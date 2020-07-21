With numerous genres of games to choose from, Tower Defense Games are also among those gaining rapid recognition in the gaming community.

Talking about Tower Defense games, strategy, and in-depth gameplay comes along side by side. The aim here is to defend your territory and destroy your enemies, utilizing resources such as building defensive structures, putting traps, or mobilizing your troops.

Even with such interesting story-lines, best tower defense games for pc are hard to find. But, no more! We’ve done all the hard work to give you the best round-up.

How we came up with the list?

Well, there are hundreds of choices when it comes to picking a Tower Defense game. But, not every game can be considered the best or even good. Many variables are at play for the title.

And here are a few things that we looked for before selecting one on our list:

Game and sound design

Story And Characters

Challenges and difficulty

Players and critic ratings and reviews

What’s the hook?

Affordability

Easy to use Gaming UI

So, without further ado, let’s jump right in!

Best Tower Defense Games you will need to Buy

Bloons TD 6 – 4.99$

Bloons TD6, succeeding its predecessor, Bloons TD 5 which was already a massive hit, created waves in the community of ballon Poppers. With a stranded tower defense mechanism, this 3D game lets you strategize how you want to handle the endless hordes of your enemies to defend your towers. This game has 44 original maps with stunning visual effects that can easily give you hours and hours of fun gameplay.

In-game Purchase system lets you buy special powers and other items if you are willing to spend money for the complete mastery of the game. So overall, it’s a solid tower defense game with a lot of good reviews on all the platforms it is available on. If you have a lot of time on your hands and willing to spend a few dollars then you should definitely go for the game.

Release Date: 2018 l Developer: Ninja Kiwi l Steam: 10/10 l PG9

Key Features Cross Platforms Playability ( Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows, macOS)

Co-op available

44 Original Maps available to play

Deep Monkey Knowledge System

Low system Requirements

Pros: Given the small game size, even the average pc can play the game quite well.

The game has good and easy to understand Playing mechanism

The visuals are stunning

Many things to keep you busy for over 100 hours

Very good Rating on every platform this game is available on Cons: In-game purchase/ Microtransactions aren’t worth the price, you should play to unlock items

For some users, the daily challenges may get boring over time

Multiplayer system is good but takes a while to unlock

Creeper World 3: Arc Eternal – 14.99$

If you insert the Hollywood SI-fi movie concept in a Tower Defense game then you can give birth to a game Such as Creeper World 3: Arc Eternal. Literally, it’s a spooky and entirely new concept that makes this game one of the best and unique Tower Defense game. Real-world science is intergraded with the gaming AI, for example, Thermodynamic and Fluids simulation of the game has lots of basis to the real-world physics. This also makes the game unpredictable and somewhat different for every player. Even though the theory behind science is predictable, as the choices of the players vary so will the strategy and because of that, the results will vary for every player.

The gameplay is very simple but to win you will have to study the nature of your enemy, strategize and then attack and defend at the same time. Real World Physics governed Fluid Substance will be your nightmare that you will need to fight against. You will have to defeat the substance before it terraforms your world. With different scenarios and the player temperament, the gameplay will also vary. Whether you are slow or fast, depend on defense, or prefer an aggressive approach, this game will satisfy you on all aspects. With Virtually unlimited missions you will have a lot of gameplay time.

Release Date: 2013 l Developer: Knuckle Cracker l Steam: 10/10 l PG9

Key Features Cross-platform Playability (Microsoft Windows, Linux, macOS)

Strategy Simulation with the application of Real-world physics (Thermodynamics and Fluid)

Virtually unlimited missions guarantee hundreds of hours of gameplay

In-game map creator / Scripting Language to Expand the world and simulate personalize situations

RTS element incorporated in a TD game

Pros: Unlimited Gameplay Time

Visuals are Basic but the art style is good

Awesome Replayability

User-Generated Content is abundant and you can also participate to create Maps, Missions, New simulations, etc. Cons: New players may find it hard to get started with this complicated game

Lack of introductory tutorials would mean more playtime just to know the basics

If you play to finish this game than it is not for you

Kingdom Rush- 9.99$ (35% off on Steam)

Just like Bloons TD 6, Kingdom Rush is also rated very highly on many platforms it is available on. With simple to understand playing mechanism that gradually increases the level of difficulty as you level up, this can hook you for many dozens of hours. With stunning High Definition Graphics, this game is pleasant to your eyes.

