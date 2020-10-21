Igor Lab’s just leaked the power consumption Watt for the AMD “Big Navi” GPU SKUs. The past few weeks have seen leaks regarding the AMD Radeon RX 6900XT. Several leaks and past information add up on Igor’s report giving a much-needed in-sight on the upcoming Radeon Graphics. Still, we expect tons of GPU lineups from the Big Navi GPU.

AMD’s Radeon RX 6000 GPU – NAVI 21 draws 355W TBP, and the NAVI 21 XL draws 290W TBP

The following figures posted by Igor’s Lab showcase the TBP of the card. These numbers showcase the power of the total card. The Total board power includes the GPU, VRAM, VRMs, fans, etc. that feeds on power. The 355W TBP and 290W TBP showcase the card’s total draw on the PCIe port and PCIe power connector.

The breakdown shows the AMD Navi 21 XT GPU draws a total of 235W power. The GPU draws 235W, and the 16GB memory draws 20W, adding more to the total budget. The fans draw around 15W, whereas the MOSFETS adds 30W in the total. The PCB, RGB, etc. accumulate the total to 320 Watts.

The TBP suggests the cards shown might be the latest Big Navi 21XT. It will go head to head with the GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition rated at 320W. The custom AIB Big Navi 21XT boards will have a much higher TDP increasing the total clock speed to around 2.4GHz. The Navi cards will feature a total board power draw at about 355W. The custom card RX 6900XT’s power draw is comparable to the custom GeForce RTX 3080 series GPU as well.

As for the Navi 21 Xl, the GPU draws about 203W in total. If compiling all the component power draws, then it will draw a total of 290W. The Custom boards will have a custom TDP, which is slightly above 290W. The Navi 21 Xl on paper looks to challenge the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, featuring a 220W TBP.

Still, this information might change during or after the launch. All the leaks and information led to this conclusion, which might not be right. But looking at the spec and the power of the upcoming Navi cards, it does look promising. The Navi 21 XT is the top of the line Radeon RX 6900XT card, whereas the Navi 21 XL looks to entice budget or mid-range systems. AMD looks to challenge Nvidia and introduce Ray-Tracing in their cards. Nvidia’s RTX 3000 series launch was a hit, but it struggled to keep the supplies up in the market.