10 Best Stealth Games of All Time

These days there are hardly any video games that provide true thrills of sneaking past enemies and completing missions without getting caught. And even if some games did offer this experience, it will just be a part of the big mission of an action game.

If you are tired of searching for games that let you immerse yourself in missions and complete them without making a single noise or mistake, worry not, as we’ve got the best ones for you.

Best Stealth Games

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

Developer: Kojima Productions

Kojima Productions Publisher: Konami

Konami Release Date: September 1, 2015

September 1, 2015 Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Whether you’re a fan of exploring the large open world or completing missions by sneaking past enemy units without being detected, Metal Gear Solid V delivers an epic adventure that you’ll remember for days.

Based on stealth and adventure elements, Metal Gear V takes place in Afghan lands, where you’ll be infiltrating enemy bases to get revenge for your lost comrades. It has a vast open world which you can freely explore on foot, in vehicles, and sometimes riding a horse.

The missions are mostly stealth-based, where you’re required to pass through enemy lines undetected, but there are times when you have to take matters into your own hands. You have access to a large array of weapons and missiles which you can use to destroy enemy troops.

The game does a good job of making things interesting even when you’ve been playing for a while. There are also companions that are at your service at all times and awaiting your orders. But you need to make sure that you keep good relations with them as they are willing to risk their lives for you.

You also have a base from where you can organize your operations. You can send goods to and from your base whenever you require them and upgrade them using in-game currency. The game offers tons of upgrades on your gears and weapons.

Batman: Arkham Knight

Developer: Rocksteady Studios

Rocksteady Studios Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Release Date: June 23, 2015

June 23, 2015 Platform: Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Welcome to Gotham City, where crimes and murders take place on almost every corner. You take on the role of a lone hero who fights against crime and serves justice to the criminals.

Batman: Arkham Knight is an action/adventure video game set in the open-world premises of Gotham city. Your job is to make this city free of criminals by taking out the bad guys who conduct crime from the darkness.

The game features plenty of high-tech weapons that you can use to kill your enemies. However, it also features plenty of close combats where you’ll be using all sorts of moves to take down your enemies.

It allows you to use your iconic cape and glide through the skies of Gotham city and see everything that is going on in the area. You can also use your batmobile to explore the city. You can use stealth to get close to enemies, hack their devices to get valuable information, or fight them head-on like there’s no tomorrow.

The game also features psychopathic villains that are in the wild and will stop at nothing before they get their hands on you. It is very amusing to see the story progress and different characters coming together before you finally get an epic showdown between Batman and Arkham Knight.

Dishonored 2

Developer: Arkane Studios

Arkane Studios Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Bethesda Softworks Release Date: 11 November 2016

11 November 2016 Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

If you like playing stylish characters and having amazing abilities to destroy your enemies, Dishonored 2 will certainly fulfill this wish of yours. Set after the events of the previous game, Dishonored 2 lets you play as any one of the two playable characters and exact your revenge against people who dethroned you.

Both the characters have different abilities and play styles, so you can always come back to play as the other one after completing the game. Well, whatever you decide to pick, you’ll have one fun ride playing this game as you sweep across rooms, surprising enemies while you take them down.

The game also has stealth elements to it. Sometimes you’ll be walking on walls to take shortcuts, while sometimes, you’ll be sitting on the rooftop, waiting for a perfect opportunity to jump on your enemies.

Dishonored 2 has fast-paced action sequences which are perfect for showing your different abilities and getting kills quickly. In addition, it also has an outstanding environment in which you can engage and get the most out of tight situations. No matter how you choose to play the game, it always feels like something new is awaiting you.

Sniper Elite 5

Developer: Rebellion Developments

Rebellion Developments Publisher: Rebellion Developments

Rebellion Developments Release Date: 26 May 2022

26 May 2022 Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Sniper Elite 5 takes you on a wild ride in the territories of France to stop the German Nazi forces from launching their secret plan to take down the USA. There you’ll be working with the French resistance army to infiltrate the enemy base and destroy their plans.

Throughout the game, you’ll play as a professional sniper, tasked with the mission to protect his homeland by putting his life on the line. The game features a lot of stealth elements which allows you to move around the enemy base without being detected and take down any enemy you see.

You will use your sniper rifle to take down enemies before they even realize what is going on. However, the game also features various other weapons as well. It also has an X-ray kill cam that allows you to see your iconic shots and their devastating damage up close.

It also features tons of customization on your weapons to ensure that you don’t have to use the same boring weapon of yours all game. There are different dynamics that will affect your shots, such as winds and distance between you and your targets, etc. So, you’ll need to be a little bit careful when you’re about to take that long shot, especially if you’re aiming for the head.

The game does feel weak in terms of story and plot, but the non-stop action this offers is more than enough to keep you occupied throughout the game. Each mission takes at least a couple of hours and tries to complete so you’ll never feel like you’ve wasted your money.

Dead by Daylight

Developer: Behaviour Interactive

Behaviour Interactive Publisher: Behaviour Interactive

Behaviour Interactive Release Date: June 14, 2016

June 14, 2016 Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4|5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, Stadia, Xbox Series X|S

You need a couple of friends to enjoy this thrilling yet amazing game. Dead by Daylight is a horror survival game where one player plays as a ruthless killer and four others play as the survivors, trying to survive the wrath of the killer.

The game is a constant cat-and-mouse chase between the killer and the survivors. If you play as the killer, your objective is to catch every one of the survivors and impale them to the hook so that they cannot move. However, if you play as the survivor, then your objective is to survive no matter what and escape the area by fixing five generators scattered around the area.

