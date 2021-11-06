Best Vertical Mouse for Carpal Tunnel – Winter Update

Even two decades into the 2000s, vertical mice are still kind of a niche product. Even though they’ve been around since 1994, they’re not widely used or promoted even by the companies that make them.

Despite this, they can be beneficial for certain people — and you might find that their benefits make them suitable for you.

Is a Vertical Mouse Better for You?

Using a traditional mouse requires positioning your arm in such a way that your palm lies flush with your desk. However, that’s not a normal position for your arm to be in at your desk.

A vertical mouse is designed to change how you hold your mouse and keep your arm in more of a handshake position. This may offer ergonomic benefits to those who switch to this different design.

The Best Vertical Mouse

The best vertical mouse is the one that offers the features you need the most. Consider the number of buttons, DPI, customizability, and charging characteristics before making your choice.

Best Vertical Mouse Design DPI Price Logitech MX Vertical Mouse Up to 4000 DPI Check Price Anker 2.4G Wireless Vertical Ergonomic Mouse Up to 1600 DPI Check Price Evoluent VM4R VerticalMouse 4 Up to 2600 DPI Check Price DELUX Wireless Ergonomic Mouse Up to 4000 DPI Check Price LEKVEY Vertical Wireless Mouse Up to 1600 DPI Check Price Jelly Comb Rechargeable Wireless Ergonomic Mouse Up to 1600 DPI Check Price DELUX Seeker Wireless Ergonomic Vertical Mouse Up to 7200 DPI Check Price Kensington Pro Fit Up to 1600 DPI Check Price

Logitech MX Vertical Mouse – Best Vertical Mouse Overall

Key Specifications Adjustable up to 4000 DPI

4 buttons

Connect with wireless USB, charging cable, or Bluetooth

The Logitech MX Vertical Mouse is the best vertical mouse currently on the market. For one thing, it was designed and tested according to criteria defined by professional ergonomists.

Logitech says that it can help improve posture, lower muscle strain, and reduce wrist pressure. When it comes to the health and medical benefits, this mouse is designed to meet those needs. However, it also offers high-spec features that some of the other vertical mice currently available lack. For example, it comes with advanced optical tracking and a dedicated cursor speed switch.

Logitech says that results in four times less hand movement, which means you can use the mouse for longer than a different model without your arm and hand feeling tired. It also features Logitech Flow, which lets you use the mouse between multiple computers, customize buttons, and define functions inside applications. You can also adjust the cursor speed with their included software.

The one downside to the Logitech MX Vertical Mouse is that it’s pretty pricey. It’s much more expensive than other brands I tried.

Anker 2.4G Wireless Vertical Ergonomic Mouse – Best for Right-Handed Users

Key Specifications Adjustable up to 1600 DPI

6 buttons

Connect with wireless USB

This mouse has a lot going for it. It’s offered at a very fair price point, has adjustable DPI up to 1600, and the optical tracking it features means that it can work on various surfaces. Even if you’re on the go and not using a standard mousepad, you can still make use of the Anker Wireless Vertical Ergonomic Mouse.

It has quite a few buttons, too. For example, it has previous and next buttons to help you quickly navigate web pages or other documents without having to move and click. It’s powered by two AAA batteries and will help preserve their life by turning off its power after sitting idle for eight minutes. You have to press one of the buttons to get it going again.

Left-handed people should skip this one. It is only designed to be used with a right-handed grip.

Evoluent VM4R VerticalMouse 4 – Best Wired

Key Specifications Adjustable up to 2600 DPI

6 buttons

Wired

The Evoluent VM4R Vertical Mouse 4 comes from a company making vertical mice for decades, which shows in their thoughtful design. A contoured thumb rest gives you a place to comfortably set your thumb, a wide lip at the bottom keeps your fingers from touching the desk, and there are pointer speed lights and buttons to help give you visual feedback.

It has a lot of customizability, and it’s wired, meaning that not only can you use it to make your system more user-friendly, but you never have to charge it. It has buttons that you can map with software to use with your most frequent tasks. It has hyper scrolling for when you’re in a rush. You can even set it to change the screen brightness while you’re working.

There are two significant drawbacks to this mouse: some users have had trouble getting the adjustable buttons to work with newer versions of Mac. Others have noticed that the finish starts to wear off while the mouse is still functional, which means you might have to replace it sooner than you would otherwise.

