BIOSTAR freshly announced its latest ITX motherboard, the BIOSTAR B550T-Silver. The Mini-ITX motherboard has the latest B550 chipset to support the latest Ryzen 5000 processor. The BIOSTAR B550T-Silver has all the essential features needed for your next Ryzen build.

BIOSTAR B550T Silver Mini-ITX with up-to-date features

Biostar is not the first brand that you look at while picking yourself a new motherboard. But they have been providing decent and good motherboards for several years. The Biostar B550 Silver Mini-ITX is the latest offering featuring the latest B550 chipset.

The B550T Silver Mini-ITX looks like your average mini-ITX motherboard. The B550 chipset fits in well with the motherboard supporting up to Ryzen 9 processor. The board comes with a dual-DIMM slot supporting only 64 GB of system memory. The motherboard supports 4933+ OC RAMs, which is more than enough in a mini-ITX system.

The board is outfitted with a single PCIe M.2 slot running in the PCIe Gen 4.0 interface for storage. The single PCIe Gen 4.0 x16 slot does significant heavy lifting for the motherboard. Biostar has added a lot of features in the IO section. The WiFi 6 is a considerable upgrade for the system, offering a seamless connection.

The IO comes with a single USB 3.2 (Gen2) Type-C port, a single USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, and four USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports. The single Realtek Gigabit Ethernet Controller seems better for the mini-ITX motherboard. Biostar included a single HDMI 2.1 port and Display port for the upcoming Ryzen 5000 Cezanne APU.

There is no information on the board about its price or release date. But we do speculate the motherboard to priced around $120.