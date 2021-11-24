The Best White Motherboards of 2021

When it comes to buying the best white motherboards, the process isn’t really different from buying a black one. Your options are a bit more limited, but other than that, you’ll still have to buy according to the specifications you want. This will depend on what you want to use the PC for and whether you want to overclock any of your components.

There are some fantastic white motherboards on the market right now, whether you’re into gaming or using your PC for work. Let’s take a look.

The Best White AMD and Intel Motherboards In a Nutshell

Best White Motherboards Design Form Factor Price Asus Prime X570-Pro ATX Check Price

NZXT N7 Z490 ATX Check Price

Gigabyte B550 Vision D-P ATX Check Price

Asus ROG STRIX Z590-A Gaming WiFi ATX Check Price

ASRock Z490M-ITX/ac Mini-ITX Check Price

Asus ROG Maximus Z690 Formula ATX Check Price



What to Look for When Buying a White Motherboard

Obviously, we’re choosing a motherboard based on aesthetics here, so when looking for a motherboard, its layout and design will likely be important to you. Just like PC cases and other parts don’t all come in the same shade of white, neither do motherboards.

If you’re really looking to color-match your rig, then you should take a closer look at the board and try to compare it to the rest of your components/PC case. Unfortunately, most manufacturers don’t disclose the exact shade of white they use so you’ll have to guess. Keep in mind that most white motherboards aren’t entirely white. They’re typically still mostly black with some white accents and parts.

Paying for a Niche

Some manufacturers charge more simply on the basis that white motherboards are rarer. There are some extra production costs involved, so it makes sense that they would be more expensive. However, it’s not unheard of for a white motherboard to be more expensive for no reason other than that it’s white and considered a “niche” collector’s item.

For that reason, expensive doesn’t always equal better when it comes to white motherboards. Even if you love the look of the board, focus on its specifications to gauge whether it’s truly worth that price tag.

Getting All the Extras

All of the other important motherboard-related considerations still matter when you’re buying a white motherboard. That includes which CPU you’re using/buying, whether you prefer AMD or Intel, and what upgrades you want in the future. If you’re into gaming or overclocking then you may also want to consider whether the board is powerful enough and meets your other components’ requirements.

Best White Motherboards

Key Specifications Chipset: AMD X570

AMD X570 Number of Memory Slots: 4 x DIMM, DDR4

4 x DIMM, DDR4 Maximum Memory Supported: 128GB

128GB Channel Supported: DUAL

DUAL Wi-Fi / Bluetooth: NA

NA Form Factor: ATX

Even though the majority of this board is black, it has plenty of white details and a sleek look. The design includes RGB detailing on the white parts to highlight them even further, so the white accents should stand out nicely among the other components in your rig.

This is a great board for both gamers and overclockers and offers some upgradeability down the line. The Prime X570-Pro supports 3rd Generation Ryzen CPUs, and offers both a PCIe 4.0 slot as well as dual M.2 slots with up to 128GB of memory. The 12+2 phases and VRM on this board will ensure stability if you overclock it and the heat distribution is robust.

My only gripe with this board is that one of the M.2 drives isn’t covered with heatsinks as well (plus that adds another good opportunity for white detailing). The cooling system on this board tends to be somewhat loud at times too.

I do like that both the x16 slots are reinforced with metal to keep your GPU stable. This white motherboard should be able to handle dual GPUs without a hitch if you’re into that. There’s plenty of connectivity too with multiple USB 3.2 Type-A and Type-C ports, although this motherboard doesn’t come with Wi-Fi.

Key Specifications Chipset: Intel Z490

Intel Z490 Number of Memory Slots: 4 x DIMM, DDR4

4 x DIMM, DDR4 Maximum Memory Supported: 128GB

128GB Channel Supported: DUAL

DUAL Wi-Fi / Bluetooth: Wi-Fi 6 AX200 / V5.1

Wi-Fi 6 AX200 / V5.1 Form Factor: ATX

If you’re looking for something more unique than just a white motherboard, then this new offering from NZXT might entice you. It looks different from many other boards on the market today, is incredibly streamlined, and comes in a matte finish with no RGB. It does come with 4 RGB headers for your fans and other components though.

