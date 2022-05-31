Before you want to purchase Nintendo Switch, you might want to check out all the great games Will has to offer. Most are exclusive to Wii U, and some are ported.

Nevertheless, every game listed below will provide hours of entertainment, including some you will treasure in your memories.

Play with your friends and families as Nintendo games are mostly for couch co-op, but you can also enjoy them in your comfort zone. Below are the top 10 best Wii U games you should play.

Best Wii U Games

I have handpicked the list of 10 amazing games among all the Wii U games. These are critically acclaimed games by gamers around the world, and I, too, enjoyed playing them. From fast pacing combat to peaceful, relaxing simulation, I present to you the ten best Wii U games that you should play.

Pikmin 3

Nintendo has created a game with charming characters, Unique worlds, and clever level designs. Playing Pikmin 3 feels like a tour to my backyard garden, exploring tiny creatures and leading them for your purpose.

In Pikmin 3, you play as a tiny extraterrestrial person who is crashed on an alien planet in search of food and resources. Then you are greeted by tiny little plant people who will fight for you and help you return to your home.

In this new world brimming with life is also an inhabitant of wild creatures ready to attack you. With the help of little guys, you carry back scarce resources on your planet.

Unlock new fruits and trinkets while exploring four unique worlds and solve puzzles with the new three squads’ gameplay mechanics. Play with your friends to solve more puzzles together.

Pikmin3 is a delightful game that had me lost for hours. It took me 17 hours to finish the main campaign, and I found those hours refreshing. Wish there were more games like this.

Shovel Knight

Shovel Knight gives you a twist of nostalgia with its combination inspired by old NES games. If you are born in the NES era, you will feel right at home with its sixteen pixel-based soundtracks and upgraded mechanics of the old retro games. It’s that retro game fans of NES always dreamt of.

Although the game is heavily inspired by old retro games, it never feels like a copy. Instead, it feels fresh to know such games are still being created. Jump into various unique locations with its Mario 3-inspired world map. Each level has its own theme with its uniquely built platform.

As a Shovel knight, your ultimate weapon is your shovel. You can dig, jump on top of enemies, break objects and shovel your enemies into oblivion with your shovel. It’s a new take on old school games and if you’re looking to refresh your old memories of NES, go play this game.

Super Mario Maker

Celebrate the 38th birthday of Mario with a Super Mario maker. With its accessible level of construction, you will spend hours jumping back and forth between stage creator and gameplay.

It has 10 Mario challenges with 60 stages, some requiring puzzle platforms while others require precision. Mario stage creator provides you with sixty individual blocks to build your own challenges.

You can create fun contraptions or go wild with your imagination. The choice is yours.

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze

It is a great platformer that demands precision and skills as you Bop, roll, and bongo smash your way through enemies. With its tight-level design, the game challenges you to your limit.

If you are a hardcore platformer and want more challenges, you can play with your friends who can control smaller characters while carrying them on your back.

Every level is unique, with hidden challenges and puzzle pieces. Acquiring them will later unlock other allies with special abilities. The game shines most in its vibrant-level designs and awesome soundtracks. Engaging with exciting bosses with awesome soundtracks makes the moment memorable.

Splatoon

A third-person shooter game that makes you paint your wall. Splatoon uses a creative use of ink for its territorial combat. Select from the range of ridiculous weapons and a secondary one and splash the arena with your paint.

There are twelve symmetrical maps, each with its unique way of splashing buckets of paint. What might seem simple and fun soon becomes a complex painting of a warzone. You can choose turf war painting or rainmaker in a 4vs4 player combat.

Splash your way through enemies base in turf war painting, or you can choose rainmaker mode and bombard your enemy base.

Along with gameplay, you can also customize your character with several different clothes you can buy at Inkopolis plaza. It’s a fresh take on arena battle 3rd person shooting games.

Super Mario 3d World

Play with a party of four friends and dive into the world of Mario as you obtain various power-ups. Super Mario 3d world brings back the world of super Mario that was back in NES and brings them into 3d worlds. Reach different worlds to fight Bowesr and collect fairies to open a new path.

Playing with friends and families is especially fun as you stumble upon various levels and solve them together. With its vibrant worlds and hidden secrets to unlock, you can get lost in the 3d world of Mario.

Mario Kart 8

Mario kart 8 is a predecessor to all the other Mario kart race games. It improves the game mechanics and adds other awesome new stuff such as brand new anti-gravity features, super horn to counter blue shells, and many more.

With its twelve-player online mode and four-player split-screen mode, Mario Kart offers varieties of content for fun. Track designs are also uniquely built-in consideration to the new anti-gravity mechanics.

Now you can also highlight Videos on youtube and the best part is that you can rewatch your game in slow motion and check every detail the game has to offer because Mario kart 8 improves in every tiny detail.

Bayonetta 2

Bayonetta 2 is a fast-paced, free-flowing action-packed game to experience. Take the role of a sassy woman and defeat enemies with style and grace. Her actions are sometimes sexually appealing but not too much to stray from character. The game is much more of an adrenaline rush with its 60 fps animations.

The game is full of glazing fights and over-the-top combat that will keep you on edge. Regardless, the game is not overdone besides its quirky dialogues. Every punch, kick, and weapon swing just feels satisfying when it’s done right.

You will be kicking enemies from left to right with smashing combos and summoning demons to attack. It’s just the right game for hardcore players but also welcomes newcomers.

I was blowing my steam throughout ten hours of combat, and it felt amazing to mix and match combos. Before I knew it, enemies were dancing to the moves of my weapons.

Super Smash Bros.

It’s a completely chaotic game with beautifully crafted and finely balanced action. Each character has their personality tracking fighter moves and actions down to history. You can play iconic Nintendo characters such as Mario, sonic, link, pacman, and many more.

Battling against eight players in a match is ridiculous but also very intense. You can also plate 2vs2 with friends online. Its fighting mechanic is easy to pick up but hard to master.

Multiple modes add constant varieties, such as event mode makes learning easy by allowing you to play with bot players. Every mode also gives players unlockable rewards, trophies, and many more.

You can replay your battle to review all your actions. The game has so much content that it’s hard to put the controller down. It is that engaging.

The Legend of Zelda Breath Of The Wild

The first time Legend of Zelda made a real open-world game and it sure is breathtaking. You can reach as far as your eyes can see. A truly open-world game with no invisible wall blocking your path or any level cap.

Once we finish with The Great Plateau, we can explore the vast wilderness or run straight to the boss, although I would not recommend the second.

Breath of the wild had me hundreds of hours playing my way to unravel secret locations, scratching my curiosity to the end, and this game has never failed to amaze me.

From the Grassy lands of Hyrule planes to the volcanic locations of Goron city, there’s always something around the corner to explore, and that’s what I love the most about Breath of the wild.

You also have various creative ways to encounter enemies. You can run straight into their camp and start battling, or you can sneak attack at night while they are sleeping, or you can throw bombs from far.

There are so many ways, and the Zelda community still uncovers many hidden tips and tricks; it’s astounding. I never knew that could happen, or you could have elemental damage. So many subtle game designs that make Zelda a really fun experience.