best story games

One of the reasons video games are so popular is because of the immersive experience they provide to the players. Playing story-based games feels like you’re in a movie, playing the role of the main character.

It is an experience that you cannot get elsewhere. And if you are searching for games to enjoy epic stories and make amazing memories, here are some of the best story-based games you shouldn’t miss.

Best Story-Based Games

Red Dead Redemption 2

Developer: Rockstar Studios

Rockstar Studios Release Date: October 26, 2018

October 26, 2018 Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows, Stadia

Red Dead Redemption 2 is an epic saga of crime and drama from the Rockstar Games. It has a massive open world where you can fulfill all your fantasies of playing as a Western world gangster. The story follows two American gangsters running from the law on western American lands, doing as they please, and getting in all sorts of trouble.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a definition of the open-world genre. From hunting wild animals and riding horses to stirring troubles and getting chased by law enforcers, it offers you the freedom to play like no other games. The story and gameplay in this game are one of the best in all video games.

Elden Ring

Developer: FromSoftware

FromSoftware Release Date: February 25, 2022

February 25, 2022 Platform: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Elden Ring is probably the best thing to happen in 2022. It is an open-world beast, featuring absolutely gorgeous landscapes to explore and an amazing storyline to get lost into.

You’ll play as Tarnished, a powerless exiled character, and explore the magnificent Lands Between to claim the Elden Ring and become the next Elden Lord. Although it has beautiful landscapes that you can spend hours watching and admiring, it is also extremely punishing to players.

The enemies and bosses you meet while exploring will kill you again and again until you start raging like a little baby. Everywhere you go, death follows you. But the feeling of what lies beyond that will make you continue even when you’re at your limit.

There are various ways you can play this game. You can forge your own path and create your unique tale.

The Witcher 3

Developer: CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red Release Date: 19 May 2015

19 May 2015 Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

The Witcher 3 is one of the best open-world games I’ve played in a long time. It has all the things I expect from a great game; a massive open world, engaging story and character progression, and lots of monsters to slay along the way. Trust me, you don’t want to miss this game if you really like story-driven games.

The Witcher 3 is a story of Geralt, a lone witcher trying to find a child of prophecy in the lands filled with monsters and deadly creatures. It is an RPG that features amazing character progression, unlocking various abilities as you move forward.

Each mission in the Witcher 3 plays an important role where you’ll be learning more about the world as you go on.

Far Cry 6

Developer: Ubisoft Toronto

Ubisoft Toronto Release Date: October 7, 2021

October 7, 2021 Platform: Luna, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Far Cry is undoubtedly one of the best game series out there. Featuring an open world with lots of action and adventures, all the games in this series are worthy of being on this list.

The latest addition to the series, Far Cry 6, is set on a Caribbean Island dominated by a power-hungry dictator known as “El Presidente” Antón Castillo. He and his army of goons reign supreme on this island. You’ll play as a commando who is set on a mission to destroy his dictatorship and free the people of the island.

The game features a lot of action and adventures where you’ll explore different locations of the island and kill enemies to level up. Leveling up unlocks various abilities and skills for your character. As you explore more areas, the enemy forces get stronger as well.

It is a fun game to play when you’re craving some intense action in video games.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Developer: BioWare

BioWare Release Date: May 14, 2021

May 14, 2021 Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

The Legendary Edition is the collection of three original Mass Effect games with all the DLCs and equipment such as weapons, armors, etc. It is a sci-fi based action game set in a distant future where humanity has made contact with several alien races and formed a contract to live peacefully.

They’ve also discovered new technology and used them to colonize various planets within the galaxy. However, they’ll soon face the danger of being wiped out by an ancient alien race who are trying to end all life in the galaxy.

The game has excellent narratives, and you are presented with a lot of choices to deal with the situation. And as the name suggests, your decisions will have adverse effects on how the game will play out and how humanity will deal with this danger.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Developer: Infinity Ward Beenox

Infinity Ward Beenox Release Date: November 10, 2009

November 10, 2009 Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, macOS, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Call of Duty has always attracted players with its immersive gameplay and settings. Modern Warfare 2 has tried to keep the legacy going by featuring even competitive and intense campaign missions.

It features missions in different locations of the world and different characters that you’ll switch between depending on which mission you are playing. It is an action-packed game where you can equip different firearms and engage in deadly battles with enemy soldiers.

