18 Best Nintendo Switch Racing Game

Are you a racing enthusiast and love gaming on the Nintendo Switch? Why not mix them both?

If you have not looked for Switch racing games, you might be missing out on some addictive races. From the fun kart racing with Mario to the hardcore racetracks of Need for Speed, you can find some of the best racing games in the good ol’ Switch.

So, what are we waiting for? Let’s jump right to 18 of the best Nintendo Switch racing games.

18 Best Nintendo Switch Racing Games

Whether you like to have some fun racing with your friends or smash your opponent in an action racing game, Nintendo offers a versatile gaming experience regardless of your preference.

Burnout Paradise (Remastered)

Developers: Stellar Entertainment, Criterion Software

EA Games Release Date:January 22, 2008

Burnout Paradise brings urban street racing to your handheld console. Whether you love racing on a motorcycle or burnout tires of your car, this game delivers absolute madness to your fingertips, literally.

The remastered version is fully optimized for Nintendo Switch and gives you a clean 60 FPS. Now, you can get mind-blowing visuals when you wreck your friends online or create chaos throughout the streets, destroying everything in your path.

Additionally, the remastered version also features crossplay between Playstation 4, Windows, and Xbox One.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Developers: Nintendo Entertainment Analysis & Development

Nintendo Entertainment Analysis & Development Release Date:May 30, 2014

If you are a Switch gamer, you must know about Mario Kart and need no explanation. The game has been with us for a while, and this recent edition only makes racing with Mario and friends.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe delivers cartoony, comedic, and competitive races, whether you play solo or with friends.

So get your karts ready, hit the gas, throw banana peels or turtle shells at the enemies and come out victorious.

RiMS Racing

Developers: RaceWard Studio

Nacon, 3goo, BIGBEN INTERACTIVE Release Date: August 19, 2021

RiMS Racing brings you a unique motorcycle racing experience with its amazing detail-oriented motorcycle optimization and realistic riding experience.

Unlike the regular motorcycle racers, RiMS bring you some of the most powerful superbikes that you can see on the real-world streets. You can also customize your bike, monitor your machine while riding and even add the real-life stock parts.

You can find top-of-the-class motorcycles such as the Ducati Panigale V4, Honda CBR 1000RR, and Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR in the game. You can also race in some of the world’s best tracks like Silverstone, Paul Ricard, etc.

Not just that, you can also fully customize your rider along with your motorcycle and get the maximum out of the game. As if that was not enough, the game also has a career mode and manager gameplay, giving you total racing experience without any compromise.

Need For Speed Hot Pursuit (Remastered)

Developers: DICE, Criterion Software, Exient Entertainment, IronMonkey Studios

EA Games Release Date: November 6, 2020

The Need for Speed series does not need any introduction. The racing game has made its mark since its first release in the 90s. And now, One of the popular games in the series, Need for Speed Hot Pursuit also made its way to the Switch consoles.

Although the game is more than a few years old, it still has very smooth controls and decent graphics on the remastered version. One of the main features of this game, the ability to play as a cop and a racer, gives Hot Pursuit the true mark in the racing game world.

You can also play the game with your friends online, no matter what platform you are in. If you wonder where the game is available, you can also find it on Android, PlayStation 3, Windows, Xbox 360, Wii, and iOS.

So put on the seatbelts and grab hold of the steering wheel. It’s time to race!

Moto GP 21 (Author’s Pick For Motorcycle Racing)

Developers: Milestone

Milestone Release Date: April 22, 2021

The Moto GP racing game has been around for a while. And the Moto GP 21 is one of the finest two-wheeler racings. It brings you the best-in-class motorcycles and more than 120 official riders from the Moto GP itself.

Additionally, the game also brings you features for managing your tire wear, fuel, temperatures, and so on, giving you a more realistic experience.

Some gamers do complain the racing mechanics are not as realistic as they can be in the Moto GP games. But Moto GP 21 certainly gives you the feel of realism that you may not get from other motorcycle racing games in the market, especially the ones for Switch.

