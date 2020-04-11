Since AMD announced the release of the Ryzen 2000 series CPUs, not long ago, people have been on the lookout for the best X470 motherboards.

We understand why people love the X470 chipset from AMD – it offers better RAM speeds, with no need for BIOS-flash.

Generally, the X470 is an upgrade on the X370 chipset. For those who want to covert a drive into a cache drive, the X470 chipset comes with the StoreMI feature that allows them to do that.

Everyone who wants to get a hassle-free and efficient board will be excited to lay their hands on a board with the X470 chipset. But with loads of these motherboards in the market, making a good choice can be tricky.

We are going to help you choose the best motherboards through this guide. Let’s get started.

Best X470 Motherboards

Model Networking support Memory support Form factor Price ASRock X470 Taichi Intel Gigabit Ethernet Dual channel, four slots, max 64GB ATX Check Price Asus ROG Crosshair VII Hero Wi-Fi Intel I211-AT, 1x Gigabit LAN 4X DIMM slots up to 64GB, DDR4 ATX Check Price ASUS Prime X470-Pro Intel I211-AT, 1x Gigabit LAN 4X DIMM slots up to 64GB, DDR4 ATX Check Price Gigabyte X470 Aorus Gaming 7 WiFi 1x Intel Gigabit Ethernet, WiFi and Bluetooth 5 Dual-channel, four slots, max 64GB ATX Check Price Gigabyte X470 Aorus Ultra Gaming 1x Intel Gigabit Ethernet Dual-channel, four slots, max 64GB ATX Check Price MSI X470 Gaming Plus 1 x Realtek Gigabit ALC892 Dual-channel, four slots up to 64GB ATX Check Price ASRock X470 Master SLI 1x GigaLAN Intel I211AT 4x DDR4 DIMM Slots up to 64GB ATX Check Price ASRock X470 Gaming ITX/AC Intel I211-AT Gigabit Ethernet DDR4 2DIMMs up to 32GB Mini-ITX Check Price ASUS ROG Strix X470-F Intel I212-AT Gigabit Ethernet Dual channel, four slots up to 64GB ATX Check Price ASUS ROG Strix X470-I Intel Gigabit LAN Dual channel, two slots up to 32GB Mini-ITX Check Price

1. ASRock X470 Taichi – Best Overall



The ASRock X470 Taichi is a state of the art motherboard that doesn’t come cheap. We consider it the best overall high-end motherboard in the market so it’s worth the price.

The physical design is really eye-catching. The board is covered with large light design. At the bottom, the heatsink is constructed with a smart arrangement.

This board comes with two steel-surrounded PCIe x 16 slots. There’re also four DIMM sockets that handle 64GB of DDR4 memory. It has two M.2 connectors which support faster NVMe standard. Then there’re eighth SATA ports to consider.

ASRock X470 Taichi comes with a decent selection of fan connectors. It also has two USB 3.1 headers on the motherboard. And it offers USB 3.1 Type-C.

In terms of performance, this board comes through efficiently for both gaming and general-purpose computing. It performs brilliantly in terms of NVMe storage too. Its been tested to be stable for overclocking too.

Pros: Great performance in terms of memory, storage

Plenty of storage options

Cool design

Solid core specification Cons: Pricey

The catch The ASRock X470 Taichi is an outstanding board and it’s built for high-end gamers. Given the impressive storage test results and the other outstanding features, like connectivity; this is one board that would give every PC builder a big win.

2. Asus ROG Crosshair VII Hero WiFi – Best X470 Motherboard for 2700x



We’ve noticed some gamers asking questions on forums about which motherboard is best for 2700x. Our suggestion is the ASUS ROG Crosshair VII Hero WiFi. This is truly an exceptional motherboard.

This build can correctly be considered as Asus’ best X470 motherboard. Given their prowess with AMD motherboards, this is one unit you should seriously consider if you have some money to spend.

What you get is a board with a very strong VRM. It features 60A power stages and a digital PWM. It has ten phases for the VCore which is great for any Ryzen 2nd generation overclocking. Asus adds SoC phases in-between the CPU phases. This is cool for balancing out the thermals.

We laud this motherboard for being the only AM4 board that offers both 4x PCI-E 3.0 and a couple of M.2 slots. We haven’t found another board with this offering.

We should also comment on the number of USB ports this unit offers. The number is 12. Eight of those ports are USB 3.0. For lighting, it has four RGB LED headers two of which are addressable while the other two are RGB. It has a few water-cooling sensors and eight fan headers. This unit clearly has temperature under control.

