Bluetooth Not Working in Windows 11? Try These Fixes

Windows 11 is the most recent iteration of Windows OS. Many users are transitioning from their older Windows OS to Windows 11 and facing some issues including malfunctioning Bluetooth service.

Since Windows 11 is fairly new, it is not as optimized as the previously released Windows 10 which results in a number of bugs and issues.

If you’re having trouble getting your Bluetooth to work in Windows 11, don’t worry, we got your back. There are a number of potential causes, and thankfully, a number of potential fixes. In this article, we’ll walk you through some of the most common Bluetooth issues and how to fix them.

Causes of Bluetooth Not Working in Windows 11

Outdated or corrupt drivers

Incorrect Bluetooth settings

Interference from other devices

Hardware issues There are a number of potential causes for Bluetooth not working in Windows 11. These include:

Fixes for Bluetooth Not Working in Windows 11

If you’re having trouble with Bluetooth in Windows 11, you’re not alone. Many users are reporting similar issues, but there are a few things you can try to get Bluetooth working again. In this article, we’ll go over some potential fixes for Bluetooth not working in Windows 11.

Update Bluetooth Driver

If your computer is having trouble connecting to a Bluetooth device, it may be because the device’s Bluetooth driver is outdated. We’ll show you how to update your driver in Windows 11, just follow these steps.

Click on the Search box on the taskbar. Search for Device Manager and open it. Locate your Bluetooth device under Bluetooth and right-click on it. Select the Update Driver option.

Click on Search automatically for drivers.

The latest Bluetooth driver will be searched and installed if available.

Turn Off the Flight Mode

Flight mode disables the wifi connection, turns off Bluetooth, and also turns off location services. It is designed to turn off any radio connections and transmitters, so it automatically turns off the Bluetooth as well. So, make sure your Flight mode is not turned on. To check your Flight mode service:

Click on the Wifi icon on the right side of the taskbar. If the flight mode icon (airplane) is blue in color, it is on. To turn it off, just click on it.



Restart Bluetooth Services

When you restart a service in Windows, it allows the service to start fresh, with all new files and configurations. This can help to fix problems with the service, or with any files or settings that the service may be using. To do so, follow these steps.

Launch the Run app by pressing the Windows + R hotkeys. Type services.msc in the Run app, and press the Enter hotkey. Locate the Bluetooth Audio Gateway Service service in the list and double-click on it.

Click on the Stop button to stop the Bluetooth Audio Gateway Service.

Close the Bluetooth Audio Gateway Service Properties window and double-click on it again. Click on the Start button to start the Bluetooth Audio Gateway Service.

Click on the OK button to close it.

You might have noticed that there are three different Bluetooth services: Bluetooth Audio Gateway Service, Bluetooth Support Service, and Bluetooth User Support Service. You need to repeat the same steps for all three services. After you’ve restarted all the three Bluetooth services, you need to restart your device.

Reinstall Bluetooth Driver

Sometimes simply updating the driver won’t be enough to fix your issue. File corruption, dependencies error, or even simple issues like the misconfigured system will render the available driver useless.

It’s best to uninstall and reinstall drivers in such cases. To uninstall your Bluetooth driver:

Open the Device Manager. Expand the Bluetooth category. Right-click on your Bluetooth driver and select Uninstall.

Confirm the uninstallation and restart your computer.

To reinstall your Bluetooth driver:

Download the latest Bluetooth driver from the manufacturer’s website. Open the Device Manager. Expand the Bluetooth category. Right-click on your Bluetooth device and select Update Driver.

Select Browse my computer for driver software.

Select the downloaded driver and follow the installation instructions. Restart your computer.

Avoid Interference From Other Devices

Interference from other devices can also cause Bluetooth not to work in Windows 11. To resolve this issue, try turning off any devices that might be causing interference, such as WiFi routers, microwaves, and cordless phones. If turning off is not a possibility, you can at least try moving away from the above-mentioned devices.

Frequently Asked Questions

How to Update Bluetooth Audio Device on Windows 11

This one’s if the Bluetooth device you are using is an audio speaker, the most common cause of Bluetooth not working in Windows 11 is outdated or corrupt drivers. Drivers are the software that allows your computer to communicate with your hardware. If they are outdated or corrupt, they can cause a number of problems, including Bluetooth not working.

To update your drivers, you can use a driver update tool. Or you can manually update your driver. To do so, follow these steps.