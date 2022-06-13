10 Best Sword Fighting Games of All Time

The best sword fighting games are those that combine intense action with strategic gameplay. While many games feature sword fighting as a central mechanic, only a handful can truly be considered the best of the best.

These are the games that make you feel like the badass warrior you always wanted to be, while also giving you the opportunity to test your skills against other players.

Best Sword Fighting Games

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Developer: CD Projekt RED, CD Projekt

CD Projekt RED, CD Projekt Publisher: CD Projekt RED, CD Projekt, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

CD Projekt RED, CD Projekt, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Release Date: May 18, 2015

May 18, 2015 Platform: PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a role-playing game set in a vast open-world full of dangerous monsters, mythical creatures, and treacherous people. Geralt of Rivia, a professional monster hunter known as a witcher, must find his missing adopted daughter, Ciri while dealing with the political unrest that threatens to tear the world apart.

The game is visually stunning, with a faithful adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s Witcher books. The world is huge and detailed, and there’s a genuine sense of danger and unease as you travel through it. The monsters are fearsome and the people are often even worse.

The combat is complex and satisfying, and the decisions you make have far-reaching consequences. The Witcher 3 is an excellent sword fighting game that should not be missed.

Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance

Developer: PlatinumGames, Kojima Productions

PlatinumGames, Kojima Productions Publisher: Konami Digital Entertainment

Konami Digital Entertainment Release Date: February 19, 2013

February 19, 2013 Platform: PlayStation 3, Android, Xbox 360, Microsoft Windows

The year is 2018. The world is on the brink of destruction. A private military company known as Desperado Enforcement LLC has taken control of America, and its president, Liquid Ocelot, has declared war on the world.

In the midst of this chaos, a cyborg ninja known as Raiden emerges. He is the only one who can stop Liquid Ocelot and save the world from destruction.

Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance is an action-packed game that follows Raiden as he slices his way through enemies in order to stop Liquid Ocelot. The game is visually stunning, and the action is non-stop.

The gameplay is incredibly fluid, and the combat is extremely satisfying. There is a great sense of weight and impact when you slice through an enemy. The game also has a great sense of humor, and the characters are very likable.

The story is intriguing, and the voice acting is top-notch. The game is also packed with tons of extras, such as unlockable weapons, costumes, and art galleries.

Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance is an essential game for any action fan. It is an incredibly well-made game that is sure to please.

Devil May Cry 5

Developer: Capcom

Capcom Publisher: Capcom

Capcom Release Date: March 8, 2019

March 8, 2019 Platform: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows, Amazon Luna

Devil May Cry 5 follows the story of demon hunter Nero, who teams up with series protagonist Dante, as they attempt to stop the demon king Urizen from taking over the human world. The game features a cooperative multiplayer mode, in which players can control Dante or Nero’s allies.

The game received generally positive reviews from critics, who praised its graphics, gameplay, and story. However, some criticized its multiplayer mode and lack of innovation.

Devil May Cry 5 is an action-adventure hack and slash video game played from a third-person perspective. The player controls Nero, Dante, or Trish, who each have their own unique playstyle. The game features a new “Devil May Cry” action system, which allows the player to string together various attacks to create combos.

The player can use a variety of weapons, including swords, shotguns, and gauntlets, to defeat enemies. The game also features a new “Devil Trigger” mode, which allows the player to transform into a demon and gain increased strength and abilities.

The game features a cooperative multiplayer mode, in which players can control Dante or Nero’s allies. In this mode, players can fight together to defeat enemies and earn rewards.

The game is set in the modern-day city of Red Grave, where a demon king named Urizen is attempting to take over the human world. Nero, Dante, and Trish team up to stop him.

During the course of the game, the player will learn more about the characters’ backstories and motivations. The game features multiple endings, which are determined by the player’s choices throughout the game.

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection

Developer: Team Ninja

Team Ninja Publisher: KOEI TECMO AMERICA Corporation

KOEI TECMO AMERICA Corporation Release Date: June 10, 2021

June 10, 2021 Platform: Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows

As one of the most prolific game franchises of the last three decades, it’s no surprise that Ninja Gaiden would get the remaster/remake/re-release/whatever you want to call it, treatment.

The Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection brings together all three mainline games in the series for the first time ever on one platform, and does so with aplomb. Not with simply upscaling the visuals and calling it a day, Team Ninja has gone above and beyond to make sure that this is the definitive way to play the Ninja Gaiden trilogy.

For starters, all three games have been completely rebalanced from the ground up. This means that not only are the enemies tougher, but you’ll also find yourself dying a lot more often.

It’s a tough game, make no mistake about it, but it’s also an incredibly rewarding one. Each death is a learning experience, and each victory is that much sweeter because of it.

In addition to the rebalancing, all three games have also been given a visual facelift. The Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection runs at a smooth 60fps and 4K resolution, and it looks absolutely gorgeous.

The level of detail is astounding, and the action is as fast and frenetic as ever. But perhaps the most impressive thing about the Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection is the fact that it includes all of the DLC for all three games.

That’s right, every single bit of DLC that has ever been released for the Ninja Gaiden series is included here. That means you’ll have access to all of the costumes, weapons, and levels that have been added over the years. It’s an impressive package, to say the least.

If you’re a fan of the Ninja Gaiden series, or if you’re just looking for a challenging and rewarding action game, then you owe it to yourself to check out the Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection. It’s an essential purchase.

Bushido Blade

Developer: Lightweight, Square

Lightweight, Square Publisher: Square, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Square Enix

Square, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Square Enix Release Date: March 14, 1997

March 14, 1997 Platform: PlayStation

Bushido Blade is a 3D fighting game where the plot centers around the search for a legendary sword known as the “Bushido Blade”, which is said to grant its wielder great power. This sets the stage for a series of one-on-one battles between the various characters in the game.

The game’s combat system is unique in that it employs a damage system that takes into account the location of each strike, as well as the type of weapon being used. This results in a more realistic and strategic approach to fighting, as opposed to the more traditional “button-mashing” approach of most fighting games.

The game also features a number of other gameplay elements, such as a stealth mode and a horseback riding mode.

Overall, Bushido Blade is a unique and challenging fighting game that is well worth checking out for fans of the genre.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Developer: FromSoftware Inc.

FromSoftware Inc. Publisher: FromSoftware Inc., Activision

FromSoftware Inc., Activision Release Date: March 21, 2019

March 21, 2019 Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Google Stadia

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is a spiritual successor to the company’s hit game “Bloodborne”, and is set in a fictionalized version of Sengoku-period Japan.

The game follows the one-armed wolf Sekiro as he attempts to rescue his lord from the clutches of a powerful enemy. Along the way, Sekiro must battle deadly foes, overcome treacherous traps, and discover the secrets of a mysterious power known as the “Reincarnation.”

“Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice” is an action-packed and highly-detailed gaming experience that will keep players hooked for hours on end. From the beautifully-rendered setting of feudal Japan to the intense and challenging combat, there is a lot to love about this game.

Fans of “Bloodborne” will feel right at home with similar gameplay mechanics, while those new to the FromSoftware world will be blown away by the level of detail and depth on offer. Whether you’re a seasoned gamer or a complete newcomer, “Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice” is an essential purchase.

For Honor

Developer: Ubisoft, Ubisoft Montreal, Ubisoft Blue Byte, Ubisoft Quebec, Ubisoft Toronto

Ubisoft, Ubisoft Montreal, Ubisoft Blue Byte, Ubisoft Quebec, Ubisoft Toronto Publisher: Ubisoft

Ubisoft Release Date: September 15, 2016

September 15, 2016 Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

It’s a beautiful day outside and you’ve just gotten home from work. You’re ready to relax and unwind with a good video game. You boot up your console and load up For Honor.

The first thing you notice is the graphics. The environment looks realistic and the characters are well-detailed. You choose your character and jump into the tutorial.

You learn the basic controls and then are thrown into the thick of battle. You’re surrounded by enemies and must use your skills to survive. You block and parry their attacks, and strike back when you see an opening.

You fight valiantly but eventually fall in battle. You respawn and try again, this time making it a little further. You die again and again, but each time you learn a little more about the game and how to play.

After a few hours, you’re finally starting to get the hang of things. You’re able to hold your own in battle and even come out victorious on occasion. You start to feel like a true warrior.

