How to Install Bluetooth Driver for Windows?

Much like any other hardware component, Bluetooth devices need drivers to communicate with the host/remote device and function as desired. And most of the time, Windows automates the driver installation process.

But, for many other instances, you may need to manually initiate the installation or even download and install the Bluetooth driver on your own.

Install Bluetooth Driver for Windows

The following list consists of effective Bluetooth driver installation methods like downloading and installing from the device manufacturer’s website and using OEM-specific tools.

Automatic Installation

If you have a Bluetooth driver already installed on your Device but want to download the latest version of it, you can update it from Windows update. As mentioned already, you can instruct Windows to search for Bluetooth driver automatically and install it from the Device Manager.

Press Windows + R to open Run. Type devmgmt.msc and hit Enter to open Device Manager.

Double-click to expand the Bluetooth menu.

Right-click on the shown Bluetooth driver and choose Update driver.

Select Search automatically for drivers.



Manual Update

Now, if Windows can’t detect the Bluetooth drivers for your device or the installed driver is corrupted, you can manually install the correct Bluetooth driver. To do so, you will first have to know the model number of your computer and then search for the Bluetooth driver made for the exact model on the device manufacturer’s website. Then, download and install it.

Open Run, type msinfo32 and hit Enter. Note the Model number of your computer. Or the base number of your motherboard if it has a Bluetooth adapter embedded.

Go to your Manufacturers website, search for drivers for your specific model, select the Windows version, and download the driver. Extract if it’s in a zip folder and move the extracted Bluetooth driver folder to a known location.

Now, open Device Manager ( devmgmt.msc ). Expand the Bluetooth category and right-click on the driver, and select Uninstall device option.

Hit the Uninstall button on the prompt. Once the uninstall process is complete, click on the Action menu at the top and choose Add drivers.

Then, click the Browse button, pick the Bluetooth driver folder and hit the OK button.

Click on the Next button and follow the on-screen instructions to continue.

OEM Specific Tools

Another way to download and install Bluetooth drivers for your computer is to use utility tools from your manufacturers. Such tools provide automatic suggestions to users for driver installation and sometimes even download them automatically.

Acer has got the Acer Care Center, Dell with SupportAssistant, MSI with MSI center, and so on. You can find the software for your Manufacturer online and also with the instructions to download/use them.

Intel Driver Support

Now, if you know that your computer needs a new Bluetooth driver but want to skip the hassle of device detection and manual search, you can use Intel’s Driver & Support Assistant tool. However, Intel itself suggests downloading the driver from manufacturers if possible.