The diversity of enemies with over 61 different kinds from demon to goblins and the 12 legendary heroes at your disposal to contend them, it can become very engaging and addictive. If you have few dollars to spare than going for this game during lockdowns or any other time can be a good investment.

Release Date: 2013 l Developer: Ironhide Game Studio l Steam: 10/10 l PG8

Key Features Available on different platforms. (Android, iOS, Web browser, Microsoft Windows, Linux, macOS)

HD Graphic

Over 61 types of enemies and 12 legendary Heroes

4 bonus Stages

Low system requirements to play the Game

Pros: Simple and Easy to use User Interface

Diverse environments, enemies and characters to play

Great Voice acting and in-game audio Cons: Game UI looks Mobile or Tablet oriented rather than Pc

GemCraft – Chasing Shadows – 9.99$

If you are looking for a Tower Defense game that gives emphasis on incorporating Strategy and Replayability then GemCraft- Chasing shadows, is the one for you. You will only get better as you become more familiar with this game. The gaming mechanism is simple but variables and their impacts on the results are numerous. It’s not just about summoning gems with higher potency but also understanding the perfect time to use the gems with a certain potential. You will face hordes of Monsters seemingly unlimited in numbers and your job is to kill them and save your world.

With over 190 Stages with unique challenges, 400 plus achievements to gain you will have to spend a lot of time playing the game. You can play aggressively or take your time; the choice will depend on your temperament. Build, towers, traps, amplifiers to shape the field or to block the monsters as there is no linear way for them to come. Archdemon will send her army from every direction.

Release Date: 2015 l Developer: Game in Bottle l Steam: 10/10 l PG9

Key Features The game can be played on any PC running MS-Windows

Strategy and replayability incorporated into TD game mechanism

Over 190 missions and 400 achievements to unlock

Gem Summoning Mechanism

Ability to pause During Games

Multiple difficulty modes

Pros: Higher chance for replayability

Active Community and Discord Channel will ensure new players are informed

The game can align with the temperament of the player

Simple but Good visuals

Good amounts of levels and Achievement would guarantee longer Gameplay time Cons: The game has a lot of depth and content that will take very long to get used to soo it is not made for Casual players

Game is kind of luck-based, strategies work great but as the game has too many things to offer something are hot and miss

Orcs Must Die 2- Priced at 3.74 Dollars (75% off on Steam)

If you are looking for a challenging and strategic game than this 2012 released game from the developers from Robot Entertainments checks the box for you. Without enough patience and good analytical abilities Orcs Must Die 2 may turn out to be pretty hard for some players, but when you get a hang of this game it’s a roller coaster ride from there onwards. If we talk about the plot, its rather simple, you just need to slaughter the orcs coming from the rifts or portals. To do soo you will be using your characters like war mages or Sorceress with special powers.

With Co-op feature, if you are the kind to always aim at leaderboards, you will find it fun as well as exciting to climb up on leaderboard with your buddies. With different modes such as Story-based Campaign, Multiplayer, and Endless mode, this game can entertain a diverse group of players. The Visuals are stunning for those who love to indulge in visual pleasure. The diverse choice of weapons, enemies, and game environment makes the replayability of this game very high as well, which will also ensure that you are never bored.

Release Date: 2012 l Developer: Robot Entertainment l Steam: 9/10 l PG15

Key Features Available on various Platform(S)( Ps4, MS Windows)

Co-op and story-based Campaign available

New Endless mode

Over 20 Enemies

Over 50 Traps, Guardians and weapons

leaderboard and Ranking system

Pros: Good Visuals

The diverse choice of enemies, weapons, Guardians

Co-op system is very good for those who love challenge and strategies

The replayability of the game is very high with diverse scenarios and player choices

It’s a funny game

Microtransactions are limited to cosmetic and weapon skins

Low system Requirements

Cons: The game may become repetitive doing the same missions if you are looking for perfect score on Leaderboard

Free to Play Tower Defense Games with In-app Purchases

Bloons TD Battles

Bloons TD Series have numerous Tower Defense games out there that people love and Play. Unfortunately, many games cost a few dollars, keeping some people out of their reach. For those who want some Bloon Pooping experience and are short on money, Bloons TD Battle checks the box for them. This game is specially designed for Multiplayer combat. You can control your Bloons directly and send them to attack your enemies or You can get 20 custom tracks if you want to head-on challenge your enemies.

Different modes will supplement different expectations of the players as this game has different modes (Assault, Defensive, and Battle Arena) with their own kind of strategic possibilities for you to understand. If you are a competitive player than you have a leader board system in this game where you can shine by popping Bloons. Last but not the least, if you are worried that your computer may not play this game, worry not, as this game requires minimal system requirements. Just 1 GB of ram and 1.5GHZ Processor can give you plenty of good playtimes.

Release Date: 2012 l Developer: Ninja Kiwi l Steam: 9/10 l PG5

Key Features Cross platforms Playability (Web browser, Android, iOS, Windows Phone, Classic Mac OS)

Designed for multiplayer combat

Over 20 custom battle tracks for Head to Head battles

Different mode (Assault, Defensive, Battle Arena) to choose from 22 Monkey Towers that you need to defend or attack

Very good leader board System

Pros: Free to play

Basic computers can play the game

Vivid and colorful graphics

Easy to learn and play

With a massive player base, the matchmaking is swift

Kids Friendly Cons: As the game size is small, eventually it may become repetitive and boring

Prime World: Defenders 2

This Hybrid Tower Defense Game incorporates both the goods of Collectable Card Games and Tower Defense Games. This is a strategy-based Tower Defense game that incorporates different defensive and attack strategies. Your goal would be to create impregnable defense so that you are defended against any horde of enemies and secure your mines.

You have to be very careful as the enemies are numerous and of different races, such as Goblins, zombies, aliens and you even have super bosses. It will all depend on how strong your defensive maneuverability is and how well you use your 41 Heroes. Use any tricks up your sleeve. Collect Cards, use any spells, magic or powerups, the end goal must be the eradication of your enemies and the safety of your people. All and all this game is action-packed and enjoyable to play.

Release Date: 2018 l Developer: Nival l Steam: 9/10 l PG9

Key Features Platform (Microsoft Windows)

Player vs Player mode

More than 40 different heroes with equally the number of Enemies

Rune System

CCG incorporated with the game

Game anomalies that can affect the course of the battle

Pros: You will get to experience of TD and CCG in one game

Visuals are stunning and sound design is awesome

Towers, Heroes, and Enemies have numerous with many possibilities

For Experienced players, the Hard mode can be enjoyable Cons: Needs time to fully grasp the game

Though the game is free many features within the game may need some investments

Zombie Defense

Zombie Defense is considered a modern Hybrid of Classic Real-Time Strategy game and Modern Tower Defense games. You will need to get familiar with the game mechanics to effectively play this game. Possibilities are numerous, you can recruit different types of solders and can use them for many tasks. You can place them to secure certain areas, Call airstrikes, operate heavy vehicles like Bulldozers, and use different weapons like guns, Moltoves, and grenades to kill the zombies. All an all this is a zombie killing game, of which you will be in charge. You only need to strategize and micromanage the solders and you will get the best results.

With over 45 missions, different difficulty modes, different enemies, and numerous recruits at your disposal, the game will give you hours and hours of gameplay time. The more you get familiar with all the functions of the game the better you will get. All an all the game is exciting, intuitive, and fun to play.