Road Redemption

Developers: EQ Games, Pixel Dash Studios, Saber Interactive, Dark Seas Interactive

Pixel Dash Studios, Tripwire Interactive, Dark Seas Interactive, Sunken Treasure Games Release Date: September 18, 2014

Do you miss the classic violent motorcycle racing game of the early PC gaming era’s Road Rash? You can now experience an even better version of the game today on your switch, called Road Redemption.

The spiritual leader of the classic Road Rash has a storyline and good graphics. It can be gory and pretty violent if you do not like such games. You can use different weapons in the game, ranging from a crowbar to a shotgun, to bring your enemies down.

Furthermore, you can also race against your friends in split-screen mode or co-op with four of your friends and ride along the road.

If you enjoy thrashing your opponents and riding motorcycles, Road Redemption can be the game for you.

GRID Autosport (Author’s Pick For Car Racing)

Developers: Feral Interactive, Codemasters Racing, Codemasters

Codemasters, Feral Interactive Release Date: June 24, 2014

GRID Autosport is one of the AAA games in Nintendo’s racing world. It has stunning graphics along with fantastic gameplay and will hook you to your switch like no other racing game.

The game offers you a wide range of features that make your gameplay as interesting as possible. It has a lot of game modes you can try your hands on, whether it is classic time trials or demolition mode.

Additionally, the game also has a wide variety of cars that you can play with. The game delivers whether you are into street racing with streetcars or track enthusiasts with hypercars. Likewise, the five different game difficulty modes, along with a custom difficulty, where you can set up the challenge on your terms, give you a wide range to test your tires.

Did I mention that GRID Autosports has online and local multiplayer options? It is another reason to check out the game. However, it is best to keep in mind that you cannot crossplay between PC to Switch or other consoles.

Super Street: Racer

Developers: Team6 Game Studios, Game Solutions 2

Lion Castle Entertainment, Noel Yamgo, Funbox Media Limited Release Date: October 22, 2019

If you love building cars according to your choice, then Super Street: Racer might be worth taking a look at. The game gives you everything you expect from a racing game.

With stunning graphics and full control over the car customization, you can play over sixty missions in career mode or even play the game with your friends on split-screen.

If you worry about realism in the game, you can take a deep breath. Some big car tuning communities, like Hot Import Nights and Super Street, support the game. So you can rest assured that the game will give you a realistic experience with the authentic cars and their parts.

Horizon Chase Turbo

Developers: AQUIRIS, Aquiris Game Studio

Aquiris Game Studio Release Date: May 15, 2018

Is your heart set on the racing games of the 80s and the 90s? If it is, then Horizon Chase Turbo can give you the whiff of nostalgia that can leave you satisfied.

The game is inspired by the early racing games such as Rush, Top Gear, etc., and brings you the arcade-like playstyle with better graphics. Playing the game will surely take you back to the days when you went to the arcade to show dominance on the (virtual) racetrack.

The game also features split-screen and multiplayer gameplay options, so you can also invite your friends to get that nostalgic effect.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Developers: Velan Studios

Nintendo Release Date: October 16, 2020

Have you ever thought Mario Karts could use a little more flare on the racetracks? Look no further as Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit gives you the ability to create your racetracks.

Before you ask, no, you do not need any programming abilities. The game lets you turn your home into a Mario Kart circuit. The game uses the power of augmented reality and brings Mario and his kart buddies to your home.

You can create your obstacles, control the toy kart through your switch, and see it react to everything, from getting hit by a shell to boosting the kart. But the best feature is that you can see everything on your screen, along with the animated version of your car.

So you can get the game along with the karts and create the best circuit for you to burn the rubber in.

RISE: Race The Future

Developers: VD-Dev

VD-Dev Release Date: November 1, 2018

Do you wonder about what racing may look like in the future? Maybe RISE: Race The Future will answer some of your questions.

The game showcases different types of futuristic gears for the cars that can let you fly by on different types of terrain – even on water.

