Biostar offers support for the 11th gen Rocket Lake Desktop PCU on its Z490 lineup.

Biostar’s latest Z490 Racing lineup will support the latest Intel’s 11th Gen Rocket Lake Desktop CPU. The motherboards straight off support the upcoming 11th Gen CPU without any BIOS update.

Biostar has enabled the resizable BAR support on its Intel 400 series lineup. The Biostar motherboard offers flawless performance with the latest Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards. Nvidia is looking to follow suit, releasing graphics drivers after finalizing the resizable BAR feature for its RTX 30 series. The resizable BAR allows the Intel CPU to fully access the GPU’s memory buffer, increasing the performance. Plus, it will remove the bottleneck presented due to the limited buffer memory.

Supported Motherboards:

Z490 GTA

Biostar Z490 GTA EVO

Z490 GTN

Z490A-Silver

Z490T-Silver

Momomo_US spotted AsRock, who has listed 11th gen Rocket Lake CPU’s support on its Z490 motherboards. The Z490 Aqua supports the latest Rocket Lake CPU and is listed with other AsRock Taichi and Z490 motherboards.

It is advised to update the BIOS even if the motherboard supports the CPU out of the box. Please update the BIOS from the manufacturer to ensure stability with the upcoming 11th Gen Intel processor. There might be instability during the launch, so please check our motherboard’s product page for new BIOS releases.

Intel is launching its latest 11th generation processor during CES 2021. The Intel Rocket Lake features the latest Willow Cove cores and the latest PCIe Gen 4.0 interface. The company plans to release a new 500 series motherboard for the 11th gen platform. Even though the 400 series motherboard does support the 11th Gen CPU, the 400 series motherboard will miss on the latest PCIe Gen 4.0 interface and USB 4.0.