Release Date: 2014 l Developer: Home Net Games l Steam: 9/10 l PG9

Key Features Cross-platform Playability ( MS Windows, IOS, Android)

Full 3D Game environment

RTS Elements Incorporated within the game

49 missions, 5 difficulty modes, 22 types of recruits, 8 types of enemies to choose from

Varieties of Guns and explosives to use

Infinite mode for Experienced Players

Pros: The game looks good Visually

Many tactics and strategies can be applied in gameplay

Every element in-game (Missions, solders, weapons, Maps) are numerous and with different possible choices

Learning how to play this game is simplified with difficulty choices

Minimal system Requirement to install and play game Cons: Grinding is hard and may become less effective over time, pushing you to spend real money

Players have complained that the maps don’t vary are with minimal differences

Minion Masters

Minion Masters, a game where you get to boss around countless minions and collect many spells to fight against your enemies is one of the most played and liked Tower defense games on various Platforms. The game isn’t as simple as it looks at first glance. Only when engulfing yourself with this game for a period of time, you will understand this game has lots of depth and many strategies that can be utilized to play better.

You can play 1v1 or 2v2 to defend your tower or to destroy your opponent’s if you like ranked gameplay. if you want casual play then other modes such as story mode, draft, mayhem, and expedition modes are better choices for you. Visual aesthetics are good in this game if you are into those. Sound design and announcers are also interesting. With millions of users, matchmaking is also very swift making the game enjoyable.

Release Date: 2016 l Developer: Betadwarf l Steam: 9/10 l PG12

Key Features Cross-Platform Playability (PlayStation, Xbox, PC) ensures that you will have plenty of opponents in days to come

Free to play game

Solo and Multiplayer available

Different modes to keep you entertained (ranked, story and many more)

Frequent Updates

Customizable arenas, skins, emotes and guilds

Community tournaments

Pros: In-depth strategy-based game

Easy to get a start and learn the game

Visual, as well as audio, is good. Cons: Some users have reported the graphical slowdowns at times in battles or intense gaming moments.

Dungeon Defenders 2

Just like its predecessor Dungeon Defenders first, this massively popular multiplatform Tower Defense game is considered one of the best Tower Defense games. With its intuitive design and the combination of elements of Tower Defense games and Action RPG games makes it stand out among other Tower Defense games.

To save Etheria, a mythical land, you create your team of heroes, build your defenses, and then attack the enemy to loot them. The concept is easy to understand, but lots of in-depth strategies can be applied. Sure it takes a while to get used to the powers of your characters, different strengths, and different approaches, but the fruition will be very pleasing in the end.

Release Date: 2017 l Developer: Chromatic Games l Steam: 7/10 l PG9

Key Features Cross-platform Playability ( PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, iOS, Classic Mac OS)

Free to play

Up to 4 players Co-op available

Visually stunning with vibrant colors and art style

wide variety of character, defenses, and weapon choices

Elements of ARGP incorporated

Pros: Visually appealing game

Average system requirements to install and play

The game is not Pay to win so fair gameplay is assured

Collectables such as( totems, medallions Weapons, Gears), is addicting and fun to collect Cons: Developers have stopped giving much priority to the game leading fewer updates

Best Tower Defense Games that are Released in the Year 2020

Gamecraft – Frost born Wrath – 12.99$

New Tower Defense instalment from the already famous franchise Game craft brings a lot of old features in a refreshed manner. We can call it a Dark Fantasy journey that makes you the keeper of light to fight against the darkness. Just like in the previous games, you will have to create powerful gems to gain certain abilities and powers. The hordes of the monsters are seemingly unlimited, and how they will approach your base is also uncertain. Strategy and planning will play a significant role if you want to repel the Monsters.

