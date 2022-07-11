9 Methods to Fix Black Screen on Macbook

For Mac users, the black screen issue may not be a rare occurrence. However, because there aren’t any error messages on the screen, you might not know what actually went wrong.

Black screen on your Macbook could be due to an unresponsive system management controller or an improper power supply. These encounters either in black, grey, or blue screen can be a symptom of something wrong with your system, physically or on software level.

In this post, we will walk you through the basics as well as some more advanced procedures to get your Macbook back on track in no time.

Why Is My Macbook Showing a Black Screen?

Improper power supply

Application errors

Unresponsive SMC

Unresponsive NVRAM

Waking up from sleep

Corrupted disk permissions

A frozen macbook

OS failure Including a couple of fixes mentioned above as well, here are all the factors that cause your macbook to return a black screen:

How to Fix Black Screen on Macbook

All the steps are listed below with each step having an individual sub-headings. We recommend you to go through all these methods until one of them solves your problem.

Check Your Macbook’s Brightness and Power

Before we begin to apply technical fixes, it’s advisable to go through the basics first. That is, check if your MacBook’s display and power are working properly. So, firstly, make sure that the brightness is not set all the way down. You can press the F2 button to increase your screen brightness.

Then, try plugging in your computer to its power cable and ensure that the battery has not run down. If you have an alternative charger, connect your macbook with this too to make sure that the former is not defective. Also, even if there is a black screen on your screen, type and enter your password to see if you are logged in to the desktop or not.

Restart Your Macbook Using the Keyboard

More often than not, restarting your computer often fixes certain compatibility issues that exist in a particular session. So to avoid forcefully shutting down your computer, you can restart it directly through the keyboard. For this, the Command + Control + Power key configuration will do the trick.

Perform a Power Cycle

In scenarios when your screen freezes or abruptly turns black you can power cycle your computer to dissipate the charges from your capacitors. This will refresh your computer and fix your display as well as other minor issues. So, when your mac is unresponsive, you can take these actions:

Hold the power key until your display is out. Unplug the power cable and all the connected peripherals. If your computer has a removable battery, remove it as well. Close the lid for about 60 seconds. Reattach the batteries. Replug the power cable. Turn on your computer.

Boot From Recovery Mode

The Mac Recovery window allows you do perform various startup fixes. Doing so will enable you to troubleshoot the bootable disk and see your screen light back up.

Booting into recovery mode has been known to fix the issue of black screen on macs. So, first, let’s talk about how we can boot into recovery mode.

Apple silicon Chips

For a Mac computer integrated with Apple’s Silicon chip, you can enter the recovery window by holding the power button during the boot-up process until the startup options appear.

Intel-processer

And if you’re using a mac computer integrated with an Intel-processer chip, you can enter the recovery window by holding the Command + R keys during the boot-up process until the Apple logo appears.

Once you access the recover window, it’s very much advisable for you to try and repair your startup disk. For this, all you have to do is enter the Disk Utility section and select the option to Repair Disk. The computer will start to work its magic. So, wait for the process to complete.

Fix via the Single-User Mode

The single-user mode in the macOS takes you directly to the terminal. The GUIs are not loaded and you can now make required changes in the command line interface. So, through the single-user mode, we can diagnose the black screen problem on your computer. Therefore,

Shut down the macbook. Press the power button to turn on your computer and immediately after that, hold Command + S to enter the single-user mode. Once you reach the CLI, type the following commands and hit enter after each one:

/sbin/fsck -fy

/sbin/mount -uw /

rm /Library/Preferences/com.apple.loginwindow.plist

rm /Library/Preferences/loginwindow.plist

rm /private/var/db/.AppleUpgrade Now, type and enter reboot to exit the CLI.

Reset the NVRAM

The NVRAM is ‘Non-Volatile’ in nature. That means, it is able to store certain data even when there is no power supplied. Usually, the NVRAM stores specific pieces of information that the CPU can quickly access during the startup process. Display settings, such as the resolution and the monitor’s refresh rate are also stored in the NVRAM.

So, when the NVRAM is unresponsive, the computer might not be able to load up the display which results in a black screen. So, to reset it,

Turn off the macbook. Once the system has completely turned off, press the power button. Then, immediately after hearing the startup chime, hold Option + Command + P + R.

