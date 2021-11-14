Blizzard Launcher Not Working – 9 Ways to Fix it

Blizzard’s launcher, Battle.net has mostly positive feedbacks. Battle.net doesn’t experience a lot of downtime, and problems that do occur are usually easy to resolve.

When it’s down, though, you can’t install new games, update your games, or access the ones you want to play. For Blizzard fans, fixing the Blizzard launcher not working issue fast is essential.

What Causes Problems with the Blizzard Launcher

Problems with the Blizzard launcher are often due to issues with your network connections, damaged or missing files, or interactions with other programs that need to be resolved. Most of the work necessary to fix it is basic computer troubleshooting. In general, if you keep your computer updated, you’ll avoid many problems with Battle.net in the first place.

If you haven’t updated your computer in a while, check for Windows updates and drivers updates before you do anything else. Once you’ve brought the computer up to date, check to see whether Battle.net works. If not, start troubleshooting.

Hidden Processes

Sometimes Battle.net appears to be closed but is still open as a process in the Task Manager. This process keeps a new instance of Battle.net from being launched. Check for ghost processes, and then close anything you find to see if that lets you start the Blizzard launcher.

Press the Windows menu button and then type “Task Manager” into the search bar. Click the Task Manager app that appears above. Look in the list of processes for a Battle.net entry. Right-click the Battle.net process. Click “End Task.”

Once it disappears from the list of processes, try starting Battle.net again. Make sure there isn’t more than one process running before closing the Task Manager.

Connection Issues

There are two kinds of connections issues you might face when dealing with Battle.net problems. One is a connection problem on your end, and the other is a problem with Blizzard’s servers.

To check for a problem with Blizzard, log onto Down Detector and see whether users report issues. People report problems very quickly en masse, so if none are registered, check five minutes later to see whether a spike in reports appears. If Blizzard is having issues, you won’t be able to access Battle.net until they work out the errors on their end.

On the other hand, a problem on your end means you’re the one who has to fix it. If your Internet speed is low, log onto your ISP’s website and check for issues there. You can usually troubleshoot your connection, reset your modem, or talk to customer service about internet problems that you’re having.

Make sure that you don’t have a VPN running, either, since a VPN can interfere with Battle.net.

You can also reset your connection and your DNS to try to fix problems with Battle.net. Remember to make sure Battle.net isn’t running before you start — recheck the processes too. After you’ve reset your modem and router, try flushing the DNS.

Click the Windows button on the menu taskbar. Type “Command Prompt.” Right-click the Command Prompt listing that appears and then click “Run as Administrator.” Click “Yes.” Type the following commands into the elevated Command Prompt Windows, pressing “Enter” after each command and waiting for it to complete before entering the next. ipconfig /flushdns



ipconfig /registerndns

ipconfig /release

ipconfig /renew

netsh winsock reset Close the Command Prompt window. Restart your computer.

Completing these steps should eliminate any errors in connections that prevent you from successfully launching Battle.net. If the issue persists, try another method to fix the launcher.

Cache Problems

One issue some Blizzard fans have experienced when launching Battle.net is that the cache is corrupted or too large. Deleting it gives the program a chance to create new files. If the cache was the reason it wasn’t launching, doing this will fix the issue.

Show Hidden Files

If you don’t have hidden files displayed, turn them visible before you try to delete the cache.

Open your C drive in a file explorer window. Click “View.” Click the box next to Hidden Items.

Delete the Cache

Once hidden files are exposed, the ProgramData folder should be listed under the C drive. It’s the location where Battle.net stores its cache.

Double-click “ProgramData” to open the folder. Right-click on the Battle.net folder. Click “Delete.” Confirm that you want to delete the file.

Now try to rerun Battle.net.

Administrator Permissions

Simply going to the Battle.net executable file, right-clicking it, and then changing the privileges to run the program as an administrator and using Windows 8 in Compatibility mode might make it work.

