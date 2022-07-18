best steam games for mac

Macs aren’t really well-known devices when it comes to gaming. They aren’t designed to handle much GPU power, and a lot of modern games don’t even support Mac. So, if you’re a Mac owner who also loves gaming, it can be very frustrating to spend your precious time searching for a game that runs on your device.

In this article, we have listed the best games that run well, even on Mac. So if you have a Mac with good specs, you can enjoy these games and play to your heart’s content.

Best Steam Games on Mac

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Developer: Valve, Hidden Path Entertainment

Valve, Hidden Path Entertainment Release Date: August 2012

August 2012 Platform: Microsoft Windows, macOS, Linux, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360

CS: GO is a 5v5 competitive first-person shooting game where the objective is to kill all opponents in round-based matches. At the start of each round, you’ll get money based on your and your team’s performance from the previous round.

Basically, there are two opposing teams in the game named terrorists and counter-terrorists. There are various weapons to choose from in the game. You can choose to play on various maps as well. Each map has a different set of objectives that needs to be completed based on which team you’re playing on.

Each match typically consists of 15 rounds, and the first team to win 8 rounds first wins the match. In competitive matches, it goes up to 30 rounds and you require 16 rounds to win the game.

DOTA 2

Developer: Valve

Valve Release Date: July 2013

July 2013 Platform: Windows, Linux, OS X

DOTA 2 is a MOBA game where ten players fight on a map to defend their ancient. It is a team game which consists of two teams with five players each. At the start of the game, each player can pick a unique hero to play throughout the match.

There are currently 123 heroes in DOTA 2, with each hero having different attributes and abilities. The goal in the game is to destroy the opposing team’s ancient while protecting yours. Players do this by farming gold and purchasing items that help them get stronger.

You earn gold when you deal the last hit on enemy creep, tower, and heroes. You can also level up by killing creeps and heroes, which unlocks different abilities for your hero. It is a team game, so you’ll constantly need to work with your teammates and take objectives together.

Stardew Valley

Developer: ConcernedApe

ConcernedApe Release Date: February 2016

February 2016 Platform: Microsoft Windows, macOS, Linux, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation Vita, iOS, Android

Stardew Valley is a farming simulator where you plant different kinds of crops and change your old overgrown field into a brimming land of crops. You’ll inherit an old land from your grandfather and are tasked to build an established farm for yourself to make a lot of profit.

For that, you can farm crops, raise various animals, craft equipment and sell them in a market. As you keep working hard, you’ll also learn various skills that will increase your efficiency and profit. You can interact with your neighbors, get married and have kids.

It has different caves and dungeons that you can explore for valuable materials and gemstones. These caves also have monsters living inside them, so you’ll have to be careful not to get killed by them.

Rust

Developer: Facepunch Studios, Double Eleven

Facepunch Studios, Double Eleven Release Date: December 2013

December 2013 Platform: macOS, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, PlayStation 4

Rust is a hardcore survival game in which everything out there is trying to end your life. You start at an empty beach with a small stone and are almost completely naked. The goal is to survive by collecting resources and hunting for food.

When you first start, the small stone in your hand is basically your lifesaver as it can be used in both hunting and collecting resources. Like all survival games, you’ll have to build a base, craft weapons, and manage your thirst and hunger.

When you collect enough materials, you can craft various modern weapons, including powerful firearms. You can join guilds, attack other guilds and take over their resources.

But you should be careful as other players can do the same and even kill you. When you are killed, you will have to start all over again from the beach.

Terraria

Developer: Re-Logic

Re-Logic Release Date: May 2011

May 2011 Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 3|4|5|Vita, Xbox 360|X/S|One, mobile phone, macOS, Linux, Nintendo 3DS|Switch, Wii U Google Stadia

You can think of Terraria as the 2D Minecraft where you explore the endless world and have adventures of your lifetime. It has pixelated graphics, which make you feel like you’re playing some classic adventure games.

It has endless procedurally generated beautiful terrains that you can explore and enjoy. You can also dig deep underground for hidden entrances and valuable ores. The world of Terraria is inhabited by different types of monsters and NPCs. It allows you to build bases and store your resources.

You can also keep your followers there if you don’t want to lose them. You can fight with strong bosses who drop powerful items when defeated. There are basically endless ways you can play and enjoy Terraria.

Rimworld

Developer: Ludeon Studios

Ludeon Studios Release Date: November 2013

November 2013 Platform: Linux, macOS, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Rimworld is an exciting simulation game where you control a group of colonists who have crash-landed on a distant planet. Your goal is to build or find a spaceship, protect it from the inhabitants of the planet and get out of the planet alive.

Sounds simple, right? Well, not until you find the dangers lurking on the planet. You not only have to take care of your colonists by fulfilling their needs, but you also need to protect them from all sorts of danger. You have to build a base and make sure you don’t run out of resources.

And you have to make sure your base is protected from the raiders that want to steal your resources. There are various ways you can protect yourself and your colonists, which you will learn after playing the game.

It is a very complex game, where the story keeps changing based on how the situation is playing out in the game. One minute everything seems to be working perfectly, and the next minute you might be being chased by a deadly animal.

