Best Z690 Motherboards With DDR5 RAM for Intel 12th Gen CPUs

The release of the new 12th-Gen Alder Lake CPUs from Intel combined with DDR5 RAM technology makes it a very exciting time for the PC community in 2021. With such great power on hand, buying the right Z690 motherboard is crucial to avoid bottlenecks and keep performance optimal.

Until the more budget-friendly H670 and B660 chipsets are released, Z690 remains the way to go. So, it’s always good to know what you’re getting into before making a purchase. Whether you want to drop $550 on a premium no-compromises motherboard, or are looking for a reasonable value-packed alternative, I’ve got something for you.

Best Z690 Intel Motherboards Overview

Award Model Design Price Best Overall ASUS ROG Strix Z690-F Check Price Best for Build Quality and Durability MSI Z690 Force Check Price Best for RGB and Aesthetics MSI MPG Z690 Carbon Check Price Best Bang for Your Buck ASUS Prime Z690-A Check Price Best for Overclocking Gigabyte Z690 Aorus Master Check Price

Before You Buy

You might assume that since you’ve already picked the Z690 chipset, choosing a particular motherboard would be a walk in the park. But, Z690 motherboards are different from their predecessors in many regards. Thus, with the plethora of options out there, it’s easy to get overwhelmed.

You might already be familiar with general motherboard purchase tips, but there are some extra features you need to look out for when buying a Z690 motherboard. So, here are some of the main ones you need to be aware of:

DDR5 Compatibility

DDR5 offers increased speed, higher bandwidth, and a better architecture compared to DDR4. So, not only do you get the best performance, but you also get to experience next-gen technology only available with the Z690 chipset for now. All of the motherboards on this list have been handpicked to have this feature by default.

WiFi Support

Z690 is a high-end chipset, so most motherboards have in-built WiFi. But, if an Ethernet cable connection is not available in your setup, always double-check to buy one that has in-built WiFi support. Sure, you can always add that functionality later with a WiFi card, but that ends up costing extra and it also blocks up one PCIe slot and a PCIe lane.

Powerful VRMs

When a PC is switched on, the power from the wall doesn’t directly go to your CPU. First, it goes through your PSU. Then, the VRMs (Voltage Regulator Modules) on your motherboard adjust the flow as needed, like a fuel injection system. For enthusiasts, this means better overclocks. For general users, it means a stable system.

With the power of both DDR5 and 12th-Gen CPUs on tap, most people would try their hand out at overclocking their system with a Z690 motherboard. So, it’s important to know about the VRM phases on a motherboard to gauge its overclocking potential: the more, the better.

Other Specifications

When it comes to the I/O, storage, and general port requirements, most Z690 motherboards will have what you need by default. But it’s good to know how much you need beforehand. As a fun test, go through this list and determine which of these ports and slots you need, and how many of them:

SATA Ports

M.2 slots

USB-A and USB-C Ports

RAM Slots

PCIe Slots

For instance, if you’re currently planning on using 32GB DDR5 RAM but would like to expand it to 128GB in the future, you can get a board with four or more RAM slots. Being specific about this stuff will make it easy to narrow down on your options. So, now that you know what specs and features you need with your Z690 motherboard, let’s go through our best picks list…

Best Z690 Intel Motherboards With DDR5 RAM Support

Key Specifications CPU Socket: LGA 1700

LGA 1700 RAM Capacity: 128GB (4 Slots up to 6400MHz)

128GB (4 Slots up to 6400MHz) Networking and Connectivity: Intel WiFi 6E, 2.5G Ethernet Port, and Bluetooth 5.2

Intel WiFi 6E, 2.5G Ethernet Port, and Bluetooth 5.2 Form Factor: ATX (12 x 9.6 inches)

ATX (12 x 9.6 inches) RGB Support: Yes (ASUS Aura Sync)

Yes (ASUS Aura Sync) Audio: Savitech SV3H712 Amplifier

If you’re looking for a top-of-the-line, no-compromises Z690 motherboard, the ASUS ROG Strix Z690-F could be a great option. Not only do you get all the ports and slots you need for a beast PC, but many premium features on top too.

It has the latest and greatest LGA 1700 CPU socket with 16+1 phase VRM, suitable for overclocking. So, it’s not only compatible with the 12th-Gen Alder Lake CPUs but also Celeron and Pentium Gold CPUs.

For RAM, it features four DDR5 slots with speeds of up to 6400MHz and a total capacity of 128GB. That’s overkill for gaming, but it could be viable for work-related tasks like video editing, AI deep learning, and animation.

When it comes to cooling, it has dedicated heatsinks for the M.2 drives and the VRM. Although it’s not the best, with a powerful cooler you could do some serious overclocking with it. If you require a ton of storage, it has four M.2 slots for SSDs along with PCIe 5.0 x16 for your GPU. Plus, it has all the necessary headers to connect RGB fans, AIOs, and CPU coolers.

I’ve given it the “Best Overall” category because it scores high in almost every regard: plenty of ports and headers, good cooling capacity, and premium build quality. So, if you have a high budget and are looking for the best all-around motherboard, the ASUS ROG Strix Z690-F might be right up your alley!

