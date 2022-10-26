Elden Ring keeps growing with features, players, and items. And if you’re traveling across the Lands Between, perhaps it would be best to equip the most coveted weapons. What are the best swords in Elden Ring?

Currently, the game is on its 1.06 patch. It introduced significant balance changes, bug fixes, buffs, and nerfs. The experience changed, and it may be enough reason to create a new character and test your luck against the game’s meanest bosses.

The best-selling game remains relevant with its alterations, on top of stellar gameplay and worldbuilding. However, right now, some weapons are just better than others.

Selecting the Best Swords in Elden Ring

Most Elden Ring updates balance PvP and PvE issues, so it’s always best to start over when a new patch is released.

The 1.06 patch debuted in August 2022, and you may need some help to get your character build together.

But rather than the best builds, we’re looking at the best swords. The selection ranges from dual-handed weapons with massive damage numbers to quick dual-wielding blades for a dexterity build.

Remember that your attributes determine the weapons that you can wield. So, we’re covering as many attributes as we can.

By “effective,” we mean the ones capable of dealing more damage per each attribute. Additionally, we’re considering their Ash of War particular traits, as well as their aesthetics. What would be the point if the sword doesn’t look good?

We’re also adding at least one of every sword type:

Straight swords

Katanas

Greatswords

Curved Greatswords

Colossal Sword

Lastly, we’re considering how fast you can unlock these weapons. For example, the Sacred Relic Sword is available after defeating the final boss. Instead of awesome end-game content, we’re sharing weapons you can unlock at different parts of the journey.

The Best Swords in Elden Ring

Sword of Night and Flame

Category: Straight Sword

Straight Sword Requires Attributes: 12 STR / 12 DEX / FAITH 24

The Sword of Night and Faith is one of the best weapon options for Faith-based builds. Its Ash of War enchantment is exceptional, the “Night-and-Flame Stance.”

The stance can destroy enemies around you in an instant. Aside from the damaging spell, you also get three types of damage: fire, magic, and physical.

The sword becomes available about mid-way through the journey, but it’s good enough to build end-game characters around it.

You can find it in the Carian Manor. It’s on the Mannor Upper Level Site of Grace, but you’ll need to drop down to a room on the ground level from the upper level.

Warhawks Talon

Category: Straight Sword

Straight Sword Requires Attributes: 10 STR / 16 DEX

We choose the Warhawks Talon because it’s an early-game weapon. It’s good as an auxiliary item and can support you during the first part of the journey.

Despite its low stats, it’s versatile and supports Ashes of War infusions. In other words, you can customize it with all kinds of special skills.

Its default ability is the Spinning Splash, which is self-explanatory. That said, it scales with strength and dexterity, so it’s a pretty straightforward option.

You can get the weapon in the Stormveil Castle, which should be one of the first places you visit. Bladed Talon Eagles drop the item.

Sword of St. Trina

Category: Straight Sword

Straight Sword Requires Attributes: 10 STR / 12 DEX

The Sword of St. Trina is also an early game option, but we chose it for its unique skill. It can put the enemies to sleep, and while they sleep, they can’t move or attack you.

That makes this weapon great as an auxiliary item -for emergencies. However, its Straight Sword category makes it reliable and versatile. These swords are generally fast, easy to use, and hard hitters.

On top of its default ability, you can upgrade it with Somber Smithing Stones, but you can’t infuse it with extra Ashes of War.

Lastly, you can find the sword in the Forsaken Ruins, near Rotview Balcony Site of Grace. Specifically, it’s behind an Imp Seal, and you require a Stonesword Key to open it.

Moonveil

Category: Katana

Katana Requires Attributes: 12 STR / 12 DEX / INT 24 / FAITH 24

Moonveil is a katana that has remained popular since the game’s release. Katanas are always fun, and this particular stands out for its blood-loss passive effect -the damage is based on the target’s maximum HP.

Its Ash of War effect, Transient Moonlight, is a stance that creates a wave of light for ranged damage. You can shoot the ability horizontally or vertically, and the light beam will hit enemies in its path.

On top of that, this weapon deals Pierce and Slash damage to melee combatants. It also has a unique perk: you can draw the sword at remarkable speed for an instant slash.

You’ll need to defeat the Magma Wyrm at Caelid in the Gael Tunnel if you want to find it. That said, remember this is a weapon for intelligence/faith builds.

Rivers of Blood

Category: Katana

Katana Requires Attributes: 12 STR / 18 DEX / 20 INT

Rivers of Blood offers a lot of power for a mid-level start distribution. That is, of course, if you’re building an Arcane character.

So, an Arcane character can enjoy the sword with the best Ash of War ability: Corpse Piler. The enchantment inflicts blood loss on enemies, which deals significant damage to enemies.

It’s not easy to get, though. You need to defeat Bloody Finger Okina, a Fire Giant you can find at the Church of Repose while traveling the Mountaintops of the Giants.

Aside from defeating the boss, you must also defeat an NPC invasion when you reach the church. Otherwise, you won’t be able to reach the boss.

Dark Moon Greatsword

Category: Greatsword

Greatsword Requires Attributes: 16 STR / 11 DEX / 38 INT

The Dark Moon Greatsword is the best-looking weapon in Elden Ring, but it’s one of the most difficult to get. Up until patch 1.06, it was disregarded as a gimmick.

It has plenty to offer for Intelligence characters (plus a few points on the strength). On top of its stats, it can stagger enemies and deal area damage. It also adds cold damage, Ash of War, and effect, adding “Frostbite” damage at range.

