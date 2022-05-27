Fortnite has a plethora of skin to choose from. While playing the game, the players can select the skin of various sets according to their mood.

Among the array of skin available in the game, the most common type is thick skin. Yet, both the pros and regular players do not opt for it. However, when we apply the skin, our characters will be buffed and thick, increasing our visibility in the game.

So, if you want to show off your dance move and have a fun time playing with the best thick skins in the Fortnite, then look no further. This guide is just for you.

Best Thick Skins in Fortnite

Unfortunately, the craze for thick skins is slowly sinking because the body is prone to more damage because of its size. However, if you want to have good fun playing with your favorite skin, I have prepared the list of the best thick skins in Fortnite below.

The Foundation

Voiced by the great Dwayne johnson, The Foundation is a proper legendary thick skin in Fortnite. With the exciting backstory and a gritting voice, this skin is one of the loved skin in the game. The Foundation skin is unlockable in Chapter 3, season 1 battel pass.

You must go on various quests to collect his emote, outfits, and moves and unlock a collection of Foundation-themed items. The Foundation’s quests are categorized on different pages. You must complete the first page’s quest to unlock the next page.

The first page of the quest has the Foundation’s base cosmetics collectibles. Similarly, in part two, you can unload a visor, a glider, Tactical Visor Toggle Emote. And the final part holds the combat style of The Foundation.

When you get the Foundation's combat style, you can see the complete makeover of the skin.

Rarity: Legendary

Legendary Type: Outfit

Outfit Set: The Seven

The Seven Price: 950 V-Bucks

950 V-Bucks Availability: The Foundation Quests

The Foundation Quests ID: CID_TBD_Athena_Commando_M_Turtleneck

CID_TBD_Athena_Commando_M_Turtleneck Gender: Male

Thor

Thor introduced Earth’s mightiest hero in Chapter 2, Season 4, in the Fortnite skin collection. Thor is a god of thunder who flaunts his power with his hammer named ‘Mjolnir.’ Thor’s skin is the exciting one to play with, his association with the Marvel Franchise made him the fan-favorite in the game.

Thor was available through the battle pass during season 14 and could be unlocked at the level 1 tier. Like other battle pass skin, you need to complete a certain quest to unlock the full potential of the skin. You must play various games and go on multiple quests to find the thor's hammer.

Rarity: Marvel Series

Marvel Series Type: Outfit

Outfit Set: Thor

Thor Price: 1,500 V-Bucks

1,500 V-Bucks Availability: Battle Pass

Battle Pass ID: CID_845_Athena_Commando_M_HightowerTapas

CID_845_Athena_Commando_M_HightowerTapas Gender: Male

Chun-Li

Chun-Li has a great history in Street Fighter 2; she was the main female protagonist of the game. So, when she debuted as a character skin on the Fortnite, she was very popular in the game.

Chun-Li is a Gaming Legend Series outfit battle royale that can be purchased in the Item Shop in the Fortnite. She belongs to the Streetfight set in the skin collection of the game.

She was released in Chapter 2: Season 5 for 1,600 V-Bucks, or you can buy a bundle with the Ryu & Chun-Li for 2,200 V-Bucks. The attributes and information of Chun-Li are below:

Rarity: GamingLegends

GamingLegends Type: Outfit

Outfit Set: Street Fighter

Street Fighter Price: 1,600 V-Bucks

1,600 V-Bucks Availability: Item Shop

Item Shop ID: CID_A_024_Athena_Commando_F_Skirmish_QW2BQ

CID_A_024_Athena_Commando_F_Skirmish_QW2BQ Gender: Female

Relaxed Fit Jonesy

From the relaxed Fit set, the chill bloke with his regular outfit is a great choice for any player seeking to play with thick character. The Relaxed Fit Jonesy has an uncanny resemblance with the main protagonist from the 1998 comedy movie The Big Lebowski. He was originally known as ‘Dad Bod Jonesy,’ but his name was changed for unknown reasons.

Jonesy was released on August 7, 2020, and is available for 1,200 V-Bucks in the item shop. The attributes and information of Relaxed Fit Jonesy are below:

Rarity: Rare

Rare Type: Outfit

Outfit Set: Relaxed Fit set

Relaxed Fit set Price: 1,200 V-Bucks

1,200 V-Bucks Availability: Item Shop

Item Shop ID: CID_798_Athena_Commando_M_JonesyVagabond

CID_798_Athena_Commando_M_JonesyVagabond Gender: Male

Penny

Penny is the first bulky female outfit in Fortnite and is known as the main female constructor in Save The World. She was released on August 14, 2020, during Chapter 2, Season 3.