The killer has all the powers in this game, such as they can attack and catch survivors, while the survivors can do none of them. They can only run and sometimes stun the killer to buy time. However, there is a constant battle between these groups as survivors come up with different tactics to work together, and the killer has his own plan to capture them.

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun

Developer: Mimimi Productions

Mimimi Productions Publisher: Daedalic Entertainment Kalypso Media

Daedalic Entertainment Kalypso Media Release Date: December 6, 2016

December 6, 2016 Platform: Microsoft Windows, macOS, Linux, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Shadow Tactics lets you dive into the world of ancient Japan, where you will be armed with a sword, sneaking up behind enemies and killing them silently. The game is about discovering different secrets as you move forward, completing missions, and earning different badges along the way.

You will control a small group of assassins and infiltrate different villages and towns in order to complete your missions. The mission may range anywhere from killing a bunch of people, stealing paperwork, or even taking out special people. The main objective of the game is to restore peace and prosperity in the country by taking out a mysterious character named “Kage-sama,” and the people who work under him.

The game lets you play like a true assassin, where you’ll lose every tactic you can think of in order to quietly sneak up behind enemies and kill them before they notice you. You can also hide these dead bodies to ensure your safety. The game requires you to complete missions without making much ruckus.

Deus Ex: Human Revolution

Developer: Eidos-Montréal

Eidos-Montréal Publisher: Square Enix Europe

Square Enix Europe Release Date: August 23, 2011

August 23, 2011 Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Mac OS X, Wii U

If you’re a fan of hardcore action and cyberpunk character designs, chances are you will love this game as well. Although it was released more than a decade ago, it still packs a punch in terms of storytelling and gameplay.

Deus Ex: Human Revolution is set in the near future, where scientists are trying out groundbreaking technology to combine machines with humans. You play as a character who is on a quest to find out about the organization that attacked your workplace.

The game features a lot of action, but it also has a good plot and story. The game features a series of missions and side missions that you can complete using different methods. Whether you like to alert all the enemies within the area with your grand entrance, or you’re the type to do things in silence, this game welcomes all types of plays.

You’ll have access to a variety of weapons that you can use to take down enemies. You can also buy various weapons and upgrades from the black market vendors by using the in-game currency. In addition to weapons, you can also perform various close-range combats.

Throughout the game, you can interact with different NPCs and influence how the situation will unfold. It also has various difficulty modes that you can set at the start of the game, in case you like to take big risks.

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory

Developer: Ubisoft Montreal, Ubisoft Milan

Ubisoft Montreal, Ubisoft Milan Publisher: Ubisoft

Ubisoft Release Date: March 21, 2005

March 21, 2005 Platform: Mobile N-Gage, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 2|3, Xbox, GameCube, Nintendo DS|3DS

Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory is a masterpiece when it comes to incorporating the stealth genre in video games. The game is still loved by many fans all around the world despite being more than a decade old.

This game is truly stealth-based and requires you to move with a lot of caution, as making noise will alert enemies nearby. The game features an audio bar that indicates the amount of noise you’re making. Not only do you need to worry about the noise you’re making, but you also need to take care of the enemies you come across.

The game takes you on a series of missions to spy on enemies and complete various objectives. You’ll play as an agent who works for NSA and is sent to perform various dangerous missions. The game allows you to freely execute your plans. However, stealth is highly emphasized in these missions, and being detected can mean a decrease in points.

You can either choose to kill enemies or knock them out and hide their bodies. You’ll have plenty of tools and gadgets to help accomplish your mission as well. This game truly lets you fulfill your wish of playing as a spy.

Styx: Master of Shadows

Developer: Cyanide

Cyanide Publisher: Focus Home Interactive

Focus Home Interactive Release Date: 7 October 2014

7 October 2014 Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Master of Shadows is a stealth-based video game that takes you on a ride to become one with the darkness. You’ll take on challenging missions that require you to sneak past enemies without being detected.

It has beautifully designed levels that allow you to move freely around the area. The game does not have a boring linear progression, and you will be able to move around the area in order to avoid enemies. You will also have various abilities that let you blend in with the shadows.

The game is heavily focused on the stealth genre, and you can sense that while completing levels as well. The enemies in this game are much stronger than you, and every time you have a head-on fight with them, you will almost always die. However, as you complete levels, you can upgrade our various abilities that let you quietly kill your enemies from behind.

There are new challenges awaiting you at each level. As you move forward, new enemies with completely different mechanics will surround you and try to take you down. It becomes challenging, but it also provides immense pleasure when you finally beat all the levels.

Intruder

Developer: Superboss Games

Superboss Games Publisher: Superboss Games

Superboss Games Release Date: 2 Mar, 2019

2 Mar, 2019 Platform:Microsoft Windows

This one is a classic spy-vs-guards game that lets you experience the thrills of playing either as a spy or a guard. Intruder is a multiplayer game that is inspired by many stealth-based games and incorporated them into a first-person shooter game.

In the game, you’ll either play as a spy or a guard and complete different objectives together with your fellow teammates. As a spy, your objective is to sneak into different rooms to steal information without being detected. And as a guard, your objective is to stop these spies by using whatever means necessary.

However, you won’t be able to trick each other for long and will almost always have to confront your counterpart in an all-out battle. No matter what side you’re playing on, you will have tons of equipment and gadgets to take down your opponents.