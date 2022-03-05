Best Witch Class Builds in Path of Exile (PoE)

The Witch class in PoE is a pure intelligence-based class. This class comes with overwhelming elemental magic and dark arts.

With a barrier for all kinds of attacks, the witch can also be considered hard to kill. The witch also has curses and diseases in her arsenal.

There are 4 kinds of witches in the game i.e., Fire Witch, Lightning Witch, Ice Witch, and Summoner. The Witch class has also three Ascendancy Classes i.e., Necromancer, Elementalist, and Occultist.

While playing the game, if you want to play as a witch class, you can choose to build with one of the kinds of witches mentioned above.

The Witch class is considered one of the hardest classes to build in the game. And if built correctly, can be very powerful. So, in this article, we will discuss some of the best builds for the witch class.

Ultimate Raise Spectres Necromancer

Character Class : Witch Ascendancy : Necromancer

This build is being used for many versions of PoE and still is one of the best in the current patch too. This build is also considered to be the fastest summoner and damage build in the game.

With this build, you can obtain a movement speed of 200-300%. One of the best things about this build is that you don’t need high-level equipment and production.

Unique equipment you need for this build like Victario’s Charity or The Devouring Diadem can be obtained in any league. This build uses Slave Drivers spectres which helps in boss killing, mapping, etc.

This build will help you make a Necromancer with high DPS, high evasion, high life points, and regeneration.

Pros: Starter Friendly

High DPS (5M+)

Easy Boss Fights

High Movement Speed Cons: Can be boring at times as your summons do all the work.

Weak before endgame gem levels and skill tree.

Play Style

Raise Spectre Necromancer provides a balance between a conventional build (spellcaster) and a summoner. The use of Armageddon Brand does this. This build uses Slave Driver which allows for increased damage, easy boss clearing with our minions, and deals heavy Lightning Damage.

To obtain the Slave Driver Spectres:

Go to the Control Block in Act V.

Cast Desecrate to spawn corpses.

to spawn corpses. Cast Raise Spectre on a Slave Driver.

You should use the highest level of Raise Spectre gem that you can afford. Remember to remove Spell Echo Support while casting Raise Spectre. Repeat the process until you have the maximum number of spectres.

Recommended Gears

Here is the list of gears that are recommended for this build:

Head: +3 Minion Gems Bone Helmet or The Devouring Diadem Amulet: Any Rare Amulet Chest: +1 to Maximum Spectres Rare Chest Gloves: Any Rare Gloves Boots: +1 Raise Spectre Level Elder Rare Boots Belt: Rare Stygian Vise Weapon: Trigger a Socketed Spell When You Use a Skill Rare Wand Shield: Victario’s Charity or Rare Shield

Leveling

Leveling in Path of Exile is the most critical and hard thing to do. All equipment and build should be equipped in an order. To level and reach end-game fast and easy. You should be able to identify proper equipment to equip during leveling.

Leveling items in PoE can be obtained for cheap. But also investing in some leveling uniques can also be done to try out multiple builds and speed up the leveling process.

Most of the leveling uniques are cheap and you can get them by spending fewer Chaos Orbs. So, investing some of the currency will give you more time for farming for the end-game.

Equipment like Tabula Rasa, Goldrim, Wanderlust, Berek’s Grip, Perandus Signets, Darkness Enthroned, Meginord’s Girdle, and Wurm’s Molt are some of the cheap leveling equipment that you can invest in to reach end-game. You can also sell them when you don’t need them.

Gem Link

The main gem for this build is Raise Spectre and we use this link for Slave Drivers. But we can also use Armageddon Brand for applying curse of choice and Blind Support.

Raise Spectre Slave Drivers (6-Link) These are the gems you need to use for the main link.

1) Raise Spectre

2) Awakened Spell Echo Support

3) Awakened Minion Damage Support

4) Awakened Controlled Destruction Support

5) Awakened Elemental Focus Support (If you cannot afford this, you can also use Empower Support)

6) Predator and Feeding Frenzy Support Armageddon Brand (4-Link) 1) Armageddon Brand (Level 1)

2) Blind Support

3) Hextouch Support

4) Conductivity (You can also use Temporal Chains or Enfeeble) Auras (4-Link) After acquiring The Devouring Diadem, use these gems for their passive.

1) Wrath

2) Vaal Haste (If you don’t want to use Devouring Diadem, you can replace this with Dread Banner)

3) Generosity Support

4) Summon Skitterbots Animate Guardian (4-Link) 1) Animate Guardian

2) Summon Stone Golem

3) Raise Zombie

4) Elemental Army Support or Minion Life Support Desecrate and Flesh Offering (3-Link) 1) Desecrate

2) Flesh Offering

3) Arcane Surge Support (Level 1) or Enduring Cry Cast When Damage Taken Support (3-Link) 1) Cast When Damage Taken Support (Level 10)

2) Immortal Call (Level 12) or Guard Skill of Choice

3) Phase Run (Level 12) Unset Ring (1-Link) 1) Flame Dash should be used in Unset Ring.

Ascendancy Nodes

Make sure you choose these ascendancy nodes using your Ascendancy Points.

Mindless Aggression

Unnatural Strength

Commander of Darkness

Plaguebringer

Bandits

For the bandit quest, you can choose any of the following:

Save Bandit Kraityn

Kill All the Bandits

Save Bandit Alira

Save Bandit Oak

If you kill all the bandits, you will get two Passive Points which will be very helpful.

Pantheons

For major gods, you can choose Soul of Lunaris or Soul of Solaris. For minor god, you can choose Soul of Gruthkul or Soul of Yugul.

Also check out

Chain of Command Animate Weapon Build

Character Class : Witch Ascendancy : Occultist

After the introduction of Chains of Command in the game, this build is used widely by many players. It is considered to be one of the best occultist builds out there.

This build requires Chains of Command, Grave Bind on Animate Guardian which should be level 19, and two Writhing Jar.

In this build, you will play by buffing the Animate Guardian which in turn has lots of damage.

Pros: Clear Speed

Unique Play Style

Easy corpse clearing (Avoids on-death effects)

High Damage Cons: Difficult Boss Fights

Character can become squishy in the early game

Play Style

You should play by equipping Animate Guardian with a White Wind or any other high PDPS weapon with Gravebind. Two Writhing Jar is mandatory for this build. The Writhing Jar can be sustained with Survival Secrets and flask nodes on the tree.

Recommended Gears

Here are some of the recommended gears for this build. These gears work well with this build.

Head: Any Rare Head Gear with + Level of Socketed Minion Gems, Life then Res/Attributes as needed (For a unique item you can use Crown of the Tyrant or Leer Cast) Amulet: Any Rare Amulet Gear with Life then Res/Attributes as needed + Replenishing Remedies Anointment Chest: Chains of Command (You can also use Doppelganger Guise or Ambu’s Charge) Gloves: Gravebind (You can also use Triad Grip) Boots: Any Rare Boots with Life & Movement Speed then Res/Attributes as needed Belt: Darkness Enthroned Rings: Any Rare Rings with Life then Res/Attributes as needed Weapon: Any Rear Weapon with Increased minion damage, Attack Speed, and Trigger Socketed Spell Craft. (White Wind is recommended) Shield: Victario’s Charity

Leveling

Minions are mostly used for clearing purposes. You need to give certain tools to minions which will help them to hit multiple targets. At level 8 you get the Melee Splash Support gem. Up to level 8 following skills can be used.

Stormblast Mine (for single target)

Freezing Pulse (for clearing)

Frost Bomb (instead of Freezing Pulse)

From level 12 you will acquire the Absolution skills which can be leveled all the way. Any link providing extra damage for the minion would be preferable early on.

Absolution

Minion Damage Support

Added Cold Damage Support

Added Fire Damage Support

Added Lightning Damage Support

Pick up Physical to Lightning Support in ACT II. Besides your main source of damage, you can utilize Rise Zombies and Ruthless Support as well as Vitality early on in the acts to keep yourself and your minions alive.