The Penny Skin belongs to Rare Fortnite Outfit from the Constructor Crew set. She can be purchased from Fortnite Item Shop for 1,200 V-Bucks when listed. She got a new patch where she looks like a cute Catwoman in the game. The attributes and information of Penny are below:

Rarity: Rare

Rare Type: Outfit

Outfit Set: Constructor Crew

Constructor Crew Price: 1,200 V-Bucks

1,200 V-Bucks Availability: Item Shop

Item Shop ID: CID_719_Athena_Commando_F_Blonde

CID_719_Athena_Commando_F_Blonde Gender: Female

BEACH BOMBER

The Beach bomber is a cute and thick character to have in the game; she is a Rare Outfit in Fortnite: She was first added to the game in Fortnite Chapter 1, Season 9 Battle Royale and can be purchased in the Item Shop for 1,200 V-Bucks.

She was released on July 7, 2019, and can be purchased from the Item Shop for 1,200 V-Bucks when listed. Since her introduction to the world of Fortnite, she has also appeared on the loading screen. She is usually available during the summer season events. The attributes and information of Beach Bomber are below:

Rarity: Rare

Rare Type: Outfit

Outfit Set: Sunshine & Rainbows Set

Sunshine & Rainbows Set Price: 1,200 V-Bucks

1,200 V-Bucks Availability: Item Shop

Item Shop ID: CID_460_Athena_Commando_F_BriteBomberSummer

CID_460_Athena_Commando_F_BriteBomberSummer Gender: Female

Bunny Brawler

Bunny Brawler is an Epic Outfit in Fortnite: Battle Royale that can be purchased in the Item Shop. She was released on April 1, 2018, during Season 3. She belongs to Pastel Patrol Set.

Bunny Brawler is an Easter-inspired skin and features a female who the white bunny outfit. But In Patch 12.30, Bunny Brawler was also given a new Dark style. The attributes and information of Bunny Brawler are below:

Rarity: Epic

Epic Type: Outfit

Outfit Set: Pastel Patrol Set

Pastel Patrol Set Price: 1,500 V-Bucks

1,500 V-Bucks Availability: Item Shop

Item Shop ID: CID_104_Athena_Commando_F_Bunny

CID_104_Athena_Commando_F_Bunny Gender: Female

Thanos

From the collaborations of Epic games and Fortnite comes one of the best amazing thick skin in the game. Thanos is a supervillain from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He was first introduced in Chapter 2, Season 8 of the game.

You can purchase this skin for 1500 V-bucks, or you need to be on the top in the Thanos Cup. The attributes and information of Thanos are below:

Rarity: Marvel

Marvel Type: Outfit

Outfit Set: The Mad Titan

The Mad Titan Price: 1,500 V-Bucks

1,500 V-Bucks Availability: Item Shop

Item Shop ID: CID_A_128_Athena_Commando_M_Menace

CID_A_128_Athena_Commando_M_Menace Gender: Male

Leelah

Leelah is a cute-looking thick skin in the Fortnite. She was introduced on March 11, 2022, in Chapter 3, Season 1 of the game. You can purchase this skin for 1200 V-bucks or with the Best Friends Bundle for 2,200 V-Bucks when listed on the item shop. The attributes and information of Leelah are below:

Rarity: Rare

Rare Type: Fortnite Skins

Fortnite Skins Set: Luckypaw set

Luckypaw set Price: 1,200 V-Bucks

1,200 V-Bucks Availability: Item Shop

Item Shop ID: CID_A_359_Athena_Commando_F_BunnyPurple

CID_A_359_Athena_Commando_F_BunnyPurple Gender: Female

Cammy

Cammy was first introduced in Chapter 2, Season 7. She belongs to the streetfighter set in the game. Furthermore, she is a Gaming Legends Series Outfit in Fortnite which can be purchased from the item shop or get her for free if you rank first in the Cammy cup. The attributes and information Cammy are below:

Rarity: Gaming Legends

Gaming Legends Type: Outfit

Outfit Set: Streetfighter set

Streetfighter set Price: 1,600 V-Bucks

1,600 V-Bucks Availability: Item Shop

Item Shop ID: CID_A_162_Athena_Commando_F_Quarrel_E5D63

CID_A_162_Athena_Commando_F_Quarrel_E5D63 Gender: Female

Surf Rider

She is a lifeguard kind of skin who Fortnite released on November 17th, 2019, in Chapter 2, Season 1. She belongs to the Aqua Marine set in the game and can be purchased from the item shop for 1200 v-bucks. The attributes and information Surf are below :

Rarity: Rare

Rare Type: Outfit

Outfit Set: Aqua Marine set

Aqua Marine set Price: 1,200 V-Bucks

1,200 V-Bucks Availability: Shop

Shop ID: CID_606_Athena_Commando_F_JetSki

CID_606_Athena_Commando_F_JetSki Gender: Female

Zoey

Fortnite first introduced this green-haired beautiful skin in Season 4 battle pass. She is an Epic Fortnite Outfit which Players can unlock at Tier 47 of Season 4. This skin was inspired by the movie character. The attributes and information Zoey are below: