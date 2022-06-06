10 Best Zombie Games of All Time

Would you like to blow the brains of the undead? Then you would love the best zombie games I have gathered for you. Some games are fast-paced and action-packed, while others focus on the slow claustrophobic vibes horror movies give.

Nevertheless, every game in this list will give you hours of fun as you dismantle zombies’ limbs with your weapons.

Best Zombie Games of All Time

It’s always fun to kill some undead with cool creative tools of your choice. Many online zombies also provide the feature to enjoy games with your friends. Dismantle zombies as you roll your way through progression.

Check out the ten best zombie games with their unique gameplay personality for players to have fun.

Evil Dead: The Game

Developer: Saber Interactive

Saber Interactive Publisher: Saber Interactive, Boss Team Games

Saber Interactive, Boss Team Games Release Date: May 13, 2022

May 13, 2022 Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Genre: Survival horror

Evil dead is part horror, part battle royal. You can choose among 13 different characters, each with a unique ability and skill set. However, you need to unlock some characters through single-player mode.

You play in a team of four, collecting items for the purification ritual before surmounting into the darkness of doom. Like a battle royale game, a shrinking circle forces players to perform a purification ritual as soon as possible.

Evil dead is, in fact, a fifth-player playing as the Monster mode that will do anything to stop players from achieving such a goal. Playing as demons and hunting players across maps is delightfully evil. Besides some glitches, Evil dead is fun to play, especially playing demon mode.

Dying Light 2

Developer: Techland

Techland Publisher: Techland Publishing

Techland Publishing Release Date: February 4, 2022

February 4, 2022 Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Genre: Action RPG, Survival horror

You play as a runner who parkours around the massive post-apocalyptic open world and meets different characters throughout your gameplay progression. The open-world also packs a lot of stuff for you to discover, along with factions you can side with.

Dying Light 2 also focuses on gameplay progression because you can traverse through buildings in several ways. Acquiring skills and upgrading weapons will allow you to perform intense and satisfying combats once executed perfectly. You can lose yourself for hours once you get immersed in this world.

Plant Vs. Zombies

Developer: PopCap Games

PopCap Games Publisher: Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Release Date: May 5, 2009

May 5, 2009 Platform: Microsoft Windows, OSX, iOS, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, Nintendo DS, Android, Windows Phone, Playstation Vita, Xbox One Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch, J2ME

Microsoft Windows, OSX, iOS, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, Nintendo DS, Android, Windows Phone, Playstation Vita, Xbox One Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch, J2ME Genre: Tower Defense game, Third-person shooter, Digital collectible card game

It’s a cute tower defense strategy game where you put plants to defend your house from incoming zombies. Unlike other games where you wildly smack zombies and blow their brains off, here, you plant various vegetables that will help defend your house from hordes of zombies.

It’s a simple strategy game with a chess-like tile based mechanic with three different stages. Each stage is unique to its environment and plates differently that feel fresh on every level.

Encounter varieties of zombies like Elvis zombies, athletic zombies , Michael and many others. It’s a sweet surprise when you see zombies try their different tricks to fend off our defense and fail miserably.

You can also play many challenging modes once you complete the main quest. Completing the main quest and listening to the end credit song is like a cherry on top. It’s an addictive game with new things and zombies to offer in every level.

World War Z

Developer: Saber Interactive

Saber Interactive Publisher: Focus Entertainment, Mad Dog Games

Focus Entertainment, Mad Dog Games Release Date: April 16, 2019

April 16, 2019 Platform: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox 1, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch

PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox 1, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch Genre: First/Third-person shooter, Survival Action

It’s a four-person co-op shooting game with basic but fun ways to kill zombies with friends. Like in the movie, you are bombarded with zombies running toward you. Although the sheer number of zombies creates chaos, their artificial intelligence is rightfully balanced with gameplay.

World settings are specially crafted with variation with the snowy landscape of Moscow, hills of beautiful Tokyo, and claustrophobic subways of New york city. The game also provides different class mechanics.

You can take different roles such as gun damage, medic, or explosive. Gather your friends and kill hordes of zombies in this exhilarating game of World War Z.

Back 4 Blood

Developer: Turtle Rock Studios

Turtle Rock Studios Publisher: WB Games

WB Games Release Date: October 7, 2021

October 7, 2021 Platform: Microsoft Windows, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One , Xbox Series X/S

Microsoft Windows, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One , Xbox Series X/S Genre: First-person zombie shooter

The game is a sequel to Left 4 Dead, released in 2009. The game has improved in every aspect and also some new content. A four-player co-op first-person shooter where you progress by killing hordes of zombies. A typical game, but Back 4 blood has added a card-based progression system this time.

