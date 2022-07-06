11 Best Sports Games on PS4 and PS5

Competition challenge, growth, and sick replays should be part of the best sports games for PS4 and PS5. There are iconic titles in the genre for PlayStation, and we’ll try to cover titles for all preferences.

We don’t know which one is your favorite sport. See, PlayStation covers a wide gamut of options. The range goes from mainstream titles like Madden, N2K, and FIFA to classics like Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater.

Let’s browse the options to find the best sports games for PS4 and PS5 you can play right now.

Selecting Sports Games On PS4 And PS5

We aim not to leave behind any major sport, but we have certain rules to follow to create the list.

First, we’re browsing across best-selling titles. Sports games commonly offer a multiplayer feature, as playing with or against others is often better than the AI. So, it would be best to buy games with active communities.

Secondly, we’re exploring gems across less mainstream sports. We want to include a single option for activities like golfing, bowling, UFC, or hockey.

Lastly, we’ll make special cases on sports games with the most refined mechanics features.

Sports Games For PS4 And PS5

EA SPORTS FIFA 22

Developer: EA Vancouver

EA Vancouver Publisher: Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Release Date: September 2021

September 2021 Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, Windows, Google Stadia

We must start with the latest FIFA football (soccer) series entry. It’s the beloved sports saga and the most popular across the world. Moreover, it’s perhaps the best it has ever been.

The biggest novelty is the HyperMotion technology. It grants the game realistic and physics-based moves (tackles, dribbles, passes, shots, etc.). EA used a blend of advanced motion capture technology, suits, machine learning, real-life players, and data for its gameplay.

Aside from that, it brings the classic modes fans expect. That includes Career, VOLTA FOOTBALL, the online FIFA Ultimate Team feature, custom matches, and tournaments. FIFA Ultimate includes a randomized gambling system to acquire players for your team; we don’t recommend it for children.

Gameplay-wise, FIFA has always been easy-to-learn but hard to master. You move the entire team minus the goalkeeper, and you can make simple moves with buttons. But then, there’re dozens of button combinations for complex dribbles, passes, tackles, team formations, and more.

NBA 2K22

Developer: Visual Concepts

Visual Concepts Publisher: 2K Sports

2K Sports Release Date: September 2021

September 2021 Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Windows, Nintendo Switch, Apple Arcade

NBA 2K22 is the latest entry in the popular basketball saga. It usually delivers a mix of online and offline game modes, but the focus is its online part. Moreover, it’s one of the most popular sports games available.

MyTeam is the multiplayer career mode. It allows you to build your team of players, but it’s also through “loot box” mechanics. Either way, you can play with up to 10 players online or four people on split-screen.

That said, the mechanics are straightforward. You run, block, dribble, launch, jump, and run. There’re additional button combinations for more complex moves, but it doesn’t go as far as FIFA games. That makes NBA 2K22 ideal for casual basketball players.

Lastly, the game adds top-tier visual presentation, plus an advanced AI to deliver a nice playtime. It also includes the full roster of current and historic teams, to customize your experience.

Gran Turismo 7

Developer: Polyphony Digital

Polyphony Digital Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony Interactive Entertainment Release Date: March 2022

March 2022 Platform: PS4, PS5

Gran Turismo 7 is the latest entry in the sports racing game saga. The series is exclusive to PlayStation and competes as the top game of the genre alongside Microsoft’s Forza.

The title offers competitive online racing, as well as casual offline modes. It supports up to 20 people online (with a PS Plus account) or two players with split-screen functions.

There’re various single-player modes, including career, Arcade, Driving School, and custom matches. In particular, the career revolves around tuning, customizing, and collecting GT cars. There’re over 420 cars available featuring realistic looks, details, and behaviors.

Lastly, the gameplay revolves around realistic but fun mechanics—stunts such as drifting play a big role in the game. Similarly, driving is easy to learn, but you require honing your skills to complete the campaign and win against others.

MLB The Show 21

Developer: San Diego Studio

San Diego Studio Publisher: Sony Computer Entertainment

Sony Computer Entertainment Release Date: April 2021

April 2021 Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series

MLB The Show 21 is a baseball title and the 16th entry in the saga. It features a variety of gameplay modes. In particular, San Diego player Fernando Tatís Jr. is the game’s star, the youngest player to achieve the feat.

The gameplay features intense, patient, and complex action. The controller scheme is not quite easy, though, especially not for baseball amateurs. But if you’re a sports fan, you’ll grasp its mechanics fast.

Either way, the title features game modes for rookies and seasoned players. It adds old and new game modes, such as the “Match To October” career mode.

It also supports online playtime with eight players or split-screen with four players. The online mode revolves around building your team. The game procures to reward all of your activities with players, badges, trophies, and other goodies.

Madden NFL 22

Developer: EA Tiburon

EA Tiburon Publisher: EA Sports

EA Sports Release Date: August 2021

August 2021 Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Google Stadia

American football fans can enjoy Madden NFL 22, the latest entry in the NFL series. It adds various technical improvements, better visuals, and fresh mechanics compared to previous entries.

The biggest novelty is the Dynamic Gameday system. It’s an AI engine that manages each team and matches differently. Your rivals will play with authentic personalities, game plans, and strategies. As a result, matchups, and environments will feel unique.

That makes the game more complex than you’d expect. American football is a physical but also heavily tactical sport. So, it won’t be easy on players. See, you manage the players on the field and the strategies outside the field.