Pros: The illuminated RGB display looks great

Plenty of M.2 slots and SATA ports to expand your storage

Compatible with high-speed RAM Cons: Slightly overpriced

Key Specifications CPU Socket: LGA 1700

LGA 1700 RAM Capacity: 128GB (4 Slots up to 5600MHz)

128GB (4 Slots up to 5600MHz) Networking and Connectivity: Intel WiFi 6E and 2.5G Ethernet Port

Intel WiFi 6E and 2.5G Ethernet Port Form Factor: ATX (12 x 9.6 inches)

ATX (12 x 9.6 inches) RGB Support: Yes (MSI Mystic Light)

Yes (MSI Mystic Light) Audio: Realtek ALC4080

If you’re looking for a fairly premium Z690 motherboard with silver accents and great build quality, MSI Z690 Force could be the right pick. When you look at it, you’ll immediately notice the multiple steel armors and heat sinks on the surface. This level of durability makes it suitable for both high-end gaming and productivity applications.

When it comes to rear I/O, it features a flash BIOS button, HDMI and DisplayPort, LAN and Wi-Fi buttons, and several USB 2.0 ports. It also has a Q-code debug LED for quick troubleshooting when you come across any kind of error, which is definitely a handy feature.

You also get fast storage, running at PCIe 4.0 X4 for NVMe-based SSDs. Of course, there are also four DDR5 slots with a max capacity of 128GB and an overclocked speed of up to 5600MHz. If you use a NAS system, you’ll love the 2.5G LAN and Intel WiFi 6E connectivity options, although you can’t help but notice the lack of Bluetooth 5.0.

Like many of the motherboards on this list, this one also has pre-installed RGB software, known as MSI Mystic Light. You can use it for controlling any compatible RGB peripherals and components like fans, case, and strips. Moreover, its bright white color is perfect for black-and-white PC builds too.

The MSI Z690 Force remains a solid Z690 motherboard for around $400. Although the durable build quality is its best feature, it also excels in other areas like cooling and aesthetics. So, if you’re looking for a good motherboard to power your Alder Lake CPU, definitely consider this one.

Pros: High-end dedicated audio equalizer for gaming

Removable parts are shielded with Frozr plates

Multiple high-speed storage connectors available Cons: Lacks Bluetooth connectivity

Key Specifications CPU Socket: LGA 1700

LGA 1700 RAM Capacity: 128GB (4 Slots up to 6666MHz)

128GB (4 Slots up to 6666MHz) Networking and Connectivity: Intel WiFi 6E and 2.5G Ethernet Port

Intel WiFi 6E and 2.5G Ethernet Port Form Factor: ATX (12 x 9.6 inches)

ATX (12 x 9.6 inches) RGB Support: Yes (MSI Mystic Light)

Yes (MSI Mystic Light) Audio: Realtek ALC4080

If you’re looking for a mid-range Z690 motherboard, something that isn’t budget-friendly nor premium, then the MSI MPG Z690 Carbon could be a good option. It offers most of the premium features you might expect with a $400 price point with a few expected compromises.

First of all, the 18+1+1 phase VRM is great, powered through two 8-pin EPS connectors for increased stability. For all the storage-hungry users out there, you get four PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots along with an extra PCIe 3.0 slot. In terms of I/O, there are ample USB ports, single HDMI & DVI ports, power headers, and LED headers too.

Power is one thing, and cooling is another. To keep the components cool and ensure smooth performance, the MSI MPG Z690 Carbon is armored with multiple heavy-duty Frozr heatsinks and thermal pads.

And, to top it all off, this motherboard looks awesome too! The menacing dragon and the “CARBON” logo with the RGB backlighting fits in with a gaming PC persona. Along with that, the stealthy carbon black body brings it all together in a sleek design.

Pros: Copper heatpipe helps in heat dissipation

Plenty of storage options

Dedicated liquid cooling pump header available Cons: Lacks Bluetooth connectivity

Key Specifications CPU Socket: LGA 1700

LGA 1700 RAM Capacity: 128GB(4 Slots up to 6000MHz)

128GB(4 Slots up to 6000MHz) Networking and Connectivity: 2.5GBPS Ethernet Port

2.5GBPS Ethernet Port Form Factor: ATX (12 x 9.6 inches)

ATX (12 x 9.6 inches) RGB Support: Yes (ASUS Aura Sync)

Yes (ASUS Aura Sync) Audio: Realtek S1220A 7.1 Surround Sound

Among all the flagship Z690 motherboards we’ve discussed on this list, the ASUS Prime Z690-A offers premium features at a comparatively reasonable price. As we’ll see, you’re getting all the features that matter without breaking the bank.

Often, the main drawback with budget-friendly motherboards is an underpowered VRM with a cheap and flimsy heatsink. As we talked about before, it’s important to keep the VRM cool for stable usage and overclocking. With the Prime Z690-A, you don’t need to worry about that since it has a 16+1 phase VRM coupled with many heavy-duty heatsinks on the SSD, chipset, and I/O panels.