Save the changes and try to relaunch Battle.net. If it doesn’t work, remove the Compatibility mode change but continue to run the program as an administrator while troubleshooting.

Secondary Logon Service

Some players have been able to access Battle.net after enabling the secondary login service. It is usually disabled to ensure there aren’t multiple accounts signing into Battle.net in the same instance. If enabling it fixes the problem, you can leave it enabled. If not, disable it again after you make changes and check whether it works.

Press Windows key + R together. Type “services.msc” and then press Enter. Look for Secondary Logon Service and right-click the entry. Click “Properties.”

Choose “Automatic” from the Startup Type menu.

Click “Start.” Restart your computer.

When you log back in, check to see whether you can access Battle.net.

Antivirus Issues

One way Blizzard recommends fixing issues with Battle.net is to temporarily turn off your antivirus to test whether that is the issue. If you’re using a third-party antivirus, look at the program dashboard to see whether it can be disabled there. If you use Windows built-in antivirus, follow these steps.

Type “Virus and threat protection” in the Windows search bar and select the matching entry from the list. Click “Manage Settings.” Turn off Real-time Protection. Try to run Battle.net right away to see whether it work with your antivirus turned off. Turn Real-time protection back on.

If it worked with the antivirus off, it might be helpful to add an exception for the folder where your Battle.net launcher is located.

Click “Manage settings” in the “Virus & Threat Protection” window. Click “Add an Exclusion.” Click “Folder.” Locate the folder and select it. Click “Select Folder.”

The folder with the Battle.net launcher will be excluded from Windows virus protection scans until you remove it from exceptions.

Change Firewall Settings

Your firewall may also be preventing Battle.net from working correctly. Try disabling it to determine whether it’s the cause of the errors you’re experiencing.

Type “Firewall” into the Windows search bar and click the matching app. Click “Turn Windows Defender Firewall On or Off” in the sidebar. Click “Turn off Windows Defender Firewall” under both Private and Public network settings. Click “OK.”

Test Battle.net to see whether it works. You should turn the firewall back on as soon as you know whether it worked or not. If it did work, add an exception for Battle.net in your firewall settings.

Click “Add an app or feature through Windows Defender Firewall” on the main Firewall management page. Scroll down and look for Battle.net in the list. Make sure it’s checked. Click “OK.”

Change Proxy Settings

Sometimes incorrect proxy settings can stop Battle.net from working. Try changing yours before rerunning the launcher.

Press Windows Key + R. Type “ inetcpl.cpl ” and press “Enter.” Press “OK.” Choose the Connections tab. Click “Never Dial a Connection” if you see the option. If not, continue. Click “LAN Settings.” Make sure “Use a proxy server for your LAN” isn’t selected. If it is, remove the checkmark. Click the box to enable “Automatically detect settings.” Click “OK.” Click “OK.”

Try to start Battle.net again.

Uninstall Battle.net

If Battle.net still isn’t working, do a complete uninstall. To ensure everything is removed, you’ll have to go into a few folders and delete anything related to Blizzard or Battle.net. You may want to back up these files in case you need anything from them in the future.

To back up the files, give them a name that denotes what they are. Move them into a separate folder for backups. Once you’ve gotten Battle.net up and running, you can delete them. Just make sure you’re pleased with the installation and the state of your games first.

Check the Processes list in the Task Manager to be sure no Blizzard or Battle.net programs are running. Close them if you find them. Type “Control Panel” into the Windows search bar and click the matching app. Click “Uninstall a program.” Find Battle.net on the list and right-click it. Select “Uninstall.”

Press Windows Key + R and type “ C:\Program Data\ ” into the text box without quotations. Press “Enter.” Delete any Battle.net or Blizzard folders. Repeat steps 6-8 with the following locations: %localappdata%

%appdata%

%temp% Restart the computer.

Now you can download a new version of Battle.net and install it on your computer. Try it out once the process is complete to see whether the new version works.