The best option for you will be stacking skills, battle experience, and leveling your gems up to unlock unique abilities, and to do that, you will have to grind for dozens of hours. All and all, the gameplay will never be boring with so much activity going around. Over 600 achievements are there for you to gain and, more than 100 battlefields are there for you to battle on. Gamecraft-Frost born Wrath is good for both the attack and defensive types of players as both are needed to dominate the monsters completely. Building structures, shrines, and Talismans are possible for you as well. With all the activity in the game, it won’t be wrong to say that hundreds of hours can be spent enjoying the game.

Release Date: 2020 l Developer: Game in Bottle l Steam: 9/10 l PG9

Key Features This game can be played on any MS Windows PC

HD Graphics

TD game that has incorporated Strategy and replayability

More than 100 battlefields and 600 achievements to gain

Gem Summoning Mechanism

Pros: Game replayability is good for those play who love grinding

Hundreds of hours’ worth of gameplay

Active Community and Discord Channel will ensure new players are informed Cons: This game in many ways identical to the previous game, GemCraft – Chasing Shadows

too much to do in this game, that will make new players very puzzled and confused

Element TD 2 – 5.49$

If you are a Fan of Air Bender Anime Series than this game might intrigue you. Just like the name suggests Element TD 2 incorporates elemental theme as the basis for world build. You will have to choose certain elements to power up your Towers and throughout the game, Defense and attack will depend on that choice. It’s a Strategy based Multiplayer game that will need a lot of in-depth understanding of the Elements. A game that released in 2020, would mean the game will have top-notch graphics, music, and gaming mechanics. The only downside may be that the old PCs might not play the game well.

You have lots of things to do in this game insuring dozens of hours of gameplay. You will have 44 towers, 9 maps, and 6 elements to choose from. The waves of Monsters are many as well. With dual or Co-op mode you can invite friends to play with you. The more brains to strategize the better the results will be. If you are a competitive player then the leader board will keep you engage as well.

Release Date: 2020 l Developer: Element Studios l Steam: 9/10 l PG9

Key Features This game can be played in MS-Windows

Global Servers and Multiplayer modes

6 elements-based gameplay

Different modes (Random, Chaos, Short, Extreme, Turbo and God) to choose from

Very good Lead board system

Colorful and HD graphics

Pros: Beautifully Designed game with excellent Visuals and sound

With so many features and content, the playtime is very long

Replayability is very good

Convenient game control Cons: Some users have complained about the lack of online players and it has noticeable lag

Bright colors may be eye-straining for some users

Some users have complained that UI has scaling issues on High Res displays

As the game gives heavy emphasis on multiplayer, this game is not meant for single players

Ninja Kiwi Archive – Free to play game

This is not particularly one game but a bundle of over 60 classic Tower Defensr games. It’s like an awesome Time Capsule of Flash Games of the Past. Ninja Kiwi Archive bundle collects the Old flash games that have paved the way for the new games such as Bloons TD 6. Flash is dying we all know that, so before it happens this, Bundle will make you nostalgic once more. Flash versions of the popular games such as Bloons TD 5, Bloons Monkey City, Bloons TD Battles, and SAS: Zombie assault is included in the bundle for you to play.

Both single and multiplayer Flash Tower Defense games are in the collection for you to play. This is like preserving the past for the future to see even if flash stops working.

Release Date: 2020 l Developer: Ninja Kiwi l Steam: 9/10 l PG13

Key Features Over 60+ classic Tower Defense Games

Flash version of the popular games such as Bloons TD 5, Bloons Monkey City, Bloons TD Battles and SAS: Zombie Assault 4 included in the bundle

Pros: This bundle serves as a nostalgic memory of the past

14 years or old games included Cons: This bundle is focused on the older generation who want to play Old games

Final Words / Verdict

So that is all for our top picks of Best Tower Defense Games in 2020 for PC. With a multitude of choices out there, it was tough to narrow down the list to a few games. But we worked hard to give you the above list. Before Finishing this article, we would like to provide some advice for players out there.

The game becomes good and bad as per the temperament of players so choose games that suit your temperament

Usually Paid games have more customer support, so if you have few dollars to spare go for the paid version

Please do Try out the games and leave your comments down below if you liked the games.