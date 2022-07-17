20 Best Word Games of All Time

Word games are not everyone’s favorite genres in video games. Generally, you have to be creative and patient if you want to beat one of these games. The games with AAA titles are very fun and thrilling to play. But playing word games with your loved ones sometimes can be even funnier and entertaining.

In this list, we have covered the best word games that you can play with your family and have fun together.

Best Word Games

Wordle

Wordle is definitely the best word game out there at this moment. It is fun, exciting, and challenging for age groups. It is easy to access and can literally play at any time. The game is simple too. You just have to guess a five-letter word within six tries. You even get hints if you can guess the correct letters.

For example, if you manage to guess the correct letter with its position in the word, it turns green. If you manage to guess the letter correctly but do not position it, it turns yellow, and if you couldn’t do either, it turns gray. It is a simple yet tricky game that has risen as the top word game of all time.

Quordle

If you think Wordle is challenging, wait till you play this game. In order to win in this game, you have to successfully guess four words in this game. This game is basically the Wordle on steroids. It is so hard, but it is also equally addictive.

The rules of this game are the same as Wordle, where you have to guess five-letter words within a limited number of tries. But what makes Quordle challenging is that in this game, you have to guess four words instead of one.

However, you get nine tries to guess the words. Each word is different, and you move on to the next word after you successfully guess the first word.

Wordscapes

Wordscapes is a puzzle game in which you’ll have to find hidden words from a group of random letters. It is a simple game but requires a lot of thinking to clear the levels. This game is perfect for children who want to expand their vocabulary while playing games.

Here is how you play this game: You are given a layout of a puzzle on your screen. Your objective is to fill the puzzle by guessing words that go into the puzzle. You are also given a circle that contains the letters of the words.

And you have to use your finger to guess the correct words. If you can guess the correct word, it will appear in the puzzle.

The New York Times Crossword

This game lets you play crossword puzzles that are posted in The New York Times. The difficulty of the crosswords changes from Monday to Saturday, with Monday being the easiest and Saturday being the hardest. The goal is to solve the puzzle by using the hints for each row and column.

It also has other fun games like Spelling Bee, The Mini, Sudoku, and many more. You can also add your friends, check their stats, and challenge them to solve the crossword in the fastest time.

Word Valley – Word Search Game

Word Valley is the crossover between Tetris and the word puzzle. In this game, you are given a block of letters. You can also see a hint at the top of your screen which vaguely describes the word you have to find. Now, your job is to find the word based on the hint from the block of words.

The letters disappear once you’ve used them, and the remaining letters fill the vacated place. Once you’ve found all the words or used all the letters from the block, you move on to the next level. You can unlock various modes and themes as you clear more levels.

Wordly- Unlimited Word Game

Wordly is a mobile version of the Wordle game. The gameplay and concept of this game are exactly like Wordle. You have to guess a five-letter word, and to do that; you have six attempts. To type the word, you have an on-screen keyboard.

If you guess the correct letter along with its position in the word, it turns green. And if you manage to guess the correct letter but not the position, it turns yellow. And if you can’t do both, it turns gray. The keyboard also changes color for every letter you use, so it is a little bit easier than Wordle in that regard.

Four Letters

As the name implies, this game is about arranging four letters to make a word. It is a simple game, but it can be quite challenging as time goes on. What makes this game interesting is that there is a timer, and you’ll have to make a word within before the timer runs out.

If you can successfully guess the word, you can increase the timer, but if you take too much time, you will lose the game. It is a simple addictive word game that will help your kids learn new words.

Alphabear – Words Across Time

Alphabear is a perfect example of fun while playing. In this game, you have to make a word with the given letters on your screen. Each letter has a score, with four being the largest score and one being the lowest.

There is also a bear in the middle of the puzzle grid, which increases in size when you create a word. The longer word you make, the greater your score will be. The score of the letter decreases in the next round if you don’t use them, and if it reaches 0, it will be completely unusable.

Typeshift

In Typeshift, you have to make an anagram of the given word by rearranging its letters. You are given a puzzle of different letters, and you have to arrange them to make a valid word.

