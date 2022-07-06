13 Best VR Shooting Games in 2022

VR games allow you to enter a world full of imagination and offer an immersive experience. When you put on the VR set, it transports you into the world of the game. Among the plethora of VR games, VR shooting games are the most fun and entertaining.

You just need to wear your VR, set your controller right, and kill some enemies with different weapons and melee available in the game. Furthermore, the control feels more responsive and the game graphics are more appealing.

In this article, I have handpicked the best VR shooting games. I hope you like them and play them.

Best VR Shooting Games

In the past, shooting games in VR have not been that good. But slowly and steadily, the good games are coming. The game feels more smooth and more fun nowadays. Nowadays, there are very good games to play.

Sniper Elite VR

Developer: Just Add Water

Just Add Water Publisher: Rebellion Developments

Rebellion Developments Release Date: July 2021

July 2021 Platform: Oculus Quest, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4

This is clearly one of the most exciting and immersive shooting games. I was totally engrossed in the game from the start. But there are a few things that do not make this game ten on ten games. The things like menu and mission boards are not so good in this game. Despite these problems, this game shines in combat and sheath.

The game is set against the backdrop of Spiner Elite 4. You play as an Italian soldier who would do everything in his power to pierce a hole in the Nazi’s body. The game is set in the southern part of Italy, and the mission is very plain and simple; you must kill every enemy in the game and rescue various people in the game.

This game features an array of weapons from World War 2. You can use various weapons in the game as you move on with the mission. The VR elements in the game are very good and engrossing. But the game shines on when you have to use various strategies. Sometimes you need to crouch, sheath, and sneak into various places.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Developer: Skydance Interactive

Skydance Interactive Publisher: Skydance Interactive

Skydance Interactive Release Date: January 2020

January 2020 Platform: Oculus Rift, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation VR, Oculus Quest

Anything from the walking dead franchise is welcomed. I was too thrilled and excited about this game. I mean, who won’t want to bash some zombies, kill Walker ruthlessly and explore the open world of walking dead on VR. This game lived up to my expectation and offered me one of the most thrilling game times in my Oculus set.

Set in the post-apocalyptic city of New Orleans, You play as a mysterious tourist who is either immune to the virus or has any power that can repel the virus. You can customize the character as you like and go on the mysterious journey full of undead roaming around the world. Without spoiling anything, the plot of the game sets into motion when the character meets his old friend named Henri.

The world is full of chaos and destruction. The world of the walking dead is hauntingly beautiful. I can assure certain jumpscares also. The horror element is very gruesome and sometimes terrifying.

Half-Life: Alyx

Developer: Valve

Valve Publisher: Valve

Valve Release Date: March 2020

March 2020 Platform: Windows Linux

The adrenaline rushing and the enthralling entertainment this game offers are unmatched. I was amazed by the graphics, the world-building, and the VR elements in the game. This game is so optimized for VR as it does not give any nausea and headaches even after an hour of gaming.

In this game, you play as Alyx, who is trying to steal the combined reactor from the Alien base. The world is full of aliens, and the aliens have controlled various parts of the world. Now, you must play as Alyx and bash some aliens, solve some intricate puzzles, and roam around the cities. The character wears a special type of gloves that lets her pick up various objects in the game.

The combat is the backbone of the game, but I enjoy the puzzle-solving elements in the game. I was invested in the game through the puzzle-solving scenarios in the game. The gameplay of this game is so vivid and full of surprises for any VR gamer. You can hack into alien interfaces and combat the ruthless aliens.

Superhot

Developer: Superhot Team

Superhot Team Publisher: Superhot Team

Superhot Team Release Date: February 2016

February 2016 Platform: Linux, Microsoft Windows, OS X, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Oculus Quest, Stadia, Nintendo Switch

This game looks minimalist in art and design but offers you one of the most exciting gaming experiences. My experience in this game was too good and sometimes frustrating because I was not able to get used to the game mechanics.

