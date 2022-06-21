7 Best Vampire Games That Doesn’t Suck

Vampires have been a popular subject in video games for years, with developers creating games that let players sink their teeth into controlling these powerful creatures.

From role-playing games that let you build your own vampire character to action-packed titles that have you fighting against hordes of the undead, there’s a vampire game out there for everyone.

Here are some of the best vampire games you can sink your teeth into.

The Finest Vampire Games

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines

Developer: Troika Games

Troika Games Publisher: Activision Blizzard, Activision

Activision Blizzard, Activision Release Date: November 16, 2004

November 16, 2004 Platform:Windows

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines is a role-playing game based on White Wolf Publishing’s World of Darkness setting and is part of the Vampire: The Masquerade franchise.

The game follows the story of a newly-created vampire who is killed by a powerful vampire elder and then resurrected by another vampire. The player character must then learn to survive in the dark world of vampires while uncovering the conspiracy that led to their death.

The game is played from a first-person perspective, and the player has a variety of options for how to approach each situation. The player can choose to be stealthy, using the shadows to their advantage, or they can go in guns blazing. The player can also choose to use their vampire abilities to control or influence NPCs.

The game features a large number of different weapons, from knives and swords to firearms, and the player can also use their vampire abilities to fight. The player can choose to suck the blood of their enemies to heal themselves, or can use their powers to control the minds of others.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines also features a number of different endings, depending on the choices the player makes throughout the game.

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night

Developer: Konami

Konami Publisher: Konami

Konami Release Date: March 20, 1997

March 20, 1997 Platform:Android, iOS, PlayStation, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Portable, PlayStation 3, Sega Saturn, Xbox 360

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night is a 2D action-adventure game developed and published by Konami in 1997. It is part of the Castlevania series and is the first installment of the “Metroidvania” sub-series.

The game follows Alucard, the half-vampire son of Dracula, as he explores Dracula’s castle, Castlevania. He is joined by Lisa, a doctor who was turned into a vampire by Dracula and is now seeking a cure. The two must find their way through the castle, fighting off its many creatures and discovering its secrets.

The game is considered a masterpiece of its genre and is often cited as one of the best video games of all time. It has been praised for its gameplay, graphics, music, and exploration elements.

The player controls Alucard as he explores Dracula’s castle, Castlevania. The castle is a large, open-ended environment, and the player is free to explore it at their own pace.

The game is divided into seven distinct areas, each with its own boss. To progress to the next area, the player must first defeat the boss. In addition to the main quest, there are numerous side-quests and secrets to discover.

The player has a variety of weapons and abilities at their disposal. Weapons include swords, daggers, spears, and whips. Alucard can also use magic spells, which are divided into four elements: fire, ice, lightning, and light.

In addition to his physical attacks, Alucard can transform into a bat or a wolf. These forms allow him to reach areas that would otherwise be inaccessible.

The player can also find and equip a variety of items, such as armor, shoes, and rings. These items provide various benefits, such as increased attack power or reduced damage from enemy attacks.

The game was a commercial and critical success. It received perfect scores from a number of publications, including GameSpot and IGN. In 2007, it was included in IGN’s list of the “Top 25 PlayStation Games of All Time”.

In 2009, the game was re-released on the PlayStation Network. This version includes a number of enhancements, such as Trophy support and widescreen graphics.

BloodRayne 2

Developer: Terminal Reality

Terminal Reality Publisher: Majesco Entertainment, Ziggurat, Limited Run Games, THQ, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Majesco Entertainment, Ziggurat, Limited Run Games, THQ, Sony Interactive Entertainment Release Date: October 12, 2004

October 12, 2004 Platform:Windows, Nintendo Switch, PS 2, PS 3, PS 4, PS 5, Xbox, Xbox One, Xbox 360, IBM

When it comes to vampire-themed games, the BloodRayne series is one of the most popular of all time. The second game in the series, BloodRayne 2, continues the story of the half-human, half-vampire Rayne as she battles her way through a world filled with bloodthirsty enemies.

The game picks up a few years after the events of the first game, with Rayne now working as an agent for the Brimstone Society. Her latest mission takes her to New Orleans, where she must track down and stop a group of vampires who are planning to sacrifice a group of humans in order to resurrect an ancient vampire lord.

The game is played from a third-person perspective, and Rayne is equipped with a variety of weapons and abilities that she can use to dispatch her enemies. These include her trademark blades, as well as guns, grenades, and even her own vampire abilities.

The combat in BloodRayne 2 is fast-paced and bloody, and the game features a large variety of enemies, each with its own strengths and weaknesses. In addition to the main story missions, the game also features a number of side-quests and optional objectives.

The game was released to positive reviews, with many praising the fast-paced combat and gore. However, some criticized the game for its lack of originality, as well as its repetitive nature.

If you’re a fan of vampire games or action games in general, then BloodRayne 2 is definitely worth checking out.

Code Vein

Developer: BANDAI NAMCO Studios

BANDAI NAMCO Studios Publisher: Namco Bandai Games America Inc., BNE Entertainment

Namco Bandai Games America Inc., BNE Entertainment Release Date: May 31, 2019

May 31, 2019 Platform:Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Windows

Code Vein is a Souls-like action RPG set in a post-apocalyptic world where vampires rule the land, and players will need to use all of their skills to survive.

