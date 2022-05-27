Fortnite has a plethora of skin to choose from. While playing the game, the players can select the skin of various sets according to their mood.
Among the array of skin available in the game, the most common type is thick skin. Yet, both the pros and regular players do not opt for it. However, when we apply the skin, our characters will be buffed and thick, increasing our visibility in the game.
So, if you want to show off your dance move and have a fun time playing with the best thick skins in the Fortnite, then look no further. This guide is just for you.
Best Thick Skins in Fortnite
Unfortunately, the craze for thick skins is slowly sinking because the body is prone to more damage because of its size. However, if you want to have good fun playing with your favorite skin, I have prepared the list of the best thick skins in Fortnite below.
The Foundation
Voiced by the great Dwayne johnson, The Foundation is a proper legendary thick skin in Fortnite. With the exciting backstory and a gritting voice, this skin is one of the loved skin in the game. The Foundation skin is unlockable in Chapter 3, season 1 battel pass.
You must go on various quests to collect his emote, outfits, and moves and unlock a collection of Foundation-themed items. The Foundation’s quests are categorized on different pages. You must complete the first page’s quest to unlock the next page.
The first page of the quest has the Foundation’s base cosmetics collectibles. Similarly, in part two, you can unload a visor, a glider, Tactical Visor Toggle Emote. And the final part holds the combat style of The Foundation.
When you get the Foundation’s combat style, you can see the complete makeover of the skin. The attributes and information of Chun-Li are below:
- Rarity: Legendary
- Type: Outfit
- Set: The Seven
- Price: 950 V-Bucks
- Availability: The Foundation Quests
- ID: CID_TBD_Athena_Commando_M_Turtleneck
- Gender: Male
Thor
Thor introduced Earth’s mightiest hero in Chapter 2, Season 4, in the Fortnite skin collection. Thor is a god of thunder who flaunts his power with his hammer named ‘Mjolnir.’ Thor’s skin is the exciting one to play with, his association with the Marvel Franchise made him the fan-favorite in the game.
Thor was available through the battle pass during season 14 and could be unlocked at the level 1 tier. Like other battle pass skin, you need to complete a certain quest to unlock the full potential of the skin. You must play various games and go on multiple quests to find the thor’s hammer. The attributes and information of Chun-Li are below:
- Rarity: Marvel Series
- Type: Outfit
- Set: Thor
- Price: 1,500 V-Bucks
- Availability: Battle Pass
- ID: CID_845_Athena_Commando_M_HightowerTapas
- Gender: Male
Chun-Li
Chun-Li has a great history in Street Fighter 2; she was the main female protagonist of the game. So, when she debuted as a character skin on the Fortnite, she was very popular in the game.
Chun-Li is a Gaming Legend Series outfit battle royale that can be purchased in the Item Shop in the Fortnite. She belongs to the Streetfight set in the skin collection of the game.
She was released in Chapter 2: Season 5 for 1,600 V-Bucks, or you can buy a bundle with the Ryu & Chun-Li for 2,200 V-Bucks. The attributes and information of Chun-Li are below:
- Rarity: GamingLegends
- Type: Outfit
- Set: Street Fighter
- Price: 1,600 V-Bucks
- Availability: Item Shop
- ID: CID_A_024_Athena_Commando_F_Skirmish_QW2BQ
- Gender: Female
Relaxed Fit Jonesy
From the relaxed Fit set, the chill bloke with his regular outfit is a great choice for any player seeking to play with thick character. The Relaxed Fit Jonesy has an uncanny resemblance with the main protagonist from the 1998 comedy movie The Big Lebowski. He was originally known as ‘Dad Bod Jonesy,’ but his name was changed for unknown reasons.
Jonesy was released on August 7, 2020, and is available for 1,200 V-Bucks in the item shop. The attributes and information of Relaxed Fit Jonesy are below:
- Rarity: Rare
- Type: Outfit
- Set: Relaxed Fit set
- Price: 1,200 V-Bucks
- Availability: Item Shop
- ID: CID_798_Athena_Commando_M_JonesyVagabond
- Gender: Male
Penny
Penny is the first bulky female outfit in Fortnite and is known as the main female constructor in Save The World. She was released on August 14, 2020, during Chapter 2, Season 3.
