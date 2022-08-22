Conducting virtual meetings through Zoom saves time and provides flexibility for many users. Whether it is for privacy reasons or to simply hide your surroundings, making the background blur can be handy. Doing so will put the focus on the main subject and make other things appear foggy.

Having a misty or blurry background will keep your surroundings private, and only you will be subjected to appear within focus in the Zoom meetings.

So, without further delay, let’s discuss the ways to blur the background in Zoom.

How to Blur Background in Zoom on Desktop App?

You can blur your background in Zoom through your desktop in two different scenarios, during a meeting and before a meeting. You can check out the steps below to know the overall process.

During a Meeting

While on a Zoom meeting, click the ^ arrow next to the Stop Video icon. You can see this on the bottom panel. Then, select the Blur My Background option.



Before a Meeting

Launch Zoom. Click the Profile photo on the upper right section of the screen. Then, hit the Settings option.

Next, select the Background & Effects option from the left sidebar. Under Virtual Backgrounds, choose the Blur option. It will blur your background.



Note: If you enable or disable the blur option During a Meeting or Before a Metting, it will also change the overall blur settings.

How to Blur Background in Zoom on Mobile?

You can also blur your background in Zoom using the mobile application. Follow the steps below to have a misty background around your video in Zoom.

Open the Zoom app. Start a Zoom meeting. Then, tap the three Dots/ More button on the lower right corner of the phone’s screen. Next, select the Background & Effects option. On iPhone, you will see the Virtual Background option.

Now, tap Blur from the Virtual Backgrounds option.



How to Apply Your Customized Background to Zoom?

Apart from making the background blur in Zoom, you can also personalize the background as per your choice. Likely, there is also an option for you to create your own background. It can help you use any photo from your phone or computer other than the default background image set. To do so,

On Desktop

Open Zoom. Click Profile icon > Settings > Background & Filters. On the same alignment as the Virtual Backgrounds heading, you will see the + icon; click it.

Select Add Image. Now, choose the image you want as the background on Zoom. The same background will appear at your next meeting as well.

On Mobile

Launch Zoom and start a meeting. Now, tap More > Background & Effects/ Virtual Background. Next, choose the Add option and select your desired photo. Similar to the desktop, the background will default on your next Zoom meetings.



Why is my Background Blur Not Working?

When the background blur is not working in Zoom or is unavailable, you can check your device’s system requirements first. If everything is alright and you still have the issue, you can check out the fixes below:

Update the Zoom Application

An outdated Zoom application can also be the likely culprit for the problem. So, updating the app can help resolve it. To do so,

Open Zoom. Then, click the Profile photo. Choose the Check for Updates option.

A new window will appear, and the system will scan and download the latest version of the application.

Enable Virtual Background

If the virtual background option is turned off on the desktop browser, the entire virtual background option will be unavailable to use. You will see the ‘Virtual Background has been disabled’ message. So, you need to enable the Virtual Background feature via the desktop browser.

First, open the desktop browser and enter the Zoom login details. After that, select Settings from the left sidebar.

Under the Meeting section, click on the In Meeting (Advanced) option. Locate the Virtual background option and toggle the button next to it.

You will see the ‘Your settings have been updated‘ message on the top of the screen. After that, log out from the web browser and the app as well. And re-login, and you can now see the Blur option.

Check the Device Camera

To use the background blur mode, your device needs to be working fine. You can check the camera and ensure that everything is operating well. Likely, you can also check that the Zoom app or website has permission to use the camera.

Why Isn’t the Blur Option Available in Zoom?

If your iPhone model belongs to iPhone 7 or lower, then the blur option in Zoom won’t be available for your phone.

Likely, the Android version below 8.0 doesn’t have the accessibility to this feature.

To know more about the system requirements of the Zoom Virtual Background, you can visit the Zoom Support page.