Pros: Excellent choice for overclockers

The unique offering of PCI-E 3.0

Lots of USB Cons: Expensive

The catch Asus made this board for gamers and PC builders looking for a high-end motherboard with top-notch legacy. We didn’t discuss all the features of this unit because they’re quite numerous. This board is a premium future-proof unit that’s definitely worth’s its huge price-tag.

3. ASUS Prime X470-Pro – Reliable and Durable X470 Motherboard



How would you like to lay your hands on an X470 motherboard that’s both reliable and durable? We give you the Asus Prime X470-Pro.

Asus boards offer a host of remarkable choices but the Prime X470-pro is an outstanding board with the X470 chipset. We were moved by the sleek design with silver heatsinks as well as an integrated M.2 cooler. It offers support for DDR4 3466MHz memory. There are two USB 3.1, dual M.2 slots. The board is then illuminated with RGB lighting.

Interestingly, this board features ASUS 5-way optimization; with one-click feature, the system-wide tuning is optimized for overclocking.

In terms of temperature regulation, the M.2 heatsink is designed to reduce M.2 SSD temperature by up to 20c. This is despite the fact that it doesn’t have an IO shield blended into the heatsink.

Pros: Great for overclocking

RGB lighting

Impressive RAM Speed

Stable Cons: The heatsink is quite small.

The catch Everything checks out with Asus Prime X470-Pro except for the heatsinks which could be a little bigger. Overall, ASUS delivers an impressive board with the much-improved X470-pro chipset at a fair price.

4. Gigabyte X470 Aorus Gaming 7 WiFi – Best High-end X470 Motherboard



If you’re looking for the best high-end X470 motherboard for your PC build, look no further from Gigabyte X470 Aorus Gaming 7 WiFi. For the price, you should be expecting some extra cool features and it duly delivers. We consider it the best high-end X470 motherboard in the market at the moment.

This Gigabyte board comes with 10+2 digital power phase design supported by heat-pipe-enabled heatsinks. It has two CPU power connectors with a four-pin connector. We can see the effort from Gigabyte here. But that’s not all.

The board comes alive with the RGB lighting added to this unit. It has a DIMM and PCIe slots for illumination with smattering RGB LED headers. On the left side of the board, there’re two diffuse strips of acrylic one of which covers the audio circulatory while it supports the many RGB LEDs.

We were impressed with the air and water-cooling capabilities of this unit. The X470 Aorus Gaming 7 has eight hybrid fan headers, each of which is capable of producing a remarkable 2A/24W power. This allows you to attach a handful of water-cooling pumps to the board. The M.2 ports come with their own cooling boosts with a couple of heatsinks

You’ll be pleased with the audio performance of this board which comes with Realtek’s new ALC1220-VB audio codec. There are even two USB 3.0 ports assigned for audio DACs.

In terms of overclocking, this unit is quite impressive. This board earns more pecks for the Precision Boost Overdrive feature which allows for improved overclocking. Although, there’s a disclaimer from AMD which states that: enabling precision boost overdrive will void your warranty.

Pros: Lavish design with outstanding lighting

Solid and efficient performance

Impressive in terms of overclocking Cons: Pricey

The catch This is a big step up from the X370. Gigabyte built this motherboard for people who are seeking to build PCs with adequate air and water-cooling capabilities. In terms of features, this one premium unit that delivers efficiently in terms of performance and overclocking with Precision boost overdrive. It’s a perfect board for building a high-end Ryzen 2 PC.

5. Gigabyte X470 Aorus Ultra Gaming – Best Entry-Level X470 Motherboard



The best entry-level board we found in the market is Gigabyte X470 Aorus Ultra Gaming.

This board features six SATA 6Gbps ports, eight fan headers alongside USB 2.0 and 3.0 headers. Additionally, it comes with a full USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C header on the PCB with Realtek ALC 1220 codec Audio. And it also features Intel-powered LAN ports. You won’t find this in some costlier boards out there.

You’ll also get nine Type-A USB ports, four of which are USB 3.0, plus Type-A and Type-C full USB 3.1 Gen ports. These are on the rear I/O panel. For audio output, it has an optical output with eight channel support.

The fan control area for this board is quite superb; added to an internal header which allows it to control the speed of the fans.

This is one motherboard with a pretty impressive layout which offers fairly decent performance and does well with overclocking.

However, we weren’t happy that Gigabyte doesn’t add RGB lighting to this board. But they made sure to add a number of RGB headers on the PCB which lets you customize the board with your own LED strips if you want more lighting.

The major cutback we noticed was that it comes with only one M.2 heatsink. This means it isn’t the most robust board for power circulation and cooling.

Pros: Competitive price

Impressive layout

Good for overclocking

Excellent audio performance Cons: Doesn’t come with Gigabyte’s impressive RGB lighting

Less elaborate cooling with one M.2 heatsink.

Lack of SATA support

The catch Gigabyte does well to deliver a board that’s fairly affordable and doesn’t compromise on performance. Considering its features, this is a motherboard that was built for people who crave the latest piece of technology but are riding on a limited budget. At this price, you might not find a better offer elsewhere.

6. MSI X470 Gaming Plus – Best Budget X470 Motherboard



Sometimes what stops people from laying their hands on the best motherboards is money. That’s why we sought out the best budget X470 motherboard. Our solution was MSI X470.

With this unit, you’ll get eighth channel audio which comes with an optical output. The size of the VRM heatsinks is adequate enough for thermal control. There are RGB LED headers and enough fan headers to power six fans.

MSI impresses us by cramming in an 11-phase power design, including CMOS clear switch at the base. You’ll find it helpful if you’re looking to overclock this board.

What we didn’t find impressive was that this ATX board fails to accommodate an M.2 heatsink or WiFi. But this is reasonable given the low price. Making up for that, there’re two M.2 ports arranged to support PCIe 3.0 x4 SSDs. These slots support SATA-based models but are limited to PCIe 2.0.

In total it has eight Type-A ports which makes it a pretty well-equipped motherboard.

Pros: Most affordable

Good with overclocking

Decent performance Cons: Low-key for lighting aesthetics

Doesn’t support USB 3.1 Type-C

No M.2 heatsinks

No Intel-powered LAN port

The catch MSI tries hard and well to deliver a board that appeals perfectly for building a budget gaming PC unit. They almost tried too hard by sacrificing some important features like WiFi and M.2 heatsink. But in the end, they deliver an easy to use, and stable board which should meet the basic CPU needs of every gamer.

7. ASRock X470 Master SLI – Best runner-up Budget X470 Motherboard



Still on budget boards, let’s introduce the runner up best budget X470 motherboard. It’s no other than the X470 Master SLI from ASRock.

This board boasts enhanced and improved VCore voltage due to ASRock’s premium 45A power chokes. This makes the saturation current up to three times better.

It also features supreme 12K black capacitors which lives up to 12,000hours. The board is equipped with two M.2 slot that supports SATA 3 6Gbps and PCIe Gen 3 x 4 Ultra M.2 interface. This drives up data transfer to speeds up to 32Gbps. There’re six SATA 3 connectors and two M.2 storage ports.

We liked the high density glass fabric PCB build which lowers the spaces between the PCB layers to protect the board against shorts caused by humidity and electricity.

When tested for overclocking it reached 4.0GHz at a core voltage of 1.4V.

Pros: Good performance for its price

Good for overclocking

Metal reinforced PCIe 3.0 x16 slots Cons: VRM for this isn’t the best

No WiFi

Expensive

The Catch ASRock provides stiff competition for MSI with this incredibly affordable motherboard. For the features it presents, and because they didn’t compromise on performance this board is highly recommend for builders on a tight budget.

8. ASRock X470 Gaming ITX/AC – Best Mini-ITX Motherboard



Most X470 boards are quite similar to the preceding X370 version but there’re a handful of variations that separates the two. We can say the same for the ASRock X470 Gaming-ITX/AC also known as ASRock Fatal1ty X470 Gaming-ITX/ac.

For us, this is the best Mini-ITX motherboard in the market, even though there aren’t so many X470 Mini motherboards available.

This build supports up to eighth-Core CPUs. Due to space constraints, it doesn’t comes with onboard RGB LEDs. ASRock made up for it with two RGB headers of type 5v digital and a 12v AMD FAN LED.

This board features four SATA 3 ports alongside two USB headers of type 2.0 and 3.0. We were impressed with the single PCIe 3.0 x16 slot which is reinforced with metal to improve its durability. Atop the board are two RGB headers and CH_FAN2 which supplies 1 Amp/12watts.

The audio section employs Realtek ALC1220 codec with two Nichicon Fine Gold Series Audio capacitors. There wasn’t any additional amplifiers. The CPU heatsink is compact but doesn’t have a thermal pad.

During testing the ASRock Fatalty X470 performed well; even for overclocking, but because it lacks M.2 cooling something like thermal throttling does occasionally happen.