Superhot is a very innovative game that blends so many aspects in the game. In this game, time is your enemy and your friend. The time just stops if you stop, but as you move, the time moves on with you. This element really immerses you in the world of Superhot. You need to solve the puzzles, kill the enemies, snatch the weapons from them and move along with the mission.

The game has no health bar, so if you take one hit, you’re dead. You must restart your game from the initial checkpoint of the mission. So, this game feels frustrating sometimes, but you don’t want to leave this game that easy also.

Resident Evil 4 VR

Developer: Capcom Production Studio

Capcom Production Studio Publisher: Capcom

Capcom Release Date: January 2005

January 2005 Platform: GameCube

I loved Resident Evil 4. So, I was too excited when I heard the announcement of it getting a VR release. After the first hour of the game, I thought I was playing a completely new game and too engrossed in the amazing game.

You play as government agent Leon S. Kennedy who is tasked to retrieve the daughter of the president. The protagonist is ruthless and does not care about anything but the mission that is assigned to him. The agent must travel to the rural area of Spain where the president’s daughter is taken hostage. You must now fight the infected villagers, kill various monsters and rescue the daughter of the president.

The horror element in the game is terrifying and sometimes scary. The game is fast-paced, so you must be wary of the environment. There are various weapons and melee you can use to kill the enemies.

LARCENAUTS

Developer: Impulse Gear, Inc.

Impulse Gear, Inc. Publisher: Impulse Gear, Inc.

Impulse Gear, Inc. Release Date: Jun, 2021

Jun, 2021 Platform: Microsoft Windows

This game is a sheer thrill. When I first played this game, I was not sure about it, but as I moved on with the game, this game was entertaining. The game is very fast and action-heavy. The game mechanics are really good, and the graphics of the game is very good.

LARCENAUTS is a cross-platform multiplayer 6vs6 shooter. You must choose the best agent that really compliments your gameplay and suits your playing style. Now, you must team up with five other players and go into battles with enemies and come victorious. The team needs to be balanced, so you must make the team with the best heroes in the game. There are three modes in the game. All three modes are fun to play and offer you an amazing time.

The game is very fun. The game feels smooth on VR. The graphics in the game is gorgeous and enthralling. The control in the game feels smooth.

Farpoint

Developer: Impulse Gear

Impulse Gear Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony Interactive Entertainment Release Date: May 2017

May 2017 Platform: PlayStation 4

Farpoint is an amazing game with a lot of immersive gameplay to offer. This game never felt lagged. The game is very smooth and offers you some exciting gaming time. Farpoint also sharply minimizes the motion sickness and nausea for some players.

The main protagonist of the game is helpless on a deserted planet. Due to the unfortunate circumstances, she is now left alone with the wreaked airships. Now, the player must travel to various places to find the survivors and another human being. But this world is full of aliens and monster that comes right at you.

There are various modes in the game, but the story mode of this game is amazing. You don’t need to turn around and investigate various places in the game as the monsters or aliens will come in front of you and attack you.

The graphics in this game is very good and immersive. The game feels old at the beginning, but as you move on with the game, that thought leaves you. The aliens and monsters look menacing and sometimes give you a scare.

Contractors VR

Developer: Caveman Studio

Caveman Studio Publisher: Caveman Studio

Caveman Studio Release Date: Dec 2018

Dec 2018 Platform:

I play this game almost every day. Initially, this game was full of buzz, but with various updates and patches, this game really shines and offers you one of the most exciting VR gaming experiences.

This is a competitive multiplayer team-based shooter game. There is no story mode or single-player journey in this game. But the game features offline missions, and you can roam around the maps to find the lineups and shooting angles.

In competitive multiplayer mode, you can choose the number of players in the game, the map, and go on to play death matches. Along with the deathmatch mode, there are a plethora of online gaming modes that you can play at any time you like.