When it comes to design, the silver-white color might be a plus or a minus depending on personal taste, but the overall aesthetic is still pretty cool and unique. If you’re doing a White PC build, it can be a perfect addition, especially if you’re using a transparent acrylic side-panel case. In terms of I/O, the Prime Z690-A is also good enough for most users.

Overall, the ASUS Prime Z690-A is a great value-packed alternative to most flagship Z690 motherboards. If you can live with the lack of WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity and are looking to get your foot in the door with a comparatively wallet-friendly Z690 motherboard, this one might be your ticket!

Pros: AI-powered software tools for optimum performance

Ample heatsink coverage

White and silver accents Cons: Lacks WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity

Key Specifications CPU Socket: LGA 1700

LGA 1700 RAM Capacity: 128GB (4 Slots up to 6400MHz)

128GB (4 Slots up to 6400MHz) Networking and Connectivity: Intel WiFi 6E, 10G Ethernet Port, and Bluetooth 5.2

Intel WiFi 6E, 10G Ethernet Port, and Bluetooth 5.2 Form Factor: ATX (12 x 9.6 inches)

ATX (12 x 9.6 inches) RGB Support: Yes (Aorus RGB Fusion 2.0)

Yes (Aorus RGB Fusion 2.0) Audio: Realtek ALC1220-VB

Gigabyte’s sub-brand Aorus is known for its hardcore gaming and overclocking components, and the Z690 Aorus Master is no different in that regard. Of course, with its LGA 1700 socket, it supports 12th-Gen Alder Lake CPUs. But it also offers some extra goodies, especially when it comes to overclocking and heavy-duty VRMs.

It uses a mind-blowing 19+1+2 phase VRM design, making for a total of 22 phases. This is more than enough to push a 12900K CPU to its theoretical limits. However, when it comes to PCs, with great power comes great heat generation, and the Aorus Master has excellent cooling performance too. Before we talk about that though, let’s go over the I/O.

The I/O consists of 11 USB connectors, including two USB-C variants, which should be plenty even for the most peripheral-crazy user out there. Another special feature it has is the 10GBPS Ethernet port by Aquantia. Most users won’t be able to use this at full capacity, but it’s there nevertheless if you have a speedy network to use it.

When it comes to cooling, all heat is dissipated through the multiple radiator-like heatsinks with thick fins on the surface. Just make sure you have a capable AIO, and you can be on your way to applying some crazy overclocks with this motherboard!

Pros: High-end heatsink quality leads to optimum cooling

22 phase VRM makes it perfect for overclocking

Plenty of connectors for high-speed SATA SSDs and M.2 drives along with Thunderbolt 4 Cons: Slightly overpriced

Is DDR5 Worth the Extra Cost?

In your search for the perfect motherboard, you might’ve noticed that DDR4 Z690 motherboards are pretty budget-friendly. For example, the DDR4 ASUS Prime Z690-P is available for around $220, while the DDR5 Prime Z690-A costs around $290. Not only that, pricing and availability are all over the place too.

When it comes to the volatile worldwide chip shortage crisis, your guess is as good as mine. Fortunately, once AMD gets on the DDR5 bandwagon and popularity increases, we could expect prices to reach a budget-friendly level soon enough. So, you might be wondering, is DDR5 compatibility worth the extra cost right now, or should you wait a while?

The answer to this usually comes down to personal preferences. Currently there aren’t any hybrid motherboards available that support both DDR4 and DDR5 memory, so it’s either one way or the other.

If your priority is lower cost and you’re willing to sacrifice some performance for that, a DDR4 motherboard is a good option. On the other hand, if you’re able to overlook the high price to unlock next-gen performance, DDR5 is the way to go.

$300 Vs. $600 Z690 Motherboard: What’s the Difference?

The prices for the Z690 motherboards on this list vary greatly, from the ASUS Prime Z690-A available for around $290 all the way to the ROG Strix Z690-F for over $550. So, should you invest the extra cash and get a top-of-the-line motherboard, or one that just does the job?

Here’s the truth. A high-end motherboard, even a Z690, won’t inherently boost your PC performance. That depends mostly on your CPU and GPU. However, it’ll provide you with higher headroom for future upgrades and more space to work with.

This isn’t to say that with a $550 Z690 motherboard you’re just throwing away money down the drain. There are also other factors to consider: premium build quality, design, and vibrant RGB lights. But those features certainly aren’t necessary for performance, they’re more like extras.

Since Z690 is a high-end chipset anyway, as long as you choose from this list you’re good to go. So, the wise thing to do is to buy a motherboard that enables you to install all the components you want to use, leave a bit of headroom for upgrades, and have some of the premium features you desire as well. Nothing over the top and unnecessary.

Not Board Yet?

I hope I haven’t overwhelmed you with too much information in this article! The truth is, choosing the best Z690 motherboard for your PC build always comes down to the tiny details: if you’re going to overclock your CPU, how many SSDs you use, if you need a high-speed LAN port, and so on. So, it’s important to know what you’re getting into before committing to a purchase.

If you’re passionate about using the 12th-Gen Alder Lake CPUs in an optimum capacity, then you can’t go wrong with any of the motherboards on this list.

Happy hunting!