The missions vary from each other and are very challenging. The story gets more intense and dangerous as you complete missions.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Developer: FromSoftware

FromSoftware Release Date: 22 March 2019

22 March 2019 Platform: Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia

Sekiro is an amazing action/adventure game featuring the elements of ancient Japanese history. From the moment you start this game to the end, it is nothing but an epic journey. This is a story of a lone shinobi who is trying to find his kidnapped lord and exact vengeance on enemies who mean ill towards him and his master.

Throughout the game, you’ll face many enemies and take them down using your various skills. You will combine your stealth skills along with different ninja abilities and explore various locations to find clues. And at the end of each arc, there are boss fights that will truly test your skills.

Ghost of Tsushima

Developer: Sucker Punch Productions

Sucker Punch Productions Release Date: July 17, 2020

July 17, 2020 Platform: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

Ghost of Tsushima is another action/adventure game based on Japanese history. In addition to having an engaging story, it also has beautiful landscapes that you can’t take your eyes off. In this game, you’ll be playing as a samurai named Jin Sakai and fighting against the hordes of Mongol soldiers who are trying to invade your island.

It is an epic tale of a hero saving his country from the invaders. It has a beautiful open world for you to explore and engage in different missions and side quests. With the wind guiding your way, you’ll never have to feel lost. Occasionally, you’ll come across enemies who serve as bosses who are insanely strong, and it takes a lot of effort and skills to beat them.

God of War

Developer: Santa Monica Studio

Santa Monica Studio Release Date: April 20, 2018

April 20, 2018 Platform: PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows

The God of War is a series I grew up playing. It is intense, has lots of action and an engaging story to follow. The new God of War game is even better, with Kratos having all new looks and quests. The story is mainly about fulfilling the wish of his dead wife, but things get pretty hectic along the way.

This time around, you are accompanied by his son and go into the lands of Norse mythology for an epic adventure. The game is really challenging, forcing you to use all your skills to defeat the gods and monsters of Norse mythology.

Sometimes you even have to use some brain powers to solve puzzles in order to move forward. The animations and special effects are crisp, and the gameplay is really entertaining, so you can take your time enjoying this game.

It Takes Two

Developer: Hazelight Studios

Hazelight Studios Release Date: March 26, 2021

March 26, 2021 Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

It Takes Two is an epic adventure of two characters who are on the verge of divorce and how they come together as a couple as the game progresses. The two characters are turned into living dolls due to some mysterious reason, and they must work together to get their real bodies back.

It is a two-player game where you and your partner each take the role of one of the main characters. If you love playing games with your friend or partner, you don’t want to miss this one.

The gameplay focuses on two players working to solve various puzzles and moving forward together. And the puzzles are not simple either. You actually have to help each other if you want to move forward. The level designs, voice acting, and animations are all superb in this game.

Bioshock Infinite

Developer: Irrational Games

Irrational Games Release Date: March 26, 2013

March 26, 2013 Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, OS X, Linux

Bioshock Infinite takes you to a floating city for an adventure of your life. It has action, mysteries, and lots of drama to keep you engaged throughout the game. You’ll play as a character named Booker DeWitt, an ex-US cavalry member tasked to rescue a girl who has been kidnapped.

The story typically begins when you’re taken to the flying city by a rocket. The city is filled with all kinds of problems, such as slavery, racism, and a religious cult that is controlling the city. You’ll have to fight against the bad guys of this city and save the girl to earn your ticket to freedom.

The story will be explained through a series of cutscenes throughout the game. It is an action-packed story-driven game where you’ll be using all sorts of weapons and skills to take down your enemies.

Dark Souls III

Developer: FromSoftware

FromSoftware Release Date: March 24, 2016

March 24, 2016 Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows

Dark Souls III is an action RPG game where you play as an Ashen One and save the city from the grasp of undead monsters. It is one of the hardest and most punishing games you’ll ever play. Considered the last game in the Dark Souls series, it provides a fitting ending for the game.

You start as a weak, powerless knight and slowly become powerful as you go, gaining levels and unlocking different abilities along the way. The bosses in this game are unique and very carefully designed, each of them having completely different combat patterns.

