23 Best VR Multiplayer Games in 2022

The world of gaming reached new heights when VR games were introduced. Indeed, this newfound way of experiencing games by being a part of the (virtual) environment made gaming more fun than ever.

And what has topped the VR experience? Multiplayer features on those VR games. Yes, there are games that not only let you be in the virtual world but also let your friends tag along.

Rec Room

Release date:1 June 2016

Developer: Rec Room

Platform: Windows, iOS, Android, Quest, Rift, Vive, Xbox, PS, Windows Mixed Reality

Cross-platform: Yes

Rec Room is a massively multiplayer game that has tons of mini-games that you and your friends can enjoy together. It is one of the games where you can simply hang around, chat with other people, make new friends, and many more.

Furthermore, the game also lets you create your games and in-game stuff. You can also create your avatars and make them as unique as possible. The versatility Rec Room provides makes this social game interesting to play.

Grab your headsets and join the club.

VRChat

Release date: 1 Feb 2017

Developer: VRChat Inc.

Platform: Windows, Oculus Rift, Vive, Windows Mixed Reality

Cross-platform: Yes

VRChat is one of the best social VR games out there. There are tons of players playing this game in different in-game worlds that you can join as well. Furthermore, you can also invite your friends to the same world as you are or create a private world for them.

Speaking of worlds, there are many worlds of different genres. Whether you want to experience horror or find a place to chill with your friends, VRChat has all of it just a search away,

Furthermore, you can choose how you look from the myriad free avatars or create one yourself and show it off to everyone. The game also flaunts Full body motion tracking, eye tracking, 3D audio, and more.

AltspaceVR

Release date: 1 April 2016

Developer: AltspaceVR Inc.

Platform: Windows, Rift, Quest, Vive, Microsoft Mixed Reality, macOS (Beta)

Cross-platform: Yes

AltspaceVR focuses on social meets and gathering more than any other VR games available. The game lets you connect with people no matter where they live in the world. Furthermore, you can have events, open mics, etc., that used to only happen in the real environment.

The game has an immersive environment where you can chill with your friends or have some fun. The spatial sound adds to the environment, making it even closer to reality.

Helios

Release date: 16 July 2021

Developer: SubLight Games

Platform: HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Windows (Steam)

Cross-platform: Yes

Another fun social VR game has joined the chat (list). Helios is a social platform where you can meet tons of other people hanging around and having fun. It is made using Unreal Engine 4, so you can expect beautiful graphics.

Furthermore, the game is also creator-friendly. So if you are a creator, you can create worlds within the game or your avatars as well. Helios provides a lot of fun and, even though it is new, has a good amount of players on it.

Neos VR

Release date: 5 May 2016

Developer: Frooxius, Solirax

Platform: Windows, Oculus, Windows Mixed Reality

Cross-platform: Yes

Neos VR is another social game that focuses on social hangouts and meeting people in VR. The idea of the metaverse is engraved very much in Neos VR.

The game has really good avatar features such as dynamic bones, 11 tracking points, etc. You can also customize your characters in the game.

There are so many things you can do in Neos VR. You can have a meeting, send messages to your friends, even has a virtual camera that you can use. The game offers a first-person as well as a third-person view. One unique feature this game has is that you can switch between your VR headset and the computer in an instant.

Get in Neos VR and experience the metaverse like no other.

Phasmophobia

Release date: 18 September 2020

Developer: : Kinetic Games

Platform: Windows (Steam), HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Windows Mixed Reality

Cross-platform: Yes

Phasmophobia is one of the best VR horror games out there. The game is a psychological horror that puts you in the shoes of paranormal investigators. You will have different equipment that will help you along your path.

The game has a co-op feature for up to 4 players. The game has made excellent use of sound design as the scares are terrifying. Also, the sounds we make when walking or talking to our friends on the walkie-talkie is heard by the entities haunting the area you are in.

Phasmophobia also lets you cross-platform with your VR friends and non-VR friends equally. However, the maximum fun terrors you can get from this game are when you use a VR headset.

Propagation VR

Release date: 5 February 2021

Developer: WannadevStudio

Platform: Steam, Vive, Oculus, Windows Mixed Reality

Cross-platform: Yes

If you are looking for a real horror experience in VR, then Propagation VR might be the game for you.

The game puts you in a subway where you will have to fight zombies with the limited ammo and two guns that you have. There are 4 difficulty levels to the game, so you can find one that suits your level best.

The game is only 30 minutes long, but the terrors you can experience in those 30 minutes are myriad. The free version of the game only allows you to play single-player. So make sure you get the DLC to be able to play with your friends.

