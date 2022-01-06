Unlike butterfly and scissor keyboards, mechanical keyboards use physical switches underneath each key to actuate a keystroke. That’s what makes them unique and premium.

However, when you combine the traditional mechanical feel with advanced wireless connectivity tech, you truly get something else!

If you want to clean up your cable management game in your setup and want to get a neat wireless mechanical keyboard, look no further.

Doesn’t matter if you have an all-white setup and need a keyboard to match or if you’re working in a professional environment and want silent switches, this article has everything you need to know to make the right buying decision.

Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards

Before You Buy

Wireless mechanical keyboards are relatively new additions to the market. With that being said, it’s important to know some specialized tips to make the best buying decision. So, here are four features to prioritize before you commit to purchasing a wireless mechanical keyboard:

Good Battery Life

Battery life is a non-issue in standard wired mechanical keyboards. But with wireless ones, if you want to avoid plugging it in every few hours, you definitely should get one with good battery life. This becomes even more important if you plan on using the RGB lights of that keyboard to the fullest.

Similar to a phone, a keyboard can start to act wonky at low power levels. A latency could increase, more crashes can occur, and RGB can start malfunctioning. Usually, a 3000mAh battery will work just fine. However, it also depends on how power efficient the keyboard itself is and your own use habits. We’ll discuss this topic in greater depth in each review.

Included Wrist Rest

The keys on mechanical keyboards are generally higher and more elevated than on most butterfly or scissor keyboards. This means your wrists are at an upward angle when typing, and that can cause a lot of stress to your wrists and can lead to tendonitis and carpal tunnel syndrome over long hours.

To counter this, it’s good to get a keyboard that comes with a wrist rest that acts as a support for your wrists. This would ensure that your fingers are level with the keys, leading to a comfortable and healthy typing experience.

PBT Keycaps

There are two main materials that keycaps are made of: ABS and PBT. ABS is the cheapest one, and the easiest one to work with. Hence, it’s commonly used on mass-produced keyboards. They don’t feel premium when typing and aren’t very durable. They’re also known to develop a greasy shine over long-term use, which can deteriorate the looks of your setup.

On the other hand, there are PBT keycaps. These are brittle, thicker, more textured, and durable. So, when possible, it’s good to go for PBT keycaps to ensure a long-term experience.

Programmable Macro Keys

Due to the premium price that wireless mechanical keyboards demand over standard wired ones, it’s good to get an extra feature like programmable macro keys. These can come in handy in both gaming and work-related tasks.

You can assign each key a pre-programmed command which you can then execute with just a single click. Some keyboards even allow you to set custom profiles for each game and application.

Outside of gaming, these are very useful for word processing, video and photo editing, data entry, and even live streaming.

With this in mind, let’s go ahead and look at the best wireless mechanical keyboards available in 2022…

Layout: Full-Size

Full-Size Switch Type: Razer Green or Razer Yellow

Razer Green or Razer Yellow Keycap Material: Doubleshot ABS

Doubleshot ABS RGB Support: Yes (Razer Synapse 3)

Yes (Razer Synapse 3) Connectivity: 2.4GHz Wireless Bluetooth and USB-C

2.4GHz Wireless Bluetooth and USB-C Weight: 2.7 pounds

Razer definitely makes some impressive gaming peripherals, and when it comes to wireless mechanical keyboards, the BlackWidow V3 Pro is a great choice for most users.

Although you get ABS plastic keycaps, they’re pretty high-end and resist smudges better than most similar products. There’s also a plush leatherette magnetically-attached wrist rest included. This, in addition to the aluminum top plate, ensures great build quality for this keyboard. There are also some multimedia keys above the Numpad along with a volume dial.

In terms of software compatibility, if you want to use custom RGB lighting besides the seven preset effects then be sure to get the Razer Synapse 3 software which enables you to customize each key’s lighting on an individual basis. You also get four onboard memory profiles, which can come in handy for different gaming scenarios.

This keyboard connects to your PC with a HyperSpeed wireless dongle, but you also have the option to connect it using the included charging cable or Bluetooth. The 3000mAh onboard battery can give you anything from 5 to 25 hours of gameplay with the RGB left on and over 190 hours with it switched off.

Everything considered, the BlackWidow V3 Pro is a solid and highly impressive premium top-of-the-line wireless mechanical gaming keyboard. If you’re looking to build the ultimate gaming setup, definitely keep this one in mind!

Pros: Impressive build quality and aesthetics

Solid battery backup

User-friendly software support Cons: No Macro keys are available

Key Specifications Layout: TKL

TKL Switch Type: Outemu Red Linear

Outemu Red Linear Keycap Material: ABS

ABS RGB Support: < Yes

< Yes Connectivity: 2.4GHz Wireless Bluetooth and USB-C

2.4GHz Wireless Bluetooth and USB-C Weight: 3.1 pounds

If you’re looking for a solid wireless mechanical keyboard without spending a fortune, you might like the Redragon K596 Vishnu.