You can unlock various physical and magical abilities and weapons as you progress through the game.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Developer: Respawn Entertainment

Developer: Respawn Entertainment

Respawn Entertainment Release Date: November 15, 2019

November 15, 2019 Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

Regardless of whether you’re a Star Wars fan or not, you’ll love this game. The cinematic experience you get while playing this game is another level when you compare it to older Star Wars games. The story revolves around the Jedi Padawan in his quest to discover his past and rebuild the Jedi order.

This game has amazing graphics and gives you the freedom to perform various amazing moves to take down your opponents. It features different locations and characters from the Star Wars movies and actually gives you a good experience of using a lightsaber.

Using a lightsaber to battle enemies feels good in this game as it tries to mimic the movements from the real world. Aside from the battles, it also has an absolutely beautiful and immersive environment for you to explore and discover different secrets.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Developer: Ubisoft Montreal

Ubisoft Montreal Release Date: November 10, 2020

November 10, 2020 Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is set in the Vikings era and features many cultural and social elements of Norse mythology. It is an open-world RPG game in which you play as a Viking warrior whose goal is to establish his own clan of mighty warriors.

It is a brutal, challenging, and engaging game that offers all sorts of adventures throughout your journey. It offers lots of character customizations and role-playing elements, which actually makes you feel like you’re getting strong as the time passes.

It features amazing stories of Norse mythology where you’ll learn a lot about the history of Viking warriors. It also has tons of combat featuring stealth and weapons to make sure that you get to enjoy the classic Assassin’s Creed vibe while you’re exploring.

Horizon Zero Dawn

Developer: Guerrilla Games

Guerrilla Games Release Date: 28 February 2017

28 February 2017 Platform: PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows

Horizon Zero Dawn is an open-world adventure game set in a post-apocalyptic world. On the surface, it might just look like another dinosaur hunting game, but it also has some of the most engaging and diverse stories in video games.

It is mainly focused on its role-playing elements, where you have to explore the vast lands and complete different missions to level up your character. You’ll play Aloy, a woman with mysterious powers in a mysterious world.

The world of Horizon Zero Dawn is filled with robotic monsters that will go into offensive mode as soon as they see you. You’ll take down these monsters to gain levels and unlock various abilities which will help you in your quest.

Death Stranding

Developer: Kojima Productions

Kojima Productions Release Date: November 8, 2019

November 8, 2019 Platform: PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5

Death Stranding is an open-world action game that introduces the elements of supernatural beings in a post-apocalyptic world. It is set in a world where most of humanity has perished, and the remaining ones are living in hiding in their homes.

You play as a porter, tasked to deliver the essential goods to different parties and people. Based on how well you deliver your goods, you’ll get merit points that you can use to upgrade your character. It is a really fun game with a good storyline and action elements.

The enemies in this game are supernatural beings that have crossed the world from the afterlife and are obsessed with the goods you’re carrying. By carefully fighting against them or avoiding them, you’ll have to make sure that the cargo is delivered to the concerned parties safely.

Borderlands Series

Developer: Gearbox Software

Gearbox Software Release Date: October 20, 2009

October 20, 2009 Platform: PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Microsoft Windows, Mac OS X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Borderlands is one of the funniest and most enjoyable games I’ve played. It has a unique art style and engaging story for you to dive in. The game is set on a planet named Pandora, which is supposed to have the greatest treasures and technologies hidden beneath in secret places known as vaults.

And there are characters known as the Vault hunters with unique abilities who specialize in finding these vaults. You’ll play as one of these vault hunters, exploring different locations of the planets and fighting groups of bad guys who stand in your way.

As you progress through the game, you can level up and unlock additional abilities for your character. It has vast arrays of weapons to choose from, which you can equip at any point of the game to take down your opponents. The game can be played in both single-player and multiplayer modes.

Detroit: Become Human

Developer: Quantic Dream

Quantic Dream Release Date: 25 May 2018

25 May 2018 Platform: PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows

Detroit: Become Human is set in the near future when there is an abundance of humanoid robots in the world. These humanoid robots have intelligence similar to humans and are used by humans as their slaves.

While most of them do their job as they are told, there are certain robots who simply don’t want to be treated as slaves, so they turn into deviants. Detroit: Become Human is a story of three such androids who play certain roles in society.

You’ll experience society from their perspective and are forced to make decisions that will change the course of this game. It is narrated beautifully, which makes you feel like you’re watching a movie rather than playing a game.