SURV1V3

Release date: 20 June 2021

Developer: Candymakers

Platform: Steam, Vive, Oculus, Windows Mixed Reality, PS (coming soon)

Cross-platform: Yes

If you are more of a story-driven gamer, then SURV1V3 should be the game for you. The game has more than 18 hours of gameplay with a stunning storyline. The game is also set on a huge open-world map where everything is explorable.

And what’s more? You can co-op with up to 4 players for the campaign. You will have to collect resources, craft, and defend as you journey to find what you need to survive the apocalypse.

The game is very immersive and realistic. From changing gun accessories to friendly fire, everything is as close to the real world as possible. Even the HUD is only accessible through the military tablet.

There are even different events happening in the city which you can make use of.

Arizona Sunshine

Release date: 6 December 2016

Developer: Vertigo Games, Jaywalkers Interactive

Platform: Steam, Vive, Oculus, Windows Mixed Reality, PS

Cross-platform: Yes

Arizona Sunshine is another game that features a story mode survival horror set in the zombie apocalypse. The game has immersive mechanics that make you feel like reality. Furthermore, the game also has a free exploration map that adds to the immersive experience.

The game lets you co-op with 3 other players for horde modes. But if you want to co-op in campaign mode, it only lets you play with one other friend. The game is exclusively designed for VR, so you can rest assured that you will have a smooth and terrifying time in Arizona Sunshine.

Reiko’s Fragment

Release date: 28 October 2019

Developer: Pixel Canvas Studios

Platform: Windows, SteamVR

Cross-platform: No

Reiko’s Fragment is an asymmetric VR game where one person uses the headset, and the others use a controller/PC. In this game, the person who is using the VR is exploring a haunted house while the friends use the game’s official website to join in as spirits and scare the player.

It is a fun horror-themed party game where everyone can take turns and get the fright they need. There can be a total of 8 people joining as spirits, so you can rest assured the gameplay and the horror experience will be unique and terrifying each time you play.

Gather your friends and the VR headset. It is time to get inside the haunted house and find your way out before the spirits find you!

Hand Simulator

Release date: 19 July 2017

Developer: HFM Games

Platform: Windows, SteamVR

Cross-platform: Yes

Hand Simulator is one of the funniest games that you can experience in VR. The name says it all. You have a pair of hands that you need to control to do the tasks. The controls are super hard and wonky, though.

There are many mini-games in the game, such as bomb diffuser, grenade scum, etc.

Each mode is funnier and harder than the other.

Furthermore, the game has a multiplayer feature where you can play against your friends. Standoff against each other and see who comes up victorious.

The game is VR-supported so that you can have a seated experience and laugh till your stomach hurts.

Keep Talking, and Nobody Explodes

Release date: 28 October 2015

Developer: Steel Crate Games

Platform: Steam, Oculus Quest/Rift, PlayStation VR, Vive, Mobile VR, Xbox

Cross-platform: Yes

Keep Talking, and Nobody Explodes is a fast-paced puzzle-solving game that takes a very good level of communication among your friends.

In the game, one person is in front of the bomb and in a room. The other person has detailed instructions on how to diffuse the said bomb. But the catch is you are not together. So one person will have to talk to the other through diffusion.

You can play this with multiple people either by staying in the same room or online. You can take turns diffusing the bomb and delivering instructions.

The VR for this game is calibrated, so you do not have to worry about wonky controls. However, if you are clumsy, then that’s a different story.

Just remember, someone has to keep talking, so nobody explodes!

Clash of Chefs VR

Release date: 16 September 2021

Developer: Flat Hill Games

Platform: Steam, Oculus Quest/Rift

Cross-platform: Yes

Clash of Chefs VR is one of the funniest games out there. A simulator game where you find yourself doing a lot of cooking. Bring out the chef in you compete with your friends to find out who cooks the best.

There are many levels where you can hone your skills. Whether you are working in an Italian restaurant or grinding in a Japanese restaurant, the game is sure to give you a lot of chuckles.

And when you are playing multiplayer, there are a lot of things you can do, such as if you are annoyed, you can actually throw food and plates on them. Strive to be the VR’s top chef.

Late For Work

Release date: July 2017

Developer: Salmi Games

Platform: Steam, Oculus Quest/Rift

Cross-platform: No

Are you the only one in your group that has a VR headset? Or is there only one headset in your friend group? Well, do not worry because Late For Work easily solves this issue and also lets everyone join in on the fun.

Late For Work is a local multiplayer party game that everyone can enjoy together. One plays a giant gorilla, and the rest use different methods to stop the giant monster.

