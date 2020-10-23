Next-gen consoles aren’t really packing a whole lot of exclusive games on launch. There’s hope in the future, though, which is why we’re listing the top -TBA- upcoming next-gen games we’ve seen.

TBA

TBA stands for “To be announced.” Hence, we’re talking about games we know are in the workshop but devoid of release dates or release years. Some of the titles we’re listing don’t even have a reveal trailer.

On the PlayStation 5, we’ve got a better selection of launch exclusives with titles like Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The Xbox Series X/S is not offering much aside from Tetris Effect: Connected at launch in exclusive titles.

Our list showcases many games Microsoft Studio partners are creating. For example, Bethesda’s Starfield, which we think will be only for Xbox and Windows platforms. Doom Eternal (a Bethesda distribution) is already a part of the Xbox Game Pass service.

When talking about the future, we see that Microsoft has more plans ahead than Sony.

Info: The biggest launch of the year, Cyberpunk 2077, is also reaching The biggest launch of the year, Cyberpunk 2077, is also reaching Google Stadia

We already covered the best 2020 and 2021 next-gen games coming out for Xbox Series and PlayStation 5.

Upcoming next-gen games

Naturally, we’re not listing every game out there. We’re cutting the list down to the upcoming next-gen games we’re expecting the most.

Keep in mind these titles are releasing beyond 2021. The earliest I can think of ay of these titles is late 2021. Some others are likely releasing when during the final stages of the PS5 and Xbox Series’s era.

That said, we are narrowing the list down to 10 items. We’re going to see if the future PS5 and Xbox Series titles are enough to reason to “hype.”

Scorn

Platform: Xbox Series, Windows 10 Release date: TBA Publisher: Ebb Software Developer: Ebb Software

We’re starting the list with Scorn, an Xbox exclusive horror first-person shooter.

The reveal trailer is confusing enough. The official page reveals no relevant information about the game to make things worse, so we’re empty-handed here.

However, we started the list with Scorn as the publisher recently posted an 11-minutes long gameplay video. It showcases a slow fps game with an eerie setting inside a monster lair.

The key feature seems to be your gun, as it’s a single gun with scarce ammo and multiple forms.

Moreover, reload animations are long, so it seems like the game emphasizes ammo management.

The other key feature is exploration. You interact with different..switches on the lair to open and close sections of the map. Then, you progress towards whichever road you like on the maze.

Here’s what the official page states about Scorn:

“Scorn is an atmospheric first-person horror adventure game set in a nightmarish universe of odd forms and somber tapestry (…) Isolated and lost inside this dream-like world, you will explore different interconnected regions in a non-linear fashion. The unsettling environment is a character itself.”

Ebb Software is a Serbian small game developer based in Belgrade (Serbia). Scorn will be their debut title, and they have been working on the horror fps since September 2013.

Check the gameplay trailer below. It has already harnessed plenty of positive attention and reviews:

Atomic Heart

Platform: Xbox Series, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Windows 10, Release date: TBA Publisher: Mundfish Developer: Mundfish

We already listed Atomic Heart on a previous next-gen games list. It’s a Russian-made sci-fi shooter with all of the exotic, dangerous elements that make titles like Metro and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. so good.

With small advertising power, Mundfish captured worldwide attention with the first gameplay trailer of the video. Atomic Heart looks like Bioshock’s Rapture reached the surfaced and became a massive corporation in Russia.

Atomic Heart is an FPS RPG title set in an alternate USSR. The communist revolution rose to power thanks to robots, holograms, and “futuristic stuff” to improve Soviet life. According to the developers, Atomic Heart is an immersive sim, which means there will be multiple mechanics -choice, stealth, shooter, powers, character progression, upgrades, etc.

Secret facilities all over the country take care of the extraordinary Russian tech. However, Facility 3826 went dark. Your character, a KGB officer, goes to the site to find out what happened and restore order.

Yet, the world goes beyond a single facility. The map consists of various regions, each one with its own facility biome. Each area greets you with eccentric mechanical enemies, both on the surface and below. These creatures were created to help the citizens, but now, they are out to kill you.

Atomic Heart already got RTX support from Nvidia. I bet it will play great on RTX 30 Series GPUs.

Dragon Age 4

Platform: Xbox Series, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Windows 10, Release date: TBA Publisher: EA Developer: Bioware

So far, we’re happy to know the Dargon Age project is alive, but not much else.

If you’ve been following Bioware’s RPG series, Dragon Age 4 is leaning into the Dread Wolf as the new enemy. DA: Inquisition’s acclaimed final DLC, Tresspaser, dealt with realizing that Solas, a former companion, is the Elven God of Betrayal (Fen’Harel). The rogue Deity is looking to restore the elven people to its former, divine glory.

We haven’t heard much about the game, though. Everything I’m saying, I took it from the reveal trailer. Also, we haven’t heard about DA: 4 in over two years. We expect more news soon!