Gem Link

Follow these gem links to get the most out of this build. Only one 6-link is needed for this build. This gem-link is for the endgame:

6 Socket Animate Weapon Support Gems in Chains of Command for Cold Based Low Budget These are the gems you need to use for the main link in Chains of Command.

1) Multistrike Support

2) Increased Critical Damage Support

3) Predator Support

4) Minion Damage SupportAdded Cold

5) Damage Support

6) Cold Penetration Support 3-Link Trigger 1) Desecrate (Level 1)

2) Flesh Offering

3) Lifetap Support (Level 1) 3-Link Mar Curse 1) Frostbite

2) Blasphemy Support

3) Assassin’s Mark (Level 1) 4-Link in Triad Grip 1) Precision 4-Link Auras + Utility/Mobility 1) Determination

2) Defiance Banner

3) Flame Dash

4) Purity of Elements 4-Link Animate Guardian 1) Generosity Support

2) Zealotry

3) Summon Stone Golem

4) Feeding Frenzy Support

Ascendancy Nodes

Choose these ascendancy nodes for this build:

Profane Bloom

Void Beacon

Withering Presence

Malediction

Bandits

For bandits quest, you can choose any of these four:

Save Bandit Lord Kraityn

Save Bandit Lord Alira

Save Bandit Lord Oak

Kill All Bandits

Kill all three of them for additional skill points of Eramir for this build.

Pantheons

Choose the powers of Soul of Lunaris for major god and Shakari for minor god for this build.

Big Lightning Ignites

Character Class : Witch Ascendancy : Elementalist

Divine Ire gem is the most useful and fun gem for this build. It is fun to play with Divine Ire and players will be sure to enjoy this playstyle.

This build deals with high damage and fast map clear. You are also able to scale with end-game dungeons with this build.

Pros: A fun build

One of the best League starters

Good for end game

High defense

High single target damage Cons: It takes time to finish the build

Play Style

Elementalist has Shaper of Flames which helps to ignite any type of damage. With the help of it, Divine Ire damage will be able to ignite (which is lightning damage). Divine Ire will multiply your damage.

You need to channel the gem because it gives 1000% more damage when channeled properly.

Recommended Equipment

Head: Rare Warlord’s Helmet with Life, -9 Fire Resistance, and Enduring Cry Enchant Amulet: The Primordial Chain Chest: Skin of the Loyal with +2 Corruption Gloves: Sorcerer Gloves with Phys Conversion, Life, Dexterity, and Resistances Boots: Two-Toned boots with Life, Movement Speed, Maximum Endurance Charge, and Resistances Belt: Leather Belt with Life, Increased max Life and Resistances Rings: Rare Vermillion Ring with Life and Resistances Weapons: 2x Rare Wand with Fire DoT Multi – +1 Spell Skill – Cast Speed – Spell/Fire Damage

Leveling

Create a Witch and pick up an Explosive trap from the vendor. Go to kill Hailrake and clear Mud Flat. Your gem link should be following after Mud Flat.

Frost Bomb

Arcane Surge Support

Explosive Trap

After Killing Brutus add an Added Lightning Damage Support to Frost Bomb.

From levels 12-28 your gem link should look like this:

Storm Brand

Added Lightning Damage Support

Controlled Destruction Support

Elemental Focus Support

After normal lab your gem link should look like this:

Divine Ire or Armageddon Brand

Unbound Ailment Support

Ignite Proliferation Support

Deadly Ailment Support

Swift Affliction Support

Burning Damage Support

Gem Links

Follow these gem links for this build:

Divine Ire (Main Link) 6-Link 1) Divine Ire (Level 21)

