5 Best Volume Booster Apps for Android

Most budget and mid-range Android phones come with a single speaker. Due to that, the speaker’s volume will be lower than the phone with a stereo speaker, making it difficult to listen to music without connecting to an actual speaker or headphones.

If you have such a problem, then don’t worry. Volume booster apps can help increase the volume of your phone speaker by an extra 70-80%. You can also use such volume booster apps to increase headphones’ volume.

In this article, I’ve compiled the five best volume booster apps that will work above Android (version) 4.0/KitKat.

Things to Remember Before Downloading Such Apps

You will find thousands of free volume booster apps in the Google Play store. You may download it immediately without a second thought. So, before downloading such free apps, ensure you understand a few key things.

Do not use such apps for a long time, it may harm your ears.

Free volume booster apps may contain ads.

Some free apps may contain viruses that can harm your phone.

Read their terms and conditions.

Read the review before downloading.

They can steal your information.

Best Volume Booster Apps

Volume booster apps help to extend the loudness of the phone’s internal speaker. Android users can find tons of volume-boosting apps in Google’s Play Store.

However, most apps fail to deliver on their promises of enhancing audio volume and providing clear sound. Moreover, many apps are packed with ads that can create a bad user experience, leading users to stop believing in such apps.

With that in mind, if you want to utilize your phone speakers fully, here are the five best android volume booster apps you can consider.

VLC for Android

The VLC media player is popular on the desktop because VLC is more than a media player. It can do a lot better compared to other media players. The VLC team has also launched a mobile version that supports Android and IOS. This is one of the best apps you can find on Android, with 100m+ downloads.

It is not only free but has great features that can help to play music or movies. One of the striking features of this app is that you can boost the volume up to 200%. So, this can be a good choice for a phone with a low volume speaker. VLC for Android does not contain ads, and the source code is free.

Pros: In-built equalizer to control the volume.

Feature-rich application.

Works on all platforms.

Excellent file format. Cons: You need to open their respective folders to play.

Less customizable UI.

Volume Booster GOODEV

This volume booster app takes up a tiny space on your phone and is free to use. The main motive of this app is to boost the speaker or headphone sound volume.

It has a minimalist design that can adjust the volume right on your phone’s home screen. This app also displays a warning notice to high volumes that may harm your ears and phone hardware.

There’s an interesting feature called Non-uniform Boost, which helps to control low and high frequencies to improve the music clarity and reduce the chance of damaging your phone hardware.

Pros: Easy to use.

Boost the speaker.

Less buggy. Cons: Displays ads.

This app can drain the battery faster.

Precise Volume (+EQ/Booster)

Precise volume is also one of the featured rich apps in this list. They won’t just control your volume but also make the user’s life effortless by automatically setting the volume when you need it.

It has also added a new feature consisting of a 5-band equalizer with a bass booster, sound amplifier, and equalizer presets.

You can set a volume for other devices that connect with your Bluetooth. This app is free to use, but you can also get the pro version which has more features that can be useful.

Pros: This app offers different volume-boosting features.

Smooth connection in other Bluetooth devices. Cons: You can find bugs here and there.

The free version contains lots of ads.

Easy volume Booster

This app claims to be different from other apps in one major thing. When a user opens this app and taps on the speakers (icon), this booster uses the built-in Android equalizer to amplify the sound to optimize. This is possible due to the use of frequency channels by using a special algorithm resulting in stronger and clearer sound.

It will increase your phone volume by 30-50%. The developers have claimed that playing loud music won’t harm your phone hardware.

Pros: It can produce clear, loud music.

Easy to use. Cons: Not updated from the last four years.

It contains ads.

Super Loud Volume Booster

Super Loud Volume Booster is a music equalizer and bass booster that is free to download for android phones and tablets. It will improve music quality, amplify the bass, and be useful for movies, audiobooks, and music.

Anyone can get used to it because of its easy-to-use UI. This is designed for (melomaniac)- music lovers and users who want clear and loud music.

Pros: It supports videos, music, audiobooks, etc.

It comes with an easy-to-use UI. Cons: You may damage a phone speaker if used for a long time.

It may crash on low-specs android phones.

FAQs

Are There Any Volume Booster Apps for the iPhone?

You can find many useful booster apps for the iPhone in the App store. Some popular iOS volume booster apps are AmpMe, Louder volume booster, max volume booster, etc.

Does the Volume Booster App Consume More Battery?

If the app is not optimized with the hardware and software, it consumes more battery and can also take more RAM to run it.

How to Get More Features on Volume Booster Apps for Free?

You cannot get more features for free. You need to pay extra to get access to all the features. Although, you can get premium features by downloading the APK files, which is not recommended due to security concerns.

Does the Volume Booster App Support Other Bluetooth Speakers?

Some volume booster apps support Bluetooth speakers. But, make sure you are using that in an appropriate environment. As the external speaker is already loud, connecting with a volume booster app will make it louder, which may harm and disturb other people.