best Spiderman Games

I believe Spiderman is tailor-made for videogame and movies. As a comic nerd, I always think about swinging my web across cities, beating bad guys and goons, and saving the day. Now, with the games, I can instantly be the one and enjoy my time.

Marvel’s Spiderman

Developer: Insomniac Games

Insomniac Games Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony Interactive Entertainment Release Date: September 2018

September 2018 Platform: PS4, PS5, Microsoft Windows

There is not a pinch of doubt that this rendition of Spiderman completely changed the landscape regarding Spiderman’s games. This Marvel game was amazing on so many levels; with amazing graphics, game mechanics, web-swinging mechanics, and amazing storylines, this game was an instant class.

The plot of the game starts after Peter Parker is bitten by the radioactive spider and turned into the superhero spiderman. Now, he is a beloved superhero everyone knows and adores.

He is the savior of the city. But he curtains his real identity as the Peter Parker, so there are the two plots you get into when you play this game. Peter Parker is working with one of the best scientists on the planet named Doctor Octopus. And we all know how things turn out between these two.

This game is an open world, so you can swing through New York city and sometimes become just a friendly neighborhood spiderman and save people from the goons. The game elements are so satisfying that you always want to visit the fictional rendition of New York.

I highly recommend this game to you. And I can vouch for one of the best gaming experiences playing this amazing game.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Developer: Insomniac Games

Insomniac Games Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony Interactive Entertainment Release Date: November 2020

November 2020 Platform: PS4, PS5, Microsoft Windows

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is the latest rendition of the Spiderman gaming franchise. This game complies with all the little intricacy of all the older Spiderman games and delivers one of the best gaming experiences. I was in complete awe when I started playing this game.

The amazing graphics, enthralling stories, and web-swinging mechanics gives one of the most surreal gaming experience you can have. And this is not even about the regular web head Peter parker.

Indeed, this is a story about Miles Morales, who is young and very new at this spiderman stuff. He is learning his way around, finding his own place in the city of New York.

After MJ and Peter parker goes on some holiday, Miles Morales becomes the savior of the city and takes on the responsibility for saving the city from villains.

Like its predecessor, this is an open-world game that has a lot to offer. I mean, who doesn’t want to explore the city, save the people and fight the villains being the Spiderman in the game. Furthermore, the graphics of this game is one of the most amazing; the details while you swing across the city look almost like a movie.

The only problem with this game is that it is really very short. I would be really excited if they expand the story and the world. Nevertheless, I really hope you play these amazing spiderman games and have the time of your life.

Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions

Developer: Beenox, Griptonite Games

Beenox, Griptonite Games Publisher: Activision

Activision Release Date: September 2010

September 2010 Platform: Nintendo DS, PS3, Wii, Xbox 360, Microsoft Windows

As a Spiderman nerd, this game was a go-to game for me. I used to hook into the world of Shattered Dimensions, and I recently revisited this game to check if it is worthy of the best Spiderman game, and it is so worth it to be on the list. The story is amazing, the linear storytelling really keeps you on edge, and the combat in this game is amazing too.

The plot of this game is so thrilling and mysterious. The game starts as Mysterio and Amazing Spiderman are fighting. Mysterio was planning to sell the Tablet of Order and Chaos from ESU, but the Spiderman came and tried to take it from him. Unfortunately, the Tablet of Order and Chaos scatter into pieces and spread across different realities.

Now, it’s up to you to control four different spidermen and bring back all the pieces of Tablet of Order and Chaos. Here, different Spiderman has different mechanics, suits, and fighting techniques.

So there is a little leaving curve, but it is very easy to pick you. Swing to different realities, fight against villains, crawl into the building, and bring back all the pieces.

The best time about this game is that you can play the game as four Spiderman. I think this thing only should intrigue players to give this game a try, and I can assure you that you will have a great time playing this game.

Spider-Man 2

Developer: Treyarch

Treyarch Publisher: Activision

Activision Release Date: June 2004

June 2004 Platform: Game Boy Advance, GameCube, Microsoft Windows, PS2, Xbox, N-Gage, Mac OS X, Nintendo DS, PlayStation Portable

I still remember the utter excitement I felt when I played this amazing game on my PC. It was so amazing to bet into the world of Spiderman and fight the goons and villains. I think I have played this game 7 to 8 times, and I still revisit certain chapters of the game.

This Spider-Man is based on the movie, and a little hint of comics plot is integrated into the game. This game follows the story of Spiderman, who is having a tough time balancing the equilibrium of being the best superhero under the suit and just another bloke who is working for a living. And the problem regarding MJ is also putting him down.

But the story picks up too fast as there is an introduction to the various characters that ignite the plot to give a thrilling gaming experience.

This game features the best villains of Spiderman. If you have watched Sam Raimi’s Spiderman, then you know who exactly they are. And this game is directly connected with the movie and voiced by the actors from the movie.

This is truly a game to adore and still holds up as the one the Spiderman games. I really hope you play this amazing game.

