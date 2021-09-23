Top 20 Best Split Screen Games for Playstation

Looking for games where both you and your friends can enjoy offline? If you are, split screen games are one of the best choices for you. You don’t always need an internet connection to have the best of both worlds. And both of you can have fun without the other person being the spectator.

So, let’s talk about the best local multiplayer games you can play on your PlayStation.

DISCLOSURE:Our list features games with local multiplayer features. These may work via a split-screen or not. For example, local co-op platformers and sports games happen on a single screen.

Best Split Screen Games for Playstation

20. Fortnite

Fortnite is no longer the most popular battle royale!

Developer: Epic Games Publisher: Epic Games Release Date: July 2017 Platform: Windows PC, Android, iOS, macOS, Switch, PS4, PS5, XBOX One, XBOX Series X/S Genre: Battle Royale, Survival, Sandbox

We’re kickstarting our list with Epic’s behemoth Battle-Royale, Fortnite. And yes, you can play with your friends on your console, just as long as your friends log in with a different account.

If you haven’t played Fornite for a while, you could re-check it. The developers keep adding new features to keep the game consistently fun, colorful, and light.

Also, we like that it allows local co-op gaming. You could even join an online match playing with a friend sitting next to you. It’s a feature Warzone doesn’t allow, for example.

19. Overcooked 2

Overcooked 2 is a surprisingly very popular game.

Developer: Team 17 Publisher: Team 17 Release Date: August 2018 Platform: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows, macOS, Linux, Amazon Luna Genre: Cooking Simulator

Overcooked 2 is a cooperative cooking simulator. Up to four players can work together in the kitchen of a surreal restaurant.

The team prepares the orders as fast as they can, without burning or running the food. Cooking includes gathering, chopping, cooking, serving, and washing dishes.

Because there’re so many tasks involved, each team member must take care of a different part of the kitchen. It enables quirky teamwork as all players move on clockwork.

Aside from teamwork, you’d require patience and the knowledge that the game will overwhelm you. Orders get insane, large, and unrealistic. Most of all, though, it’s nearly impossible not to burn the food.

Overall, Overcooked 2 is a humble family-friendly game. It’s one of the best party games out there.

18. Lego games (Marvel, DC, Harry Potter,…)

Lego video games are consistently fun and funny.

Developer: Traveller’s Tales Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Release Date: 2018 (DC Supervillains) Platform: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows, macOS (DC Supervillains) Genre: Puzzle, Platformer

If you’re looking for fun, simple, couch multiplayer games, you should check the Lego games. You can choose the one that follows your favorite brand.

Their latest entry is the “DC Supervillains” game. Other popular flavors are their Harry Potter, Marvel, and Star Wars titles. The Lego games mix storytelling, puzzles, platforming, and plenty of humor no matter which one you choose.

Its balance of problem-solving, chaos, and goofy humor is a great experience to play with your family members. Maybe with your son, your daughter, or a younger brother, who knows!

17. NBA 2K21

Sports games tend to offer local multiplayer modes.

Developer: Visual Concepts Publisher: 2K Sports Release Date: September 2020 Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Windows, Nintendo Switch, Apple Arcade Genre: Sports, Basketball

The latest entry of the popular NBA basketball game harnesses the full power of the PlayStation 5. As usual, it’s the best NBA video game available for the console, and it allows local multiplayer.

The game also introduces the team’s new rooster as well as some new features. However, it has the same flaws you’d expect from yearly sports titles like NBA and FIFA. One of these flaws is an offensive micro-transaction system.

As for the gameplay itself brings the classic staple modes of the series while adding older features. For example, it has MyCareer mode while bringing back NBA 2k16’s affiliations.

As for co-op, NBA 2K21 offers player vs. player matches. Each user can control a single athlete or a team of 5 players. If a co-op basketball game is what you’re looking for, you can easily enjoy NBA 2K21.

16. FIFA 21

EA Sports handles the most popular soccer football video-game franchise.

Developer: Electronic Arts Publisher: EA Sports Release Date: October 2020 Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Windows, Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch Genre: Sports, Soccer, Football

You probably know about this one, so putting a FIFA game on our split-screen games list feels like cheating.