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2

Platform: Xbox Series, Windows 10 Release date: TBA Publisher: EA Developer: Bioware

S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 is part of a unique series of immersive FPS set in a horrific setting, Chernobyl. With a thick atmosphere and one of the biggest open-worlds to date, the game builds a long playing experience.

For instance, the new entry of the franchise will feature a branching storyline with multiple choices to make and various endings.

Naturally, the plot is non-linear, and your choices may influence small outcomes as well as global results.

We’ve not seen much about the initial reveal trailer, though. Still, Stalker 2 can be one of the heaviest titles for the Xbox platform. Also, remember all Xbox exclusive titles will launch on Xbox Game Pass on the release date.

Avowed

Platform: Xbox Series, Windows 10 Release date: TBA Publisher: EA Developer: Bioware

Obsidian’s Awoved is looking a whole lot like Skyrim. Sadly, that’s all we know.

See, the official page of the game is only sharing the following words with us:

“Our next epic first-person RPG set in the fantasy world of Eora.”

For what we saw on the reveal trailer, Avowed is a medieval fantasy RPG where you wield weapons on one hand and powers on the other. Been there, done that, and it’s never been boring.

Additional info we know details Avowed has a massive open-world that goes to extreme lengths of detail.

The plot is about fighting against a tyranny that rules the land. Your journey, though, takes you face to face against giant mythical creatures and even Gods.

The game also counts with a dynamic world thanks to top-tier lighting, next-gen AI physics, and real-time weather. Moreover, PC players will get mod support.

Lastly, it has an in-depth character creation system with a significant number of factions. And by the way, you can have companions too!

Avowed is releasing by late 2022, early 2023. We hope the game lives to the standards of Obsidian’s Fallout: New Vegas. We don’t expect another by-the-books Outer world, though.

Fable III

Platform: Xbox Series, Windows 10 Release date: TBA Publisher: Xbox Studios Developer: Playground Games

Fable is an action RPG by Playground Games. It will reboot the Fable series, which had its latest run on the 2011’s Fable III.

Other than the formal announcement of the game, there’s not any additional info. At least it looks beautiful, though.

“Explore a land of fantastical creatures and wondrous places. Developed by Playground Game for Xbox Series X|S and Windows 10.”

Starfield

Platform: Xbox Series, PS5, Windows 10 Release date: TBA Publisher: Bethesda Softworks Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Starfield is a space epic RPG fantasy by Bethesda. It’s also a deviation from The Elder Scrolls 6, so take it as one of the two.

That said, we don’t know much else about the game. I hope it can be as good as the Mass Effect trilogy, though. By the teaser alone, I can see Bethesda already build a cinematic score, a good quality indicator.

All we can share is that Starfield is Bethesda’s first original RPG after 25 years of continued franchises. It’s also in space…and that’s it because the game is still years ahead.

We’re not sure if the game will reach the PlayStation 5, though. Given that Microsoft bought Bethesda -and its parent company Zenimax- we believe Starfield might be a Microsoft exclusive.

The Elder Scrolls 6

Platform: Xbox Series, PS5, Windows 10 Release date: TBA Publisher: Bethesda Softworks Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

If Starfield is far, far away, The Elder Scrolls 6 may actually be on another dimension.

Still, we can say Bethesda created a new game engine for both titles. That means both Starfield and TES6 will look and play fantastic.

Also, we hope newfound support from Microsoft proves dividend for the elite game studio.

Lastly, I have to note we have not seen further news after the 2018 reveal trailer. And that’s just gorgeous-looking mountains with some epic music.

Horizon: Forbidden West

Platform: PS4, PS5 Release date: TBA Publisher: Bethesda Softworks Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Aloy is returning to the acclaimed Horizon sequel. Her stunning adventure will continue on both the PS4 and the PS5, although the release date seems to be a couple of years down the future.

The story will take the warrior across America to defeat the particular robotic dinosaurs. As for the gameplay, it will remain faithful to the previous game.

As you’d expect, the adventure lives on a gorgeous and epic ope-world.

Black Myth Wukong

Platform: PS5, Xbox Series, Windows 10 Release date: TBA Publisher: Game Science Developer: Game Science

I’m closing the list with the action RPG game by a small Chinese indie developer. When Game Science released the gameplay trailer, Black Myth gained plenty of traction.

The game follows a 16tth-century Chinese novel -Journey to the West. The gameplay result is a hero that can turn into an animal to fight against beasts and humans alike.

It loos flawless, and it looks unique.

In Summary

There’re still many upcoming next-gen games in the distant future. However, these are the ones that have harnessed the most attention.

If there’s a title you would like to see on the list, let us know in the comments below!

Final thought? A couple of years from now, the Xbox Series will have a robust library of exclusive video games. They might become the new king of proprietary titles. I am excited about those launches, albeit I think there are not as many plans on Sony’s side.