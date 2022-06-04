Best Warhammer Games Until Today

The Warhammer games have entertained us with table games, books, and videogame. Moreover, with the ever-changing times, Warhammer has not failed to adapt with time and delivered us one of the best gaming experiences possible.

Since the first edition, the story of the Warhammer has been in constant motion. Initially, the stories were set up in a dystopian world where humans had to fight against aliens and other characters. Now, there is thousand of world and universe in the Warhammer games.

I understand it may be confusing what games and stories are worth getting into. But don’t worry. I’m here to clear your conundrum and give you the list of the best Warhammer games.

Best Warhammer Games

The world of Warhammer is very vast. With all the character and their endeavor, it is very hard to keep track. Also, various games are best in the Warhammer universe but not associated with the Warhammer’s characters. So, it is difficult to find worthy Warhammer games which guarantee a fun experience.

Space Marine

Humans with robotic suits and fully automatic weapons are ready to recapture a dark and gritty city invaded by millions of Orks. The Ultramarines, led by Captain Titus, have shown a desperate defense of Kronus, a world under siege. With reinforcements, Titus plans to launch a counterattack to clear the Orks from the city.

The game is alien slicing action-packed with a betrayal story, a character’s stylish action mechanics, and of course, the evil and treacherous Orks. You’ll feel the weight of your weapon as you swing your Chainsword in the direction of an Ork. With your Chainsword, you can leap over a foe’s head and slice them in half. You’ll feel like a Space Marine slashing away at Orks in the streets of Kronus.

The Player can use his skill to overcome the challenge at hand. You’ll feel powerful when slicing through alien flesh and causing damage. You’ll feel vulnerable when surrounded by Orks, and you can’t heal. There is a balance between the Player’s power and the game’s mechanics.

Dawn of War II

From Warhammer 40,000 world, Dawn of War II is a roleplaying, strategic war game. You must protect yourself while you are in enemy territory, living in fear of betrayal and assassination, facing an enemy that will stop at nothing to wipe you out.

Make sure you defend yourself, defend your fellow mates with tactics that are uniquely yours, and outwit your enemies with carefully planned strategies. You need to know the abilities of various commanders and their defining attributes that help you win games.

The world-building element has been removed from this game, unlike its predecessor. Therefore, you can strengthen your squad by winning battle after battle, improving your team, and adding the ammunition and ability to win the game.

You want to excel in the game and win when surrounded by Chaos and strategic war. The ego boost you get after winning the game is incredible. It’s also fun to share this thrilling experience with your friends.

Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2

Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 is a visually stunning tabletop roleplaying game where we are supposed to fight it in dystopian space with the menacing starships. Amidst the Chaos of the battle and the cosmic transactions, you have to battle against your enemies.

The game takes place in the far future when humans have been driven from the stars. Humanity’s last hope lies with you and your fleet, and you must take on the greatest ships the enemy has built and use your tactical prowess to fight for survival.

Battlefleet Gothic 2 brings to life the massive battles in space like never before. You can command some of the most fearsome warships in the Imperium and engage in massive fleet-to-fleet battles with your opponents.

Space Hulk

From the Warhammer 40K world comes a turn-based tactical feast in which we have to defect Genestealers and Tyranids in the vast cosmic world. With the perfect storyline and amazing, thrilling actions and battles, this game pumps you up and leaves you wanting more.

The spacecraft is inhabited by the Genestealers, a bioform of the multispecies Tyranid race that is no match for the space marine that are available there. This sets the tone for the game; it ignites the plot of the game.

The pacing of the game is not so great. Sometimes you feel like you are just a passer-by of the game rather than a commander who is helming a mission to the glory. Furthermore, the claustrophobic setting does not justify the action set piece and the gunplay for the game.

If you want to indulge in the tactical turn-based games set in Warhammer, then you must try Space Hulk. The plot and the game mechanics keep you enthralled till the end of the game.

Warhammer 40,000: Regicide

The pairing of completely different strategy games works as a thrilling and full-on strategic game to dive into. Regicide combines the Warhammer 40,000 setting with chess to produce a good game to play.

The game is a chess-like strategy game in which the space marines and other characters from the Warhammer universe are placed in 64 squares of the chess-like board. Each character has unique attributes and power that help us to take certain Units.

You can enjoy this single game player or multiplayer according to the mood. For the single players, the game starts with an interesting narrative that sets up the game’s tone and gives previews of the characters in the game. The single players are like a chess puzzle, there are random positions on the boards, and you have to kill the queen before the enemies kill you.

Necromunda: Hired Gun

Necromunda: Hired Gun is a fast-paced gruesome shooter set in the world of Warhammer. The combat is brutal and satisfying in this game. The RPG elements, the stylish fights, and the over-glorified villains are finely intertwined in the plot.