DELUX Wireless Ergonomic Mouse – Best for FPS Gaming

Key Specifications Adjustable up to 4000 DPI

6 buttons

Connects with USB wireless, Bluetooth 1, and Bluetooth 2 to support different devices

The DeLux Wireless Ergonomic Mouse is great for gaming because it offers a high DPI and multiple device support. You can use it to game on different devices without removing it from others, which makes it much more convenient. You can also adjust the DPI to make sure you’re hitting the right spots on your games.

It also has a nice frosted texture coating, making it better to hold during intense gaming sessions. According to DELUX, it helps protect against sweat and dust with this coating, too. There’s also a removable palm rest that you might want to use if you’re doing something less demanding and then take off when it’s time to get in the game.

Some users have reported having difficulty getting used to the button placement. That might be a problem if you intend to jump right into activities where every click matters.

LEKVEY Vertical Wireless Mouse – Best Basic Mouse

Key Specifications Adjustable up to 1600 DPI

6 buttons

Connects with USB

If you’re looking for a basic mouse to use at the computer, consider the LEKVEY Vertical Wireless Mouse. It’s a basic wireless mouse that is well put together and gets the job done. Users praised the quality of the mouse, especially for such a low price. It also works for people with hands that are small or medium.

There’s a charging indicator on the side of the mouse that is red when it’s charging and green when the battery is full. It makes it easy to tell when you can unplug the mouse and get on with your work. The quality build and smooth handling make it a very easy mouse to use when you need to get almost anything done.

THe LEKVEY Vertical Wireless Mouse doesn’t support Mac operating systems. It isn’t a good choice for someone with a Mac setup.

Jelly Comb Rechargeable Wireless Ergonomic Mouse – Best for Small Hands

Key Specifications Adjustable up to 1600 DPI

6 buttons

Connects with USB or charging cable

The Jelly Comb Rechargeable Wireless Ergonomic Mouse is extremely quiet. It’s designed so that those around you can’t hear the clicks. This means it’s perfect for office environments or other places where you’re using your mouse around other people. Remember, it’s designed for right-handed people.

This vertical mouse is significantly smaller than others on the list, so it’s perfect for people with small hands. Users found that it was easier to hold where others were more uncomfortable and had buttons farther away. If you’re looking for something with a smaller footprint, consider this mouse.

One downside about the Jelly Comb Rechargeable Wireless Ergonomic Mouse is that some users found it too lightweight. They didn’t like how it felt in their hand. However, it is naturally lighter since it is smaller — though they could have included weights.

DELUX Seeker Wireless Ergonomic Vertical Mouse – Best for Information Junkies

Key Specifications Adjustable up to 7200 DPI

6 buttons

Connects with charging cable, USB, or two Bluetooth channels

The DELUX Seeker Wireless Ergonomic Vertical Mouse has a neat little design that helps keep the mouse cool. A honeycombed exterior lets soft lights shine through the black mouse while also helping airflow move around your hand. The colors are adjustable. There’s a removable magnetic handrest that attaches to it too.

The DELUX Seeker has an excellent scroll wheel that works both horizontally and vertically. If you’re looking for a mouse that you can use to scroll through many articles, this is the right one for you. It also has customizable button controls that you can set up on your computer to make the buttons even useful.

But what sets the mouse apart is a neat tiny OLED screen. It tells you information about the mouse, like what the current DPI is. All you have to do is look down if you can’t remember what settings you put into place last.

One issue with the DELUX Seeker is that it’s a pretty big mouse. Those with smaller hands or short fingers might not find it comfortable.

Kensington Pro Fit – Best Vertical Mouse with a Trackball

Key Specifications Adjustable up to 1600 DPI

9 buttons

Connect with USB and two Bluetooth channels

The Kensington Pro Fit is a little powerhouse of a mouse. It has nine buttons — more than any other mouse on this list — and an adjustable DPI.

While it doesn’t have quite as many buttons as some regular mice, that’s still a lot of customization. You can program each of the nine buttons to do what you choose. It also has a trackball, which all of the other models lack. If you prefer the functionality of a trackball, consider the Kensington.

Users report that the mouse handles smoothly. The left and right buttons click a bit, but the rest are silent. It glides over standard mousepads, and there is no issue with the movement of the scroll wheel.