Still, we have to shine a light on the ongoing and yearly -soccer- football series. As the 28th installment of the franchise, FIFA 21 offers the best visual and performance the series has seen.

One of its most popular features is the Ultimate Team mode. The feature allows you to build your online team through a series of “surprise mechanics” you unlock with either real money or in-game challenges.

The controversial, addictive, and gambling-oriented feature got co-op functionality. You can now play with friends to unlock rewards and objectives.

Aside from the Ultimate Team mode, FIFA 21 allows player vs. player local matches and co-op on various game modes.

15. Rayman Legends

Rayman Legends is a classic last-gen platformer.

Developer: Ubisoft Publisher: Ubisoft Release Date: August 2013 Platform: PS3, PS4, PS Vita, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Wii U, Nintendo Switch, Windows Genre: 2D Platformer

Rayman Legends is, unfortunately, the last entry of the classic platformer series. As the fifth entry of Ubisoft’s title, Rayman Legends got both critical and fan praise.

Legends offer an outstanding 2D platformer experience with a gorgeous OST, creative level design, and a great amount of content. It’s one of the best 2D platformers you can play, even if it’s almost a decades-old game.

The colorful game allows a local co-op of four players. Each can pick from a rooster of crazy characters to jump, run, and punch your way through the levels.

Overall, Rayman Legends is a joy. It’s fun, tough, and full of secrets. However, the game is too short, so the experience won’t last for long.

There’s a plus. The game brings a bonus world plus 40 remastered levels from the series’ previous entry, Rayman Origins.

All in all, Rayman Legends is a must-play split-screen PS4 game.

14. A Way Out

Developer: Hazelight Studios Publisher: Electronic Arts Release Date: March 2018 Platform: PS4, Xbox One, Windows Genre: Action-Adventure, Puzzle

A Way Out requires co-op play. You have to play with someone else, as there’s no single-player mode. Nevertheless, the co-op can be either locally or online.

You’ll play as Vincent and Leo. Both are prisoners with a single goal: escaping jail with an elaborate plan and then reaching the countryside.

The setting opens up a third-party action-adventure game. Working together, the two characters must fend off enemies and solve puzzles to break free.

Consider each character has its own perspective. Most of the time, they’ll be doing their own thing in different parts of the jail.

For example, one player may need to distract the guards while the other gets an important item. Then, both players should create a plan to move forward.

Escaping prison is not the end of the game, though. The scenarios get crazier and bigger in the countryside. For example, there’s a whole action set piece when one of the guys is driving away from cop cars while the other is shooting from the windows.

13. Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Developer: Sumo Digital Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment Release Date: November 2020 Platform: PS4, PS5 Genre: Platformer

Sackboy is an awesome exclusive PlayStation platformer. Even though its campaign offers a top-tier single-player experience, it’s actually better as a co-op game.

It’s a beautiful game that presents itself as a LittleBigPlanet spin-off. The game thrives on a pretty yet dangerous set design that requires you to think fast and be clever to move forward.

Sackboy is also creative in such a way that shines on co-op. The levels are consistently fun and quick to present new mechanics. These levels can be tough, or they could be cute. Either way, the game takes you everywhere and anywhere, so every level is different in design and mechanics.

It’s not the best platformer ever. It can be frustrating, and it lacks the nuance precision the genre needs to shine. Even so, I recommend Sackboy as a charming couch co-op experience.

12. Star Wars Battlefront II

Star Wars Battlefront II adds new content consistently.

Developer: EA Dice Publisher: EA Release Date: 2017 Platform: PS4, Xbox One, Windows Genre: Shooter, Multiplayer

Star Wars Battlefront II is far from an outstanding game, but it has improved a lot since its debut.

Even though it has the classic EA “surprise mechanics,” it stands as a fun and addictive Star Wars multiplayer shooter.

Part of the reason Battlefront lost so many fan points is its lack of a proper single-player campaign. Battlefront I debuted with a stellar campaign, but the second one brings a glorified tutorial.

Setting that aside, the local split-screen aspect allows two users to play against the AI in various modes.

For example, you and a companion can jump into Arcade Mode and play through various multiplayer maps. Then, you can unlock credits via the game’s online store.

Overall, Battlefront II is the best co-op Star Wars title you can play, as most SW games are online or single-player.