The game has a very unique mechanism. The person who plays as the gorilla uses the VR, where the rest can use controllers to stop the beast. Take turns and come out as the most devastating.

The game also has different modes such as last man standing, deathmatch, hide and seek, etc. Choose from the different game modes to get the party going!

Cook-Out

Release date: 21 April 2021

Developer: Resolution Games

Platform: Steam, Oculus Quest, Oculus Rift S

Cross-platform: Yes

Cook-out is another cooking game that features hectic gameplay in a story mode. You can choose from different skins to look wonderfully cartoony. The game also has a co-op for up to 4 players that seek some fast-past cooking fun.

In the co-op mode, players will take different responsibilities and try to serve as many orders as they can and complete the levels. It is one of those games where having friends make it 10 times more enjoyable.

So grab your friends and get ready to serve a bowl of laughter to each other.

Pavlov VR

Release date:28 February 2017

Developer: Vankrupt Games

Platform: Steam, Oculus

Cross-platform: No

Pavlov is one of the best fps games on steam. It has such very smooth gameplay and realistic graphics. The game is in VR and which makes the game is even more fun than ever.

The game has many modes that you can enjoy, such as deathmatch, king of the hills, etc. The game also has tanks that you can operate with your crew realistically in VR.

Along with all the features, the game throws in proximity chat to make the VR experience even better. With a lot of maps and players online, Pavlov VR will never be a game that you would put down in the future.

After the Fall

Release date: 9 December 2021

Developer: Vertigo Games

Platform: Steam, Oculus, PlayStation VR, Vive

Cross-platform: Yes

After the Fall is an intense fps survival game that supports co-op up to 4 players, the game is set in a post-apocalyptic world filled with zombies. Your job is to go through the hordes of zombies and follow the story along.

The game, which is set to release on 9 December 2021, will include PvP mode as well. The game will deliver a very realistic VR experience with a variety of weapons and combat styles.

STAR WARS: Squadrons

Release date: 1 October 2020

Developer: MOTIVE

Platform: Steam, Oculus, PlayStation VR, Vive

Cross-platform: Yes

If you are a Star Wars fan, then you must have imagined flying in one of the starfighters and fighting your way out. Star Wars: Squadrons is here to make the dream come true in VR.

The game is story-driven and is set after the “Return of the Jedi.” The game has beautiful graphics and smooth gameplay that will quench anybody’s VR thirst.

Furthermore, you can also have your friends join in and be a part of your squadron. Take over the skies and the stars with your friends and be the ultimate starfighter.

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond

Release date: 11 December 2020

Developer: Respawn Entertainment

Platform: Steam, Oculus

Cross-platform: No

The first-person shooter game, Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond, is a fast-paced game that is set in the time of World War II. The game has a beautifully written storyline that makes the game very engaging.

Furthermore, the game also has a multiplayer option where you can fight against other real players in different game modes. The game’s maps and areas are set in historical landmarks that make the VR experience even more immersive.

With Medal of Honor, you can now experience the front lines of the tragic moment in history, fully immersed in VR, with your friends.

Elite Dangerous

Release date: 2 April 2015

Developer: Frontier Developments

Platform: SteamVR, Windows

Cross-platform: Yes

Elite Dangerous is a game perfect for the space lovers out there. The game gives you an open world to explore, earn skills, and gain knowledge. You will have a ship for you at the beginning of the game, and you progress the game as you upgrade your vehicle.

The game is massively multiplayer as well, so not just your friends but the whole community will be joining you. You can fight them or team up with them; the freedom is what makes the game exciting.

Furthermore, the game’s exploration and mesmerizing graphics make Elite Dangerous a very immersive VR experience. You can hunt, craft, mine, explore, and so much more in the fps style MMO game, in full VR.

FAQs

How Do You Join/Invite a Friend in VR?

The process is very simple. You will have to sign in to the account your game is in (steam, oculus, etc.) When you launch the game, and if your friend is also online in the same game, you can invite them, or vice-versa.

Can VR Games Make You Sick?

The short answer is yes. VR motion sickness is a real thing. Since your body will be in a resting state (whether standing or sitting), your senses that are involved in the game tells your brain that you are moving. This difference in sensory disorients your brain and causes motion sickness.

Taking short breaks in between should be able to help you control your sickness.

Can You Play VR Games Without a VR Headset?

There are some games that support desktop gameplay as well. However, you might miss out on some features. For instance, VRChat is a game that has both desktop and VR headset players. But you can find the difference in the game as the desktop players will not be able to move their hands/body as freely as the VR headset users.

There are other games that are VR exclusive. Therefore, you will not be able to play those games on your desktop.