The game has a lot of races which makes sure you never get tired of it. Likewise, the game boasts 60 FPS along with worlds full of ambiance. You can also play with your friend as the game features a two-player split-screen mode.

So get the game and start drifting the way people would in the future!

Gear.Club Unlimited 2

Developers: Eden Games

Microïds, Anuman Release Date: December 4, 2018

Gear.Club Unlimited 2 is undoubtedly the game supercar lovers would thoroughly enjoy. It features more than 50 licensed cars like the Dodge Viper, McLaren 720s, 918 Sypder, and more.

The game also showcases the ability to customize these cars to your liking to enjoy a wide array of locations and race to your heart’s content. Similarly, you can also create clubs where your friends can join and race against other drivers all around the globe.

Another feature that racers love is the multiplayer mode. You can play up to four players on split-screen and online.

Speed 3: Grand Prix

Developers: Lion Castle Entertainment, BadBoys Game Studios

Lion Castle Entertainment, GS2 Games Inc., Orange One Release Date: November 6, 2020

The formula racing game racing for the Nintendo Switch is one of the best racers, packed with adrenaline-filled races and violent takedowns. However, if you are not a fan of formula one cars, worry not. The game also brings you different cars such as supersport and muscles.

Speed 3 lets you race worldwide and come out victorious, taking down your enemies.

The game also has different seasons to compete against other players by achieving the top rank. Just like the games above, you can also play on split-screen mode with your friend.

TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2

Developers: KT Racing

Nacon Release Date: March 19, 2020

TT Isle of Man is one of the best motorcycle racing games available on the Nintendo Switch. It has amazing graphics along with an open-world experience. The game gives you cutting-edge riding simulation on the powerful bikes out there.

Additionally, the game also gives you gyroscopic control to give you an even smoother control while cornering. Likewise, the ability to maintain and repair your bike provides the game with an even more realistic experience than it already has.

So put on your helmet and hit the throttle! The Snaefell Mountain Course waits for you to conquer it.

V-Rally 4

Developers: Kylotonn, KT Racing

BIGBEN INTERACTIVE, Nacon Release Date: September 6, 2018

There are amazing games for those who love rally racing as well. And one of them is the V-Rally 4. The game puts you through merciless off-road and challenging environments to bring you the best of the rally experience.

The game flaunts many real-life rally cars and motorsports cars that you can collect and upgrade. V-Rally 4 also gives you very realistic controls over the steep corners and dangerous roads.

You can also play in split-screen mode with your friends or challenge other players online.

WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship

Developers: Kylotonn, KT Racing

Nacon, BIGBEN INTERACTIVE Release Date: September 10, 2019

FIA World Rally Championship is another rally racer that can easily be addictive. It has a really beautiful dynamic weather system with realistic weather effects. But at the same time, the weather also affects your race.

So, the game makes you take care of all the controls, such as traction and tires. The game also has a career mode with different management sections instilled in it.

Furthermore, the game also gives you different challenges every week that lets you face against the players worldwide. With over 100 different stages, the game boasts smooth multiplayer as well.

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Developers: Milestone

Milestone Release Date: September 27, 2021

Hot Wheels is one of the most fun racing games ever. The iconic game has amazing challenges and racetracks that wait for you. The loops, twists, and turns give you some of the thrilling moments that give Hot Wheels its signature.

Master all the racetracks and then create some more of your own. The game lets you create your obstacles and share them online for others to experience them as well. You can also play the game in split-screen mode or duel online.

However, although you can play with friends from the same platforms, this game has no cross-platform feature.

So what’s keeping you from going crazy and hot heeling all around?

Fast RMX

Developers: Shin’en Multimedia

Shin’en Multimedia Release Date: March 3, 2017

Another racing game that is built around futuristic and sci-fi world. You get very aggressive-looking anti-gravity cars to race around the different corners of the world.

But cars are not the only sci-fi things in the game. You can also race in futuristic cities with very wild nitro boosting.

But the best part about the game is that you can play multiplayer locally and online with up to seven players in 60 FPS in HD. Moreover, you can also play split-screen with up to four players.