You continue to play for hours, losing track of time as you get lost in the game. For Honor is an immersive and addicting experience that you can’t get enough of.

Onimusha

Developer: Capcom, Capcom Production Studio 2

Capcom, Capcom Production Studio 2 Publisher: Capcom, Ubisoft, Capcom U.S.A., Inc., Akella, Typhoon Games, CE Europe Ltd.

Capcom, Ubisoft, Capcom U.S.A., Inc., Akella, Typhoon Games, CE Europe Ltd. Release Date: January 25, 2001

January 25, 2001 Platform: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 2, Xbox

Onimusha is a highly detailed and immersive gaming experience that immerses players in the world of feudal Japan. Through Onimusha, players will be able to experience the world of feudal Japan in all its glory, from the grandeur of the samurai castles to the humble dwellings of the peasants.

The game’s detailed graphics and environments are brought to life with the help of the latest in gaming technology, making Onimusha a truly next-generation gaming experience.

Onimusha’s gameplay is built around the player taking control of the game’s protagonist, Samanosuke Akechi, who is tasked with defeating the game’s main antagonist, Nobunaga Oda.

The player will use a variety of weapons and items to defeat Nobunaga’s forces, including swords, spears, bows, and even the Amahagane, a powerful mystical artifact that can be used to unleash devastating special attacks.

Onimusha is a game that is sure to please fans of feudal Japan and next-generation gaming alike. With its immersive gameplay and stunning visuals, Onimusha is a gaming experience that is not to be missed.

Way of the Samurai 4

Developer: Acquire

Acquire Publisher: Spike, Ghostlight, Spike Chunsoft, XSEED Games, Nippon Ichi Software, NIS America

Spike, Ghostlight, Spike Chunsoft, XSEED Games, Nippon Ichi Software, NIS America Release Date: July 23, 2015

July 23, 2015 Platform: PlayStation 3, Microsoft Windows

As soon as you begin Way of the Samurai 4, you are thrown into the heat of battle. You are immediately engaged in combat with a group of swordsmen, and you must use all of your skills to defeat them. The controls are very intuitive and easy to learn, and the game provides a lot of challenges.

There are a variety of different enemies to fight, each with their own unique skills and abilities, and you must use your own cunning and skill to defeat them. The environments are also very well designed, and there is a great deal of detail to be found in them.

The storyline of Way of the Samurai 4 is very well done, and it provides a great deal of motivation for the player to keep playing. The game takes place in a feudal Japan that is on the brink of war, and you must choose which side you will fight for.

The game features a great deal of political intrigue, and you will often find yourself caught in the middle of it. The game also features a number of different endings, which are determined by your choices throughout the game.

Overall, Way of the Samurai 4 is a great game that provides a lot of challenge and entertainment. The controls are very easy to learn, and the game provides a great deal of replay value.

The storyline is very well done, and the game features a number of different endings. If you are a fan of samurai games, or if you are looking for a great game to play, Way of the Samurai 4 is definitely worth checking out.

The Nioh Collection

Developer: Team Ninja, Kou Shibusawa

Team Ninja, Kou Shibusawa Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment, JP: Koei Tecmo, Microsoft Windows, Koei Tecmo

Sony Interactive Entertainment, JP: Koei Tecmo, Microsoft Windows, Koei Tecmo Release Date: 8 February 2017

8 February 2017 Platform: PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5

The Nioh Collection is an amazing value for any PlayStation 4 owner. For the price of one game, you get two full games, each with its own DLC. That’s over 100 hours of gameplay, plus all the extras.

The first game in the collection is Nioh. You play William, a Westerner who arrives in Japan during the Warring States period. He quickly finds himself caught up in the conflict, and must use his skills to survive.

The combat in Nioh is extremely satisfying. Every weapon feels unique, and there are tons of different ways to approach each encounter. The game is also very difficult, but fair. You’ll die a lot, but it’s always your own fault.

The second game in the collection is Nioh 2. You play as a custom character, who is also caught up in the conflict. The combat is just as good as the first game, and the new setting and story are both excellent.

If you’re a fan of action games or even just Japanese history, you owe it to yourself to check out The Nioh Collection. It’s an incredible value and an essential purchase for any PlayStation 4 owner.