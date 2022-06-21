10 Best Tennis Games to Try Out

Many of us have spent our childhood playing different games such as soccer and tennis with friends. While there may not be any such ways to relive those memories now, there are certain video games that come pretty close to delivering those nostalgias.

If you are searching for games that’ll help you return to your childhood days, then here are the best tennis games to help you do that.

Best Tennis Games

Tennis Manager 2022

Developer: Rebound CG Publisher: Rebound CG Release Date: 17 May, 2022 Platform: Microsoft Windows

Assemble your team, come up with the best strategy to claim victory, and become the number one manager in the world. This game will let you experience what it means to manage a tennis team and overcome the challenges involved in it. The game is all about resource and team management.

You can create your own star player and customize him according to your needs or find players that exactly suit your playstyle. You can also manage an existing academy or create your own to kickstart your career. You can invest in different infrastructures and upgrade them to produce the best tennis player the world has ever seen.

Manage your players however you want, and impress your board of directors to make them invest even more. You can set goals for yourself and for players in your academy and negotiate those goals with the players. You can also participate in different tournaments to showcase your talented players’ abilities.

In this game, you can pretty much do anything a typical manager does. You’ll be able to do things such as scouting for players, forming contracts with them, hiring coaches and staff for training, and also set schedules for matches.

Eleven Table Tennis

Developer: Rebound CG Publisher: Rebound CG Release Date: 17 May, 2022 Platform: Mircorsoft Windows

Eleven Table Tennis is a VR game that was developed with the purpose of giving a realistic simulation experience to players. It has a wide range of languages you can select and choose from.

If you’re a fan of playing in an immersive environment, this game is all about that. From tutorials to playing an actual match, this game delivers an amazing experience for all players. It also has many mini-games to pass your time when you’re not playing with an opponent.

The game doesn’t rely on power-ups or keyboard and mouse to gain the upper hand over the enemy. So you can’t make excuses and blame your device for making you lose anymore. This also means that it is a perfect opportunity to show your skills and make your enemies jealous of your awesome serves and receives.

The game has beautiful and aesthetic 3D environments for playing. It also has several different courts to play as well. It has both single-player and multiplayer modes, and even when you’re playing with an AI opponent, it never feels like it will be an easy win.

In addition to that, it has a good UI and physics system which makes you feel like it was worth it to try it.

Tennis Elbow 4

Developer: Mana Games Publisher: Mana Games Release Date: 4 Jun, 2021 Platform: Microsoft Windows

Tennis Elbow 4 is an amazing tennis simulation game that is beginner-friendly as well as consists of an easy learning curve. It is a sequel to the 2013 game and is probably the best one in the series.

It features good gameplays with a wide array of skills that you can use to confuse your opponents. It also has a number of characters to choose from, is fully customizable, and has quite a number of tennis courts as well.

It has all levels of difficulty, so no matter what difficulty you prefer, you can always play without having to worry about getting completely beaten. With different camera angles, it ensures that you will be able to rewatch that perfect shot you made over and over again.

The game also features a lot of tournaments and cups, both singles and doubles, all over the world for you to participate in. You can play to your heart’s content with all types of opponents and bring that trophy to your home. I

t also has both online and local multiplayer, which supports up to four players simultaneously.

Full Ace Tennis Simulator

Developer: Galactic Gaming Guild Publisher: Galactic Gaming Guild Release Date: 28 Feb, 2018 Platform: Microsoft Windows

Full Ace Tennis Simulator is one of the best tennis simulator games, and for a good reason too. It has a good tutorial section where you’ll be able to learn how to perform different kinds of shots.

In addition to tutorials, it also has an exclusive practice mode where you can learn to perfect those shots without having to lose your ranks and points. It features a realistic physics system which makes sure that you get to have a realistic playing experience.

You can use both controllers and a keyboard/mouse to play the game. However, winning the matches in this game isn’t really an easy task. You need a lot of practice to know how every shot works and perfect them to use instantaneously.

You also have to remember the timing of each shot, as many often you’ll end up swinging your bat to hit nothing and embarrass yourself in the process. It takes a long time to master this game, which is the best thing about it.

The game has both online and offline modes. That means you’ll be able to play with real players as well as with the computer AIs to hone your skills.

AO Tennis 2

Developer: Big Ant Studios Publisher: Nacon Release Date: 9 January 2020 Platform: Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

AO Tennis 2 is definitely one of the most popular tennis games out there. With regular updates and patches to fix its bugs, this game is better than ever. It has good graphics, gameplay, realistic physics, and great customization to make it one of the best tennis games.