You can now build a deck by collecting cards to increase your stats and abilities. Choose from seven playable characters and go on a hunt with your friends.

State of Decay: Year One Survival

Developer: Undead Labs

Undead Labs Publisher: Microsoft Studios

Microsoft Studios Release Date: June 5, 2013

June 5, 2013 Platform: Xbox 360, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One

Xbox 360, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One Genre: Action-adventure, Survival horror Stealth

Un update to the State of Decay, first launched in 2013, this game brings a whole new context with some minor bugs fixed here and there. The game is a pure system-based role-playing survival game where you manage your thirst and hunger level along with your relationship with your teammates.

After completing the main campaign, you can play two different modes, breakdown, and lifeline. While the core mechanic is the same in both modes, it feels different from the campaign mode. State of Decay is the game for those players who are into a survival game with a management system.

Resident Evil 4

Developer: Capcom Production Studio 4

Capcom Production Studio 4 Publisher: Capcom

Capcom Release Date: January 11, 2005

January 11, 2005 Platform: GameCube, PlayStation 2, Microsoft Windows, Wii, iOS, Zeebo, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Oculus Quest 2

GameCube, PlayStation 2, Microsoft Windows, Wii, iOS, Zeebo, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Oculus Quest 2 Genre: Survival horror, third-person shooter, first-person shooter

Although the game was released in 2005, it still holds up to zombie games of this generation. Within the sixteen-hour campaign, you will encounter various types of undead, ranging from simple villagers to enemies shooting rocket launchers attached to their arms.

Discover a bunch of weapons to defeat enemies. You will need them as weapons get scarce as you progress through games. It’s not as fast as other zombie games, but its slow gameplay builds up anticipation as you get cornered by hordes of zombies. Escaping out of those sticky situations is what makes this game so intense.

Dead Rising 4

Developer: Capcom Vancouver

Capcom Vancouver Publisher: Microsoft Studios, Capcom

Microsoft Studios, Capcom Release Date: December 6, 2016

December 6, 2016 Platform: Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4

Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4 Genre: Action-adventure

Unlike other zombie survival games, Dead Rising four lets you go on a zombie killing spree. Create your vehicles and weapons by collecting blueprints and accomplishing side missions because the open world is littered with collectibles.

The game’s overpowered weapons make you feel god-like. Not to forget the Exo suit, which will allow you to smash zombies like hulk. Dead rising 4 keeps players entertained by its hilarious ways to defeat hordes of zombies.

Its charming characters and witty dialogue fit the story, and the world is crafted with varieties of zombies to kill.

Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare

Developer: Rockstar San Diego

Rockstar San Diego Publisher: Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games Release Date: October 26 2010

October 26 2010 Platform: PlayStation 3, Xbox 360

PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 Genre: Action-adventure

What happens when you mix a western cowboy shooting game with zombies? A whole new level of awesomeness. Rockstar has outdone itself by adding Undead Nightmare Downloadable content to an already renowned game.

Traverse through the west lands on your undead horse with unlimited stamina and experience six hours of playtime. With new challenges, multiplayer modes, and weapons, you will lose yourself exploring new towns and clearing zombies.

The storyline is also brilliantly done with an excellent cut scene and fantastic presentation. Playing through six hours of the campaign will make you feel like you are in a horror movie. And If you want to go online, there’s always free roam mode.

The Last of Us.

Developer: Naughty Dog

Naughty Dog Publisher: Sony Computer,Entertainment

Sony Computer,Entertainment Release Date: June 14, 2013

June 14, 2013 Platform: PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4

PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4 Genre: Action-adventure

It’s Intense with a heart-wrenching story that will leave you feeling emotional. It is a zombie survival game at its core, but what makes The last of Us stand out from any other game is its beautiful storyline and awesome voice acting.

There are three types of zombies: Infected, runners, and clickers. Ammunition is scarce, which forces players to approach stealth play. Although sometimes, firing guns can only be an option.

You play as Joe, surviving in the destroyed town of the United States and overtaken by nature. And you meet Ellie, born and raised in this apocalyptic world. Progressing through this broken world together makes the story much more memorable.

After completing the story, I was heartbroken and amazed that a game could have so much impact. I wish I could wipe my memories of this game and start fresh.