Best Superhero Games You Shouldn’t Miss

The sheer experience of saving the world from the menace of villains and solving the mystery in the comfort of your home is so amazing and thrilling. So, step into the superhero’s shoes and save the world with your joypad, mouse, or fingers.

The video games give an ethereal experience to the players as they can control their best hero and go on the journey to save the world. From the dark and gritty world of DC to the fun and tiring world of Marvel, there are thousands of games for the players to choose from and enjoy.

But there is a limited number of games that really encaptures the superhero world and gives an entertaining gaming experience. So, from the pool of unlimited superhero games, I have selected some of the best superhero games that truly hold the superhero experience that pacifies every superhero fan out there.

Best Superhero Games

I’m an admirer of good stories in the Superhero games. The game mechanics are, however, not compelling enough to make the game entertaining without the engaging plot, mysteries, and menacing villains. And very few superhero games have balanced the great game mechanics with a great plot.

Batman: The Telltale Series

Developer: Telltale Games

Telltale Games Release Date: August 2016

August 2016 Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch

In the DC comics, Batman has alot of adventures and various villains to fight. Batman is the savior of the city that is infected by the corruption, politics, and vicious criminals causing havoc in Gotham City.

Since this game is a point-and-click adventure game, you as a controller must completely helm all the decisions to move the story along. The action sequences and character representation completely depend on your decisions. So, you immerse into the Batman world and become him whenever you play this amazing game.

The essence of Batman this game captures is surreal and immersive; the Gotham city, with all the crimes and chaos, is so real and terrifying. And lets you be part of this journey as a Batman to untangle the intricate plot and fight the villains and their evil friends.

Batman: The Enemy Within

Developer: Telltale Games

Telltale Games Release Date: August 2017

August 2017 Platform: Microsoft Windows, macOS, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch

Batman: The Enemy Within is a point-and-click adventure game set in the DC universe. You set into the shoes of Batman, and you take all the decisions, and it’s on you to unravel the intricate plot. For doing so, you must immerse into the world as you take every little decision for Batman, from shaking hands to talking to the people of Gotham.

You must be aware of the two personalities of Batman and make the decision accordingly. And solve the mystery and do some dirty work to bring justice to the city.

This game features one of the most menacing villains of the Batman universe, the Riddler. He looks vicious in the game and sets up a great plot to kill all the people of Gotham city. So, Batman needs to solve all the riddles and solve the mystery to save the city.

Spider-Man

Developer: Insomniac Games

Sony Interactive Entertainment Release Date: September 2018

September 2018 Platform: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows

Spiderman is my best superhero of all time. I’m excited to get into every new project that features Spiderman and come out a little bit unsatisfied, but this game completely changed my opinion and made me the biggest admirer of this game.

Spiderman, having two facets of life, is struggling with his identity as a hero and as a common person in the city of Manhattan. He fights with the greatest of villains and lives as a researcher who works with Doctor Octopus.

As a Spiderman, you will initially be researching the Inner Demons group that replaced Wilson Fisk after being captured. Without spoiling anything, the story starts to pick up, and you encounter the most devilish villains and you must stop them to protect the city.

This game’s graphics and mechanics are the best and let you into the most immersive experience you can ever have. That’s not all – the game also has an amazing soundtrack and fluid control, and it’s huge, beautifully executed, and incredibly fun in its action gameplay sequences.

I highly recommend this game to everyone who loves Spiderman and wants a new story that is exciting and real.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Developer: Eidos-Montréal

Square Enix Europe Release Date: October 2021

October 2021 Platform: Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Have you ever thought about going on a space adventure with the weirdest and most funny character of Guardians of the Galaxy? If you ever have then this game comes very near to delivering the experience.

The Gamora, Rocket Raccoon, Groot, and Drax the Destroyer, as your sidekicks, go on the adventure to save the world and have the best time playing this game.

The protagonist of this game is Peter Quill, who was abducted by the aliens and brought to the new world. With his infinite stream of photon guns, he goes on various adventures to save the world. He is accompanied by the weirdest and most fun characters in this game. And as you see in the movies, he inspires his team by delivering the funniest motivational speeches and music playlist.

This game does not connect with any of the Avengers shenanigans. The character goes on the journey to save themselves and save the world.

I hope you will have the best time playing this game.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Developer: Insomniac Games

Sony Interactive Entertainment Release Date: November 2020

November 2020 Platform: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows

As I have already mentioned, I’m a huge Spiderman fan, and I’m very proud to add this game to my list of best Superheroes games as this game represents the best of what Spiderman is all about. And, this game does not start with our regular Spiderman, Peter Parker.

In this game, You will play as a Miles Morales, a new spiderman who is learning to balance life between a crime-fighting superhero and a high school student. As Peter parker is on the holidays with MJ, it’s up to you to protect the city and save the people from anything evil.