Even though the base is all black, most of the board is covered in a white casing which is fairly unusual. This fits right in with the NZXT brand’s general polished modern look. This board also comes in all matte-black so make sure you know which version you’re ordering. That said, while it looks great, this isn’t the best board if you want a valid upgrade path.

Despite this white cover giving the motherboard a sleek look, it has the downside of trapping some air and inhibiting heat distribution. That’s further compounded by the M.2 slots being covered by removable plates but no heatsinks.

Spec-wise, it supports 10th Gen Intel CPUs, DDR4 RAM slots with a maximum memory of 128GB, and only PCIe 3.0 (no 4.0 slots on this one sadly!). It also comes with plenty of connectivity with Wi-Fi 6 and USB 3.2 Type-A and Type-C ports.

Key Specifications Chipset: AMD B550

AMD B550 Number of Memory Slots: 4 x DIMM, DDR4

4 x DIMM, DDR4 Maximum Memory Supported: 128GB

128GB Channel Supported: DUAL

DUAL Wi-Fi / Bluetooth: Wi-Fi 6 AX200 / V5.0

Wi-Fi 6 AX200 / V5.0 Form Factor: ATX

If you like the unique and modern look of the NZXT motherboard but don’t want to have a whole piece of armor covering your motherboard, this is the next best thing. The B550 Vision D-P (there’s also an older and pricier D version) is mostly black with smooth white accents covering large parts of the board. This board doesn’t have any RGB either.

This is also one of the only AMD motherboards released so far with Thunderbolt 3 support, and it has Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5 – making it a great choice for creatives. It comes with 2x Thunderbolt 3 ports and multiple USB 3.2 Type-A and Type-C ports as well.

The board also comes with PCIe 4.0 support, 2x M.2 slots, and 4 x DDR4 DIMM sockets supporting up to 128 GB. I would have liked to see more than 4 SATA ports though. The B550 Vision D-P works with the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPUs. There’s also a version of this board that supports Intel’s 10th Gen CPUs but it looks entirely different and has no white accents.

Key Specifications Chipset: Intel Z590

Intel Z590 Number of Memory Slots: 4 x DIMM, DDR4

4 x DIMM, DDR4 Maximum Memory Supported: 128GB

128GB Channel Supported: DUAL

DUAL Wi-Fi / Bluetooth: Wi-Fi 6 / NA

Wi-Fi 6 / NA Form Factor: ATX

This motherboard might have an instantly recognizable Asus design, but its metal parts and white accents make it instantly stand out. This is a great board if you wanted a white-themed motherboard but didn’t want to go with a plastic white.

Instead, this board has bare metal parts with shiny lines and white highlights to create the illusion of a lighter board. The ROG STRIX Z590-A comes with plenty of RGB to suit all your custom needs. It comes with an aura sync feature to help you automatically sync your RGB to music and other components too.

This motherboard offers some of the latest Intel technology, with support for 10th and 11th Gen Intel CPUs, 4 x DIMM slots supporting up to 128GB, 3x M.2 slots, and 3x PCIe 4.0 slots. It also comes with WiFi 6 support and various USB 3.2 and USB 2 slots, in both Type-A and Type-C.

The cooling system and VRMs on this board are great for overclockers and it comes with intelligent controls to make overclocking and heat management simple. It offers a surprisingly quiet experience too, thanks to the integrated Two-Way AI Noise Cancellation.

Key Specifications Chipset: Intel Z490

Intel Z490 Number of Memory Slots: 2 x DIMM, DDR4

2 x DIMM, DDR4 Maximum Memory Supported: 64GB

64GB Channel Supported: DUAL

DUAL Wi-Fi / Bluetooth: Intel 802.11ac Wi-Fi / V4.2

Intel 802.11ac Wi-Fi / V4.2 Form Factor: Mini-ITX

With mini ITX boards already occupying a small niche in computer hardware, it can be a challenge to find a white ITX board. Especially a good one. The ASRock Z490M-ITX/ac fills that spot neatly by not only looking great but also packing a lot of power.