It sports Outemu Red Linear switches with 40g force, which enables easy strokes and fast responsiveness for smooth gaming and typing experience. Along with the per-key RGB, there are also light bars on either side of the keyboard too. While these look awesome, they could drain your battery faster when using wireless mode.

It also comes with ten individually programmable macro and multimedia keys. You can map any of these to serve any function. In addition to that, the 3000mAh battery is impressive too, and will give you over 10 hours of gameplay on a single charge.

If you can overlook the flimsy and cheap plastic outer body, the Redragon K596 Vishnu is a great budget-friendly wireless mechanical keyboard. It has RGB lighting, linear switches, and handy multimedia keys too.

Pros: Comes with a wrist rest

Ten programmable macro keys

Low-latency Bluetooth dongle Cons: Mediocre keycaps and build quality

Key Specifications Layout: 60%

60% Switch Type: Gateron Red

Gateron Red Keycap Material: Doubleshot PBT

Doubleshot PBT RGB Support: Yes (ObinsKit)

Yes (ObinsKit) Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.0 and USB Type-C

Bluetooth 4.0 and USB Type-C Weight: 1.4 pounds

Although most keyboards look cool with their dark or gray chassis, not every gamer is aiming for that aesthetic. While there aren’t enough white wireless mechanical keyboards out there as we’d like, the Anne Pro 2 is one of the very best you can buy in 2022.

The black version of the keyboard lets you choose between a variety of switches, but with the white version, you’re only stuck with Gateron Red switches. This isn’t a problem, however, since these are some of the most smooth and quiet linear-type switches you can get today.

When it comes to software support, you can use the ObinsKit Starter pack to set up key layout, lighting, and create macros. In addition to that, the “Magic Fn” on the Caps Lock key makes it easier to use the F1-F12 keys while gaming if you need the functionality of a full-size keyboard layout.

Overall, the Anne Pro 2 proves that, if looking for a white keyboard, you don’t need to give up and deteriorate your gameplay experience for aesthetic purposes. It packs all the necessary features for a solid gaming keyboard in a portable 60% layout and a durable white body.

Pros: High-quality doubleshot PBT keycaps

Light and portable

Decent 1900mAh battery backup Cons: Unsuitable for those who’re used to full-size layout keyboards

Key Specifications Layout: Full-Size

Full-Size Switch Type: GL Tactile, GL Linear, or GL Clicky

GL Tactile, GL Linear, or GL Clicky Keycap Material: ABS

ABS RGB Support: Yes (Logitech G HUB)

Yes (Logitech G HUB) Connectivity: Lightspeed Wireless, Bluetooth, and Micro USB

Lightspeed Wireless, Bluetooth, and Micro USB Weight: 2.2 pounds

There are many users who shy away from loud and gaudy keyboards and want more low-profile and silent keyboard to use. If you’re one of them, the Logitech G915 might be right up your alley.

First, let’s talk about the low-profile switches which set this keyboard apart from the pack. Despite being half the height of standard Cherry switches, these offer the same speed, accuracy, and overall performance. Moreover, you have the option of choosing from three distinct ones—tactile, linear, or clicky.

Another great feature of this keyboard is the software it comes with: Logitech G HUB. User-friendly and intuitive, you can use it to customize the per-key RGB lighting, get pop-up low battery notifications, and assign macros to the five dedicated programmable G-keys per game or app profile.

Finally, all of this technical goodness is packed in an aircraft-grade aluminum alloy body which not only looks elegant but is also highly durable and rigid. Overall, if you can swallow the high price tag and are looking for the most premium feeling keyboard, definitely keep the G915 on your list.

Pros: Ultrafast connectivity

Durable build quality

User-friendly software compatibility Cons: Lacks USB-C

Key Specifications Layout: TKL

TKL Switch Type: Cherry MX Red

Cherry MX Red Keycap Material: ABS

ABS RGB Support: Yes (Corsair iCUE)

Yes (Corsair iCUE) Connectivity: 2.4GHz Wireless, Bluetooth 4.2, and USB Type-A

2.4GHz Wireless, Bluetooth 4.2, and USB Type-A Weight: 2.4 pounds

If you’re a hardcore gamer and are looking for the perfect keyboard to get you that dream K/D ratio, the Corsair K63 is a great option. Not only does it sport vibrant blue RGB lighting but also other gamer-friendly features that can make the difference between winning and losing.

First of all, the Cherry MX Red switches will give you a quiet and linear feel so you can focus on gaming. The actuation point of these switches is 45g, and when you combine that with low spring resistance, you get a fast and smooth typing and gaming experience.

One common concern most gamers have with wireless mechanical keyboards is latency. With the Corsair K63, you don’t need to worry about that since it has an ultrafast 1ms 2.4GHz gaming-optimized wireless dongle. In addition to that, you can also use it with a wired USB connection.