It may not be ideal for stretching your character too far from the build you are planning to get the sword. However, this is the best pick if you’re already building an intelligence-based character.

You can find it at the Cathedral of Manus Celes via Ranni’s Quest. Before you go there, consider that you can’t buff this weapon with spells or Grease.

Blasphemous Blade

Category: Greatsword

Greatsword Required Attributes: STR 22 / DEX 15 / FAITH 21

The Blasphemous Blade also features lower requirements than the Dark Moon Greatsword, but it’s no easy feat. That’s because it mixes strength and faith, which can be a challenging build.

The sword may be worth it, though. It deals physical and fire damage and heals 4% of the player’s max HP per enemy death, up to 40HP -as long as you’re holding the weapon.

Then, the Taker’s Flames Ash of War increases the healing buff with extra fire damage. It heals you for 10% of your max HP, up to 150, per heat. Moreover, it makes the fire damage scale with faith. These are powerful buffs.

To unlock this sword, you can go to Finger Reader Enia after you defeat Rykard (Lord of Blasphemy). That will allow you to claim his Remembrance.

Bloodhound Fang

Category: Curved Greatsword

Curved Greatsword Requires Attributes: 18 STR / 17 DEX

The Bloodhound Fang also got a significant boost in the last update. It benefits from a general buff to the Greatsword weapon category, which makes them faster.

So, you can use the sword’s heavy attacks quicker than before. Additionally, it has exciting synergies with bleed builds. That said, it’s a friendly sword for any melee builds, as it requires the basic strength/dexterity combo.

The best part of this sword is how you can get it very early on the journey. It also gives extra options with its Ash of War enchantment, which allows you to flip around as you attack.

Lastly, the sword becomes available after defeating the Forlorn Hund Evergaol’s boss in Southern Limgrave. And once you get it, you can buff it with spells and Grease.

Omen Cleaver

Category: Curved Greatsword

Curved Greatsword Requires Attributes: STR 19 / DEX 16

The Omen Cleaver wasn’t very appealing before the 1.06 patch. Although it looks bland, it has powerful base stats and allows you to imbue more Ashes of War.

It’s also a more traditional weapon for strength-based builds, so it deals tremendous physical damage and zero magical damage of any type.

Its base skill is a simple “Spinning Slash,” which does exactly as you imagine. However, you can experiment with any Ashes of War for fun customization that makes RPG games.

You can find the weapon in the Stormveil Castle. Omen enemies also have a slight chance to drop it (4%).

Margott’s Cursed Sword

Category: Curved Greatsword

Curved Greatsword Requires Attributes: STR 14 / DEX 35 / ARC 17

Morgott’s Cursed Sword is another option for Arcane-based characters. Even its damage scales with the attribute, but dexterity and strength also add melee damage.

However, it stands out because of its skill, Cursed-Blood Slice. It allows you to charge forward and attack with a downward slice that causes additional Blood Loss.

The weapon has low numbers on paper, but it performs better than most weapons on the list in PvP. That’s because its Ash of War ability is super aggressive and unpredictable.

You can buy the sword from Finger Reader Enia (Roundtable Hold). The price she asks is the Remembrance of the Omen King. You can get the last item from Morgott the Omen King in Leyndell (Royal Capital).

Grafted Blade Greatsword

Category: Curved Greatsword

Curved Greatsword Requires Attributes: STR 14 / DEX 35 / ARC 17

We’re looking at a strength-based sword for nearly end-game characters. Its high stat requirement is massive damage, as this sword can kill almost anything in two hits.

Its default Ash of War is also a stand-out for the sword. The Oath of Vengeance abilities will boost all of your attributes by 5 points for 40 seconds. It may not be flashy, but it’s effective.

So, if you’re going through tough battles and have a lot of strength, the Grafted Blade Greatsword is the best option.

You can get it from Leonine Misbegotten’s body. You can find the monster at Castle Morne, a location in the Weeping Peninsula.

Starscourge Greatsword

Category: Colossal Sword

Colossal Sword Requires Attributes: STR 38 / DEX 12 / INT 15

The Starscourge Greatsword has substantial physical damage on top of magical damage. The best part is that you can dual-wield it, which looks fantastic.

This Colossal Sword is made for Intelligence characters, but you also need dexterity and strength to use it. Another perk is that it deals extra damage to Gravity-based enemies.

Its trademark ability is the Starcaller Cry, a gravitational pull that staggers enemies. This works while you dual-wield the sword., That said, even if you use it in its dual-wield mode, it will have the bonus and behavior of two-handed weapons.

The location of this sword is the RoundTable Hold. You must defeat demigod Starscourge Radahn and trade his Remembrance with Finger Reader Enia.

Ruins Greatsword

Category: Colossal Sword

Colossal Sword Requires Attributes: 50 STR / 16 INT

The Ruins Greatsword looks like the Dragon Bone Blade from Demon’s Souls. It’s a giant rock that deals both physical and magical damage.

This weapon has the power of gravity. Its ability, Wave of Destruction, is a ground slam that alters gravity and deals magical damage. It also staggers enemies in proximity.

The sword is even capable of staggering massive enemies due to its weight. That said, it’s not very fast or agile, and because of its stats, it’s often a super end-game sword for strong characters.

You can find it in the Redmane Castle (Caelid) and loot it after you defeat the Crucible Knight boss and Misbegotten Warrior.