11. Gran Turismo Sport

Playing a racing game with friends is one of the best kinds of split-screen experiences.

Developer: Polyphony Digital Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment Release Date: October 2017 Platform: PS4 Genre: Racing

We need a racing title on our best split-screen games list. We could have included Need for Speed Heat, but there’s not a lot of love for that series anymore.

Instead, Gran Turismo Sports is a stunning and superb racing game. It recreates over 160 real-life cars and gives you over 17 racing courses to play.

Local co-op allows two players on a race. You can choose cars from real companies like BMW, Ferrari, Aston Martin, Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar, Porsche, and more. Tracks take you to Austria, France, Japan, Belgium, and much more.

Aside from its stunning looks and controls, the performance of the game is the best part. The controls are tight, and the physics are realistic.

The Xbox exclusive series Forza Horizon might be better but, for the PS4, Gran Turismo is the best option.

10. Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War (Zombies Mode)

Many CoD games feature a Zombies mode.

Developer: Raven Software, Treyarch Publisher: Activision Release Date: November 2020 Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Windows Genre: FPS

The latest entry of the most popular FPS franchise in video-game history features the classic zombie’s mode.

This feature allows either local or online multiplayer co-op. It allows you and a friend to play against zombie waves.

In fact, the mode is made for co-op play. It’s tough, punishing, and full of dangers. Playing as a team allows you to survive longer, cover the weak spots, and kill the zombies to survive.

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War’s Zombies mode has three maps. They will evolve as Activision keeps publishing new updates, though.

9 . Diablo III: The Eternal Collection

Diablo is one of the most popular hack & slash / dungeon-crawler franchises-

Developer: Blizzard Publisher: Blizzard Release Date: 2012 Platform: PS3, PS4, PS5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, Windows, macOS Genre: Hack & Slash, ARPG, Dungeon-crawler

Diablo III is not the most popular hack and slash game out there. Heck, Blizzard’s HQ is probably on fire right now.

Still, I must recommend the game’s console version as one of the best split-screen titles you can play on PlayStation.

The combat gameplay is fast, addictive, and easy to understand. It has enough complexity to work around “perfect builds,” but it’s also easy enough for anyone to understand.

For example, I used to play the game with my younger brother. He was 12 by the time, and he could perfectly understand the game’s systems.

The action RPG has remained relevant for nine years, and it’s currently transitioning to the newer consoles. I haven’t played it for a while, but I do remember it fondly. I might even give it a new try.

That said, Diablo 3 allows you to play the whole campaign and beyond with friends via a split-screen functionality. A four-people party can play on a single screen, on a single console.

Overall, the Diablo dungeon-crawler is better as a co-op title. Few games of the genre offer this simple feature.

8. It Takes Two

It Takes Two is the definitive co-op experience for couples.

Developer: Hazelight Studios Publisher: EA Release Date: March 2021 Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Windows Genre: Co-op Action-adventure Platformer

It Takes Two is the kind of game you’d want to play with your significant other. It’s a co-op only that revolves around a divorcing couple.

The plot starts when Rose learns her parents are divorcing. Soon, a weird magic spell turns the strange couple into the dolls she made of themselves.

Its plot introduces a crazy platformer where you play as ragdoll versions of the couple. Only by working together will they be able to return to their human bodies.

The premise is humorous and light-hearted but also deep and compelling. It explores the subject with a careful balance between charm, wits, and romance.

More importantly, the game works as a wonderful platformer that requires the teamwork and ingenuity of the divorcing couple.

Overall, It Takes Two is one of the best games I’ve seen in 2021. Don’t miss it!

7. Rocket League

Rocket League is a free-to-play game.

Developer: Psyonix Publisher: Psyonix Release Date: 2015 Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, Windows, macOS, Linux. Genre: Sports, Racing, Soccer

Rocket League is all about cars playing soccer…with rockets. It’s a mindless, fun game where you drive a car and use the rocket booster to jump, flip, and accelerate. The goal is hitting a huge ball to take it towards the enemy’s goal.

Each team has up to 8 players. You can play with a local split-screen as long as your friend logs in with a different account. Up to four players can join in on a single console.