Overall, the Corsair K63 is a fantastic keyboard for gaming and also other typing tasks. It comes in at a relatively affordable price and has all the features you can expect with a great wireless mechanical keyboard.

Pros: Dedicated multimedia and volume keys

Comes with wrist rest included

Up to 15 hours of wireless battery backup for uninterrupted gameplay Cons: Mediocre ABS keycaps

Key Specifications Layout: TKL

TKL Switch Type: Gateron Blue, Brown, or Red

Gateron Blue, Brown, or Red Keycap Material: ABS

ABS RGB Support: Yes

Yes Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.1 and USB Type-C

Bluetooth 5.1 and USB Type-C Weight: 1.6 pounds

Unlike all the other options on this list, if you tend to bounce between Windows for gaming and MacOS for work, the Keychron K8 could serve as the primary keyboard for both systems. It even comes with the relevant keys to use with both operating systems. Of course, this can also save you money in terms of not having to buy an extra keyboard for your second system.

Being built with a durable aluminum frame, it’s also fairly light at around 1.6 pounds. In combination with the 87-key tenkeyless (TKL) layout, this further adds to the portability factor. For typing comfort, there are two-level adjustable feet and an inclined bottom frame which provide some much-needed ergonomic support. There’s no wrist rest included, unfortunately.

If you like to work long hours, you’ll be thankful for the 4000mAh battery, which can last up to 200 hours with the backlight off. In addition to that, you can also connect with up to 3 devices via Bluetooth and switch among them quickly. In practice, you can connect your Android smartphone, Windows laptop, and Apple iPad.

All in all, the Keychron K8 is a solid productivity and gaming keyboard. While it doesn’t sport the fun and flashy design of most gaming keyboards, it has a sleek and elegant design that looks more professional. It also has portability features and durable build quality.

Pros: Compatible with both Mac and Windows

Great battery life

Durable build quality with aluminum frame Cons: Doesn’t come with a wrist rest

Key Specifications Layout: TKL

TKL Switch Type: Cherry MX Blue

Cherry MX Blue Keycap Material: PBT

PBT RGB Support: Yes

Yes Connectivity: 2.4GHz Wireless, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB Type-C

2.4GHz Wireless, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB Type-C Weight: 3.4 pounds

Anybody looking for a wireless mechanical keyboard has probably thought of portability at some point. If you value portability the most, the iQunix A80 can be a great pick. With its 80% layout and quirky retro-style design, it’s the perfect keyboard to use on the go.

It features a whopping 4000mAh battery which can run up to 300 hours with the backlighting off. By default, you get the Cherry MX Blue switches with a few other options, although thanks to the hot-swappable PCB design you can change the switches by yourself if you desire so. There’s also MacOS cross-compatibility, in case you use multiple systems.

When taking a look at the keyboard, you can pick up a lot of attention to detail: matching braided cable, damping foam material, high-quality PBT keycaps, and impressive stabilizers. This guarantees an overall premium feel and a smooth user experience.

In conclusion, the iQunix A80 might have a retro design, but it’s packed with all the modern features you can expect with a premium wireless mechanical keyboard. Although this kind of aesthetic and price tag isn’t for everyone, for those who are into it, the A80 is a perfect match.

Pros: Cool 80s retro-style aesthetic

Fun typing experience

Vibrant RGB lighting Cons: Standalone device; no software support

Which Wireless Mechanical Keyboard Layout is the Best for Gaming?

In the above list, you’ve been introduced to a variety of keyboard layouts: full-size, tenkeyless, and 60%. If you don’t know, here’s a recap.

A standard full-sized keyboard design has around 104 keys. If you don’t know what your preferences are yet, this is the default choice to go for. Tenkeyless keyboards, shortened to TKL, are full-size keyboards without the Numpad.

75 percent of keyboards have dedicated arrow keys, F1-F12 keys, and a few extra keys that can be mapped as a navigation cluster, like PgUp/PgDn. Finally, 60 percent of keyboards drop navigation and F1-F12 keys but have the alphanumeric row.

So, you might be wondering, which of these is the best one for gaming? The answer is that it depends on the types of games you play. If you’re into FPS games, a 60% keyboard will do just fine. However, if you’re into MMOs, you’d probably need a full-size one with all the required keys for communication and commanding.

Conclusion

Gone are the days when the standard 104-key layout was the only widely-used option out there. With the increasing popularity of gamer-friendly designs and subreddits like r/mechanicalkeyboards, unique and personalized layouts are becoming more and more viral.

Although there are plenty of great wireless mechanical keyboard options out there, it’s not a walk in the park to choose the right one for yourself. Aside from budget and software compatibility, you also need to keep in mind aesthetics and layout. I hope this article guided you in the right direction!