2) Ignite Proliferation Support

3) Awakened Deadly Ailments Support

4) Awakened Unbound Ailments Support

5) Awakened Burning Damage Support

6) Awakened Swift Affliction Support Golems 1) Summon Flame Golem

2) Summon Stone Golem

3) Summon Ice Golem

4) Summon Lightning Golem Auras 1) Malevolence

2) Herald of Purity

3) Clarity (Level 7 or Lower) Enduring Cry 1) Enduring Cry

2) Increased Duration Support

3) Second Wind Support

4) Flame Dash Buffs 1) Wave of Conviction

2) Elemental Weakness

3) Combustion Support

4) Awakened Hextouch Support Last Free Sockets 1) Summon Chaos Golem

2) Cast when Damage Taken Support (Level 1)

3) Vaal Cold Snap (Level 1)

Ascendancy

These are the most important ascendancy nodes for this build. Choose one by one as given in the list.

Shaper of Flames

Liege of Primordial

Elemancer

Shaper of Storms

Bandits

You should choose to kill all the bandits in this build.

Pantheons

You can choose Soul of Lunaris for Major god. For Minor god choose Soul of Shakari.

Unkillable Necro (Detonate Dead Necromancer)

Character Class : Witch Ascendancy : Necromancer

With Detonate Dead you can target corpses and deal spell damage around the corpse and when the corpse explodes it deals fire damage to enemies. Basically, with the help of this spell gem, you can clear the room faster and can deal with bosses easily.

Pros: High Single target damage

High HP

Fast map clear

League Starter Cons: Need to reach ACT 10 to be able to use it properly

High button uses

Play Style

Your damage mostly comes from Detonate Dead which detonates the monster corpse. The damage deals relate to the monster’s health. So, it is recommended to use spectre summon since they have high health. With the Desecrate gem, you can add a certain spectre to the monster pool. When you have a specific spectre, you can target summon them. Doing so will give you an increased life modifier to 750%. Since damage comes from corpse health all you want to do is create a high hp monster corpse and use Detonate Dead or Vaal Detonate Dead on the corpse resulting in high damage output. Also, you need to build your character to be the tankiest. Your character will have a lot of health and high defense making you unkillable.

Recommended Equipment

Head: Energy Shield-based Helmet with Life, Mana, and Resistances. Amulet: Citrine Amulet with Life, Mana, Energy Shield, and Resistances. Chest: Hunter Chest with increased effect of offerings, Life, Ailment Avoidance, and Life as Maximum Energy Shield. Gloves: Energy Shield based Gloves with Life, Mana, and Resistances Boots: Energy Shield based Boots with Life, Mana and Resistances, Ailment Avoidance and Movement Speed Belt: Stygian Vise with high Life and Resistances Rings: Vermilion Ring with high Life, Mana, and Resistances Weapon: Rare Spectre with Fire Damage, Fire Damage as Extra Chaos, Cast Speed, and Trigger Mod Shield: Energy Shield based Shield with Life, Fire Damage as Extra Chaos, Spell Block, Life, and Ailment Avoidance

Gem Links

These are the gem links you need to create for this build in corresponding gear with enough gem slots.

Detonate Dead – Main Link (6- Link) 1) Vaal Detonate Dead

2) Awakened Unleashed Support

3) Awakened Elemental Focus Support

4) Awakened Spell Cascade Support

5) Awakened Fire Penetration Support

6) Energy Leech Support or Inspiration Support Spawning Corpses with Desecrate 1) Desecrate

2) Spell Cascade Support

3) Arcane Surge Support (Level 7 when Desecrate is Level 20) Movement and Utility 1) Enduring Crying

2) Flame Dash

3) Raise Spectre Herald and Cast when Damage Taken 1) Herald of Ash

2) Cast When Damage Taken (Level 20)

3) Steelskin Trigger Wand Set up 1) Bone offering

2) Flammability

3) Wave of Conviction Combustion 1) Armageddon Brand

2) Combustion Support

Ascendancy

Choose these ascendancy nodes.

Plaguebringer

Corpse Pact

Mistress of Sacrifice

Essence Glutton

Bandits

In this build, you have to help Eramir and kill all bandits for 2 passive skill points.

Pantheons

Choose Soul of Lunaris for Major God and Soul of Shakari for Minor God for this build.