This mouse only uses lithium double-A batteries, not alkaline or rechargeable. Also, some people have found that the build quality is lacking a bit and complain about parts breaking down early. That is something to consider before purchase.

Vertical Mouse vs. Regular Mouse

A vertical mouse is best for someone looking to reduce the chances of carpal tunnel syndrome or a person who is very interested in an ergonomic desk setup.

A regular mouse is best for someone who needs special features in a mouse — especially designers or gamers — because many vertical mice don’t offer the wide range of options available in regular mice. They’re also suitable for people who don’t have the desire or time to learn to use a vertical mouse.

A trackball mouse is a mouse with a ball built into the device that you can use to scroll rather than move the mouse itself over the mousepad. It’s suitable for people with specific types of work that call for that or those who have issues moving a mouse with their hand.

Trackpads are what you get on most laptops — rectangles that you can touch to move the cursor on the screen, swipe, or interact with certain elements. They’re suitable for users looking for minimalist designs or those who don’t use many custom commands.

Benifits and Side Effects of Vertical Mouse

Though vertical mice have a lot to offer for many users, they aren’t ideal for everyone. Knowing the pros and cons can help you make an informed buying decision when purchasing a new mouse.

Medical Benefits

Pressure is removed from the median nerve when using a vertical mouse because you don’t have to rotate your wrist to hold it. Relieving this pressure can help with a variety of ailments, including carpal tunnel syndrome.

The entire position of a person using a vertical mouse is more ideal for normal posture. Your fingers are in a relaxed and supported place. There is less pressure on your wrist. The shoulder and forearm are also less rotated, which should feel more natural for most users.

You may experience less fatigue as you use the mouse, which means you can use it for longer without a break — or that you’ll simply feel better after a long session at the computer.

Mouse Sensitivity

One of the drawbacks of vertical mice is that the category doesn’t offer the same number of features as standard mice. Because of this, it’s challenging to find a vertical mouse that provides the same high levels of sensitivity as normal mice.

However, you can find ones that will work for most applications — you just won’t have the same range of options.

Usage

While your wrist is crucial in moving a traditional mouse, a vertical mouse is moved with your forearm. This can help prevent issues for people who have damage to their wrists. It also keeps your arm off the desk, which is great if that’s an uncomfortable position for you.

Movement

While a regular mouse is operated from the wrist, the best way to use a vertical mouse is to pivot from your elbow, if possible. Though some people find it more tiring and challenging, it helps further decrease the pressure on your wrist.

However, you can also use it more like a standard mouse with wrist movement, which will reduce some of the effectiveness of its ergonomics.

Effectiveness

For those used to traditional mice, a vertical mouse will not be as effective right away. It might take some time before it works as well as your usual setup.

It’s also possible that the movement won’t feel as natural or adjustable to you even with practice. In that case, you might notice a slight loss of effectiveness in your mouse usage.

Comfort

Comfort is essentially a matter of personal preference. Depending on the user, it can fall on the side of either pro or con for vertical mice. The best thing to do is try out a vertical mouse for a few weeks and use it until the movement feels natural. Once it does, you’re in an excellent position to judge whether this particular setup is more comfortable for you than using a standard mouse.

To quickly assess how using a vertical mouse might feel, put your hand in the position where you generally use a mouse. Notice the tension in your forearm and shoulder. You might also take note of the strain near your wrist.

Now place your hand in the handshake position. The way your shoulder, forearm, and wrist feel in this way should be more relaxed. There won’t be as much pressure. This position is a good approximation of what using a vertical mouse is like.

How to Use a Vertical Mouse

Using a vertical mouse is a great deal like using a regular mouse. Most are wireless, so you need to connect it to your computer with the included software and hardware before using it with your system.

Place your hand on the mouse in the handshake position. If you’re right-handed, your thumb should be on the left side of the mouse while your other fingers rest on the right side. Use your second or third finger to manipulate the scroll wheel, depending on its positioning. Attempt to click the buttons on the left side of the mouse with your thumb. Since vertical mice come in different sizes, you might find this is more difficult for you on some models than on others. Pivot your elbow to move the mouse back and forth across the mouse pad.

If your elbow gets tired, you can switch to your wrist. As you work to use your elbow more, you’ll notice that you’re able to keep at it for longer.