Lastly, the title features various online and offline gameplay modes. For instance, online, you can play 1v1 to 4v4 matches in the “Play Now” mode. Alternatively, three additional players can join in split-screen.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2

Developer: Neversoft

Neversoft Publisher: Activision

Activision Release Date: September 2020

September 2020 Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Windows

The iconic skateboarding games came back recently for modern consoles. These are remasters of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and Pro Skater 2 games. The developers rebuilt the collection to deliver a new game.

However, the era’s songs remain, as well as the trick combos. It’s all about the early ‘2000s rock and punk sound-feel. Similarly, the original game modes remain untouched. For example, you can play against another player locally; or create your course in “Create-A-Park.”

The game is about doing neat tricks, stuns, and combos if you’re unfamiliar. Each trick delivers points during competitive sessions, either online or offline. The title supports eight online players via a PS Plus account.

Lastly, you’d be skating as Tony Hawk himself. Alternatively, there’s a selection of classic pro skaters and new skaters. There’s also a wide range of trick combos working alongside a nice controller scheme.

PGA Tour 2K21

Developer: HB Studios

HB Studios Publisher: 2K Sports

2K Sports Release Date: August 2020

August 2020 Platform: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows

If you’re a gold player or enthusiast, you’ll want to try PGA Tour 2K21. It allows you to choose among 12 pros and 15 real-life courses for a realistic sim golf experience.

Alternatively, it lets you design a course with an in-game editor. The editor has thousands of options to personalize the terrain, the obstacles, and the environment. Similarly, you can customize your player’s apparel with top real-life brands.

Then, the game supports local, split-screen, and online matches. Via a PS Plus account, you can join up to four players in a match. Locally, you can play alongside three additional players.

Lastly, there’re various single-player or local modes ranging from long tournaments to quick matches, challenges, tutorial modes, and more. The main mode is the PGA Tour, the career mode where you earn rewards and customize your gear.

NHL 21

Developer: EA Vancouver

EA Vancouver Publisher: EA Sports

EA Sports Release Date: October 2020

October 2020 Platform: PS4, Xbox One

NHL 21 is an ice hockey sim game. It also comes from EA Sports, so the mechanics and visuals are similar to their FIFA series. That means a realistic physics engine and hefty multiplayer features.

Compared to previous entries, NHL 21 features a deeper and more complex controller scheme. As you’d expect, the basic moves are easy to grasp. But then, there’re dozens of button combinations for special moves, tactics, defense, offense, and aggression.

The game also expands its career mode, “Be A Pro.” It lets you carve your path from amateur to superstar hockey player. The game mode rewards fearless, creative, and innovative playtime. Also, the experience is more cinematic and interactive than ever.

Lastly, the main multiplayer feature, World of Chel, includes four game modes. These allow 1v1, 3v3, or 6v6 matches between players. Alternatively, you can play locally, as it supports four people on the console.

EA Sports UFC 4

Developer: EA Vancouver

EA Vancouver Publisher: EA Sports

EA Sports Release Date: August 2020

August 2020 Platform: PS4, Xbox One

EA Sports UFC C is a fighting game featuring licensed pro-UFC fighters. So, it delivers a violent, often bloody experience of the mixed martial arts ring. And you can play it offline, split-screen (1v1), or online (1v1).

Here, you’re free to customize and develop your character. Regardless of the game mode, you choose your progress, and choices carry your own. It means you’d be able to craft your fighting style, personality, and achievements.

You play in a 3D ring, and the action happens mostly in 2D, but you can move around the ring almost freely. You kick, punch, block, evade, grapple, and more. And as you fight, you’ll hear commentators and the audience.

Then, the mechanics and visuals are realistic. The game aims to imitate the sport, so battles are tough and complex. In particular, you may go minutes without being able to connect a single punch. And when they do, the game makes you feel the blow.

PBA Pro Bowling 2021

Developer: Farsight Studios

Farsight Studios Publisher: Farsight Technologies Inc.

Farsight Technologies Inc. Release Date: December 2020

December 2020 Platform: Steam, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

PBA Pro Bowling 2021 is the only officially licensed bowling game available. It features the ultimate third-person bowling experience, and you’d be able to play as a professional of the sport.

The game offers a suite of offline and online game modes. It aims to please amateur and professional players alike. In particular, the campaign mode takes you across a tournament; you play, win, earn rewards, and earn currency.

Then, you can earn currency to purchase bowling balls, PBA pros, venues, and more. Earning currency is not difficult, as the game’s mechanics are easy to grasp: you aim the shot, put some strength, and set the curvature.

Other features include online 1v1 matches, over 100 career tournaments, realistic physics, and commentary from real-life TV broadcasters. Additionally, over 40 real-life brands sell balls and gear in the game.

theHunter: Call of the Wild

Developer: Expansive Worlds

Expansive Worlds Publisher: Expansive Worlds

Expansive Worlds Release Date: February 2017

February 2017 Platform: PS4, Windows

Call of the Wild is perhaps the most popular hunting game. As titles in the genre, it’s a first-person realistic sim experience. It’s about recreating wild animals, as well as environments, as realistically as possible.

You track, pursue, study, and hunt animals in an open-world wilderness. Different animals require guns for hunting, as they behave in various ways and live in varied habitats. The main setting is a large island akin to the French Alps.

Within the map, you’ll find many animal types to hunt, such as deer, rabbits, hare, turkeys, and pheasant. Hunting these animals requires using natural covers, moving in stealth, patience, and avoiding detection.

Lastly, you join by customizing an avatar (looks, apparel, and name). After completing the tutorial, you can hunt freely or follow hunting missions. Each prey delivers a reward, and you can spend the currency on better weapons and tools.