The game is very fast-paced and feels amazing in the VR set. The constant action feels amazing and engrossing. There is a little learning curve in the game as there are various weapons and explosives in the game.

Population: One

Developer: Big Box VR, Inc.

Big Box VR, Inc. Publisher: Big Box VR, Inc.

Big Box VR, Inc. Release Date: October 2020

October 2020 Platform: Oculus Quest 2, Steam

I was physically exhausted after one hour of gameplay. There are a lot of things to do in this game. The initial training and guidelines will give you all the essential things to move on with the game. Still, I felt I was not ready for the game. But slowly and steadily, I was able to play the game smoothly.

Population: One is a battle royale game in which you land on specific maps. You can play with teammates, or you can go solo to win the game. The basics of the game are that you are dropped on the map with nothing.

Now, you need to collect various loot, guns, and health and go on to the battle and be the only survivor in the game to win the game. There are various guns and explosives in the game. You need to find the best one and go into combat.

The community of this game is really good; there are friendly players who will play with you. The game mechanics are good and exciting. But you may feel the pain after the extensive gaming.

Sweet Surrender

Developer: Salmi Games

Salmi Games Publisher: Salmi Games

Salmi Games Release Date: Sep, 2021

Sep, 2021 Platform: Oculus Quest, SteamVR

This game is sweet. Sweet surrender does not bring anything different to the table. It just takes the roguelike genre and just makes it better for VR and offers one of the most exciting gaming experiences. I had a fun time playing this game.

The game is incredible. The graphics in this game is very clean and enticing. The game feels smooth in the VR set. However, the action in this game is very fast-paced. The game mechanics of this game is very good. And it’s exciting to kill the enemy robot using various weapons available in the game. You can upgrade your weapons as you move along with the game.

Pistol Whip

Developer: Cloudhead Games

Cloudhead Games Publisher: Cloudhead Games ltd.

Cloudhead Games ltd. Release Date: November 2019

November 2019 Platform: Oculus Quest, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4

The inspiration from the Hollywood movie in this game is very imminent from the opening credit of the game. I was engrossed in the game since the first fighting combat. The action in this game is very good and very responsive.

There are various scenarios in the game. From robot uprising to a bank heist, you can choose various places you want to play. I really need to talk about the music in this game. The music of the game is very amazing and enhances the VR experience. Moreover, this game is stylish; the combat sequences feel cinematic.

This is an amazing game in VR. The control of this game is very responsive. You need to dodge the bullet and hit the enemies with various weapons.

BONEWORKS

Developer: Stress Level Zero

Stress Level Zero Publisher: Stress Level Zero

Stress Level Zero Release Date: December 2019

December 2019 Platform: Windows

This is an exciting VR game to get into. The graphics of the game is very interesting and immersive. The physics-based action and puzzles are very impressive. Boneworks perfectly blends the action and adventure with various puzzle-solving elements.

In this game, you can use any object as a weapon in the game. But this is a physics-based game, so you must be wary of the size and the weight of the object. The small object can be carried by one hand, but heavy objects need more effort. You can use your creativity and be spontaneous in the game.

You need to try this amazing VR game as this game has much to offer. The graphics in the game is very alluring. The VR element is almost perfect.

Arizona Sunshine

Developer: Vertigo Games, Jaywalkers Interactive

Vertigo Games, Jaywalkers Interactive Publisher: Vertigo Games

Vertigo Games Release Date: December 2016

December 2016 Platform: Windows, PlayStation 4, Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest, Windows Mixed Reality, HTC Vive, Valve Index

Arizona Sunshine is a fun game to play on your VR set. The world of Arizona sunshine is very dark and gloomy. The post-apocalyptic premise of the game really enhances the gaming experience in your VR set, as the graphics of this game are amazing.

This game is set in a post-apocalyptic city that is crowded with herds of zombies. They are lurking around the city. Now, you are supposed to save survivors in this dangerous place. With the limited weapons and ammunition, you must venture on various journeys to find the survivor and rescue them.