Nothing goes according to plan in this game, and that is what makes it so interesting.

Baldur’s Gate 3

Developer: Larian Studios

Larian Studios Release Date: October 2020

October 2020 Platform: Microsoft Windows, Stadia, macOS

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a next-gen RPG game that is set to be fully released by next year. It is still in its early access, but there are plenty of things to explore and enjoy even now. It offers a fair amount of character customization, lots of action and storytelling, as well as upgrades as you progress through the game.

Just like in many other RPGs, there are various classes to choose from, and each class offers a different playstyle. So you can basically choose the class that suits you, customize your character, and set on to explore the vast, dangerous world.

You can also play with other players from all around the world and have adventures together. It has a very diverse world filled with all kinds of races and monsters. And it allows you to literally forge your own path and play the way you want to.

Football Manager 2022

Developer: Sports Interactive

Sports Interactive Release Date: November 2021

November 2021 Platform: Microsoft Windows, macOS, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch

This game lets you manage your own football team and be the best manager in the world. You can scout players from a large database of real-world players and create your dream team. Managing your team feels seamless while you’re playing the game.

You can craft a custom dashboard to keep an eye on your players and come up with the best strategy to win tournaments. It allows you to see how your players perform on the field and change your strategy on the go.

Like a true manager, you can make various deals that will profit you and your team. You can even buy, sell or trade your players to increase your chance of winning the tournaments, and making a name for yourself.

Call of Duty: Black Ops III

Developer: Treyarch

Treyarch Release Date: November 2015

November 2015 Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, MacOS

If you were wondering whether or not you can play some Call of Duty games on your Mac, well, now you don’t have to. Call of Duty: Black Ops III runs pretty smoothly even in MacOS if you have good specs.

This is a first-person shooting game where you play as a soldier tasked to carry out missions that involve infiltrating your enemy territories and killing them. Black Ops III has three distinct modes that you can choose from depending on your mood, as well as some character customization features.

The three modes are campaign, multiplayer, and zombie. Campaign mode is a story mode where you follow the story of the game, and you can play this mode with your friends via the co-op feature.

The multiplayer mode is where you can compete with players from all around the world and rise on leaderboards by winning matches. In zombie mode, you try to combat never-ending hordes of zombies and try to survive as long as you can.

Don’t Starve Together

Developer: Klei Entertainment

Klei Entertainment Release Date: April 2016

April 2016 Platform:Microsoft Windows, MacOS, Nintendo Switch

Don’t Starve Together is a multiplayer version of the popular game named Don’t Starve, where your main goal is to stay alive by managing your hunger and sanity. It is an open-world game that you can play with your friends and has a lot of fun.

It has vast lands to explore where you can find different types of animals and plants that you can use as food. You can also plant different crops to make sure you don’t run out of food, as well as different things. The world in Don’t Starve Together is a dangerous one.

There are creatures and bosses that you need to kill. There is also a chance that your character will lose their sanity through different means and go totally crazy. So you should always make sure that your character is healthy both physically and mentally, as death is permanent in this game.

Left 4 Dead 2

Developer: Valve

Valve Release Date: November 2009

November 2009 Platform: Microsoft Windows, Xbox 360, Mac OS X, Linux

This is a story of four survivors who are trying to survive from the hordes of zombies in a post-apocalyptic world. You will play as one of these four survivors and explore different parts of the world through its five campaign missions.

The campaign mode is a co-op mode where up to three of your friends can join in and have fun together. It features various weapons that you can use to take down zombies. The primary goal is to survive till the end of each campaign and get out alive.

It is challenging, entertaining, and requires a lot of effort and teamwork to get through the levels. Besides campaign mode, there are several other modes that you can try and have fun playing.

Civilization VI

Developer: Firaxis Games

Firaxis Games Release Date: October 2016

October 2016 Platform: Microsoft Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Android

Civilization VI is one of the best turn-based strategy games that you can find on Steam. It is challenging, unpredictable, and is always a joy no matter how many times you play this game.

The goal of the game is simple; you just have to expand your civilization, progress through different technological eras, and meet one of the few conditions to win the game. But getting there is a difficult part.

There are various ways you can achieve victory in Civilization VI, five, to be exact. But to achieve those conditions, you’ll need to work very hard and make sure you’re ahead in at least one victory condition.

For that, you’ll have to travel around the world, make diplomatic relations with other nations as well as attack other civilizations when needed. It is a game that you can play again and again but get different results for each game.

7 Days to Die

Developer: The Fun Pimps

The Fun Pimps Release Date: December 2013

December 2013 Platform: Linux, Microsoft Windows, Mac OS X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

7 Days to Die is a zombie survival game where you start with nothing and try to survive in an open-world, procedurally generated world. As the name implies, you have seven days to prepare for a zombie attack.

Till that time, you can explore the vast lands of the game, find water and food, collect different materials, craft weapons and health kits, and build a base to protect yourself. Apart from the seven-day cycle, you can also find zombies while you’re exploring.