Spider-Man: Friend or Foe

Developer: Next Level Games/li>

Next Level Games/li> Publisher: Activision

Activision Release Date: October 2007

October 2007 Platform: Microsoft Windows, Nintendo DS, PS2, Wii, Xbox 360, PlayStation Portable

I think this game has a unique presentation of Spiderman and a funny one too. I was so excited while playing this game. With the plethora of villains and mysterious plots completely hooked me into this game. And the commonalities between Sam Raimi’s Spiderman and this game even enhance the gaming experience.

This game is an out-and-out action-adventure game where you must beat up the villains and their followers to kill the main boss. This game is a thrilling ride; you need to use all the skills and interact with the environments to kill the goons and then the main villains.

There are various villains in this game, consisting of a menacing Green goblin, Venom, and much more. I hope you pick up this game and have a great time playing this game.

Spider-Man: Edge of Time

Developer: Beenox, Other Ocean Interactive

Beenox, Other Ocean Interactive Publisher: Activision

Activision Release Date: October 2011

October 2011 Platform: Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, PS3, Xbox 360, Wii

This game is the spiritual successor to Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions. And this game delivers just right about everything to offer the wholesome entertaining gaming experience. The gameplay is exciting with all the action sequences, web-swinging mechanisms, menacing villains, and their goons.

The story of this game is very interesting and mysterious and grips you till the end of the game. From the opening scene of this game, the action just elevates and gets bigger and grander. The plot starts in between the massive fight between Spiderman and Anti-venom. But unfortunately, the Spiderman dies. And yes, there is a time travel in this game to save the mighty hero from the hands of Anti Venom.

This game is amazing visually but lacks the amazing villains. Although there are plenty of villains, they dont seem menacing, and they are not that hard enough to beat.

But, the time travel element and one spider man saving another one is amazing. There is a cause and effect element in this game as the decision and doings of one Spiderman affect another.

The Amazing Spiderman

Developer: Beenox

Beenox Publisher: Activision

Activision Release Date: June 2012

June 2012 Platform: Microsoft Windows, Xbox 360, Wii U Wii, Nintendo 3DS Nintendo DS, PS3, PlayStation Vita, Android, iOS, Windows Phone, Mobile

I have fond memories of this game. With an enthralling plot, amazing action sequences, and exploration elements, this game was an instant favorite for me.

The story tangent does not derail from the movie plot and offers us fresh stories about Spiderman and his villains after the events of the movie The Amazing Spiderman. Set after the certain months of the movie, Spiderman has to find a way to stop a virus that is affecting the people and causing rage among the general population.

I think this game still holds up as one of the exciting games to play and somehow still holds up despite being almost ten years old. So, this game is worth a try. I hope you pick up this game and have a wonderful time.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Developer: Beenox

Beenox Publisher: Activision

Activision Release Date: April 2014

April 2014 Platform: Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows, Nintendo 3DS, PS3, PS4, Wii U, Xbox 360, Xbox One

The Amazing Spiderman 2 is an open-world action game and a sequel to the Amazing Spiderman. The story is about the aftermath of its prequel, and this offers an amazing time. As this is an open-world game, there is alot to explore, web-swinging to various places, saving the common people from the thief and goons.

The plot of this game is very enduring and fun. The constant pressure of Spiderman to hunt down Dennis Carradine is evident in the dialogues and the mission we play. And the game manages to crack amazing jokes and delivers some humorous sequences to balance the plot of the game.

When you get aware of the Carnage killer, the game becomes even more interesting, and the way you track down him is one hell of a thrilling ride. In this game, Spiderman has a mentor who helps him to fight better and be better in the face of adversity.

Despite lacking amazing combats and intriguing villains, this game still holds up as a good and entertaining game with an open world to explore and have fun.

Spiderman: Web of Shadows

Developer: Shaba Games

Shaba Games Publisher: Activision

Activision Release Date: October 2008

October 2008 Platform: Microsoft Windows, Xbox 360, PS3, Wii

This game is one of the underrated spiderman games. I don’t know why many people don’t play this game, but it is worth your time if you truly love Spiderman. As this game completely details the plot of comics and movies, this truly delivers one of the most interesting and polarizing stories that hold up.

The plot ignites when Spiderman investigates Mary Jane and finds her with the Luke Cage but immediately gets attacked by the mysterious force. And during this journey, you get to meet various beloved heroes and help them, and they will also help you.

The personality of this Spiderman is a little different and somehow justified. I won’t spoil you any further. It’s an amazing game and an interesting plot, so I suggest you play it yourself.

Spider-Man 3

Developer: Vicarious Visions

Vicarious Visions Publisher: Activision

Activision Release Date: May 2007

May 2007 Platform: Microsoft Windows, Xbox 360, PS3, PS2, Wii, Nintendo DS, Game Boy Advance, PlayStation Portable

Spider-man 3 is a fun and chill game to pick up whenever you like. There is less learning curve, and the mechanics are fluid and easy to understand. The villains are not so difficult, and the story is very linear and fun.

In this game, you play as a Spiderman who is aware of all the responsibilities, so there is less of the character introduction. The character resemblance with Sam Raimi’s Spiderman is all over the place. So, if you are a fan of Spiderman’s trilogy, then you will have a fun time playing this game.

This game is very fun to play and explore. The villains are good and sometimes hard to beat. And there is also a black spiderman suit with various functionality that really enhances the game.