Pros: Good value for money

32Gbps M.2 speeds

Good performance

Impressive overclocking Cons: Somewhat similar to the X370 chipset

CPU VRM design could take some work

Doesn’t come with dual M.2 or M.2 cooling

The catch There aren’t so many efficient mid-range motherboards out there. We considered this and the performance this board offers. It was concluded that this is is a fairly good option for a mid-end PC. But you’ll have to sacrifice the fact that it doesn’t support M.2 cooling.

9. ASUS ROG Strix X470-F, Best X470 Motherboard for Overclocking



You may be a stickler for boards that allow customizing and additional features; maybe you have a mindset of driving your components to the limit. If that’s the case, you’re better off with the best X470 motherboard for overclocking; we’re referring to the ASUS ROG Strix X470-F Gaming motherboard.

This board comes fitted with onboard RGB lighting plus three RGB headers primarily to support a variety of LED strips. It also features dual M.2 slots – one of the two slots is cooled with an integrated heatsink.

The audio solution is based on Realtek’s ALC1220, but this one has a couple of amplifiers. It all comes together to make it a board with great audio quality.

Overclocking tests carried out on the ASUS ROG Strix X470-F CPU produced some outstanding results. When set at a core voltage of about 1.4V and pushed for the highest clock speeds with a DRAM frequency maintained at 3200MHz; testing results showed 4.1GHz across eight cores with voltage stable at 1.39V.

Pros: Great M.2 slot cooling system

Best for overclocking

Doesn’t consume much power during overclocking

Reinforced PCIe slots

Great audio performance Cons: Not the most stylish board you’ll see

Nearly identical to the X370 version

Just one onboard RGB LED zone

The catch The ASUS ROG Strix X470-F is aimed at gamers who are yet to try out AMD AM4 platform. Most importantly, this motherboard is superb for high performance and overclocking. It also has enough features to attract the interest of any PC DIY builder.

10. ASUS ROG Strix X470-I – Best runner-up Mini-ITX motherboard



There are only about two Mini-ITX X470 motherboards around but the Asus ROG Strix X470-I stands quite close among the best in the market.

This board features two M.2 slots, one of which is on the front with the other at the back. We found it near perfect with high-speed NVMe drives.

This Asus unit incorporates high-quality 4+2 phase power design with decent capacitors. Those capacitors have been tested to survive a high temperature range of -55C to 150C.

This ASUS board comes with four temperature sensors to monitor the various temperature zones. There are two RGB headers for RGB strips. It also has two 288-pin DIMM slots which supports up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM. Add that to the four SATA ports.

A drawback we noticed is the way the DIMM slots are arranged. The first two at the front looks OK but the two sitting next to the PCI-express slot are quite difficult to reach.

We didn’t like the fact that the I/O panel doesn’t feature a built-in I/O shield. This one is built with HDMI port at the back panel added to 4x USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, 2x USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports. Also, it doesn’t have a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port.

Pros: Fast storage

Impressive cooling

Fast storage and decent overall performance Cons: Crammed interior due to the two M.2 slots

Lack of PCB real estate for memory slots

No built-in shield for I/O panel

The catch This unit is specially designed for small form factor PC builds. But the internal cable management is a bit clumsy so as the smallish design. If you wouldn’t mind any of those things, the ASUS ROG Strix-I Gaming motherboard was built to specifically meet the need of any mid to low-range gaming computer. If you don’t like this one you can go for the ASRock.

Buyer’s guide for the best X470 Motherboards

Different people have different needs with regards building a PC. A lot more do not know what to choose when it comes to the motherboard to go with their rig. Sooner or later, you’ll find yourself in that position. If you’re in the market for a X470 motherboard, we advise that you consider your needs.

Some people are fine with basic functionality. If that’s you, go for an entry-level board. If you’re on a low-budget, you can get something below $150. We recommend the Gigabyte X470 Aorus Gaming 7 WiFi if you’re on the hunt for a stylish board with good lighting.

If you want extra features with outstanding performance and overclocking, you should consider the ASRock X470 Taichi or the Asus ROG Crosshair VII Hero.

Final Words

You should seriously consider getting your hands on an AMD Ryzen second generation X470 motherboard. They offer outstanding all-around performance especially for gaming PC builds. We’ve considered the best X470 motherboards for almost everything – including overclocking, size, performance and price. We did this to save you from the mire of searching the market uninformed and unguided.

We’ll like to know which of these X470 motherboards appeals to you the most. Have you used any of them? What are your experiences? Comment and let us know.