The Penny Skin belongs to Rare Fortnite Outfit from the Constructor Crew set. She can be purchased from Fortnite Item Shop for 1,200 V-Bucks when listed. She got a new patch where she looks like a cute Catwoman in the game. The attributes and information of Penny are below:
- Rarity: Rare
- Type: Outfit
- Set: Constructor Crew
- Price: 1,200 V-Bucks
- Availability: Item Shop
- ID: CID_719_Athena_Commando_F_Blonde
- Gender: Female
BEACH BOMBER
The Beach bomber is a cute and thick character to have in the game; she is a Rare Outfit in Fortnite: She was first added to the game in Fortnite Chapter 1, Season 9 Battle Royale and can be purchased in the Item Shop for 1,200 V-Bucks.
She was released on July 7, 2019, and can be purchased from the Item Shop for 1,200 V-Bucks when listed. Since her introduction to the world of Fortnite, she has also appeared on the loading screen. She is usually available during the summer season events. The attributes and information of Beach Bomber are below:
- Rarity: Rare
- Type: Outfit
- Set: Sunshine & Rainbows Set
- Price: 1,200 V-Bucks
- Availability: Item Shop
- ID: CID_460_Athena_Commando_F_BriteBomberSummer
- Gender: Female
Bunny Brawler
Bunny Brawler is an Epic Outfit in Fortnite: Battle Royale that can be purchased in the Item Shop. She was released on April 1, 2018, during Season 3. She belongs to Pastel Patrol Set.
Bunny Brawler is an Easter-inspired skin and features a female who the white bunny outfit. But In Patch 12.30, Bunny Brawler was also given a new Dark style. The attributes and information of Bunny Brawler are below:
- Rarity: Epic
- Type: Outfit
- Set: Pastel Patrol Set
- Price: 1,500 V-Bucks
- Availability: Item Shop
- ID: CID_104_Athena_Commando_F_Bunny
- Gender: Female
Thanos
From the collaborations of Epic games and Fortnite comes one of the best amazing thick skin in the game. Thanos is a supervillain from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He was first introduced in Chapter 2, Season 8 of the game.
You can purchase this skin for 1500 V-bucks, or you need to be on the top in the Thanos Cup. The attributes and information of Thanos are below:
- Rarity: Marvel
- Type: Outfit
- Set: The Mad Titan
- Price: 1,500 V-Bucks
- Availability: Item Shop
- ID: CID_A_128_Athena_Commando_M_Menace
- Gender: Male
Leelah
Leelah is a cute-looking thick skin in the Fortnite. She was introduced on March 11, 2022, in Chapter 3, Season 1 of the game. You can purchase this skin for 1200 V-bucks or with the Best Friends Bundle for 2,200 V-Bucks when listed on the item shop. The attributes and information of Leelah are below:
- Rarity: Rare
- Type: Fortnite Skins
- Set: Luckypaw set
- Price: 1,200 V-Bucks
- Availability: Item Shop
- ID: CID_A_359_Athena_Commando_F_BunnyPurple
- Gender: Female
Cammy
Cammy was first introduced in Chapter 2, Season 7. She belongs to the streetfighter set in the game. Furthermore, she is a Gaming Legends Series Outfit in Fortnite which can be purchased from the item shop or get her for free if you rank first in the Cammy cup. The attributes and information Cammy are below:
- Rarity: Gaming Legends
- Type: Outfit
- Set: Streetfighter set
- Price: 1,600 V-Bucks
- Availability: Item Shop
- ID: CID_A_162_Athena_Commando_F_Quarrel_E5D63
- Gender: Female
Surf Rider
She is a lifeguard kind of skin who Fortnite released on November 17th, 2019, in Chapter 2, Season 1. She belongs to the Aqua Marine set in the game and can be purchased from the item shop for 1200 v-bucks. The attributes and information Surf are below :
- Rarity: Rare
- Type: Outfit
- Set: Aqua Marine set
- Price: 1,200 V-Bucks
- Availability: Shop
- ID: CID_606_Athena_Commando_F_JetSki
- Gender: Female
Zoey
Fortnite first introduced this green-haired beautiful skin in Season 4 battle pass. She is an Epic Fortnite Outfit which Players can unlock at Tier 47 of Season 4. This skin was inspired by the movie character. The attributes and information Zoey are below:
- Rarity: Epic
- Type: Outfit
- Set: Sweet tooth
- Price: 950 V-Bucks
- Availability: Battle Pass
- ID: CID_119_Athena_Commando_F_Candy
- Gender: Female