All of this means you can play local multiplayer against other players online. It’s as versatile as it’s fun.

Also, Rocket League is free-to-play. You don’t even need to pay for PlayStation Plus or otherwise to play it online.

6. Divinity: Original Sin I & II

The Divinity saga is at the top of the RPG genre.

Developer: Larian Studios Publisher: Larian Studios Release Date: 2014 (2017 for the sequel) Platform: PS4, Xbox One, Windows, macOS, Linux Genre: RPG

Divinity: Original Sin represents an old-school, hardcore, and punishing sandbox RPG. As a couch co-op, it takes time and effort. Nevertheless, you can play the whole campaign with your friend on a single screen.

Local co-op RPG games are almost non-existent, so we had to include Original Sin. Also, this is one of the best games of its genre.

Creators of Baldur’s Gate know how to make a complex RPG. There’s an overwhelming amount of choices, consequences, and character builds. On top of that, you can approach combat in multiple ways. If you choose to fight, then its turn-based combat is equally deep.

In the first game, two players can create a Source Hunter. It’s a warrior that uses magic and conventional weapons to save the world from Sorcerers. The sequel is similar, but it improves its turn-based combat system and adds in an open world.

Both games are lengthy, as they can take over 50 hours. They are also not for everyone: even the amount of choice in the character creation screen is overwhelming. Thus, I can only recommend these to lifelong RPG fans.

5. Helldivers

Helldivers is one of the most popular couch multiplayer games.

Developer: Arrowhead Game Studios Publisher: Sony Computer Entertainment Release Date: March 2015 Platform: PS3, PS4, PS Vita, Windows Genre: Shoot ’em-up

Helldivers is a shoot’em-up game. I would describe it as a “Halo” squad fighting against mean zombies with a birds-eye view.

The squad shooter allows local co-op, online co-op, and both. Notably, another player can join your PS4 party through a PS Vita as well.

Four people can play on a single console or a single party. Nonetheless, friendly fire is always on.

Players’ characters have a sidearm and the main weapon. Aside from that, it uses a twin-stick configuration to move the character.

The plot follows the elite Helldiver unit, a group of soldiers working together to protect dystopian earth from an intergalactic war. It’s a simple plot for simple mechanics.

Still, Helldrivers is 100% fun, more so if you play with someone else.

4. Streets of Rage 4

Streets of Rage 4 is one of the best games of 2020.

Developer: Dotemu, Lizard Cube, Guard Crush Games Publisher: Dotemu Release Date: April 2020 Platform: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows, macOS, Linux, Google Stadia Genre: Arcade, Beat ’em-up

Streets of Rage 4 is a gorgeous beat ’em up game. It plays like a classic side-scrolling arcade game while moving across astonishing hand-painted sets. Moreover, it dances with gorgeous disco music.

Four players can join on a single console, and there’s a wide rooster of fighters to select. Each one features a particular fighting style, as well as a unique skill.

If you don’t like couch co-op, you can also play multiplayer online. Nonetheless, the online party can only support two players.

Combat includes throws, standard attacks, Blitz Moves, and special attacks. Characters spend health on their special attacks, and then they can regain health with combos (uninterrupted set of attacks).

Once you finish a level, you gain points according to your performance. Then, you can use the points to unlock “16-bit” characters we’ve seen on previous entries of the series.

It’s the fourth entry on a previously forgotten saga from the ’90s. It’s special, gorgeous, and classic, but there’s nothing else to it. You walk to the right and beat the bad guys until you win.

Luckily, the level design is amazing. The game keeps you on your toes with the amount of insanity it adds to your adventure. Also, the music is non-stop. And it’s always amazing.

3. Dragon Ball Fighter Z

Dragon Ball Fighter Z is regarded as the best fighting game for the PS4.

Developer: Arc System Works Publisher: Bandai Namco Release Date: January 2018 Platform: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre: Fighting

Coming from one of the most popular franchises in history, we couldn’t miss the best fighting game available for the PS4.

Dragon Ball FighterZ might not mean much for non-anime fans. However, if you like playing the Mortal Kombat game genre, you probably like the Saiyan shonen as well.

FighterZ is a 2D fighting game. You choose a team of three fighters and battle against the AI, online players, or someone sitting right next to you.

The game presents frenetic action, ki-based attacks, teleportation, and everything you can imagine from Akira Toriyama’s universe.

Its 2D system doesn’t simplify its mechanics. Instead, FighterZ is as complex as a fighter game can be. You can learn a new attack, a new defense, or a new combo every day.

Turn pro, and you could beat Ultra Instinct Goku with Yamcha. I know it’s a crazy suggestion, given the canon of the series. However, the game systems give every character a chance.

Overall, Dragon Ball FighterZ can offer hours of mindless fun for you and your friends. However, if you’re looking for a single-player Dragon Ball game, we recommend Kakarot.

Borderlands are the best shooter looter games you can play.

Developer: Gearbox Software Publisher: 2K Games Release Date: March 2015 Platform: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows Genre: FPS, RPG

Are you asking which Borderlands game to play? Well, all of them, any of them, at least one, please!

Borderlands is THE shooter looter saga. When most RPG games revolve around a gameplay loot loop, Borderlands made it fun.

Its sheer amount of weapons, which are not randomly generated, is part of its magic. They’re not two weapons alike, and most feel, look and behave uniquely. Also, weapons come from different manufacturers, and each manufacturer adds its unique taste.

Aside from that, the saga tells a cool story. Overall, its plot will grab your attention. It’s hilarious, over-the-top, and mostly satirical, and it works. Borderlands 3 falls behind on the storytelling, but it has an extra portion of guns and explosions.

The game follows “Vault Hunter” searching for treasures in these “Vaults” on alien planets.

Afterward, the plot gets crazier by introducing memorable villains, unusual plot twists, and plenty of explosions.

The other part of the game is the RPG elements. Every game has various classes, and each class has a unique power plus talent trees.

Borderlands games are crazy fun looter shooters with good RPG mechanics and solid storytelling. Also, its cartoonish graphics and characters contribute to the overall feel of the game.

Four people can play on a single console. You could play the whole campaign together. All of the campaigns are long, and there’s a New Game + feature.

The saga has four games. If you haven’t tried any of these titles, I recommend the Handsome Collection. It includes the first two games, plus “Borderlands the Pre-Sequel.” Additionally, it comes with all of the DLC content plus enhanced HD textures.

1. Cuphead

Cuphead is one of the hardest games in recent memory. Just like old-school experiences!

Developer: Studio MDHR Publisher: Studio MDHR Release Date: 2017 (2019 for PS4) Platform: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows Genre: 2D platformer, Run and Gun

We’ve reached the hiatus of 2D platformers and couch co-op games. Cuphead is The 2017 Run and Gun video game, and it’s better with someone else.

It’s the meanest, angriest, and toughest video-game experience you’ll ever have. But, if you play with a friend…it will be even tougher.

Cuphead has received endless praise for its gameplay, art style, soundtrack, level design, and challenge. It has commercial and critical success, on top of many awards and over six million copies sold.

That’s an amazing achievement for an indie studio, so much so that Netflix is working on a Cuphead series.

The game takes its inspiration from ’50s American cartoons, such as the first works of Walt Disney or Fleischer Studios. The idea is emulating their style’s surreal, subversive qualities to deliver a world where everything could happen.

The plot features Cuphead and Mugman (or Cuphead, if you go single-player). They fight through several levels and take on dangerous boss fights to pay a debt to the Devil.

And, believe it or not, the gameplay is about a couple of mugs, with feet and hands, shooting blue beans out of their fingers. You run and shoot everything you see in a setting where even mushrooms can fight back.

You can move, jump, shoot, and dash. Also, characters unlock various Super Moves that radically change the gameplay. Additionally, you can discover secrets, for fun, or weapons, for the action.

So yes, we choose Cuphead as the ultimate PS4 co-op game (it’s not a split-screen, though). Are you up for the challenge?

In Conclusion

We name Minecraft as a bonus addition to the list. You don’t know any extra information about the game, I bet. However, I can tell you it’s a great game to play with your cousins or siblings.

We have another honorable mention to Ark: Survival Evolved. It has its problems in terms of gameplay and performance, but it has remained a popular survival sim game since its 2015 debut.

That’s it for our list, and now we ask: what’s your favorite local multiplayer game?