Keep holding these buttons until the computer starts up.

Reset the System Management Controller (SMC)

The SMC controls small but important functions to ensure that your computer runs efficiently. That is, from power options including sleep and shutdown to effective battery charging and system indicator lights, the SMC is in charge of everything in between. So knowing this, it’s no surprise that an unresponsive SMC can cause your display to go down and return back a black screen.

Hence, resetting the SMC can probably fix your issue. However, the exact process to do so varies on your system characteristics. Nevertheless, we have listed the exact steps to reset the SMC on your macbook(s) down below.

For Macbooks With Removable Battery

If you use a macbook with a removable battery, you can reset the SMC by simply removing and reinserting the battery in its appropriate place. So, to get a better understanding of this,

Turn off the macbook. Unplug your AC Adapter. Remove the battery. Hold the power/eject button for 5-10 seconds. Reinsert the battery. Plug back the AC adapter and turn on your computer.

For Macbooks With a T2 Chip

If you use a Macbook with a T2 chip, you can reset the SMC by following a particular button configuration shown below. So, for this:

Turn off the macbook. Unplug your AC Adapter. Hold the left Control button + left Option button + right Shift key for 7-10 seconds. Now, while holding this button configuration, hold the power button as well for 10 seconds.

Then, turn on your computer.

For Macbooks With an M1 Chip

If you use a Macbook with an M1 chip, you’re in luck as for this, restarting the macbook automatically resets the SMC. Resetting SMC on Macbooks integrated with the M1 chip is as simple as restarting the computer. So, to reset the SMC for M1 computers,

Turn off the macbook. Close the lid for about 30 seconds. Turn on your computer.

For Macbooks without a T2/M1 chip

If you use a macbook integrated with chips other than the T2 and M1, the aforementioned steps will not work for you. However, for this, the step is similar to that of the T2 chip, with only the button configuration being different. So,

Turn off the macbook. Unplug your AC adapter. Hold left Control button + left Option button + left Shift key + power button for 10-12 seconds.

Then, turn on your computer.

Safe Boot Your Mac

You can check if your display is working properly or not by booting your macbook in safe mode. Doing this will only use the minimum resources necessary to operate a computer. Any other startup agents and unnecessary applications are not given access to run automatically during safe mode.

So, try booting up your macbook in safe mode, and if the display lights up, restart your computer to return back to the normal mode. Here’s how you can safely boot your mac computer:

For Macbooks With M1 Chip:

Shut down your computer. Now, hold the power key until there is a startup option icon. Choose the drive you want your mac to boot from. Hold the Shift key and hit Continue in Safe Mode. Log in with your account. If the display is back online, restart your computer in normal mode.

For Intel-Based Macbooks:

Shut down your computer. Now, press the power button to turn it back on while holding the Shift key. Release the Shift key only after you see the login screen. Log in with your account. If the display is back online, restart your computer in normal mode.

Use Third-Party Applications

There are a plethora of third-party software programs that can help optimize your MacBook’s work performance and efficiency. And upon research apps like CleanMyMac, CleanMyMacX, etc., are known to give good results.

However, we would like to make it clear that none of these applications are sponsorship deals and we rarely recommend our viewers to use third-party applications.

However, using some of these applications, you can repair the broken disk permissions to see your display up back again. Various files and folders are given permission to access certain settings on your mac computer. Over time, plenty of applications are permitted to access these settings. This can cause various errors in your system performance, including the display issue you’re facing as well.

So, repairing disk permissions resets this accessibility option and could hence fix your issue.

Reinstall macOS

If unfortunately, none of the steps mentioned above seem to work for you, then as a last resort, you have to reinstall the entire macOS.

However, on a positive note, you’ll have the option to choose whether you want to erase your data or not before reinstalling the OS. So, the steps to reinstall the macOS are:

Connect your computer to the internet. Connect a second screen. Enter the macOS recovery window. Now click on Reinstall macOS.

Enter your password when prompted to continue further. When you get an option to either install Macintosh HD or Macintosh HD – Data, select the former to prevent any data loss. Let the installation process complete and then, restart your computer.

If you’d like a detailed explanation regarding this topic, you can do so through the official Apple website.

And, if you are unable to access the recovery window, you have to copy the OS installation file on your USB and reinstall the macOS via the bootable USB.