The letters change colors once they’ve been used, making it easier to identify the remaining letters. You can drag the letters up and down to arrange these letters, and the level ends when you’ve used all the letters at least once.

Bonza Word Puzzle

It is an interesting word puzzle game that is very fun to play. In this game, instead of typing the letters yourself, you have to drag the pieces of the puzzle and try to solve them.

There are hints which will help you solve them as well. This game might seem easy at first but can be quite challenging as you progress through levels.

Word Search- Word Puzzle Game

In this game, you have to search the words in the given puzzle grid. The words that you need to search are given on the top of your screen. It is a simple game, but it can get quite tricky sometimes.

The letters of the word could be arranged horizontally, vertically as well as diagonally, so you’ll have to use your creativity to find them. There are different themes that you can choose from. And each theme provides you with different challenges.

Words With Friends Crosswords

This is a word-based game that you can play with your friends or people from all over the world. It requires you to sign up using your email or Facebook account when you’re first starting. In this game, you are given a grid that you have to fill with words. To make the words, there are letters at the end of your screen.

Each letter carries a point. Your score is calculated by adding points to each letter you’ve used. It is a fun game that you can play with friends to find out who has a better vocabulary. You can also play various modes with AI. Whoever gets the higher score at the end of the match becomes the winner in this game.

Word Cookies

Word Cookies is another classic word game where you have to create words using the given letters. The letters are placed inside a circular plate, and you have to use them to create words that fit into the empty block.

When you find all the hidden words, the level ends, and you can move on to the next level. It is a fun little game that you can play anywhere and anytime.

CodyCross: Crossword Puzzles

It is another crossword puzzle game that is very addictive once you start playing. Your goal is to find different hidden words in the puzzle by deciphering the hint for each row and column. It also starts with some easy levels but can get difficult pretty quickly.

It has different themes that you can choose from. And you can earn various rewards if you play daily as well.

Figgerits

Figgerits is a word puzzle game in which you have to find the hidden words by using the given descriptions. Each level may contain a different number of hidden words, and when you find all hidden words, it will reveal a secret message of that level.

For each word you find, it will reveal a portion of the message by using those letters in the word. You can also use hints if you are stuck by pressing a bulb icon at the bottom of your screen. It is a fun little challenging, and addictive game for adults as well as children.

Wheel of Fortune

Wheel of Fortune is a word puzzle game where you have to guess the letters to solve the puzzle. The matches are turn-based, where each player takes turns in guessing the letter. But there is a catch; you can only guess consonants. If you want to use vowels, you have to purchase them using points.

In each turn, you can spin the wheel of fortune to earn points in case of guessing the correct letter. You can then use these points to purchase the vowel letters that go into the puzzle. If you know all the letters, you can solve the puzzle to end the round.

Word Link

Word Link is another word game where you have to create words using the letters given on your screen. The game starts off easy, but it slowly becomes more difficult as you go clear more levels.

The levels end when you fill all the blocks of the puzzle with suitable words. There are also various fun modes you can try if you get bored.

Words of Wonders: Crossword

As the name implies, it is a word game where you have to fill the crossword puzzle with suitable words from the given letters. It is a simple yet addictive game that you can play when you’re bored or traveling somewhere.

There are various themes to choose from, each offering different genres of words. It also starts with easy levels and gradually gets harder as you go through different levels.

Cryptogram- Decrypt Quotes

Cryptogram is a challenging word game in which you have to find the missing letters of the popular code by deciphering them. It can be quite hard to clear some levels of this game because it doesn’t provide hints or clues. The only thing it provides is the person who said it.

It is not the most addictive game, but it does come with its own thrills. If you are someone who enjoys challenges, you might be able to enjoy this a lot.

Hangman

Hangman is another interesting word puzzle game that can be quite challenging. In this game, you have to guess the hidden word using the letters of the alphabet. It is a very challenging game as there are usually no hints in this game.

If you can guess the letter that is in the hidden word, it is revealed in the word. If you cannot guess the letters, then a hung man is drawn for each incorrect guess. And if you cannot guess the hidden word before the man is completely hung, you’ll lose the game.