It has a similar modern style to the Gigabyte B550 Vision D-P, with a mostly black motherboard interspersed by sleek silver-white covers and a white steel PCIe 3.0 x16 slot. I personally love metal PCIe slots for graphics cards as it just instantly feels more secure. Along with that, you also get 2x M.2 slots – with heatsinks, which is fantastic as these small boards tend to run hot.

The board has all the bells and whistles with 2x DDR4 slots supporting up to 64GB, 8x USB 3.2 ports, and both an HDMI and DisplayPort outlets with support for an integrated GPU processor. You even get integrated Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Just be aware that this board wasn’t created with overclocking or demanding CPUs in mind and won’t be able to tolerate high loads very well.

Key Specifications Chipset: Intel Z690

Intel Z690 Number of Memory Slots: 4 x DIMM, DDR5

4 x DIMM, DDR5 Maximum Memory Supported: 128GB

128GB Channel Supported: DUAL

DUAL Wi-Fi / Bluetooth: Wi-Fi 6E / V5.2

Wi-Fi 6E / V5.2 Form Factor: ATX

Intel’s 12th Gen CPUs are just starting to ship and these next-gen processors need a board that can handle their power. There weren’t a lot of white options in the current Z690 lineup, but there doesn’t have to be because the ROG Maximus Z690 Formula takes the cake.

This gorgeous motherboard follows a white casing design similar to the NZXT N7 Z490 but looks edgier and includes some nice detailing and colors. The black board underneath makes the white features stand out well and it also comes with Asus’s Aura Sync RGB lighting. So you can set your color scheme or have it move to the music in your speakers.

This is an expensive motherboard, but it’s got everything an enthusiast and overclocker would want in a next-gen motherboard. That includes 2x PCIe 5.0 slot, 1x PCIe 4.0 slot, 5 x M.2 slots with Gen 5 M.2 support, and 4 x DIMM slots supporting up to 128GB. There are also USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 connectors, and dual Thunderbolt 4 Type-C ports. It’s even got the latest Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 for full connectivity.

FAQs

Who Makes a White Motherboard

While they’re rarer than black motherboards, most motherboard manufacturers make at least 1 white motherboard per generation. Some of the most popular white motherboards come from manufacturers like Asus, Asrock, MSI, and Gigabyte. NZXT has also started making motherboards, some of which are white.

How Can I Make a Motherboard White?

There are a few DIY modding tutorials online for how to make a black motherboard white yourself using things like Plasti Dip and spray paint. However, this has a high chance of ruining your motherboard or causing it to overheat/make the paint bubble off. It’s not a good idea unless you know what you’re doing or you’re fine with potentially ruining the motherboard. It’s better to just buy a white model instead.

Can You Color a Motherboard?

Motherboards aren’t really meant to be painted or modified in any way, although there is a bustling modding community that does just that. If you want a different-colored motherboard, try buying one with a cover that can be switched out.

For example. NZXT offers a covered motherboard and you can choose between black and white. Since this cover can be removed, it can also be painted a different color without worrying about damaging the motherboard.

If that isn’t an option for you, you could just as easily change the “color” of your motherboard – and entire setup – using RGB lighting.

Why are White Motherboards So Expensive?

White motherboards (and other white PC components in general) are more expensive because there are fewer being made. The majority of people who buy computer parts want or are fine with black/dark components.

So manufacturers only make white motherboards for the few people who specifically want them. That means higher manufacturing overhead and more scarcity which jacks up the price. It’s an unfortunate reality of getting your components in the color you prefer.

Why Were Most Old PCs and Electronics Off-White/Beige?

The likely reason is that it was a good neutral color that worked in office settings and fit in with the style and buyer tendencies of the time. White fits everything just like silver and black does, which is why those are the other two predominant colors of electronics over the years and today.