The first great thing about this game is that it offers a great level of character customization, and you can make a character that is unique to you. It also offers a challenging yet entertaining career mode where you’ll be able to compete against the best players from all around the world.

Another great thing about it is that it allows you to export your character to the community as well as import others’ work to your own. You can create a great character that looks just like Rafael Nadal and export it for others to download, use, and vice versa.

The game has an online multiplayer mode too, where you’ll be able to play against other players and show your dominance to them. You can also team up with your friend and play a doubles match against other teams.

Tennis World Tour 2

Developer: Big Ant Studios Publisher: Nacon Release Date: 24 Sep, 2020 Platform: Microsoft Windows

Tennis World Tour is a very fun-to-play tennis game with very detailed graphics and gameplay. It has all the elements needed to be one of the best tennis games.

Like all other games on this list, it also offers great customization of characters. You’ll be able to play as some of the most renowned tennis players in the world, and if you’re not interested in that, you can always create your own character.

For absolute beginners in tennis, it offers a tutorial mode, where you’ll learn about different techniques and shots and how to perform them as well. The tutorial is in-depth and has very detailed guides on how and when to use different types of shots.

However, mastering them is a different thing as you’ll have a very little time frame to react to your opponent’s shots. It has both career mode and multiplayer mode. In career mode, you’ll be able to rise in ranks as one of the best players, starting from amateur championships and going to international tournaments.

In multiplayer mode, you can play against other players in intense matches. You can also play doubles by teaming up with one of your friends and competing with other duos.

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game

Developer: SEGA Publisher: SEGA Release Date: 22 Jun, 2021 Platform: Microsoft Windows

This game is not a standalone tennis game like other games on this list. In fact, it contains a variety of games that are played in the Olympics. It has good details, animations, and character designs that are well worth the money you’re paying.

It has a variety of games you can choose to play, including both tennis and table tennis. Both games have singles as well as doubles matches which you can play with your friends and families. It also has both local and online co-op modes.

As usual, you will be able to customize your character the way you want and play against famous athletes around the world. This game also lets you choose the nationality for your character. You can even get various medals when you perform well in games.

AO International Tennis

Developer: Big Ant Studios Publisher: Big Ant Studios Release Date: 8 May, 2018 Platform: Microsoft Windows

AO International Tennis was released in 2018 and is one of the most played tennis games. It features a great level of customization that allows you to create both your dream character and stadium.

It also has both career mode and online multiplayer mode. The career mode puts you through different tournaments that are held in different locations around the globe. It is pretty accurately designed to mimic the career mode in real life, where you’ll gradually go up against tougher opponents after you each win.

It allows you to play the way you like and the way you want. Whether you want to play completely defensive or go aggressive right from the start, you can do that without any restrictions. It also offers tons of customizations for you to play just the type of tournaments you want.

You can also play against veteran tennis players that are renowned all over the world and compare your skill to theirs. It has very accurate movements to that of the real world, which gives the feeling of playing real tennis.

Tennis Fighters

Developer: TDO Games Publisher: TDO Games Release Date: 2 Jan, 2020 Platform: Microsoft Windows

Ever wondered what it would be like if you combined the elements of fighting games with tennis? Well, worry not because you don’t have to look far if you’re searching for a game with this bizarre yet enjoyable combination.

Tennis Fighters perfectly combines these two genres to deliver you the pleasures of playing both tennis and fighting in a single game. When you’re playing this game, it feels like you’re playing a tennis game but with a twist. You and your opponent both have an HP bar at the top, and once it is depleted to zero, you’ll lose the round.

You’ll deal damage if you manage your opponent fails to return the ball. It allows you to control the direction and power of your shot so that the ball will hit the exact location you want it to hit.

You’ll also deal additional damage when you have a big difference in points. It also has a power bar, which, when full, lets you unleash a devastating shot.

The game has different modes, which you can play with both AI opponents and with friends. You can also play multiplayer to increase your rank and climb the leaderboard.

Super Tennis Blast

Developer: Unfinished Pixel Publisher: Unfinished Pixel Release Date: 24 May, 2019 Platform: Microsoft Windows

It may not be the best game on this list, but it sure packs a punch when it comes to entertaining you. With cartoonish graphics and ridiculous modes, this game will remind you of your good old days.

It does not have any star player that you can compete against, nor does it allows you to play in different stadiums around the world. But it does the job of giving you the pleasure of playing classic tennis matches.

You can play this game with your friends as well as with computer opponents. It also has both singles and doubles matches.

If you want to have some fun with your friends and don’t really care much about the graphics, it may be the best for you. The controls are responsive in this game, and you can also perform various shots similar to real-life tennis.