These zombies get stronger and more ferocious as you survive longer in the game. Besides zombies, you’ll also need to be careful when you’re hunting for food, as there are animals that can injure or kill you.

Farming Simulator 22

Developer: Giants Software

Giants Software Release Date: November 2021

November 2021 Platform:Microsoft Windows

This is a farming simulation game that gives a very realistic sensation of being an actual farmer and working on the fields. You can pretty much do all the activities that a typical farmer does in this game. From farming crops to harvesting them and taking them to the production site, it all just feels real.

You can plow the field, plant different kinds of crops, protect them from insects as well as water them until they’re ready to be harvested. It also features various tools and machines to help you get your job done. On top of that, the seasonal cycle ensures that you get to farm different crops all throughout the year.

Dying Light

Developer: Techland

Techland Release Date: January 2015

January 2015 Platform: Linux, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, macOS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

Dying Light is another zombie survival game set in a post-apocalyptic world. It has a vast open world that you can explore freely and enjoy the beautiful views while performing various parkour moves.

The goal of the game is to explore different areas of the world, scavenge resources and survive the hordes of zombies that are out for some human brains. Dying Light features a dynamic day/night cycle, which changes how zombies behave drastically.

You can also craft various weapons from the resources you’ve collected. Although you’ll have a weapon with you almost every time, you shouldn’t underestimate these zombies as they can easily damage you and even kill you sometimes.

It also has a co-op multiplayer mode which allows you to team up with three of your friends.

Brawlhalla

Developer: Blue Mammoth Games

Blue Mammoth Games Release Date: October 2014

October 2014 Platform: macOS, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Android, iOS

Brawlhalla is a platform game where you play as a fighter along with other players or AI opponents on a 2D platform. The goal is to knock other players off the platform and become the last surviving fighter to win the match.

The match itself isn’t that interesting, but it can be quite entertaining if you’re playing with some friends. There are various characters to choose from in Brawlhalla, each with a unique appearance and weapon.

They can also perform various acrobatic stunts while fighting. You can also unlock various skins by playing the game as well as with real money.

Factorio

Developer: Wube Software

Wube Software Release Date: February 2016

February 2016 Platform: Microsoft Windows, macOS, Linux

The goal of Factorio is simple; you build an empire of buildings that will harvest resources and turn them into valuable materials for you to use. It is an open-world resource management game that lets you explore its vast world freely in search of resources.

Your objective is to build a base, construct machines that will produce different goods, and use those goods to construct even advanced machines. You do this until you’ve gathered enough resources to construct a rocket. Or you can just keep expanding your colony.

But you should also be wary of dangerous creatures lurking in the wild. They don’t like pollution, so they’ll attack anyone and anything who are destroying their home. These creatures will evolve into much more dangerous beasts as the game goes on, making your game even harder.

Hollow Knight

Developer: Team Cherry

Team Cherry Release Date: February 2017

February 2017 Platform: Microsoft Windows, macOS, Linux, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Hollow Knight is a 2D platform adventure game that takes you on a journey to an underground kingdom of Hallownest. It is an exciting action game that lets you forge your own path by exploring different regions of the kingdom.

Throughout the game, you’ll encounter various creatures that you will have to hunt to move further. It has an intriguing story that will keep you entertained for hours. The goal of the game is to explore different areas and defeat its boss to move forward.

As you explore, you can unlock various abilities and lores of the game. The game becomes much harder as you progress through different areas.

Subnautica

Developer: Unknown Worlds Entertainment

Unknown Worlds Entertainment Release Date: December 2014

December 2014 Platform: macOS, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

Subnautica is a beautiful open-world survival game where you try to survive on an alien planet by collecting resources you need and crafting equipment to explore its vast oceans. You’ve crash landed on a distant planet with your spaceship, and the only thing you have is your spaceship.

Now, you’ll have to explore the deep underground water world of this planet and do whatever it takes to survive. Subnautica has a beautiful yet dangerous world with numerous regions to explore. From deep underground caves to lava fields, it never fails to amaze you with its environment.

But you shouldn’t be totally careless when you explore as the planet is filled with dangerous predators that are waiting for easy prey, and they’ll not hesitate to attack or even kill you.

Subnautica has different modes to choose from. Depending on if you like challenges or how you want to play, you can choose different modes and try them.

Ark: Survival Evolved

Developer: Studio Wildcard

Studio Wildcard Release Date: June 2015

June 2015 Platform: Linux, Microsoft Windows, macOS, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, Stadia

Ark is an interesting survival game that puts you on an island filled with dangerous dinosaurs. The only objective of this game is to survive at all costs. You’ll have to build your own base, craft weapons and collect the necessary resources while making sure that you don’t die of hunger or thirst.

The island is very unforgiving, and everything on it is there to get you. It is an exciting game where you may encounter deadly battles at any time. You can be attacked by a raptor while exploring, or you can be raided by a full enemy team while you’re sleeping.

To protect yourself from such situations and prevent useless deaths, you can join guilds and work towards a common goal. When you spend enough time in the game, you can craft high-tech weapons as well as tame and command certain dinosaurs.