The game features a unique combat system that blends together hack-and-slash and role-playing elements and allows players to customize their characters to suit their playstyle. The game also features a unique co-op system where players can team up with AI partners or other players to take on the game’s challenges.

The game begins with the player character waking up in a strange place called the Hub, which serves as a base of operations for the player. From here, the player can venture out into the game’s open-world to explore and take on quests. The world of Code Vein is dangerous, and the player will need to use all of their skills to survive.

Combat in Code Vein is a unique blend of hack-and-slash and role-playing elements. Players can use a variety of weapons and abilities to take down enemies, and can also use special abilities called “Gifts” to give them an edge in battle.

Gifts are divided into two categories: Active and Passive. Active Gifts are abilities that the player can use at any time, while Passive Gifts are abilities that are always active.

The co-op system in Code Vein is designed to be flexible and allows players to drop in and out of co-op sessions at any time.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Dawnguard

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Bethesda Game Studios Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Bethesda Softworks Release Date: November 11, 2011

November 11, 2011 Platform:Switch, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows, PS 3, PS 4, PS 5

Skyrim – Dawnguard is a first-person action role-playing game set in the fictional province of Skyrim. The game is set 200 years after the events of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, and takes place in the midst of a civil war between the Imperial Legion and the Stormcloaks.

The player character, a Dragonborn, can side with either faction and help them in their quest to either overthrow the other or restore peace to Skyrim.

The game begins with the player being approached by a member of the Dawnguard, a group of vampire hunters, who asks for their help in stopping a vampire lord who is seeking to enslave all mortals. The player character can choose to join the Dawnguard, or ignore their plea.

If the player joins the Dawnguard, they are taken to their headquarters, where they meet the other members of the group and are given tasks to complete in order to stop the vampire lord. These tasks involve slaying vampires and collecting their blood, as well as destroying vampire nests.

As the player completes these tasks, they learn more about the vampire lord, who is revealed to be a powerful vampire named Harkon. They also learn that Harkon is seeking to obtain a powerful artifact known as the Elder Scroll, which he believes will allow him to become a god.

In order to stop Harkon, the player must gather an army of vampire hunters and assault his stronghold. After defeating Harkon, the player has the choice to either cure themselves of vampirism, or become a vampire themselves.

If the player chooses to become a vampire, they gain access to new abilities and powers but must feed on the blood of mortals to survive. They also become immune to the effects of sunlight and can transform into a bat or a wolf.

Legacy of Kain: Defiance

Developer: Nixxes Software, Crystal Dynamics

Nixxes Software, Crystal Dynamics Publisher: Crystal Dynamics, Square Enix Europe, Square Enix, ak tronic Software & Services GmbH, Noviy Disk, ND Games

Crystal Dynamics, Square Enix Europe, Square Enix, ak tronic Software & Services GmbH, Noviy Disk, ND Games Release Date: November 11, 2003

November 11, 2003 Platform:Windows, Xbox, PlayStation 2

As the game opens, the player is presented with a scene of carnage – bodies strewn about, blood pooled on the ground. It’s clear that whatever happened here, was not pretty.

The camera pans up to reveal a lone figure standing in the midst of the carnage – the vampire lord Kain. Kain looks upon the scene with a cold, emotionless expression; it is clear that he is responsible for this carnage.

Kain is the protagonist of the game, and the player controls him throughout. Kain is a powerful vampire lord and is one of the most powerful beings in the world of the Legacy of Kain. He is cold, calculating, and ruthless – he will stop at nothing to achieve his goals.

As the game opens, the vampire Kain is having a vision of the future in which he is defeated by his vampire lieutenant, Raziel. Kain then awakens in his vampire fortress, Avernus.

Kain realizes that his vision is coming true and that he must find and destroy Raziel before it comes to pass. Kain’s search takes him to the city of Nosgoth, where he discovers that Raziel has been resurrected and is now serving the vampire lord Dumah.

Kain tracks down Raziel and Dumah to a cathedral in Nosgoth, and the two vampire lords battle. Kain emerges victorious, but Raziel flees. Kain gives chase and eventually catches up to Raziel. The two fight again, and this time Raziel is defeated. Kain then drains Raziel of his blood, killing him once again.

V Rising

Developer: Stunlock Studios

Stunlock Studios Publisher: Stunlock Studios

Stunlock Studios Release Date: May 17, 2022

May 17, 2022 Platform:Windows

V Rising is a game set in a post-apocalyptic world where players take on the role of a survivor. The game has an open-world sandbox environment where players can explore and scavenge for resources. The game also features combat with both melee and ranged weapons.

The game begins with the player character waking up from cryogenic sleep. The player is then given the choice to either start a new game or continue from a previous save.

If the player chooses to start a new game, they are given the option to choose their starting stats. The game then proceeds to a cutscene where the player character’s home city is shown being destroyed by a nuclear bomb.

The player wakes up in the ruins of their home city and must scavenge for food and water. The player will also need to find shelter and defend themselves from the hostile creatures that now wander the world.

The player will eventually find other survivors and can choose to either help them or ignore them. The game features multiple endings, depending on the player’s choices.