The crazy weapons, the visually stunning, and the brutal gameplay are satisfying. The close combat with an inhumane character is terrifying and sometimes gives you a harrowing scare. Furthermore, there are a plethora of guns to choose from. From melee weapons to long-range guns, you have hundreds of firearms.

You will have a blast slicing the aliens and inhumane gory creatures that gets in your way. And the story leads to the stronger villains to fight against is amazing to dive into.

Warhammer: Chaosbane

A world of magic and surreal realism, devastated by the war, is the gateway to get into the plot of Chaosbane. Our protagonist has to rise to break the chain of these inhuman activities and bring peace to this world.

The bosses and the plot that intertwines this magical world are set in the world of Chaos. The group of heroes is responsible for defecting Chaos. And I’m pretty sure you will have a hard time picking the best character.

Each character in this game is evenly balanced and enticing to play with. From the Warhammer Fantasy setting: a human soldier of the Empire, a High Elf mage, a Dwarf slayer, a Wood Elf scout, or a Dwarf engineer. You can choose any of them.

This hack-and-slash action RPG is probably one of the best games I played recently. The bosses are difficult to beat in whichever mode you are playing. You must pick up minute details and construct a perfect strategy to beat them.

Warhammer Online: Age of Reckoning

Warhammer Online: Age of Reckoning is a Massively multiplayer online Video game under Warhammer settings. The PVP game style and war waging against the other players in the crust of this game.

The Players versus environment feature is also available in the game but is not that good. The players opt for multiplayer options. I mean, who does not want to slash gory aliens with their friends.

It’s about setting up a team of players and going out into the world to defeat the enemy and their keep. You can get various quests and conquer them with your friends. If you want a good time with your friend, you must try this game.

Blood Bowl 2

A classic sequel to Blood Bowl is a fast-paced, visually appealing Warhammer game. The combination of the Warhammer universe and the Football seems so unlikely, but the game has pulled off an amazing game.

I’m still in awe that the violent, wild, gritting and absurd world of Warhammer is brawling out on the football field. If you understand American Football or watch Football, it will be very easy to understand the game. You have to protect the ball from entering the goal. The 11 team players must coordinate properly to prevent the opposing team from scoring the goal.

There are various game modes to play. According to your mood, you can pick gameplay and have a blast time.

Warhammer Vermintide 2

The satisfying feeling of ripping the head of Ratman, viciously killing them with the melee, or even burning them is too surreal. And that too with your friends. This is the selling point of the game. The whole setting and premise of Warhammer Vermintide 2 are destinated for success.

Like its predecessor, it is a linear story of the four-player players joining together to go on the Ratman’s killing spree. But the game is not that easy to play. As it is a Co-op game, you need coordination and good communication; otherwise, this game feels tiring and frustrating at times.

Furthermore, the world of Vermintide is disturbing and perplexing. The world is full of Chaos and horror, and the war has caused a lot of destruction. Likewise, the game is smooth and satisfying, and you will have the best time Co-oping with your friends.

Mordheim: City of the Damned

Mordheim: City of the Damned is one of the most amazing tabletop game sets in the Warhammer universe. The game sets off When a huge twin-tailed comet has obliterated the ostensible city. It is upon the hand of warbands, the heroic, barbaric human, to find the pieces of that comet.

You can choose the best character for you from the four different warbands to play. Each of the characters has its attributes and power, which defines them. So, you must choose the best and perfect one that suits your playing style. Along the way, there is plenty of action and bosses to fight against.

If you are a regular Warhammer player, it must not be a hassle for you, but if you are first exploring the game, it will seem tough. The gameplay is very fast-paced and action-heavy with a thick plot, so it will be a hell of a fun to get into this amazing fantasy world of monsters and aliens.

Total War: Warhammer 3

An amazing fantasy of the best trilogy set under the Warhammer universe ends with Total War: Warhammer 3. This story-driven game is a gaming feast set in the realm of Chaos and Lands of East. Unlike other games in this series, this game has an emotion and a connection to the character that makes this game interesting.

If you want to conquer the world of Chaos and a world full of aliens, then you need to play this game. The adrenaline-rushing action set piece, the world full of soldiers and politics, the world of magic is waiting to be discovered. So, it’s time you play this game and complete the trilogy.

Warhammer 40k: Inquisitor – Martyr

Warhammer 40k: Inquisitor – Martyr is a Role-playing game in the gory world of Warhammer. We follow the vicious character, an unforgiving deadly assassin named Inquisitor in the dystopian future whose job is to track down and eliminate cultists, heretics, and aliens who oppose the God-Emperor’s rule.

There are three Inquisitors in Warhammer 40k: Inquisitor with their unique attributes and their unique powers. They are well-balanced machinery in the game that works together to complete their missions. Furthermore, the bosses and the enemies are not that hard to beat if you coordinate properly. There are various weapons at our disposal that can be used to defeat the enemies.