The game mechanics, graphics, and amazing soundtracks enhance the game to be the best superhero game. The underdog story will keep you hooked on the game, and the villains of this game are amazing and tough to fight against.

I highly suggest playing this game on PlayStation 5 paired with a DualSense joystick which is one of the best experiences I have ever had playing any game.

Batman: Arkham Origins

Developer: WB Games Montréal

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Release Date: October 25, 2013

October 25, 2013 Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 3, Wii U, Xbox 360

I still remember my utter excitement when I first played this game on my PlayStation. This game kept me hooked for hours with enthralling graphics set pieces, an amazing Batman cat and mouse chase story, and hideous villains.

The game comes into motion when a Black Mass invades the police station to set free his goons. Batman comes into the police station to stop the Mass from escaping, has an amazing battle with the goons, and discovers Black Mass’s master plan to kill him. So, the Batman goes to find the Black Mass and his goons and stops them from causing hassle in the city.

And not spoiling anything, I want to tell you that this game has one of the best renditions of The Joker ever. His menacing laugh creeps out our soul, the way he sets out the plot to kill Batman is made for a cinematic experience, and this game delivers the best experience.

Batman: Arkham City

Developer: Rocksteady Studios

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Release Date: October 2011

October 2011 Platform: PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Microsoft Windows, Wii U, OS X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

This is the second part of the Batman: Arkham series. Voiced by Kevin Conroy, this rendition of Batman is one the best Batman I have seen. Straight from the DC comics, this game has one of the most exciting plots, villains, and an amazing setup that keeps you on the edge of your seat.

When Batman publicly addresses this true opinion about Arkham city, he is arrested and sent to prison. And the true identity of Batman is also revealed by Hugo Strange, and Hugo wants to apply Protocol 10 and kill Batman. But with the help of Alfred, Batman escapes from the prison and goes on the journey to understand Protocol 10 and Arkham.

This game is a visual treat for any Batman fan. The graphics really compliments the dark and soulless city. Furthermore, the criminal investigations and detective jobs Batman goes through are the best I have ever seen in the game. During his detective endeavors, he has to fight against various villains with the plethora of arsenal available to kill him.

Batman: Arkham Knight

Developer: Rocksteady Studios

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Release Date: June 2015

June 2015 Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

This is the fourth installment of the Batman: Arkham series, set nine months after the events of Batman: Arkham Origins. After the death of the Joker, Batman has to face a new threat that is causing various problems in the city.

In this game, Batman is set to face off against the Scarecrow, who has joined forces with the Arkham Family. And Scarecrow is planning to release his toxin in the city, which will make the city’s citizens go insane. Batman must find out the truth behind the toxin, the Arkham Family, and the Scarecrow.

And the amazing part of this game is how Batman is affected from the toxins released by the Joker, which is causing Batman to go insane in the various scene in the game. After the Scarecrow’s toxins infect Batman, he starts to hallucinate.

The game is one of the most exciting and thrilling experiences I have ever had. And with the immersive storytelling, this game will leave you wanting more after the credits rolls.

Injustice 2

Developer: NetherRealm Studios

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Release Date: May 2017

May 2017 Platform: Android, iOS, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Window

Injustice 2 is a fighting game set in the DC universe in which you can pick a character from DC and get into the action.

There are almost 50 playable characters in the game, and you may also know them all. You can play as any character that is available in the game, and there is a learning curve to understand the character’s full potential and win the battles.

It really gives you an interesting perspective on each character in the game, their motivations, and their reasons for certain behaviors, which may be spoilers, so I won’t discuss them. It really enhances the gaming experience by many folds.

And with the advanced fight mechanics, you can now interact with the environment to make amazing gameplay. You can slam the opponents at the back of the walls or throw them in the air to perform the exciting combos and wreak them.

I highly suggest this game if you are into superhero games with less of the plots and detective worlds and more of the actions and adrenaline rush.

Deadpool

Developer: High Moon Studios, Mercenary Technology (PC)

Activision Release Date: June 2013

June 2013 Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One

This may be one of the funniest and easy to play on this list. With an amazing plot, weird character, and the self-obsessed, self-proclaimed best superhero, Deadpool (2013) is the most exciting game to pick up.

And the plot of this game is one of the funniest stories you may have ever heard. When High Moon Studios does not believe in the gaming project of Deadpool, he sets the explosive on the studios and threatens them to cooperate and make the game.

The plot of this game is so simple and easy that Deadpool himself makes fun of the game. The adrenaline pumping, blood spilling, gut-wrenching, and foul-mouth action game are too fun to ignore.

If you are a fan of the movie, you will have the most amazing time playing this game. The absurd and offensive jokes will keep you laughing.